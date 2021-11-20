You are here

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had seized a boat smuggling diesel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 foreign crew members. (File: Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.
“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” said Col. Hajjian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.
“After inspection, more than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.
Hajjian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship’s 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship’s nationality or details on when it was seized.
The incident is the latest in a series in the Gulf, with several ships attacked or seized in recent years.
To protect Iran's economy, Hajian said, his unit would "deal decisively" with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Topics: Iran Ship Gulf

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Updated 50 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Saturday it has received 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax sharing scheme, amid fears of a fourth wave in the country.
Nearly seven million Iraqis have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, amounting to 17.5 percent of the country’s 40 million population, based on government figures.
Plagued by years of conflict, corruption and neglect, Iraq’s health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic.
The health ministry announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment of more than 1.2 million doses of “Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine through the Covax program and UNICEF,” the UN Children’s Fund.
“Iraq is still facing danger from the coronavirus pandemic,” ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said on Thursday.
“We expect to enter a fourth wave, (and) it could be a new variant,” he told state television.
More than two million Iraqis have been infected with Covid and 23,628 have died in Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official figures.
Despite an increase in the number of people getting jabbed, Iraq’s government has been unable to overcome general skepticism about vaccines and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
There is a high level of public mistrust of institutions in Iraq amid the circulation of misleading information about the pandemic.
Covax was set up to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq Pfizer vaccine

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

DUBAI: America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America’s Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
His remarks also come after Gulf sheikhdoms saw the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, raising concerns about America’s commitment to the region as defense officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.
“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Austin told an event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”
Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, though US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, a series of escalating incidents have struck the wider Mideast. That includes drone and mine attacks targeting vessels at sea, as well as assaults blamed on Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Syria. The US also killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early 2020, which saw Iran target American troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles.
Under Biden, US military officials are looking at a wider reshuffling of forces from the Mideast to other areas, though it still maintains a large presence at bases across the region. Austin hinted at that in his remarks, saying: “Our potential punch includes what our friends can contribute and what we have prepositioned and what we can rapidly flow in.”
“Our friends and foes both know that the United States can deploy overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing,” Austin said.
Austin’s comments also touched on the ongoing war in Yemen, for which the Biden administration halted its offensive support shortly after he came into office.
Saudi Arabia has led a military campaign since 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis have launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on the kingdom to retaliate for a punishing aerial bombing campaign that also has killed civilians.
But while the kingdom constantly refers to every drone and missile fired by the Houthis as successfully intercepted by its defenses, Austin put the rate instead at “nearly 90 percent.” The US also withdrew its THAAD air defenses and Patriot missile batteries from Prince Sultan Air Base several months ago.
“We’ll work with them until it’s 100 percent,” he said.
The Manama Dialogue takes place each year in Bahrain, a small island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia that’s home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. Bahrain also has engaged in a yearslong campaign crushing dissent. Activists wrote to Austin before his trip, urging him to raise the detention of prisoners on the island and Bahrain’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Topics: US Iran Bahrain

France warns Iran against 'sham' nuclear negotiating stance

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters
AFP

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance
  France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters AFP

PARIS: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Iran on Friday not to come to the next round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with a “sham” negotiating stance, a day after Paris urged the board of the UN atomic watchdog to send Iran a tough message.
Tehran had earlier responded to Paris by saying the International Atomic Energy Agency, which verifies Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 deal with world powers limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, must be “free of any political conduct.”
The statements highlighted rising tension before the US, Iran and world powers resume indirect negotiations on reviving the deal on Nov. 29, five days after a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.
Western diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, dismaying the other world powers involved — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The negotiations were interrupted after the election of a new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has said Iran will not back down in the talks.

Paris warned Tehran over what US and European diplomats view as unrealistic demands, including a call for all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017 to be dropped.
The foreign minister told Le Monde newspaper Paris wanted first to establish whether talks would resume where they ended in June.
“If this discussion is a sham, then we will have to consider the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) empty,” he said, referring to the 2015 deal.
“The United States is ready to return to the negotiations where they left off in June, so that they can be concluded quickly. We will assess from the 29th and in the following days whether this is also the Iranian will.”
France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
The US envoy for Iran warned that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month.
Robert Malley said Iran risked making it “impossible” to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement, which has been on hold since then president Donald Trump walked away in 2018.
Tehran said the IAEA must not be politicized.

Topics: Iran iran nucelar deal France

After years of war, Libya's Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

BENGHAZI: Over a decade of war in Libya the second city Benghazi has mushroomed to twice its size, creating an unplanned and chaotic urban sprawl.
The fighting has displaced countless families, forcing many to build new homes without permits in a jumble of unplanned neighborhoods that often lack infrastructure, from proper roads to schools or sewerage systems.
As the country tries to stabilize and rebuild, authorities are scrambling to address the legacy of years without urban planning.
“We had to leave our homes in the city center because of the war,” said one Benghazi resident, Jalal Al-Gotrani, a Health Ministry employee in the northeastern coastal city.
“When the fighting stopped, we found our houses destroyed and uninhabitable. We couldn’t afford to pay rent, so we had to build a little house in an unplanned neighborhood.”
Benghazi was the epicenter of the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Muammar Qaddafi, sparking years of lawless chaos in Libya.
The city was the site of the 2012 extremist attack that killed the US Ambassador Christopher Stevens, and it saw more heavy fighting between 2014 and 2017 that pulverized large districts.
Al-Gotrani, who supports a family with six children on a salary of just $130 a month, said that so far “there has been no state plan and no help to rebuild the areas that were destroyed.”
As a result, entire informal neighborhoods have sprung up in outlying areas zoned for farming, with no building permits and no master plan.
“Stop building and contact the planning department!” reads a notice on the fence of one unauthorized building site on the outskirts of Benghazi.
The state faces a surge in unregulated building that “it can’t keep up with,” said Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi, housing minister in Libya’s unity government, which took power in March.
Municipal planning chief Osama Al-Kazza warns the phenomenon is creating districts that lack roads, green spaces and schools and are unconnected to vital water and sewerage networks.
The eastern city has swelled from 32,000 hectares to 64,000 hectares since the last urban master plan in 2009, largely due to unlicensed buildings which now make up half the city, he said.
“More than 50,000 housing units are outside the public plan” — half of the city’s buildings — Al-Kazza said. “Development is running ahead of planning.”
Libya’s capital Tripoli, some 1,000 km to the west, has also seen entire districts emerge without a single building permit, for similar reasons.
A year-long battle between eastern-based Gen. Khalifa Haftar and Tripoli-based armed groups caused massive damage to the outskirts of the capital, displacing thousands and creating a housing crisis.
A year of relative peace since an October 2020 ceasefire, with UN-led efforts underway to bring a more permanent peace, has focused minds on the massive job of reconstruction.
Ghawi said the government is working with Libyan and foreign consultants to lay out a new nationwide urban development strategy, the third in the country’s history.
The last one, in 2009, was never implemented because of the war and the years of lawlessness that followed the overthrow of Qaddafi.
But a scramble to enforce planning laws without providing alternative housing has had human consequences.
In recent weeks, authorities in Tripoli have demolished a string of structures built since Qaddafi’s fall, including cafes and restaurants — but also homes.
Yet by demolishing unlicensed buildings without providing their occupants with alternatives, authorities risk making some families, already displaced by war, homeless for a second time.

Topics: Benghazi Libya

Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq

Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq

Yazidi family abandons EU dream, reluctantly returns to Iraq
  Kalo, 35, had begged for loans and spent his savings on the ill-fated journey to the Belarusian capital of Minsk
  The family returned home, fearing they were endangering the life of Kalo's ailing 80-year-old mother
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

DOHUK, Iraq: Khari Hasan Kalo peered out of the window of the repatriation flight as it touched down in northern Iraq.
It’s a place he and his family had hoped never to see again after they left for Belarus two months ago, driven by dreams of a new life in Europe.
Kalo, 35, had begged for loans and spent his savings on the ill-fated journey to the Belarusian capital of Minsk, the first stop on a journey to the West.
His wife, 30-year-old Zena, had sold her few belongings on the gamble that left the family of six stranded for days in a cold forest on the border of Belarus and Poland. In the end, they returned home, fearing they were endangering the life of Kalo’s ailing 80-year-old mother.
Yet they say they would do it all again to escape their hopeless life, spent in a camp for displaced persons for the past seven years. The Kalos are Yazidis, a religious minority that was brutalized by Daesh militants when they overran northern Iraq in 2014.
Years after their lives were torn apart, Yazidis are still unable to return home or locate hundreds of women and children who had been snatched by the extremists. The Kalos’ home lies in ruins.
“If it wasn’t for my children and my mother, I would never have returned, I would have stayed in that forest at all costs rather than return to this tent,” Kalo said Friday, speaking to AP from the Karbato camp in Dohuk province in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region.
His mother, looking frail, slept throughout the interview.
The Kalos, including three children ages 5, 7, and 9, had returned from Belarus a day earlier.
“It’s not even our tent; it’s his sister’s,” his wife interjected. “It’s no place to raise children, have a life.”
The region is considered the most stable part of conflict-scarred Iraq, yet Iraqi Kurds made up a large group among thousands of migrants from the Middle East who had flown to Belarus since the summer. Even in Iraq’s more prosperous north, growing unemployment and corruption is fueling migration, and the Yazidi community has endured particular hardship.
On Thursday, hundreds of Iraqis returned home from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the European Union. The repatriation came after thousands of migrants became stuck at the Poland-Belarus border amid rising tensions between the two countries.
Kalo’s family was among 430 people who flew from Minsk back to Iraq, where 390 got off at Irbil International Airport before the flight continued to Baghdad.
The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilize the EU in retaliation for its sanctions imposed on his authoritarian regime following a harsh crackdown on internal dissent. Belarus denies engineering the crisis, which has seen migrants entering the country since summer, lured by easy tourist visas, and then trying to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, all EU members.
Kalo didn’t mind if a geopolitical game was being played at his expense if it got his family out of Iraq.
“So what if I was a pawn in someone’s hands if it gets me to Germany?” he said.
Since being displaced, the family had gotten increasingly desperate. Their tent burned down in an accidental fire in June that ravaged the Sharia camp, also in Dohuk. They tried to return to their original home in Sinjar but found their house uninhabitable.
He heard from friends about Kurds finding their way to Germany after Belarus eased visa requirements last spring. He begged his brother in Australia to wire him $9,000 to pay the smugglers’ asking price for his wife, three young children and mother.
He also had saved money from his time as a policeman — cash that was hard-won because he endured discrimination as a Yazidi.
“What good is a job if it’s still not enough to feed your family?” he said of his decision to quit.
The Kalos took the land route to Istanbul in September, and boarded flights to Minsk the following month. There, they headed straight to the Polish border. With two other Iraqi families, the Kalos dug under the border fence, reaching the other side in darkness.
They walked for four days in search of a GPS point where they were promised a car would meet them and take them straight to Germany.
But that never happened.
Instead, on the fourth day, Kalo’s family ran out of food as temperatures dropped in the dense and soggy forest.
Polish authorities found them and sent them back across the border. They were greeted by an encampment of hundreds of migrants. Belarusian authorities were handing out wire cutters and pushing the migrants back through the razor wire.
Polish authorities used water cannons to repel them. But this did not deter Belarusian authorities, who beat and threatened them, Kalo said. He said they shouted: “Go (to) Poland!”
Still, husband and wife fought to stay, agreeing that anything was better than their life in a tent.
But with his mother struggling to survive as conditions grew increasingly squalid, Kalo sought the pity of the Belarusian authorities. They allowed them to return to Minsk to seek medical help.
Kalo heard the Iraqi government had agreed to repatriate citizens free of charge. He turned to his wife and they considered their choices: Return to their desperate lives in Iraq, or bear the responsibility if his mother died.
Reluctantly, they put their names on the list.
But their hope is not lost, Kalo said, as his 5-year old daughter, Katarin, dug her face into his chest at the Karbato camp.
“I have two priorities now,” he said. “The first (is) to get a tent of our own. The second, to get back on my feet and leave this country. I will make it this time.”
He added: “If it was my last day on this Earth, I will spend it trying to leave.”

Topics: belarus Poland EU Yazidis

