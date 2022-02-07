You are here

  Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round
(Supplied)
Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round
RIYADH: Saudi delivery startup BARQ has secured $4 million in a seed round.

The money will be used to expand the firm’s geographic footprint in the Kingdom and diversify its product offerings.

The round was led by early stage venture capitalists OTF Jasoor Ventures, and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund — a Middle East and North Africa-focused investment fund according to Magnitt.

Sultan Holding, Saudi Venture Capital Co., family offices, and angel investors have also participated in as well.

“Technology is the heart of our startup; our location-driven solutions built using machine learning, route optimization, process automation, and chatbots help optimize the delivery process and cater to their fast-growing business needs,” Magnitt reported, citing BARQ executive Mohammad AlMarwani.

Founded in 2020, the startup provides prompt deliveries to business through its latest up to date delivery technologies

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion

Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass Co. has seen its shares soar 30 percent on its stock exchange debut, topping Saudi exchange’s parallel market, Nomu.

Shares hit SR88.4 ($23.6) at noon Saudi time, after the price guidance was set at SR68.

The company’s chief Fayez Abdulrazzag told Argaam that “the company’s management is working on finalizing the required paperwork to transition to the main market.”  

The decision to list came amid expansion plans to new transformative industries, which the executive said will “strengthen its financial position, enhance shareholders’ equity and have a positive impact on the company’s market value.”

He revealed a positive outlook for the firm’s financial performance going forward, supported by better selling prices and plans to reduce costs.

Addressing the supply chain crisis which weighed on businesses all over the world, Abdulrazzag said it had no impact on Obeikan’s operations, particularly in 2021.

The glass manufacturing company, which was founded in 2007, holds 50 percent of the Kingdom’s float glass market, according to the CEO. It exports its products to over 45 countries across the globe.

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the listing of its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will begin on Feb. 8, following its closing of 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in an initial public offering. 

The amount raised will be used to accelerate the company’s local and international expansion plans, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported. 

“With 90 percent of global trade travelling by sea, AD Ports Group plays a key role linking Abu Dhabi to markets around the world and facilitating economic diversification,” chairman of ADX, Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak, commented. 

Based in the capital of UAE, AD Ports Group is part of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., known as ADQ, as it holds a majority of 75.4 percent stake in the entity.

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks for five-year sukuk sale: document
Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI, Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, has hired banks to arrange a sale of five-year US dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, KFH Capital, HSBC, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector will arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.

A benchmark issuance, typically at least $500 million, of senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions, the document said.

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters
Updated 07 February 2022
REEM WALID 

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters

Lithium prices to hinder energy transition; Ford to cut vehicle production: NRG matters
Updated 07 February 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The energy sector is being swamped with shortages as a lack of certain key materials and supplies have led to warnings of power cuts and an increase in prices.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • A deficiency in lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide — used for manufacturing batteries for mobiles and electric cars — has accounted for a sharp rise in prices, the Financial Times reported. The jump in costs is projected to hinder the energy transition process.
  •  The French government is allowing electricity producers to burn more coal through February to secure enough electricity supply, Bloomberg reported. This comes after the nation’s grid operator warned there could be power shortages.
  • The US Postal Service says it has capacity to order more than the 5,000 electric vehicles it has already purchased if extra funds from the Congress are made available, Bloomberg reported. With no such funding at hand, the agency is forced to “make fiscally responsible decisions,” which will include purchasing gasoline powered vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
  • Egypt's Environment Ministry is working with the Egyptian stock exchange on a proposal to set up a platform that would allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits, local newspaper Al Mal reported.

Through a micro lens: 

  • American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford will cut vehicle production of multiple vital cars in the upcoming week amid global semiconductor chips shortage, CNBC reported. The vehicles affected include the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and Bronco SUV, among others. 
French group Faurecia targets sales of $38bn in 2025 as it seals Hella deal

French group Faurecia targets sales of $38bn in 2025 as it seals Hella deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

French group Faurecia targets sales of $38bn in 2025 as it seals Hella deal

French group Faurecia targets sales of $38bn in 2025 as it seals Hella deal
  • Both companies recently had been shaken by a slowdown in the global auto market
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

French car parts supplier Faurecia said its new combination with Hella would result in it aiming for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, and an increased annual cost savings target of 250 million euros.


Faurecia, which produces seating, electronics and other car interior components, issued those financial targets as it marked the completion of its previously-announced takeover of German car parts supplier Hella.


“Faurecia’s acquisition of Hella is a unique opportunity for two advanced technology companies to accelerate their transformation, achieve critical size and leading positions in electronics and lifecycle Solutions,” said Faurecia on Monday.


Shares in Faurecia were up by 2.4 percent in early session trading while shares in Hella traded flat.


The new name of the combined group resulting from the 6.7 billion euro acquisition will be announced later on Monday, added Faurecia.


The deal, sealed in August when its controlling family shareholder chose Faurecia among several bidders, marks the end of an era for the German lighting and car electronics manufacturer founded in 1899, when it produced oil lamps for carriages.


The takeover will allow the group to save costs of more than 250 million euros per year, Faurecia said, hiking its previous synergy forecast of 200 million euros.


“This should enable the group to offset higher external headwinds that appeared since deal announcement, notably inflation (...) and tends to support our positive stance on the combination,” said Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis.


Faurecia also confirmed it sees revenues to increase by between 300 and 400 million euros by 2025, while cash-flow optimizations are seen to generate around 200 million euros per year on average from 2022 to 2025.


Both companies recently had been shaken by a slowdown in the global auto market, forcing them to cut their outlooks.


In November, Faurecia cut its full-year guidance for a second time, citing a drop in European car production, the impact of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions on operations and one-off costs in the United States.


The company now forecast 2021 sales of between 15 billion-15.5 billion euros and an operating profit margin of 5.5 percent, compared to a previous target of sales at 15.5 billion euros and a margin of between 6 to 6.2 percent.


Hella had also scrapped its full-year guidance, now seeing currency and portfolio-adjusted sales in a 5.9-6.2 billion euro range.


Hella will continue to be a listed company with its own independent governance, Faurecia said, adding that Juergen Behrend, a representative of the Hueck family which previously controlled Hella, will be proposed to Faurecia’s board of directors.

