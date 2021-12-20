You are here

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
People queue to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Kuwait City. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Reuters

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication center tweeted on Monday.
Kuwait will also require incoming travelers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon

A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • UNIFIL operates in Lebanon under UN Security Council resolution 1701, constantly monitoring the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Food and sanitary aids, along with materials for schools and sports equipment, were distributed by Italian soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to residents of southern Lebanon on the occasion of Christmas.

Sanitary materials and personal protection tools and detergents were offered by the soldiers of the Lancieri di Novara Regiment to the residents of the city of Tyre.

The Kana Technical School received medical supplies such as face masks and hand detergents to fight COVID-19, in addition to educational equipment such as chairs, desks, blackboards and maps.

These were donated by the municipality of Trieste, a city in the northeast of Italy, following a round of fundraising.

“The Kana Technical School represents a point of reference for the community as here lots of local students gain mechanical, technical and commercial skills, which will be an asset for the economic relaunch of the area,” Col. Marco Licari from the Italian Army told Arab News.

“This is why we’re trying to do our best to help this school along with many other educational institutions in the area,” he added.

“We try to be close in a concrete way to the population, especially to the young people who are the future of this country.” 

The school’s principal, Farid Shaaban, expressed his thanks to the Italian Army for its active contribution in the light of a centuries-old cultural link binding Italy and Lebanon.

More personal protective equipment and school furniture were given by Italian soldiers in the town of Al-Mansouri, where the director of the local public primary school Mohammed Shoueikh remarked on how the material offered by the Italians “is essential to allow young students to follow their lessons regularly and safely.”

Gen. Stefano Lagorio, commander of the Italian contingent of UNIFIL, said: “The situation here is not easy. It got even worse with the political and financial crisis, which has been affecting this country and the population for so long. We are soldiers, but we try to do our best so that people can live this Christmas with a little bit more serenity.”

UNIFIL operates in Lebanon under UN Security Council resolution 1701, constantly monitoring the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon and providing support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and people.

The Italian blue helmets of UNIFIL gave sports material to children and young people of needy families from the municipalities of Abbasyiah and Bidyas.

In a small ceremony held in a local football field, sweatpants, soccer balls and shoes were donated for Christmas to the Lebanese population by companies based in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.

Topics: Italy Lebanon UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen

Updated 20 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen

  • Al-Terras: President El-Sisi is committed to boosting cooperation with Yemen
  • Kalashat expressed Yemen’s desire to work more closely with Egypt, praised AOI’s manufacturing capabilities
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egypt-based Arab Organization for Industrialization has held talks with Yemen on ways to support its reconstruction and development.

Abdel Moneim Al-Terras, head of the AOI, and Anwar Muhammad Kalashat, the Yemeni minister of electricity and energy, discussed the possibility of long-term partnerships in the fields of industry, training and development, digital transformation and information transfer.

Al-Terras said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was committed to boosting cooperation with Yemen, adding that the partnerships would help to get Yemeni factories back up and running.

Kalashat expressed his country’s desire to work more closely with Egypt, and praised the AOI’s manufacturing and technical capabilities.

The organization, which is owned by the Egyptian government, has nine factories that produce goods for civilian and military use.

Kalashat added that Yemen was keen to benefit from the AOI’s expertise in the field of solar power, and welcomed Egyptian investors in all fields.

Topics: Egypt Yemen Arab Organization for Industrialization

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports

Updated 20 December 2021
AP

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports

AP

CAIRO: Stormy weather has prompted Egyptian authorities to suspend classes Monday in the capital of Cairo and a handful of other provinces as a precautionary measure.
Authorities also closed the ports in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Suez Canal cities of Port Said and Suez.
The country’s meteorological agency said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the northern coast and the Nile Delta region. The agency also said dusty storms are expected to hit northern and southern parts of country, and limit visibility.
The Environment Ministry also urged old people and those suffering from chest and respiratory diseases to stay at home Monday to avoid weather-related complications.
The Health Ministry said it deployed more ambulance crews in remote areas and on highways as a precautionary measure in case of road accidents.
Moderate rains overnight have partly flooded streets in some neighborhoods in Cairo and other parts of the country. Local media reported snowfall over Alexandria, partly covering roads and rooftops across the coastal city.
The seasonal rainfall has raised questions about the country’s ability to deal with flooding which usually leaves parts of Cairo and other major cities impassable. Flooding and heavy rain were also deadly in previous years, especially in rural areas.
Infrastructure, sewage and drainage systems have all suffered from a lack of investment and years of poor maintenance. Scenes of trucks fanning out to drain water from flooded areas have been common in recent years.
Last month heavy rain and flooding forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the southern province of Aswan. State-run media reported at the time that three people were dead and over 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings in Aswan.

Topics: Egypt flooding Storm

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

  • A military coup took place on Oct. 25
Reuters

DUBAI: A Sudanese doctors’ committee said on Monday that one person had been shot dead in protests the day before in the Sharg Al-Nile area, across the river from the capital Khartoum.
Hundreds of thousands of people staged protests in Khartoum on Sunday against a military coup that took place on Oct. 25, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces.

UN chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges action from leaders

Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

UN chief lays wreath at Beirut port, urges action from leaders

Reuters

BEIRUT: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday laid a wreath at a memorial for the August 2020 Beirut port blast on the second day of a visit aiming to rally international support for crisis-hit Lebanon.
Guterres, who arrived on Sunday, has called on Lebanese leaders to work together to address the economic meltdown that has left four in five Lebanese poor.
“Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyze the country,” Guterres said on Sunday evening after a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government has not met for more than two months amid a push by parties close to powerful politicians charged in connection with the blast to remove the judge leading the probe.
Guterres said in a video message ahead of his visit that he supports the demands of Lebanese for “truth and justice” over the blast, caused by the explosion of chemicals stored at the port for nearly seven years.
Many Lebanese blame the blast on the corruption and dysfunction normalized by the country’s political elite, who have been in power since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut UN Antonio Guterres

