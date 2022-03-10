You are here

Inside Netflix’s new romantic anthology series from the Arab world

Inside Netflix’s new romantic anthology series from the Arab world
While each of the films represent the filmmaker’s culture, they are also a wonderful representation of their creators and a chance to see a different side of them, often a more-playful one. (Supplied)
William Mullally

  • ‘Love, Life & Everything in Between’ brings together some of the region’s best filmmakers for an international audience
William Mullally

DUBAI: Last year, Netflix, the world’s biggest streaming service, made a call to nine of the best filmmakers from across the Arab world with a simple request: Make a short film about love. The result is something beautiful — an anthology series entitled “Love, Life & Everything in Between,” in which stories from Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Tunisia explore the myriad ways love both blossoms and struggles, each with a flair all its own.

“Each of us worked separately, so no one knew what the others were doing. Yes, we had the same theme, but it was up to our own interpretation. It was extremely exciting artistically, because you cannot put yourself in someone else’s shoes, so we didn’t know what to expect from the rest, and were anxious to find out,” says Lebanese filmmaker Michel Kammoun, whose episode, “The Big Red Heart,” follows a man whose life nearly falls apart because of a giant plush Valentine’s gift.




“Love, Life & Everything in Between” explores the myriad ways love both blossoms and struggles, each with a flair all its own. (Supplied)

As light-hearted and easy-to-watch as the films are, the project — a globally-released series uniting filmmakers from across the Arab world in a single project — is one of huge significance for Arab film as a whole, displaying both the intricacies of each culture while highlighting the shared values and sensibilities, something that was not lost on the show’s contributors.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m honored to be a part of it. The Arab world has long been unfairly treated by the rest of the world, because of political reasons and dehumanization of our culture and art. This gave us the chance to unite in all our different ways,” Hany Abu-Assad, the two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who co-directed the short film “Kazoz” with writer-director Amira Diab, tells Arab News. “This is a great step towards the Arab world collaborating, because it’s actually united, though politically it’s divided. It was a dream of ours to be part of a series like this.”

When they sat down to watch the other films in the series once the project was completed, the filmmakers were pleasantly surprised by how well their works fit together, each displaying a strong sense of humor and self-deprecation, addressing the many issues in their own societies that become obstacles in the face of love straight-on.




When they sat down to watch the other films in the series once the project was completed, the filmmakers were pleasantly surprised by how well their works fit together. (Supplied)

“I was struck by how they treated the subject with a lot of humor and self-reflection. There was this similarity that they all had: The courage to laugh at our own misery,” says Abu-Assad.

“In Palestine in particular, this is how we deal with our very cruel reality under occupation. We use humor to overcome all our life issues,” adds Diab.

The misery that each film laughs at was often intensely personal for the filmmakers, and the process of filmmaking served as a way to cope for Kammoun, who made his film in the wake of the horrendous 2020 explosion in Beirut that was coupled with the collapse of the Lebanese economy.




The misery that each film laughs at was often intensely personal for the filmmakers. (Supplied)

“Beirut was starting to fade, but we all had to survive. Life must continue,” he says. “You had to drag yourself (out of bed) in the morning, because you knew what you were facing. I asked myself, ‘How am I going to write something about love?’ I don’t think I would have been able to write anything else other than a black comedy. It gave me oxygen, to tell you the truth. It was encouraging. It was anti-depressive to work on this project, and I really used it, personally, as a weapon, to give me hope and a reason to continue.”

For Saudi filmmaker Mahmoud Sabbagh, whose groundbreaking 2016 film “Barakah meets Barakah” was the first Saudi feature to screen at the Berlin Film Festival, his contribution to the show — “Glitch Love” — was an opportunity to explore the way Jeddah’s traditional culture interacts with the present. It follows a sound engineer in love with a famed singer who once recorded in his studio.




Hany Abu-Assad is a two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who co-directed the short film “Kazoz.” (Supplied)

“Yes, it’s about love, but it explores how this particular district became the epicenter of Saudi’s music scene in the late 60s and 70s. This story of a mundane sound engineer helps show the dichotomy between then and Jeddah’s youth today, and how these two different worlds reflect each other — how they’re existing without co-existing,” Sabbagh says.

“I think black comedy works with characters who are terrible loners, anti-heroes with gender in the backdrop, and I was attracted to explore that all through the theme of love,” he continues.

Diab — Abu-Assad’s collaborator and, by his own admission, the main creative voice of the project (“I was just sitting there,” he says) — was inspired by the way that, during lockdown, there were two events that carried on: Weddings and funerals.




Amira Diab co-directed the short film “Kazoz” with Abu-Assad. (Supplied)

“It fascinated me, because the world had stopped, except for these two events, run by the same people. They use the same chairs, same food, same everything. I kept wondering why on earth this was still happening, one celebrating the future and one grieving the past. Really, it is because we, as human beings, have an existential need to socialize. We want to continue to live together, to socialize together — to dance together in the joy and grieve the loss, all of it together. So, in my film, a wedding turns into a funeral, and a funeral turns into a wedding,” says Diab.

While each of the films represent the filmmaker’s culture, they are also a wonderful representation of their creators and a chance to see a different side of them, often a more-playful one.




Lebanese filmmaker Michel Kammoun’s episode, “The Big Red Heart,” follows a man whose life nearly falls apart because of a giant plush Valentine’s gift. (Supplied)

“Because it was a short project, we had more freedom to express our insanity — and all of the directors expressed some form of their own madness. In a long feature, you wouldn’t dare go insane,” says Abu-Assad. “It’s a huge achievement to put all these talents together and just give them freedom without any (direction) other than a theme. It gave us the chance to express ourselves in a crazy way, and on a platform like Netflix that will allow the world to see Arab filmmakers do things they’ve never seen before.”

Now that the risk of the project has paid off into something sure to be received well across the region and the world, Sabbagh is hoping that it leads Netflix and others to take more risks with Arab filmmakers — showing more of the many layers that have yet to be discovered within the depths of the region’s talent.

“I would like to see Netflix take more risks with more original Saudi projects, in particular. I want to see period pieces. I’ve seen a reluctance so far, but we need bigger projects from this region. Now, I feel that should start to happen,” Sabbagh says. “We’re more than ready.”

Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic comments

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: British-Pakistani-Indian actress and activist Jameela Jamil on Wednesday took to social media to call out reality television star Kim Kardashian’s advice to aspiring businesswomen.

Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, were all profiled by Variety ahead of the April 14 premiere of their upcoming Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.”

The entrepreneur and reported billionaire Kim offered some tips for women looking to start their own companies, telling the publication: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your (redacted) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Jamil, who is a frequent Kardashian critic, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Skims founder’s controversial statement.

“She came up from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step parents,” the “Good Place” actress tweeted, “but in a *much* smaller mansion. A TRUE GRIND. An inspiration. A photoshop icon.”

She continued, in a follow-up post: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion . . . nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24-hours in the day sh*t is a nightmare. 99.9 percent of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

It’s not the first time that Jamil has called out the Kardashians online for the messages they promote on social media.

She has previously criticized Kim for advertising harmful weight loss products such as Flat Tummy Co.’s appetite suppressant lollipops, as well as Khloe for selling meal-replacement shakes.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien also called out Kim, 41, for her “advice” for working women.

The broadcaster reshared Variety’s tweet of the interview and wrote, “Also: be born rich. Really helps.”

Jamil and O’Brien’s comments come shortly after PrettyLittleThing creative director and former “Love Island” star Molly Mae came under fire online after she said in a statement that “Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in the day that we do, and I just think, like, you’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Mae’s choice of words prompted an immediate backlash from fans who called her “tone deaf.”

How Jordanian-Palestinian architect Abeer Seikaly is reviving traditional design skills to help refugees

Denise Marray

  • Combining age-old craftsmanship and cutting-edge materials, Seikaly hopes to provide portable shelter for the displaced
Denise Marray

LONDON: Jordanian-Palestinian architect and artist Abeer Seikaly has, for the past decade or so, focused on creating a reimagined utilization of Arab craft traditions to improve living conditions for refugees.

Back in 2013, Seikaly was awarded the international Lexus Design Award for a performative structural system that explored the social implications of creating homes for displaced communities.

Her subsequent “Weaving a Home” project fuses the latest innovations in materials with centuries-old Arabic design and craftsmanship. Seikaly is driven by a desire to help those fleeing war and poverty. She has seen first-hand the day-to-day problems in refugee camps — including extreme temperatures at both ends of the scale and unsanitary conditions. Many of the traditional skills she advocates have been handed down through generations but have somehow become lost or abandoned in the drive for modernity.

Seikaly was awarded the international Lexus Design Award for a performative structural system. (Supplied)

“The objective (of “Weaving a Home”) was to build a portable, dignified shelter for displaced communities that provides them with the necessities of contemporary life through the development of a double-layered performative structural fabric in the form of a dome,” she tells Arab News. “However, the design’s contextual link to land, culture and heritage highlighted the need to consider the wellbeing of different communities beyond simply providing functional solutions.”

The dome-shaped living spaces draw inspiration from traditional tent-crafting methods. The structures are resilient and collapsible with mesh for windows and storage and a stretchable solar fabric for sustainable energy, which feeds flexible pipes for water, heat, and electricity.

The dual-layer structure is designed to shut out rain and cold while allowing cool air in and hot air out in the summer. The top of the dome collects rainwater and filters it down the sides to prevent flooding. The structure can also be used as a shower, with water stored in pockets on the side and drawn upwards using a thermosiphoning system that provides basic sanitation. Solar energy drawn by the tent fabric is stored in a battery for use at night, providing renewable electricity.

The dome-shaped living spaces draw inspiration from traditional tent-crafting methods. (Supplied)

Seikaly is hopeful that mass production will be possible with the right backing.

“The design has been going through several iterations and developments in terms of ways of assembly and material in the past few years,” she says. “Throughout the years, I have received support from a generous group of individuals who want to see (mass production) happen.”

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, at least 82.4 million people around the world have been forced to flee their homes. Among them are nearly 26.4 million refugees, around half of whom are under the age of 18. It is the scale of this crisis that drives Seikaly to keep pushing her project forward.

The structures are resilient and collapsible with mesh for windows and storage and a stretchable solar fabric for sustainable energy, which feeds flexible pipes for water, heat, and electricity. (Supplied)

Her homeland knows all too well the pressures of trying to accommodate a large volume of refugees. Jordan hosts 760,000 refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR. Of those, some 670,000 are from Syria, making Jordan home to the second-largest number of Syrian refugees per capita globally, behind Lebanon.

Seikaly recently returned to Jordan after teaching a semester at the Yale School of Architecture. Her course “Conscious Skins,” reveals some of the key elements of her thinking: the skin or fabric molded by a maker with a conscious awareness and practical knowledge of the technique, tradition and artisanship involved.

“The demographics of Jordan are constantly changing. Many of our building traditions are no longer practiced and are disappearing. There are individual and collective initiatives that currently work towards maintaining traditional knowledge and its practices. We need to think about new ways to build our cities and preserve the country’s precious heritage landscapes,” Seikaly says.

“Displacement is a big issue,” she continues. “We live in a world of homelessness. But times are changing and we will have to adapt and be more conscious of how we’re interacting with each other and our environment. I am always hopeful and believe that there are opportunities to expand and co-create for a better future.”

THE ROUNDUP – Pop-culture highlights from around the region

Arab News

  • Here are some pop-culture highlights from around the region
Arab News

Abdulaziz Louis

The Kuwaiti singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on “Star Academy” season seven, released his latest EP — “Mashar Al-Oshag” (The Tribe of Love) — last month on the newly launched boutique label Vibe. As the title suggests, Louis’ record is a collection of romantic songs “that represents my vision to present a modern Khaleeji sound to my audience.”

Abayazied + Amir Hedayah

“Abayazied (pictured) has a very special gift, and he’s a very collaborative artist. He has a unique character and a beautifully distinguished voice,” Egyptian musician Amir Hedayah explained of his choice of collaborator for his latest release “El Safar.” The upbeat track — written during the COVID-19 pandemic — is, he said in a press release, “essentially a love song to travel. It is created to take you on a journey from reality to your favorite destination. It’s only when we miss something that we truly appreciate it.”

Jude Benhalim

The Cairo-based sustainable jewelry brand recently released its first collection of 2022, “Electra.” The 28-piece collection is, according to a press release, “a nod to Ancient Greek-inspired motifs and mythologies.” “I wanted to see what would happen if, instead of splitting opposites and having one rule the other, we clashed them together and this is what this collection represents,” the co-founder and creative director of the eponymous brand said.

Allexa Bash

The Dubai-based Ukranian singer-songwriter — who cites Radiohead and Whitney Houston among her influences — dropped her debut album “Dark Angels” last month. “At its heart,” a press release states, Bash’s concept album is “a balancing act between dark and light.” According to its creator, it’s about someone facing up to their inner demons, and transforming their “heavy emotions” into “pure love.”

What to expect at this year’s edition of Art Dubai 

Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

Roya Almously/ Hams Saleh

DUBAI: As art enthusiasts look forward to the opening of Art Dubai this weekend, Arab News sat down with the fair’s artistic director, Pablo de Val, who discussed what to expect in the event’s 15th edition.

The exhibition will be held in Madinat Jumeirah from March 11-13 and will showcase more than 100 galleries from 44 countries.

This year’s edition will include Art Dubai Digital, a new section that introduces the digital art world in a way that makes it accessible for all. 

Pablo de Val is the artistic director of the fair. (Supplied)

De Val told Arab News: “It was our intention to build a bridge between the traditional and digital art worlds, and create an intersection of all generations where we conceptualize something that has been there since the 1980s right up to the newest expressions.”

The exhibition will also showcase its regular gallery sections of Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba. 

A new series of “Bybit Talks” exploring the fundamentals of the digital art world has been added to this year’s Global Art Forum.

LoVid, ‘Hugs on Tape,’ 2021. (Supplied)

 Art Dubai’s artist commission for 2022, Fernando Garcia-Dory, will create a new artwork, “Inland,” examining the city’s past, present and future. 

Visitors and audiences will also be able to experience the Spanish artist’s work at locations across Dubai.

De Val discussed COVID-19 concerns while discussing preparations for this edition of the exhibition.

Muhammad Nafay, The Falling Astronaut, 2020. (Supplied)

“I think it would be strange not to reference the pandemic at this point,” he said. “One of the wonderful things about Art Dubai is that it brings together people from all over the world, and that is also one of the challenges when it comes to regulations and restrictions that are constantly changing.” 

He added: “The priority has always been the wellbeing of our exhibitors and our guests but it’s been a very moving target.”  

Art Dubai has evolved exponentially, according to de Val, starting off as an art fair and developing into a community.

Albarrán Bourdais, Marco Castillo, Maria Victoria, 2021. (Supplied)

Now the artistic director believes that Dubai is seen as a focal point for the arts in the region, with Art Dubai acting as a catalyst for the city’s burgeoning arts scene. 

De Val said that the event has helped promote Dubai as a global arts center.

“In the past, the Western art scene has dominated critical art discourse and, historically, many artists from these regions studied in Paris, New York or London because this was where the best art education took place,” he said.

“I’m pleased to say this is starting to change, particularly for artists from the global south, and there are now more opportunities than ever.”

‘Uncharted’ stars discuss box-office success and confounding critics

Raffi Boghosian

  • Wahlberg tells Arab News chemistry with co-star Holland was key part of film
  • Video game-based movie scores $230m million so far, sequel in the works
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Sony’s treasure hunting adventure “Uncharted” has found gold at the box office despite being panned by the critics, with star Mark Wahlberg crediting his chemistry with co-star Tom Holland as key to its success.

Based on the hit video game series, the film has been in the works since 2008 with Mark Wahlberg originally set to star as adventurer Nathan Drake.

The part eventually went to “Spiderman” actor Holland with Wahlberg playing his mentor.

In an interview with Arab News, Wahlberg, who plays the role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan, said the chemistry between his and Holland’s character was critical to making the movie “as good as we possibly can.

“You just wanted to see these guys on screen together. So lots of improvising, lots of playing, lots of banter back-and-forth, lots of making fun of each other, but then they really, they earn each other’s respect,” said Wahlberg.

However, their chemistry has not enamored critics.

They are calling it a bland rehash of movies such as “Indiana Jones” and “National Treasure,” although there has been praise for the individual performances of Holland and female lead Sophia Ali.

“Like I always thought of myself as the best friend character or whatever,” Ali, who plays the role of Chloe Frazer, told Arab News. “I didn’t think, I didn’t even imagine in like a hundred billion years that I’d be in a movie like this, so I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

“It’s sort of why I wanted to become an actor. It felt like it was one of those things that was going to be ever-changing, and ever-growing and ever-expanding,” added Ali. “And the industry is quite like that. There’s so much from the industry that I’ve been able to gain that I never really imagined I could.”

Theatergoers have a different view to the critics, with “Uncharted” more than doubling projections for its opening weekend, the highest of the year so far.

While movies based on video games have a reputation for low quality, “Uncharted” is proving a surprise hit with nearly $230 million at the worldwide box office, and a sequel already in the works.

