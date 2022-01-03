You are here

Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla

Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

Reuters

The sale of electric cars in Norway rose last year by 48 percent, ensuring that almost two out of every three new automobiles were battery powered and making Texas-based Tesla Inc. the top selling brand.


Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combusion engines (ICE).


Tesla grabbed an 11.5 percent share the overall car market, making it the number one brand for the first time on a full-year basis ahead of Germany’s Volkswagen with 9.4 percent.


The US auto maker on Sunday reported record quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, riding out global chip shortages as it ramped up China production.


The Tesla Model 3 was the single most popular model of the year ahead of Toyota’s hybrid RAV4, the sole car among the top-10 with an internal combustion engine, and Volkswagen’s electric ID.4 in third place. 

National Petroleum Construction Company wins $2.2bn Aramco contract

Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The National Petroleum Construction Company, wholly owned by the National Marine Dredging Company, has won a contract worth 8.2 billion ($2.23 billion) dirhams from Saudi oil firm Aramco. 

The contract also includes two packages of the offshore Zulf field project.

It is expected that work on the project will be implemented over a period of 3 years, Argaam reported.

HSBC and Saudi National Bank create first sustainable finance framework in Kingdom’s banking sector

Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Arabia's largest banking group, Saudi National Bank, has become the first in the Kingdom to create a Sustainable Finance Framework, the company has announced.

SNB has teamed up with HSBC to create a platform focusing on long-term investments in sustainable economic activities and projects.

It is made up of four elements: encouraging sustainability financing; protecting the environment; empowering individuals and societies; and endorsing principles of ethical governance.

“SNB’s Sustainable Finance framework, as the first by a Saudi Banking Group, represents a key milestone for the banking sector in the Kingdom and will establish a new benchmark for regional ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)  frameworks, facilitating access to multiple avenues of sustainable financing,” said Khaled Darwish, HSBC’s head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa region, in a statement.

The framework is part of SNB’s commitment to support the Kingdom’s development agenda through Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Germany rejects EU’s nuclear projects plan; UK’s Octopus valued at $5bn: NRG Matters

Reem Walid

Reem Walid

RIYADH: While instability and resistance in the energy sector in countries such as Germany still prevail, some micro initiatives by startups and nations like Scotland foreshadow a promising future for the industry.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • UK based energy businesses propose embedding the cost of the latest surges in wholesale energy prices — ones that consumers can endure — across a few years to ease current distress resulting from high living costs, the Financial Times reported. However, this mechanism is expected to face backlash from members of parliament opposed to government intervention in free markets.
  • Germany declines the EU’s proposal to recognize nuclear power projects as renewable investments, Reuters reported. This comes as the country fails to disregard the low greenhouse gas emissions produced by nuclear plants.On the other hand, the Western European country accepted natural gas projects under the “green” label.

Through a Micro Lens:

  • UK energy supply and tech startup Octopus’s valuation reached nearly $5 billion upon securing $900 million from Canadian pension fund CPP Investments and a sustainable investment group run by former US vice-president Al Gore, the Financial Times reported. This comes as the firm strives for expansion in spite of the global energy crisis that forced over 24 rivals to shut down.
  • Scotland is to pull the plug this week on its oldest nuclear power station, Hunterston B to reduce emissions, according to The Times. Following this, the country will have to depend on imported gas from neighbouring nations and wind power for energy generation. 
Turkey’s annual inflation reaches highest level since 2002: Macro snapshot

Ruba Alrashed

Ruba Alrashed

Transportation costs lifted Turkey’s annual inflation rate to 36.1 percent in December, significantly up from 21.3 percent in the previous month, according to official data.

This is the highest level since 2002 ,as the prices of transportation soared by 53.7 percent while food and non-alcoholic beverages cost 43.8 percent more when compared to a year earlier.

This comes against the backdrop of the country’s persistent interest rate cuts amidst strong inflationary pressures. The government said that they are taking these steps to promote economic growth and investments in the country. Since September, Turkey’s central bank has reduced the benchmark rate by 5 percent.

Lately, the government has also introduced some mechanisms to protect lira-denominated deposits in case the currency dropped beyond a certain threshold.

The lira is about 31 percent weaker now than it was on Sep. 23, when the process of cutting interest rate was first introduced, according to Bloomberg

In monthly terms, consumer prices went up by 13.6 percent in December, skyrocketing from November’s 3.5 percent. Again, the hike was majorly attributed to a 28.5 percent spike in transportation costs. 

Furnishing and household equipment experienced a monthly inflation of 16.5 percent while that of food and beverages was recorded at 16 percent.

Singapore’s GDP

Singapore’s economy grew by 7.2 percent in 2021, broadly in line with the government’s official forecast and a rebound from a record contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s annual gross domestic product growth was the fastest since a 14.5 percent expansion in 2010, when the economy emerged from the global financial crisis.

“I expect growth to be relatively strong. As the global economy begins to improve, I think that will also help support Singapore’s overall external demand conditions," said MUFG analyst Jeff Ng.

Moreover, the government earlier forecast GDP growth of 3 percent to 5 percent in 2022.

The manufacturing sector all over the world

The eurozone’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index recorded 58 in December, down from the previous month’s 58.4 and the lowest in ten months, IHS Markit said.

While supply chain issues started to soften during the month, output growth remained the same one registered in the previous month. Also, despite a slowdown in the rate of input cost and output price inflation, they remained among some of the highest ever seen in the index.

Providers of capital and intermediate goods experienced the highest improvements in their conditions with manufacturers of consumer goods undergoing slower upturns.

“It has been an incredibly challenging period for eurozone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn’t spoiled the festive cheer too much — we’re seeing some tentative, but very welcome signs that the supply chain crisis which has plagued production lines all across Europe is beginning to recede,” Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit said.

Italy, Greece and Austria were the top three performers in the sector as their indexes reached 62, 59 and 58.7, respectively.

Moreover, despite falling, India’s Manufacturing PMI Index was still comfortably above the 50-threshold, reaching 55.5 in December, according to the analytics and solutions firm.

Expansion of new work and output was high in December. In addition, confidence among businesses was high, yet supply chain disruptions, renewed concerns about COVID-19 and inflationary pressures are harming sentiment.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s manufacturing PMI went up to 51.9 percent in December, compared to 50.9 percent in November, indicating that the health of South Korea’s manufacturing sector improved at a faster pace in December, according to the London-based firm.

In addition, new orders, which have the highest weight in the index, increased during December at the fastest rate in three months, meaning that more sales were made to local customers. However, the overall expansion was weak compared to the one experienced in the first half of 2021.

Production volumes at South Korean manufacturers also fell in December, the index revealed. This was prompted by supply chain issues in the country.

Indonesia’s inflation

Higher prices of food caused Indonesia’s annual inflation rate to rise to 1.87 percent in December, up from 1.75 percent in the prior month, official data showed.

This is the sixth consecutive month in which the yearly rate increased and 2021’s highest rate.

Food, beverages and tobacco prices were 3.09 percent higher in December when compared to the previous year while costs of furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance jumped by 2.66 percent from a year earlier.

El Salvador president expects more countries to make Bitcoin legal tender soon: Crypto Moves

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.14 percent to $46,868 at 12:23 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at at $3,797, up by 0.85 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

2022 Predictions

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele on Saturday tweeted his six predictions relating to Bitcoin for the year 2022.

President Bukele expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 this year, and also predicts that two more countries will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender,

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender alongside the dollar in September.

"2022 predictions on Bitcoin: will reach $100k, more countries will adopt it as legal tender, will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year, bitcoin City will commence construction and Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed," Bukele tweeted.

El Salvador has purchased about 1,391 bitcoin since it became its national currency, according to bitcoin.com.

Bitcoin & Inflation

Bukele is not the only one who expects more countries to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender by the end of 2022.

The CEO of crypto exchange Bitmex Alex Hoeptner also predicted in October that by the end of this year there will be at least five countries accepting bitcoin as legal tender, noting that all of them will be developing countries.

Finance professor Jeremy Siegelm from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has warned about inflation and the Fed hiking rates many more times than the market expects.

Gold has been a disappointment, Siegel argued in an interview with CNBC.

"Let’s face the fact, I think Bitcoin as an inflation hedge in the minds of many of the younger investors has replaced gold. Digital coins are the new gold for the millennials," he said.

 

