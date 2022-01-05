You are here

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs

Tempers fraying in Australia as COVID-19 cases hit new highs
Total infections in Australia have surged more than 50 times from around 1,200 since late November, when the first omicron case was detected in the country. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Many Australians further incensed when news broke that tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, further straining hospital resources and testing facilities as public anger grows over the handling of the fast-moving omicron outbreak.
Many Australians, already unhappy about long queues at public testing centers and a shortage of at-home tests, were further incensed when news broke that tennis world number one Novak Djokovic had been given a medical exemption to enter the country.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under pressure at the start of an election year, has sought to reassure voters that his center-right Liberal-National Party coalition has the situation under control, while keeping tight control on the purse strings.
“There are no silver bullets here,” Morrison told reporters ahead of a meeting of national cabinet, the group of federal and state and territory leaders tasked with handling the pandemic.
“You’ve just got to work the problem, work it together and push through.”
Officials reported a record 64,774 new cases, the majority in New South Wales and Victoria, the country’s most populous states. That easily exceeded the previous day’s national tally of around 47,800.
Total infections have surged more than 50 times from around 1,200 since late November, when the first omicron case was detected in the country.
People admitted to hospitals in NSW and Victoria rose 10 percent over the previous day, and authorities warned those numbers would rise further over the next several weeks.
“We have got some challenging weeks ahead of us,” NSW Deputy Health Secretary Susan Pearce said.
The rapid surge in cases in recent weeks has led to long lines at publicly-funded PCR testing centers. That prompted authorities to ask people to only seek PCR tests if symptomatic, which in turn led to a shortage of rapid antigen tests, which can be used at home but must be purchased privately.
Morrison, who must call a federal election before May, has ruled out subsidizing the majority of the at-home testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility.”
Some state leaders are expected to press Morrison at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting to subsidize rapid antigen tests.
Authorities also fielded sharp criticism about the decision to grant Djokovic, who has declined to reveal his vaccination status but has previously stated his objection to mandatory vaccines, a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam tournament.
The decision prompted an outcry on social media and criticism from other sports people, medical professionals and lawmakers.
Former Australian Rules player Kevin Bartlett tweeted that Australians “have been taken for fools,” while another former player Corey McKernan tweeted: “People with loved ones who are dying/some needing urgent treatment cannot get into their own states. You tell people they can’t go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed but if you’re world number one you get a pass?”
Many Australians, and particularly those in Melbourne which hosts the year’s first tennis major later this month, have been subjected to a series of lengthy lockdowns over the past two years.
Federal and state government heavily pushed the importance of vaccinations. As a result, 90 percent of people over 16 have been double dosed and a booster program is rolling out.
“It sends an appalling message to millions seeking to reduce #COVID19Aus risk to themselves & others. #Vaccination shows respect, Novak,” tweeted Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association.
Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government said Djokovic did not receive any special treatment in a blind review process that involved a panel of health experts.
When asked his opinion, Morrison said the decision was the remit of the Victorian government.
Australia has recorded more than 612,000 cases and 2,290 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, with more than half of those infections reported over the past two weeks.

Philippines cancels ‘Black Nazarene’ parade again on COVID-19 concerns

Philippines cancels ‘Black Nazarene’ parade again on COVID-19 concerns
Reuters

  • Unlike last year, there will be no in-person masses in the church housing the centuries-old statue
  • ‘Black Nazerene’ procession one of the country’s largest religious festivals
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine authorities have canceled an annual procession, which normally draws millions of Catholic devotees accompanying a black wooden statue of Jesus Christ through the streets of Manila, for a second straight year due to coronavirus concerns.
The government’s coronavirus task force canceled the “Black Nazerene” procession, which is one of the country’s largest religious festivals, before celebrations related to the Jan. 9 procession, were due to start on Friday because of rising COVID-19 infections.
Unlike last year, there will be no in-person masses in the church housing the centuries-old statue, and police will be deployed to discourage people from gathering outside the building, authorities said.
“We understand (the cancelation) for our safety and health reasons,” Father Douglas Badong, Parochial Vicar of Quiapo Church, told a news conference. He said physical masses will take place in other provinces and online masses for devotees in the capital.
In prior years, devotees clad in yellow and maroon have thronged the life-sized statue as it is paraded through the streets of Manila aboard a rope-pulled carriage.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines jumped to more than 5,400 on Tuesday from less than 200 on Dec. 21, including some infections caused by the omicron variant, forcing the government to tighten curbs this week.
“We have seen how quickly COVID-19 spread after the holiday season ... we are calling for a suspension of all mass gatherings,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said late on Tuesday.
The Philippines has so far detected 14 domestic and imported cases of the highly contagious omicron variant that has driven up COVID-19 case counts and dampened New Year festivities around much of the world.
With more than 2.86 million cases and 51,604 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 infections and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Updated 11 min 48 sec ago
AP

  • Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship forced to return a day early after sailing on a ‘cruise to nowhere’
  • Company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations
AP

HONG KONG: Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.
Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.
The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.
The ship returned to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning and passengers were being held onboard while they awaited testing.
Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.
Over the past week, Hong Kong authorities have locked down several residential buildings linked to emerging omicron clusters as it sought to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant in the city.
The clusters emerged after several Cathay Pacific crew members broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city, before testing positive for the omicron variant.
Royal Caribbean said guests who were on-board the affected ship would receive a 25 percent refund on their cruise fare. The ship’s Thursday sailing was also canceled as the crew has to undergo mandatory tests, and those guests will receive a full refund.

US president Joe Biden urges concern but not alarm as omicron rises

US president Joe Biden urges concern but not alarm as omicron rises
AP

  • ‘There’s no excuse, there’s no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated’
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant.
In remarks Tuesday before a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden aimed to convey his administration’s urgency in addressing omicron and convince wary Americans that the current situation bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year’s deadly winter. The president emphasized that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have lessened the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.
“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said of vaccinated people.
“There’s no excuse, there’s no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” he added. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” He also encouraged Americans, including newly eligible teenagers 12 to 15, to get a booster dose of the vaccines for maximum protection.
Compared with last year, more Americans are employed, most kids are in classrooms, and instances of death and serious illness are down — precipitously so among the vaccinated.
“We’re in a very different place than we were a year ago,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki when asked if the country had lost control of the virus.
Still, over the past several weeks Americans have seen dire warnings about hospitals reaching capacity amid staffing shortages, thousands of holiday flight cancelations in part because crews were ill or in quarantine, and intermittent reports of school closures because of the more-transmissible variant.
On a conference call with governors, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top COVID-19 science adviser, said Americans “should not be complacent” even though initial data shows the omicron variant to produce less severe disease than earlier strains. But, he said, the number of people getting infected by omicron “might overwhelm the positive impact of reduced severity” and “severely stress our hospitals”
While most schools across the country remain open, Biden took aim at those that have closed, saying he believes they have the money for testing and other safety measures. “I believe schools should remain open,” he said.
The president also announced that the US is doubling its order for an anti-viral pill produced by Pfizer that was recently authorized by the FDA to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. That means 20 million doses, with the first 10 million pills to be delivered by June.
A senior administration official said that combined with other therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, 4 million treatments that are effective against the omicron variant would be available by the end of January.
The pills are “a game changer and have the potential to dramatically alter the impact of COVID-19, the impact it’s had on this country and our people,” Biden said.
Biden is under pressure to ease a nationwide shortages of tests that people are using to determine whether they or their family members are infected. Long lines and chaotic scenes over the holidays marred the administration’s image as having the pandemic in hand.
“On testing, I know this remains frustrating. Believe me it’s frustrating to me, but we’re making improvements,” Biden said.
In a reversal, the White House announced last month that it would make 500 million rapid antigen tests available free to requesting Americans, but it will be weeks, if not months, before those tests are widely available. The administration notes those tests are on top of existing supply of rapid tests and that even a small increase will help ease some of the shortages. Additionally, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of at-home tests starting later this month.
Test manufacturers have until Tuesday night to respond to the government’s contract request, and the first awards are expected to be made this week, Psaki said. The administration is still developing a system for Americans to order the tests as well as a means to ship them to people’s homes.
Pressed when the first tests would reach Americans, Psaki said, “I don’t have an update on that at this point in time.”

Macron says he wants to ‘get on the nerves’ of non-vaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference. (AFP file photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

  • France last year put in place a health pass that prevents people without a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, cafes and other venues
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to “get on the nerves” of the non-vaccinated, in a slangy, cutting remark that prompted howls of condemnation from opposition rivals less than 4 months before the next presidential election.
“The unvaccinated, I really want to get on their nerves. And so, we’re going to continue doing so, until the end. That’s the strategy,” Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late on Tuesday.
France last year put in place a health pass that prevents people without a PCR test or proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, cafes and other venues. The government wants to turn it into a vaccine passport that means only the vaccinated can have a health pass.
“I won’t send (the unvaccinated) to prison, I won’t vaccinate by force. So we need to tell them, from Jan. 15, you won’t be able to go to the restaurant anymore, you won’t be able to down one, won’t be able to have a coffee, go to the theater, the cinema...”
The expression “emmerder,” from “merde” (shit), that can also be translated as “to piss them off” or “to get on their tits,” is considered “very informal” by French dictionary Larousse and prompted immediate criticism by rivals on social media.
Macron has been criticized in the past for off-the-cuff remarks which many French people said came across as arrogant, cutting or scornful. He has later expressed contrition on several occasions.
“A president shouldn’t say that,” far right leader Marine Le Pen said on Twitter. “Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office.”
In the detailed interview, Macron’s first in the new year, the president also said he had a good mind to run for re-election in April, but did not explicitly announce his intention to run.
“I would like to do it,” Macron said.
As the clear favorite in the polls, Macron has not yet officially said he was running, although his lieutenants are already preparing a campaign.

North Korea starts New Year with apparent ballistic missile launch

This file photo distributed July 4, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. (AP)
This file photo distributed July 4, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest. (AP)
Reuters

  • The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week
Reuters

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year vow https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-talks-food-not-nukes-2022-2021-12-31 to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation.
Japan’s coast guard, which first reported the launch, said it could be a ballistic missile but did not provide further details.
“Since last year, North Korea has repeatedly launched missiles, which is very regrettable,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also reported that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a presumed ballistic missile from an inland location toward the sea.
“Our military is maintaining readiness posture in preparation for a possible additional launch while closely monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the United States,” the JCS said in a statement. Recent North Korean missile tests have often featured double or multiple launches.
United Nations Security Council resolutions ban all ballistic missile and nuclear tests by North Korea, and have imposed sanctions over the programs.
In state media summaries of a speech Kim gave ahead of the New Year, the North Korean leader did not specifically mention missiles or nuclear weapons, but said that national defense must be bolstered.
For several weeks North Korean troops have been conducting winter exercises, South Korean military officials have said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Korea has become even more isolated, imposing border lockdowns that have slowed trade to a trickle and choking off any in-person diplomatic engagements.
It has also stuck to a self-imposed moratorium on testing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons. The last tests of ICBMs or a nuclear bomb were in 2017, before Kim launched a diplomatic overture to the United States and South Korea that has since stalled.
But Pyongyang has continued test firing new, short-range ballistic missiles, including one launched from a submarine https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-it-conducted-successful-missile-test-submarine-kcna-2021-10-19 in October, arguing it should not be penalized for developing weapons that other countries also wield.
“While the readout from North Korea’s recent plenary meetings may have prioritized rural development https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkoreas-kim-talks-food-not-nukes-2022-2021-12-31 for the coming year, it doesn’t mean the country will halt its ballistic missile tests,” said Michelle Kae, deputy director of 38 North, a North Korea monitoring program at Washington’s Stimson Center.

MISSILE DEVELOPMENT
Just hours after the North Korean launch, Japan announced its foreign and defense ministers will hold talks with their US counterparts in a “two-plus-two” format on Friday to discuss security issues.
The White House, Pentagon and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday’s launch. At a regular news briefing on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated the US desire for dialogue with North Korea. He repeated that Washington had no hostile intent toward North Korea and was prepared to meet without preconditions.
Price declined to comment on Kim’s slimmer appearance in a photo published recently in North Korean state media and on speculation about his health, saying “we don’t want to add to that speculation.”
For the first time in his 10 years of rule, Kim did not publicly appear at any missile tests or military drills last year, according to an analysis https://www.nknews.org/2021/12/kim-jong-un-skips-full-year-of-military-drills-and-missile-tests-for-first-time by NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea. Health issues or efforts to minimize attention may have played a role in his official absences, the site said.
Kim’s latest speech made no mention of efforts by South Korea to restart stalled negotiations or offers by the United States to talk, casting doubts on South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s push https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skoreas-moon-promises-final-push-nkorea-peace-2022-01-03 to achieve a breakthrough before his term ends in May.
North Korea continues to advance its nuclear weapons and missile programs despite United Nations Security Council sanctions and high-level diplomatic efforts, the US government’s Congressional Research Service concluded in a report last month.
“Recent ballistic missile tests and military parades suggest that North Korea is continuing to build a nuclear warfighting capability designed to evade regional ballistic missile defenses,” the report said.

