Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC

RIYADH: Kitopi, the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform, has invested in multiple regional food and bevarage groups as part of its next phase of growth, according to a company statement.

The Dubai-based company has begun initial investments in Cloud Restaurants (famous for Go! Greek and Go! Healthy), Leap Nation (famous for Tawook Nation and Luca), Right Bite, Under500, and Ichiban, a sushi delicacies chain.

This comes after the company raised $415 million in a Series C funding round last July.

The next phase of Kitopi’s growth strategy will involve growing a network of the best local, regional and international brands that have synergy with Kitopi’s operating platform, the company said.

The new strategy will allow brands to leverage Kitopi’s proprietary technology and infrastructure to grow at an accelerated pace while preserving the customer experience, it said.

Founded in 2018, Kitopi has over 3000 employees, and currently operates 75+ cloud kitchens across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, and runs its engineering hub in Krakow, Poland and its global customer experience centre in Dubai, UAE.

In the next 24 months, Kitopi will invest up to $1 billion in the best food brands that have synergy with its operating platform.