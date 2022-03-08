1 teen dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

You are here

Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. (File/Shutterstock)
  • The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated
DES MOINES, Iowa: One teenager was killed and two others were critically wounded after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.
Des Moines police said in a news release Monday that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.
Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day.
Police didn’t identify those shot but said a 15-year-old male had died. He was not a student at East.
The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They were hospitalized in critical condition.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
The district said there would be no classes Tuesday and that it was postponing the ACT and parent-teacher conferences. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.
A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. He said witnesses were being interviewed and investigators were executing search warrants.
Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.
“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia

Moscow offers escape route to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war — but only to Russia
  • Hundreds of thousands trapped inside Mariupol without food and water under relentless bombardment
  • Russian general who fought in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea killed
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
Reuters AP

KYIV/LVIV: Moscow on Monday offered escape routes to Ukrainians fleeing airstrikes and artillery bombardment — but only to Russia or its ally Belarus.
A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the proposal as “completely immoral” and said Russia was trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture.”
“They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine,” the spokesman said.
The Russian offer came before a third round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators. Earlier rounds produced little other than pledges to allow humanitarian access that have not been implemented.
Two days of failed ceasefires in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol have left hundreds of thousands trapped without food and water under relentless bombardment. In the town of Makariv in the Kyiv region, at least 13 civilians were killed in a Russian airstrike on a bread factory.
As Russian and Ukrainian delegations assembled for the ceasefire talks, a Ukrainian negotiator urged Russia to stop its assault on Ukraine, which the UN said had created 1.7 million refugees.
After Monday's third round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the U.N. Security Council that Russia would carry out a cease-fire Tuesday morning and open humanitarian corridors leading away from Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Chernigov. Zelenskyy expressed skepticism — saying that instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got Monday was “Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets, Russian mines.”
The two sides held a third round of talks Monday, with Russia’s top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, saying afterward that no progress was made toward a political settlement that would end the war. The countries’ foreign ministers are scheduled to meet Thursday in Turkey, according to that country’s top diplomat.
“In a few minutes, we will start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes large-scale violence against civilians is an argument,” Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Prove that this is not the case.”
The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops were “beginning to accumulate resources for the storming of Kyiv,” after days of slow progress in their advance south from Belarus. Ukraine said 2,000 civilians had been evacuated from Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that has been under heavy attack.
In Mariupol, deputy mayor Sergei Orlov said there had been continuous air raids on the city. Orlov said authorities were ready to evacuate 6,000 people but the Russians had bombed the buses that were to transport them.
Ukraine said its forces had retaken control of the town of Chuhuiv in the northeast, the scene of heavy fighting for days, and of the strategic Mykolayiv airport in the south, which the regional governor said was under tank fire.
Ed Arnold, an analyst with the Royal United Services Institute in the UK, said Russia would need to try to consolidate the gains it had already made and pause to mobilize more forces unless the pace of the assault picked up.
“At the current rate of Russian losses ... we do have indications that this operation would be unsustainable within about three weeks,” he said.
A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.
It identified him as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought with Russian forces in Syria and Chechnya and had taken part in the seizure of Crimea in 2014.
It was not possible to confirm the death independently. Russia has not commented.
Another Russian general was killed earlier in the fighting. A local officers’ organization in Russia confirmed the death in Ukraine of Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division.
Sukhovetsky also took part in Russia’s military campaign in Syria.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia expands its military operations. The three Baltic countries, which endured decades of Soviet occupation before regaining their independence in 1991, are members of the EU and NATO.
Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact is “sacrosanct” and that NATO and the U.S. were discussing stationing troops in the Baltics permanently.
A growing number of multinational businesses have cut Russia off from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the war.
Two of the so-called big four accounting firms — KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers — said Sunday that they were pulling out of Russia, ending relationships with member firms based in the country.
TikTok said users won’t be able to post new videos in Russia in response to the government’s crackdown on what people can say on social media about the invasion, and American Express announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Netflix also announced it was suspending its service in Russia.
 

Plight of Ukrainian children is a “moral outrage,” UN Security Council told

Plight of Ukrainian children is a “moral outrage,” UN Security Council told
Updated 08 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Plight of Ukrainian children is a “moral outrage,” UN Security Council told

Plight of Ukrainian children is a “moral outrage,” UN Security Council told
  • UNICEF chief painted a bleak picture of child deaths, injuries and trauma in the country and said this should shock the world’s conscience
  • The Russian envoy denied his country bears any responsibility for civilian suffering, instead blaming what he called “Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalions”
Updated 08 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UNICEF, the UN Children’s Fund, warned on Monday that child casualties are expected to rise in Ukraine, as fighting following the Russian invasion has reached densely populated areas across the country.
The constraints humanitarian workers are facing and the rapidly shifting front lines are making the delivery of life-saving aid much more difficult, said UNICEF’s executive director, Catherine Russell.
In her first briefing to the Security Council since taking office last month, she described the plight of Ukrainian children as “a moral outrage.” She warned that the escalation of hostilities poses an “immediate” threat to eight million youngsters who have already suffered “profound and lasting” harm inflicted by eight years of conflict with Russia that culminated last month in the invasion.
“Images of a mother and her two children and a friend lying dead on the street (must) shock the conscience of the world,” Russell said.
The UN has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24. Of those, at least 27 are children. At least 42 youngsters have been wounded.
“Countless more have been severely traumatized,” added Russell.
Monday’s meeting was the Security Council’s second in a week to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. During the first, on Feb. 28, several council members accused Russia of causing the humanitarian crisis through its military operations and called on Moscow to refrain from using heavy explosives in populated areas.
Some members, including Kenya, cautioned against the use of unilateral economic sanctions against Russia on the grounds that they would be likely to have serious humanitarian consequences and could lead to a further escalation of the conflict.
As the armed conflict intensifies, the human costs “are increasing exponentially by the day,” Russell said. She warned that the displacement crisis is certain to escalate rapidly as well.
The UN reports that more than 1.7 million refugees, about half of them children, are fleeing to other countries.
Russell, who had just returned from a visit to the border between Romania and Ukraine, told the council that children are being taken out of schools and from their homes at a moment’s notice to escape the fighting. As a result they are “losing beloved toys” and many have been traumatized by “the terrifying sound of shelling and gunfire.”
She described homes, schools, orphanages and hospitals coming under attack, and civilian infrastructure such as water supplies and sanitation facilities being indiscriminately hit, leaving millions without access to safe sources of water.
“For many, life has moved underground as families seek safety in shelters, subways or basements,” said Russell. “Women are giving birth in makeshift maternity wards with limited medical supplies.
“Most stores are closed, making it hard for people to buy essential items, including basic necessities for children such as diapers and medication. And even if stores were open, millions of people are too afraid to venture outside for food or water because of continuous shelling and shouting.
“We must act to protect children from this brutality.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, lamented the failure to meet the needs of civilians, but informed the council of new plans that are being discussed by his team in Moscow to deliver humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kherson, including civilian-military coordination to boost the deliveries.
The French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, who along with his Mexican counterpart called for Monday’s meeting, said achieving a cessation of hostilities should be the council’s top priority.
“This is indispensable to protect the civilian population and to ensure humanitarian access,” he said. “International humanitarian law has to be respected.”
France and Mexico have initiated discussions among council members on a draft resolution addressing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
“The Security Council must assume its responsibilities and put an end to this humanitarian tragedy,” de Riviere said. “And we should start by taking swift humanitarian action to help those in need.”
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN, told the council that “it is clear Mr. Putin has a plan to brutalize Ukraine.”
She added: “In the end, Russia will be weaker, not stronger, for launching this war.”
Thomas-Greenfield said 100 refugees are crossing into Poland every minute, and the US “is increasingly concerned about the protection of civilians in this conflict, particularly women and girls who are vulnerable to gender-based violence, LGBTQI Ukrainians, as well as Ukraine’s population of older adults and people with disabilities.
“The question is how much devastation President Putin is willing to wreak for this enormous mistake,” she added.
Russia denies that its military operation has had any effect on Ukraine’s infrastructure or caused any civilian deaths.
The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said UNICEF should base its views on what he called reliable information. He repeated his accusation that civilians safety has been threatened by “Ukrainian radicals and neo-Nazi battalions” who, he said, are using civilians as human shields. He also accused them of holding hostage more than 1,500 foreigners, including Africans.

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
Updated 07 March 2022

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
  • Saima Saleem is a counselor at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN in New York
  • With top civil service exam results, she pushed for reforms to allow persons with disabilities to work for the foreign office
Updated 07 March 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saima Saleem made headlines last year when she addressed the UN General Assembly with a fierce speech in support of the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. All cameras were on her as she sat behind the Pakistan nameplate at the assembly’s hall and read her address written in Braille.

Born in Lahore in 1984, Saleem lost her sight around the age of 17 to a rare genetic disorder of the eyes that gradually causes loss of vision.

An international humanitarian law graduate of the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, holding a master’s degree in English literature from the Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, she became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant when she joined the foreign office in 2008.

The stereotypes, prejudices and challenges, especially institutional, that Saleem had to face as a woman and a person with a disability did not discourage her, and with family support, she broke barriers, set precedents and paved the way for others.  

“I was the first visually impaired who joined not only foreign service but the civil service of Pakistan. After that it gave encouragement to a lot of blind students to aim for that and aspire to do something that they always wished to,” Saleem told Arab News in an exclusive interview last week.

Before Saleem’s admission, persons with disabilities could only be employed as civil servants in sectors such as information, post, commerce and trade. 

Photo collage of Saima Saleem as a young girl. (Photo courtesy: Saima Saleem)

During her exam, Saleem objected to the rules: “I told them that civil service is about competence, merit and equal opportunity. If I manage to secure a good position and am eligible for joining foreign service, then there shouldn't be a bar on the basis of my disability.”

Once the results were announced, she was the sixth-best candidate in Pakistan, and the Federal Public Service Commission moved a summary for the prime minister to amend the rules.

“The civil service rules were amended,” Saleem said. “That was something I think was a moment which gave me a lot of satisfaction and it opened up the window for joining civil services for [those] who would be joining in the years to come.”

Determined to achieve her career goals, Saleem reached the world of international diplomacy and now serves as a counselor at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

At the same time, she knows her role does not end there, as she is in a position to help make the world more accessible through her example and advocacy.

“Most challenging thing for me was, if I may say it, a challenge to make our society and the system understand that it is not your disability that matters rather it is your ability that counts,” she said.

Saleem and her brother Yousaf Saleem have the same vision disorder, and both received the support of parents who wanted them to be educated and contribute to society. The sister became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant, while the brother in 2018 became the country’s first visually impaired civil judge.

“I want to be a source of awareness for so many people around who would need more information and understanding of the challenge,” Saleem said.

Her speech on the human rights situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir — the world’s most militarized zone and the largest region occupied by security forces, where the local population has for years accused Indian troops of violations and targeting civilians — shined a spotlight on her.

Her UN address came after an Indian delegate leveled accusations against Pakistan, with which India has a longstanding dispute over Kashmiri territory, as both countries rule it in part but claim it in full.

The speech was a part of Saleem’s professional duty, but she said it also resonated with her convictions, education and own study, as she has recently finished writing a book on the status of human rights in Kashmir from a legal point of view.

“I, as a diplomat, was doing my official commitment and responsibility,” Saleem said. “Perhaps what made it a little special was my own passion to work for them (Kashmiris) and my own conviction that they are experiencing one of the gravest human tragedies that is unfolding in the 21st century.”

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
Updated 07 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
  • ASG leader Mundi Sawadjaan helped plan bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack
  • His wife had bomb-making components with her when arrested
Updated 07 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The wife of one of the leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group described as a “would-be bomber” has been arrested in the Philippines, authorities announced on Monday, in the latest string of operations to weaken the militant organization in Sulu province.

Nursitta Mahalli Malud, also known as Kirsita Ismael, is the second wife of Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan, authorities said. Sawadjaan, a notorious ASG leader and bomb maker, helped plan the bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack, which left dozens dead, and other suicide bombings in the island province.

Malud was arrested on Saturday, in possession of bomb-making components, in the provincial capital Jolo during a joint operation by the military and police.

“The said suspect was confirmed as the second wife of well-known Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker Mundi Sawadjaan,” the Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement.

Officials added that Malud was Sawadjaan’s finance officer and responsible for procuring items to make improvised explosive devices.

“As the group of Mundi Sawadjaan dwindled, they have become desperate and at the same time reckless,” JTF Sulu commander, Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, said.

“Now that all his companions have been arrested one after another, his capability to conduct a possible attack has weakened,” he added.

The latest arrest came after authorities foiled a bombing attempt in Patikul town, located about 27 kilometers from Jolo, after receiving a tip-off from local residents.

Philippine authorities arrested Mundi’s other wife, Fatima Nasser Anilhusra-Sawadjaan, in February last year.

Sawadjaan’s youngest brother Al-Al, was killed in June, while his other brothers were killed in military operations conducted in previous years.

The ASG is a militant group notorious for kidnappings and its pledged allegiance to Daesh. Sulu province, in the country’s Mindanao region, is a known stronghold of the group.

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
Updated 07 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
  • Travelers from 23 countries can now get a visa on arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport
  • If the trial run proves successful, officials say quarantine-free arrival will apply nationwide in April
Updated 07 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia began allowing quarantine-free entry for foreigners traveling to Bali on Monday, in a trial run that officials said could be applied nationwide from April. 

Travelers from 23 countries, including the ASEAN countries, the US, Australia and the UAE, can now get a visa on arrival for $35 at Ngurah Rai International Airport, though they must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 prior to their departure to the popular holiday destination. 

The government brought forward the quarantine-free trial plan by a week after deciding that Indonesia is ready to step into a “transition period” as infection and fatality rates remain relatively low. 

“If this trial is successful, we will implement quarantine-free travel for all arrivals from abroad arriving in the country by April 1, 2022, or even sooner,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, said during a virtual press conference. 

Under the latest policy, visitors must take a PCR test upon arrival, show proof of a minimum four-day hotel booking in Bali, and have health insurance that guarantees COVID-19 coverage. Visitors are expected to take another PCR on their third day in the country. 

Indonesia officially opened Bali to visitors from 19 countries last October, when travelers had to be quarantined for five days upon arrival. However, international arrivals only returned last month, when scheduled flights finally touched down in Denpasar. 

Since Feb. 3, Ngurah Rai has welcomed over 2,500 international visitors, head of information at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Putu Suhendra told Arab News. 

Bali’s economy is largely dependent on the tourism sector, which contributes more than half of the province’s GDP. In 2019, the island known for its beaches, temples and lively nightlife, welcomed around 6.2 million foreign visitors, mostly from Australia and China. 

After two years of the pandemic bringing tourist activity to a halt, tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the latest policy will boost industry recovery. 

“Hopefully with the eased (restrictions) for travelers visiting Bali, tourism can gradually recover, and so does the Bali economy,” Hariyadi B. S. Sukamdani, chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told reporters.   

“That’s what we’re hoping for.”

