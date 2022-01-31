You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Mexican Heartland by John Tutino

Updated 31 January 2022
The Mexican Heartland provides a new history of capitalism from the perspective of the landed communities surrounding Mexico City. In a sweeping analytical narrative spanning the 16th century to today, John Tutino challenges our basic assumptions about the forces that shaped global capitalism—setting families and communities at the center of histories that transformed the world.

Despite invasion, disease, and depopulation, Mexico’s heartland communities held strong on the land, adapting to sustain and shape the dynamic silver capitalism so pivotal to Spain’s empire and world trade for centuries after 1550.

They joined in insurgencies that brought the collapse of silver and other key global trades after 1810 as Mexico became a nation, then struggled to keep land and self-rule in the face of liberal national projects. They drove Zapata’s 1910 revolution—a rising that rattled Mexico and the world of industrial capitalism.

Blending economic analysis with political drama, “EuroTragedy: A Drama in Nine Acts” is a groundbreaking account of the euro’s history and tragic consequences.

In this vivid and compelling chronicle, Ashoka Mody describes how the euro improbably emerged through a narrow historical window as a flawed compromise wrapped in a false pro-European rhetoric of peace and unity, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

Drawing on his frontline experience, Mody situates the tragedy in a fast-paced global context and guides the reader through forced — and unforced — errors eurozone authorities committed during their long financial crisis.

What We Are Reading Today: South to America

Updated 30 January 2022
Author: Imani Perry

South to America by Imani Perry offers narrative nonfiction of the Southern US centering on Black perspectives.
This is the story of a Black woman and native Alabaman returning to the region she has always called home and considering it with fresh eyes.
Her journey is full of detours, deep dives, and surprising encounters with places and people.
Perry’s fusion of research with personal insights is in the style of Clint Smith’s “How the Word is Passed” or Michael Twitty’s “Cooking Gene,” which are both well-deserved bestsellers.
“Weaving together stories of immigrant communities, contemporary artists, exploitative opportunists, enslaved peoples, unsung heroes, her own ancestors, and her lived experiences, Perry crafts a tapestry unlike any other,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Perry calls for a reckoning with the traumatic parts of the South and its history while regaling
the reader with what remains excellent and specific to the South.
“It is a love letter to a tragically — and perhaps fatally — flawed place that calls for examination and change,” said the review.

What We Are Reading Today: Giuliano da Sangallo and the Ruins of Rome

Updated 29 January 2022
Author: Cammy Brothers

Giuliano da Sangallo (1443–1516) was one of the first architects to draw the ruins and artifacts of ancient Rome in a systematic way. Cammy Brothers shows how Giuliano played a crucial role in the Renaissance recovery of antiquity, and how his work transformed the broken fragments of Rome’s past into the image of a city made whole.
Drawing new insights from the Codex Barberini and the Taccuino Senese — two exquisite collections of Giuliano’s drawings on parchment—Brothers reveals how the Florentine architect devoted enormous energy to the representation of ruins, and how his studies of Rome formed an integral part of his work as a designer. She argues that Giuliano’s inventive approach, which has often been mischaracterized as fantastical or naive, infused the architect’s craft with the sensibilities of a poet and painter. Brothers demonstrates how his drawings form the basis for a reevaluation of the meaning and method of the Renaissance study of ancient artifacts.

What We Are Reading Today: From Peoples into Nations: A History of Eastern Europe

Updated 27 January 2022
 Author: John Connelly

In the 1780s, the Habsburg monarch Joseph II decreed that henceforth German would be the language of his realm.

His intention was to forge a unified state from his vast and disparate possessions, but his action had the opposite effect, catalyzing the emergence of competing nationalisms among his Hungarian, Czech, and other subjects, who feared that their languages and cultures would be lost.

In this sweeping narrative history of Eastern Europe since the late 18th century, John Connelly connects the stories of the region’s diverse peoples, telling how, at a profound level, they have a shared understanding of the past.

An ancient history of invasion and migration made the region into a cultural landscape of extraordinary variety, a patchwork in which Slovaks, Bosnians, and countless others live shoulder to shoulder and where calls for national autonomy often have had bloody effects among the interwoven ethnicities.

Cairo International Book Fair kicks off with Greece guest of honor 

Updated 27 January 2022
CAIRO: The 53rd Cairo International Book Fair kicked off on Thursday, with Greece the guest of honor and 1,063 Egyptian, Arab and foreign publishers and agencies from 51 countries taking part.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the exhibition, which will continue until Feb. 7 under the slogan “Egypt’s identity: Culture and the question of the future.”

The late writer Yahya Haqqi is the main personality of this year’s book fair, which comprises five halls and 879 pavilions, and includes discussion sessions and workshops. 

Greece is the guest of honor via a rich cultural program that includes discussion of publications and translated works on the ancient Greek and Egyptian civilizations.

Saudi Arabia is participating via 39 publishing houses and in the fair’s cultural and artistic activities.

Algeria’s Ministry of Culture and Arts said more than 600 books and publications by Algerian publishing houses are featuring in the exhibition, as are seven writers and poets.

Oman is participating with publications aimed at introducing the country’s culture and highlighting its intellectual production.

The exhibition has a hall dedicated to children’s books and activities, with the works of the late author, translator and publisher Abdel Tawab Youssef at the fore.

The Arab Publishers Association will hold its general assembly on the sidelines of the fair on Sunday, including the election of a new board of directors.

The exhibition had earlier announced the creation of an award for best Arab publisher, and the raising of the financial value of its annual awards in the fields of story, novel, poetry, literary criticism and human studies.

