Saudi ministry launches major workplace health and safety initiative

Ahmed bin Suleiman AlRajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (R) at the Saudi International Conference for Occupational Safety and Health 2021. (SPA)
  • The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set up a new platform to help regulate occupational safety and health standards in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday launched a major workplace health and safety initiative aimed at drastically cutting the costs to businesses caused through employee illnesses and injuries.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set up a new platform to help regulate occupational safety and health standards in the Kingdom.

Sattam Al-Harbi, undersecretary of agency responsible for the control and development of the work environment, told Arab News: “One of the most important rules to increase productivity in the labor market is mitigating the risk of health and safety. Work injuries cost the gross domestic product more than 4 percent in many countries.”

The new unified platform, announced during an international conference being held at the Hilton Riyadh hotel, has been based on the Vision 2030 national transformation program.

“Enhancing health and safety will result in reducing absence days in workplaces, which will positively impact productivity, and the private sector, and that will reflect on the economy as a whole.

“The platform is ready now and we are enhancing it continuously. It has been updated with all our new programs and initiatives,” Al-Harbi said.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the platform had been designed to protect the labor force by incorporating occupation health and safety standards within the working environment.

Through the platform, employees are able to report work accidents thereby initiating investigation procedures, a process that would contribute toward protection employees from losses resulting from work accidents and injuries, as well as violations and legal claims, the minister added.

Al-Rajhi said: “Among the scheme’s strategic objectives are the creation of a safe and attractive work environment, believing in a worker’s right to be protected from any danger that poses a threat to their safety or health, in application, and in compliance, with the provisions of the national strategy for occupational health and safety.”

Al-Harbi pointed out that the strategic objectives were in line with best international standards and practices.

As part of the national strategy, a first batch of 18,000 people will be enrolled onto the occupational health and safety cadres’ program with the cooperation and support of the Human Resources Development Fund, “Hadaf”.

“Enhancing capabilities is one of the ways we aim to stimulate the economy. Training courses, media, communication plans and other programs we have on offer will help us achieve our vision to reduce worker injuries and increase the compliance for work and safety requirements,” Al-Harbi said.

The Hilton conference is organized annually by the ministry as part of the Kingdom’s strategic program to raise awareness about health and safety in the workplace.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the ministry and Umm Al-Qura University to establish a center to develop the scope of the ministry’s health and safety research.

Organizations represented at the conference included Aramco, Sabic, Umm Al-Qura University, and the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management, and in a ceremony the IIRSM presented an engraved plaque to the minister in recognition of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving occupational health and safety.

IIRSM chief executive officer, Phillip Pearson, who presented the award, told Arab News: “We wanted to congratulate Saudi Arabia on the journey that it is currently going through to protect people and save lives.”

He noted that the number of work-related fatalities had dropped over the past five years.

“Saudi Arabia has challenges, like any country, and today it’s really important to see the commitment from the government that shows they take health and safety very, very seriously. And that’s come across really strongly,” he said.

Pearson pointed out that one of the challenges faced by Saudi Arabia would be adopting a system of health and safety tailored to the Kingdom.

“There’s no point in copying somebody else’s systems. These have to be specific to your nation, and they have to work for your nation.

“We want to help Saudi Arabia progress and we also want to learn from Saudi Arabia; learn from positive things you’ve done and also learn from the negatives as well, because we need to be honest and open,” he added.

Some of the topics being covered at the conference include the importance of mental health and wellbeing, industrial hygiene, pre-employment processing and handling, issues linked to work-related diseases and injuries, international trends of occupational medicine, and adopting modern applications and technologies to improve workplace occupational health and safety standards.

RIYADH: In accordance with its ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive assistance to the people of Yemen, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid has established artificial limbs centers in several Yemeni governorates.

The main objective of these centers is to provide amputees and other patients with physical disabilities high-quality prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation services free of charge, while also training local staff to provide the devices and support the patients’ needs in improving their mobility and quality of life. To date, these centers have given hope and healing to more than 25,000 beneficiaries.

In Marib, KSrelief implemented the artificial limbs project in the Marib General Hospital over six phases. The center secures and fits prosthetic limbs in accordance with the highest international standards and has employed local workers to provide rehabilitation services to a total of 8,132 patients. Hiring and retaining local staff not only provides jobs, but also ensures the availability of a sustainable workforce moving forward. 

KSrelief has also helped to establish an artificial limbs center in Aden over four implementation stages. It has provided specialist equipment, building maintenance, physical rehabilitation services and individual patient treatment plans. The program gives compensatory health assistance to aid patients in their daily lives and help them reintegrate into their communities. Patients also receive medical follow-up care and other services. The center has trained and improved the capacities of its medical and technical staff, and has provided services to 5,979 beneficiaries. 

In Taiz, KSrelief has implemented a project to set up and operate an artificial limbs center over three phases. It produces a wide range of prosthetic devices, provides physical and psychological rehabilitation for patients, and meets patients’ medical and non-medical needs. A total of 8,530 patients have received services at the Taiz center. 

The project in Seiyun, Hadramawt Governorate, has involved two phases. Activities included the preparation of the building, obtaining medical and non-medical equipment, and securing the basic requirements for operating the center. Like the other locations, the Seiyun artificial limbs center also manufactures prosthetic devices, provides physical rehabilitation services and trains medical staff. Thus far, the center has assisted 3,331 individuals. 

These centers are part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing, through KSrelief, comprehensive medical services to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, particularly those with injuries and special needs that require advanced healthcare.

To date, KSrelief has implemented, along with its many humanitarian partners, more than 290 medical sector projects in Yemen, providing specialized medical assistance to many thousands of people in need.

  • List includes scholars who approved the historic Makkah Document, specialist doctors and researchers
RIYADH: Renowned Islamic scholars, eminent physicians and well-known academics are among a group of 27 leading figures in various fields who have been granted Saudi citizenship following the issuance of royal approval.

Citizenship was granted in recognition of the recipients’ distinguished service and outstanding contribution in all major walks of life, according to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

The recipients’ dedication and relentless efforts over decades allowed them to attain a distinguished status in Saudi society.

Along with national initiatives, attracting experts is among the Kingdom’s pillars to address future challenges, achieve the objectives of Vision 2030, boost local competitiveness, and stimulate the nation’s economic and scientific sectors.

Based on the list Asharq Al-Awsat acquired, Saudi citizenship was granted to distinguished figures in the religious, medical, educational and academic fields.

Scholars included those involved in framing the historic Makkah Document presented by King Salman to an international conference organized by Muslim World League in 2019. The document, which promotes religious tolerance and equality, was signed by Islamic scholars and intellectuals from around the world.

The citizenship list included religious and academic figures who have helped supply libraries with works, books and research papers focused on Shariah sciences and Islamic history.

The recipients are:

Mustafa Ceric

Member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League (MWL) and one of the leading scholars who endorsed the Makkah Document. He previously served as the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and is influential in the field of Islamic ideology. He is widely respected by Islamic and non-Islamic scientific, religious and intellectual institutions, and is an important and influential speaker. 


Mustafa Ceric

Hussein Al-Daoudi

Chairman of the Scandinavian Council for Relations and a member of the Supreme Council of the MWL. He was one of the figures who endorsed the Makkah Document, and is interested in building bridges among religions and spreading the culture of moderate Islam. An esteemed intellectual with an influential presence.

Mohammed Nimr Al-Sammak

Secretary-general of the Islamic-Christian Dialogue Committee and a member of the MWL Supreme Council. He is considered one of the leading Arab thinkers in his area of expertise and was one of the senior scholars who endorsed the Makkah Document. A distinguished writer and academic who has published political and cultural theses, as well as literary works focused on the dialogue between East and West.

Abdullah Saleh Abdullah

Prominent Iraqi academic who has written extensively on the history of the Gulf region and the Kingdom.

Radwan Nayef Al-Sayed

Islamic researcher, member of the MWL Supreme Council and one of the senior scholars who endorsed the Makkah Document. He is also the winner of the King Faisal International Prize in the category of Islamic studies. A respected figure at conferences related to Islamic studies and ideology.


Radwan Nayef Al-Sayed

Mohammed Al-Husseini

Secretary-general of the Arab Islamic Council in Lebanon. A Shiite scholar with a distinguished media presence both inside and outside the Muslim world, especially in Europe. He supported efforts aimed at ensuring the moderation of centrist propositions, denouncing sectarianism, and rejecting attempts to politicize the Shiite sect from within for political and ideological purposes.

Mohammed Al-Husseini

Imad Mohammed Tlaygeh

US Infectious Disease Board certified infectious diseases consultant. He holds a medical management and leadership certificate from King’s Fund in Britain, a certificate in international health consultancy from the University of Liverpool and a healthcare excellence certificate from GE Healthcare, along with a number of other healthcare certificates. He has published more than 87 scientific research papers and received numerous local medical and medical research awards. Between 2007 and 2012, he was head of the expert group on infective endocarditis, Global Burden of Disease.

Farouk Oueida

Cardiac surgery consultant who holds a Ph.D. in cardiovascular surgery and is certified by the European Board of Cardiothoracic Surgery. He served as a cardiac surgery consultant at Riyadh’s National Guard Hospital between 2002 and 2004, and has been a cardiac surgery consultant and head of Cardiac Surgery Department at the Saud Al-Babtain Cardiac Center since 2004. He has performed more than 5,000 open-heart surgeries and written more than 20 scientific research papers during his time at the center.

Farouk Oueida


Imad Uddin Najeh Izzat Kanaan

Head of the neurology department at King Faisal Specialist Hospital. He is considered one of the leading neurosurgeons in the world and was named among the best 16 surgeons by the Canadian Academy. He has published 115 research papers, given 230 scientific lectures and written eight scientific books. He is certified by the German Neurological Society. He is also director of the neurology program at Alfaisal University, director of the advanced clinical neurology program, a member of the medical advisory board at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and a member of many scientific committees, including the World Federation of Neurology. 

Khaled Hamawi

Vice president of clinical excellence at the First Health Cluster in the Eastern Province. He is an American Board of Internal Medicine certified internal medicine and kidney transplant consultant. He was granted a fellowship by the American College of Healthcare Executives, along with a nephrology fellowship. He served as a transplant nephrology consultant and the medical director of the pancreas transplantation program at King Faisal Specialist Hospital. He was also the medical director of pancreas transplantation at Mayo Clinic in the US between 2008 and 2012. Between 2012 and 2018, he was director of the organ transplantation center at King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Dammam, while also serving as the hospital’s co-medical director between 2017 and 2018. His contributions include 20 scientific research papers and several reference books.

Khaled Hamawi

Mouhamad Ghyath Jamil

Intensive care consultant, certified by the American Board for Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Disorders. He is the medical director of the organ transplant intensive care unit, the medical director of the virtual care unit and the former medical director of the sleep medicine unit at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital. He established the first virtual tele-care unit to virtually care for patients and reduce the trouble and risk of traveling, and launched the first home ventilation project for patients suffering from chronic respiratory insufficiency. He is the former chairman of the Saudi Sleep Medicine Group, former head of the Sleep Medicine Department, the clinical assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of North Dakota, an assistant professor at Alfaisal University, the director of the virtual care program, and the director of the organ transplantation and oncology intensive care unit.

Walid Khaled Rasheed

Hematology and stem cell and bone marrow transplantation consultant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital. He has 32 published scientific research papers, and worked in several hospitals and healthcare centers in New Zealand and Australia for almost eight years. He supervised the treatment and stem cell transplantation for patients suffering from various blood diseases. He has made significant comprehensive contributions in the fields of stem cell and bone marrow transplantation, blood stem cell transplantation and cord blood stem cell transplantation. He has also published many medical scientific research papers.

Mustafa Abdalla Salih

A doctor with 235 scientific papers in specialized international scientific fields, while his work has been cited 7,761 times. He contributed to the advancement of children’s health. He received his Ph.D. in medicine from the Swedish Uppsala University in 1990 and a Ph.D. from the University of Khartoum in Sudan in 1982.

Saudi citizenship was also granted to a group of educational figures with significant contributions in their field:

Nesar Merah

Faculty member and professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). He specializes in the engineering of materials, its applications and metal alloys. He supervised a research cooperation center between KFUPM and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has more than 90 published research papers, 50 research papers in international conferences, 11 registered patents and three other patents in the process of registration. He has also received several distinction awards.

Mohammed Abdul Aziz Mustafa Habib

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. He specializes in thermodynamics, inhibitors, combustion and corrosion of industrial equipment. He supervises the carbon sequestration research center. He has more than 200 published research papers, 50 research papers in international conferences, 24 registered patents and 20 other patents in the process of registration. He has also received several distinction awards and applied more than 70 research.

Bekir Yilbas


Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. Specializes in the engineering of materials, its applications, metal alloys, manufacturing, thermodynamics, inhibitors, laser applications and power generation. He wrote more than 13 books and a large number of chapters in other books. He has more than 400 research papers published in refereed journals and 26 registered patents. He has also received several distinction awards.

Mohammed Abdulkareem Antar

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM who specializes in water desalination technologies and has implemented supported applied research projects. He has more than 70 published research papers, 40 research papers in international conferences, eight registered patents and eight other patents in the process of registration. He has also received several distinction awards.

Tawfiq Abdo Saleh Awad

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM who specializes in chemistry, particularly manufacturing materials, secondary materials, polymer compounds, catalysts and photolysis. He has more than 340 published research papers, 30 research papers in international conferences and several registered patents. Among the most cited researchers in the world in published research papers in the field of chemistry.

Ali Hussein Muqaibel

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. He specializes in communications, signal propagation and analysis, along with the specifications and engineering measurements of communication channels. He has more than 40 published research papers, 70 research papers in international conferences and several registered patents. He has also received several distinction awards.

Azzedine Zerguine


Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. He specializes in jammed communications technology, self-adjusting filters, digital signal analysis, channels and artificial intelligence. He has more than 80 published research papers, 130 research papers in international conferences and 18 registered patents. He has also received several distinction awards and has numerous applied research projects.

Samir Mekid

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM who specializes in modern manufacturing technologies, product and precision machine design, smart materials and mechatronics. He has more than 70 published research papers, 100 research papers in international conferences and has co-authored books, along with 20 patents between registered and in the process of registration. He has also received several distinction awards.

Aiman Helmi Al-Maleh

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. He specializes in computer engineering, particularly in designing, manufacturing and testing digital systems and highly integrated electronic circuits. He has more than 40 research papers published in refereed journals, more than 50 research papers in international conferences and seven registered patents. He has also received several awards and implemented a number of applied projects in his specialist field.

Bassam El-Ali

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM who specializes in chemistry, particularly industrial chemistry, and homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts. He has more than 90 published research papers, 15 research papers in international conferences and 12 registered patents. He has also received several awards.

El-Hadi Mohammed Aggoune

Holds a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Washington in the US. A professional engineer registered in the US and has trained a number of undergraduate and graduate students in several universities in the US and abroad. He has served as a full professor, vice president and president of universities. He received the Boeing Excellence Award and the Professor of the Year Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He was also named among the inventors in Boeing’s main patent. Research interests include power systems, wireless sensors networks, scientific visualization and neuro-computing. He wrote a book about sensor networks and has 36 distinguished research papers published in international journals, 37 scientific research papers in international conferences and nine research papers in higher education.

Salaheldin Mahmoud Ahmed Elkatatny

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM who specializes in petroleum engineering. He has more than 77 published research papers, more than 100 research papers in international conferences, 23 registered patents and 13 other patents in the process of registration. He has also received several awards.

Mohammed Ahmed Nasr Eldin Mahmoud

Faculty member and professor at KFUPM. He specializes in petroleum engineering, particularly in increasing the productivity and efficiency of oil and gas wells. Has more than 130 published research papers, 170 research papers in international conferences, 60 registered patents and 25 other patents in the process of registration. He has also received several awards.

Musa Qari Syed

Born in the Kingdom, Syed gained his bachelor’s degree in nuclear medicine from the University of Incarnate Word in Texas, his master’s degree in radiochemistry from the University of Iowa, a Ph.D. in radiologic sciences from Ohio’s University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently working as a health sciences professor at the University of California and has previously served as the dean of all four faculties at the same university. His American higher education administration experience includes serving as the director of the health profession programs and the director of the Nuclear Medicine Institute at the University of Findlay for eight years. He was also the head of the diagnostic radiology department at Thomas Jefferson University between 1998 and 2002.

Syed served as the dean of the College of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and worked as an assistant professor and diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine consultant. He was also the academic director of the University of Sciences in Philadelphia. In addition, he worked at Riyadh’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital, where he served as the head of the radiation doses division and acquired its accreditation from the International Atomic Energy Organization.

He has conducted numerous innovative scientific research focused on the preparation of diagnostic dyes for magnetic resonance imaging of breast cancer that spreads to the liver. The research funding he received amounted to more than $6 million, most of which came from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

He received the US Fulbright Certificate for Senior Scientists, the sash for the best professor from the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, and the human services sash from the University of Incarnate Word. He was elected chairman of the American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine, the first Middle Eastern person to hold this position.

In addition, he served as the chairman of the American Board of Nuclear Medicine and the American National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements. Syed also worked as a consultant for universities in Germany, Malaysia, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and was invited as a speaker, or chairman of scientific boards, to more than 187 scientific conferences.

This story was originally published in Arabic in Al-Sharq Al-Awsat

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia sees no point in engaging with Lebanon’s government until its politicians confront the malign influence of Hezbollah and Iran, the Kingdom’s foreign minister has said.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s remarks have dashed hopes in Beirut of a solution to the deepening diplomatic rift with Riyadh, as Lebanon struggles with political paralysis and a collapsing economy.
“We see no useful purpose in engaging with the Lebanese government at this point in time,” Prince Faisal told France 24 television in an interview.
“We think that the political class needs to step up and take the necessary actions to liberate Lebanon from the domination of Hezbollah, and through Hezbollah, Iran.”
Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis yet with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Riyadh to expel Lebanon’s ambassador, recall its own envoy and ban all imports from Lebanon.
The Kingdom was angered by an interview in which Lebanon’s newly appointed Information Minister George Kordahi, a former TV game show host, sided with the Houthi militia and said Yemen was being subjected to external aggression.
Kordahi said the interview was recorded before he became a minister and has refused to apologize or step down, despite pressure from Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
Riyadh has said its actions were driven not just by Kordahi’s comments, but also its objection to Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanese politics.

  • The joint research team analyzed and tested the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the vaccine to be used for immunizing camels against the MERS virus in a nearly two-year study
RIYADH: The King Abdullah International Medical Research Center at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, in cooperation with Oxford University, has recently concluded phase one of the first Saudi clinical study conducted to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus vaccine.
The process began with the development of the vaccine for MERS through cooperation between the research center team and Oxford University in 2015. The vaccine was tested in the laboratory and then on mice that demonstrated the immunity and effectiveness of the vaccine, after which it was transferred for testing in the Kingdom where the virus has been endemic since its discovery in 2012.
The joint research team analyzed and tested the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of the vaccine to be used for immunizing camels against the MERS virus in a nearly two-year study. The results were published in November in the international scientific journal The Lancet, where the results concluded that the vaccine is safe and provides strong immunity.

  • Nouf Al-Marwaai wants to capitalize on the emerging popularity of the practice
JEDDAH: After nearly 20 years of teaching, training, and promoting yoga in the Kingdom, the new Saudi Yoga Committee president promised that now is the time to take the practice of yoga to a new level.

“We are working on a strategic plan to promote yoga and encourage the society to participate in yoga activities,” Nouf Al-Marwaai, the first certified yoga instructor in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“We want to learn more about yoga for health and well-being as it’s suitable for people of different ages.”
With an outpouring of support for yoga in the Kingdom over the past few years, both practitioners and apprentice yogis have established themselves well in the community as Al-Marwaai wants to ride that momentum.
“We are living in a time of real change,” she said. “I’m more motivated than ever to be a productive and a proud Saudi woman and therefore, I am looking forward to serving my society. I want to be an active part of the changes that are taking place in my country. I am sure many other women in many fields and sectors are also motivated and hopeful as well.”

Though undermined and misunderstood, yoga is a mind and body practice that combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation or relaxation.
Al-Marwaai started practicing yoga in 1998 when she was 18 years old to cope with Lupus, an autoimmune and rheumatic disease that attacks your body tissues and organs. The inflammation can affect joints, skin, blood cells, and other organs.
“Yoga helped me lead a healthier and active life,” she said. “For this reason, I wanted people to know about it and use yoga as a lifestyle.”

In 2018, Al-Marwaai was named the winner of the Padma Shri Award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. She was given the award because of her efforts to make yoga accepted as a sports activity in Saudi Arabia.

Not only did Al-Marwaai recover from Lupus, but she also returned to school and finished a degree in clinical psychology. After school, she established herself as one of the Middle East’s foremost yoga experts with 20 years of experience on the mat.
She began teaching yoga in 2004 and her success continued to build. By 2012, Al-Marwaai had trained more than 300 yoga teachers from different regions all over the world and taught 3,000 people how to practice yoga.
Following stints in Australia and India, she assumed the role of “Yogacharya” — a title of respect given to a teacher of yoga — and then set up the Saudi Arabia Yoga School. It was later renamed the Arab Yoga Foundation.
In 2018, Al-Marwaai was named the winner of the Padma Shri Award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. She was given the award because of her efforts to make yoga accepted as a sports activity in Saudi Arabia. The event was held in New Delhi at the president’s house.
Al-Marwaai said the Saudi Yoga Committee was established on May 16 with the help of 26 other federations, committees, and leagues by the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee. The committee was established as the Kingdom’s leadership placed great importance on mental and physical health following the Saudi Vision 2030 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“This will help to prevent mental and physical health threats,” Al-Marwaai said. “As we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, different sports initiatives took place virtually and were supported by Saudi federations. The Ministry of Sports put an emphasis on health and well-being during that difficult time.”

We are living in a time of real change. I am looking forward to serving my society.
Nouf Al-Marwaai

While yoga continued to gain popularity in the Kingdom, the demand grew and was later recognized by relevant health and sports authorities.
“I met Princess Reema bint Bandar in February 2017 and we spoke about yoga recognition and she welcomed the idea,” Al-Marwaai said. “She immediately connected me with a team of experts in the Ministry of Sports to work on the regulations and standards and then yoga was listed as a sports activity in the Ministry of Commerce.”
The Saudi Yoga Committee continues to spread the awareness of yoga through organized activities and events, Al-Marwaai said.
“We are working in the Leadership Institute on yoga standards and a memorandum of understanding to be signed with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy out of India,” she said.
“In addition, we are also participating in the Asian Games second edition event in November sponsored and organized by Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Marwaai affirmed that Saudis are becoming increasingly more health-conscious, which has resulted in a growing demand for a broader range of yoga centers across the Kingdom. In line with this, yoga is becoming one of the most popular physical activities in Saudi Arabia, especially among women. It has created a communal focal point where people can engage in, practice, and experience for themselves the power of yoga and realize the benefits of this ancient technique to improve mind, body, and soul.

