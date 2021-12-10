You are here

UAE's EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China's Bosai

UAE’s EGA inks 3-year Guinea bauxite supply deal with China’s Bosai
China’s demand for imported bauxite is set to increase by around 20 percent to 132 million tons in 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Bauxite, the main aluminum ore, is refined into alumina, which is then used to make aluminum metal
ABU DHABI: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday it has signed a three-year deal to supply China’s Bosai Group with “several million tons” annually of bauxite from Guinea.
Bauxite, the main aluminum ore, is refined into alumina, which is then used to make aluminum metal. China is the world’s biggest aluminum producer and Guinea is its top bauxite supplier.
United Arab Emriates-based EGA, which mines bauxite in West Africa through its Guinea Alumina Corp. subsidiary, said in a statement the first shipment to Bosai under the deal was expected to be made in January 2022. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
It noted it had supplied Bosai with more than 1 million tons of bauxite this year under short-term agreements.
Bosai, based in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, has capacity to produce 1.7 million tons per year of alumina, as well as 450,000 tons of primary aluminum.
China’s demand for imported bauxite is set to increase by around 20 percent to 132 million tons in 2022, state-backed research house Antaike said on Thursday, as companies including Bosai add a total of 6.6 million tons of annual alumina capacity.
Some 5.2 million tons of new alumina capacity will be put into operation in the first half of next year, Antaike added in a note, estimating that imports will meet 52 percent of China’s bauxite demand in 2021.

#mining #uae #guinea #china #aluminim #bauxite

Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO

Saudi food delivery app Jahez plans to collect up to $428m from IPO
RIYADH: Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology, a leading Saudi online food delivery platform, plans to collect up to SR1.6 billion ($428 million), a filing showed. 

The company, also known as Jahez, set the price range for its initial public offering on Nomu Parallel Market between SR750 and SR850 per share.

The company offered 1.89 million shares representing 18 percent of its capital after the offering. 

HSBC Saudi Arabia is the financial advisor, lead bookrunner, lead manager, and stabilisation manager for the listing. 

The minimum number of shares for participating entities is set at 7,500, while the maximum number is 524,590.

The final offer price will be set after the completion of the book building process, which will run for qualified investors from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, the statement said.

In case individual qualified investors subscribe to the shares allocated for them, the lead bookrunner shall have the right to reduce the number of offer shares allocated to institutional qualified investors to 1.62 million shares – as a minimum - representing 85.6 percent of the total number of offer shares.

Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share

Saudi telecom giant stc sets final offer price at $26.6 per share
RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has set its final offer price at SR100 ($26.6) per share for its secondary shares offering, according to a filing.

The company, which is backed by the government’s Public Investment Fund, will offer up to 120 million shares representing six percent of its total capital.

It has completed the book-building process for the institutional tranche of its secondary public offering.

SNB Capital is the lead manager and Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, SNB Capital, Citigroup Saudi Arabia and Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia were appointed as joint bookrunners.

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans

Saudi, Bahraini businesses discuss economic integration plans
RIYADH: Saudi and Bahraini companies took part in a forum on Thursday on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain.
The forum discussed opportunities for economic integration by strengthening joint cooperation in various fields, and opening new and diverse horizons to support trade, investment and tourism.
It also considered partnerships in industry and energy, the role of trade agreements in promoting economic integration, and opportunities for integration in the real estate sector.
Sameer Nass, chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the forums are important for promoting joint work and supporting economic growth and prosperity in the two kingdoms, as well as unifying efforts to face economic challenges, especially for the private sector.
Nass said the crown prince’s visit is a reflection of the well-established brotherly ties, and the strong historical and deep-rooted relations between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The forum also presents an opportunity to create new trade and investment alliances that serve both countries’ economic sectors.

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative

Arab energy ministers step up coordination on Saudi Arabia’s Middle East Green Initiative
RIYADH: Members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries held their annual meeting on Thursday to discuss activating regional green initiatives.
OAPEC assigned its Executive Office to coordinate with Saudi Arabia and work with member states as part of the Middle East Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who presided over the meeting, opened the session by calling on member countries to cooperate in order to achieve the organization’s goals.
The meeting also discussed adopting a circular carbon economy to help address the issue of carbon emissions in an economically sustainable manner, and including it each country’s national contributions.
The ministers also approved Qatar to host the 12th Arab Energy Conference at the end of 2023.
OAPEC Secretary-General Ali Sabt Ben Sabt welcomed the ministers, and said he looked forward to their continued support for the organization’s activity.
The meeting approved the OAPEC’s estimated budget project for next year.
The council reviewed reports and studies on oil and energy, and followed-up on the outcomes of the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last month.
Syria will assume the presidency of the next session of the Council of Ministers and the Executive Office of the organization, for a period of one year, starting from January. The next OAPEC Council of Ministers meeting will be held in Kuwait in December next year.

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference
DAMASCUS, Syria: Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country’s energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria’s embattled President Bashar Assad.
The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus, according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference.
Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations with Syria, a decade after it was shunned and kicked out of the Arab League at the onset of the country’s civil war in 2011.
The rapprochement has included the reopening of several embassies, visits by Arab officials to Damascus and restoring some commercial ties with the war-torn country. The moves are a recognition of the facts on the ground — after years of war and despite the initial support by some Arab countries to his opposition, Assad’s government has survived and his forces have regained control of much of the country.
Syria’s civil war has displaced half of its population, killed hundreds of thousands and driven the country’s economy into the ground.
Before the war, Syria produced 350,000 barrels of oil a day, exporting more than half of it. It now averages around 24,000 barrels a day, covering only a fraction of domestic needs. Most of its oil fields are in the hands of Kurdish-led forces, who administer an autonomous region in the country’s northeast. Assad’s government has relied on a top ally, Iran, for oil supplies.
In recent weeks, a deal was signed with Egypt to extend natural gas through Syria to Lebanon using an Arab oil pipeline that has been out of service for a decade.
OAPEC was founded in Beirut in 1968 with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Libya as its first members. Its headquarters are in Kuwait. Algeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain joined three years later. The organization’s charter was later changed to allow members where petroleum is an essential source of income, though not the main one. Syria and Egypt also subsequently joined the group.
The organization’s website says the total reserves of the member states are estimated at 704 billion barrels a year.

