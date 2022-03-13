Palestinian Chileans hopeful about new president

You are here

Chile’s new president Gabriel Boric had been a harsh critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. (AFP)
Updated 13 March 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

  The country's Palestinian community is the world's largest outside the Middle East
  Gabriel Boric, who took office on Friday, has been a harsh critic of Israel
SAO PAULO: Chile’s new President Gabriel Boric took office on Friday amid great expectations of change in the South American country.

Not only do the working-class masses hope that he can remodel the economy and reduce inequality, but also particular segments of the population look forward to seeing political transformation during his administration.

That is the case with Chile’s Palestinian community, the world’s largest outside the Middle East with an estimated 500,000 people.

Although Palestinian Chileans are politically diverse, many of them are excited about Boric’s promised new attitude toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As an activist and a Congress member, Boric had been a harsh critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

A student leader since his years at the University of Chile, he rose to prominence during the massive student protests for public education in 2011-2012.

In 2013, he was elected a congressman for the first time. Over the years, he built a close relationship with Palestinian organizers and even visited Palestine along with other Congress members in 2018.

“He knows the Palestinian tragedy and had the opportunity of seeing for himself the living conditions of Palestinians in the occupied territories,” Jaime Abedrapo, a Palestinian Chilean political analyst, told Arab News, adding that Boric has expressed several times that he is a staunch human rights advocate.

Maher Pichara Abueid, a youth director in Chile’s Palestinian community, said Boric is “committed to all nations’ right to self-determination” and repudiates “any kind of illegal occupation and colonialism.”

Boric has at times taken his pro-Palestine stance further. In 2019, when Chile’s Jewish community sent him and other Congress members a jar of honey to celebrate the Jewish new year along with a message reaffirming its commitment to a “more inclusive, solidary and respectful society,” he tweeted: “I thank them for such a gesture, but they could begin by asking Israel to give back the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.”

At the end of 2021, a video went viral of Boric telling an interviewer that he considered Israel a “murderer and genocidal state.”

During his presidential campaign, he attended a meeting with the Palestinian community and signed a promise to support a bill that intends to ban from Chile all Israeli products manufactured on occupied Palestinian lands. All other candidates, except one, signed the same promise.

“The bill’s approval would position Chile, and President Boric, at the vanguard of international law’s defense by prohibiting the imports of products manufactured in colonies,” Abueid said.

Abedrapo said Boric’s election was a consequence of the profound political transformation that has been occurring in Chile since the 2011 protests, and more recently, the 2019 social explosion that led hundreds of thousands to demonstrate against the country’s political class, demanding various reforms including of the pensions, education and healthcare systems.

The social convulsion led to the convocation of a new constitutional assembly that began its work in July 2021.

Those protesters had several social and political goals concerning living conditions in Chile, but most of them had sympathy for the Palestinian cause, said Camilo, a 26-year-old political science student of Palestinian origin who asked to remain unidentified for privacy concerns.

“My candidate in the primary election was Daniel Jadue, who is of Palestinian descent and showed a much clearer position condemning Israel,” he told Arab News.

“Boric has a moderate and ambiguous profile. I don’t think he’ll create an indisposition with Israel.”

Camilo expressed hope that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement can be strengthened locally.

The city of Valdivia, for example, approved a resolution in 2018 banning Israeli products.

Although the law ended up being suspended by the comptroller general of the republic, Camilo said he thinks the movement can grow nationwide.

“I doubt Boric would implement a BDS bill, but I don’t think he’d impede municipalities doing so,” he added.

Patricio Navia, a professor at the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, said under Boric Chile’s foreign policy toward Israel and Palestine will not significantly change.

“As the president of Chile, he’ll defend Chile’s interests. Chile has commercial and even military relations with Israel,” he told Arab News, adding that the harsh terms Boric used to refer to Israel in the past will now be replaced with moderation.

“Boric has great problems to deal with now, like the constitutional assembly and the economy,” said Navia. “I don’t think he’ll meddle in any other problem, especially one he isn’t able to solve.”

Abedrapo said: “We just don’t want to have more expectations than we should. We must be prudent.”

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators

Afghan group rejects murdering polio vaccinators
KUNDUZ: An Afghan group opposed to Taliban rule rejected on Sunday the police’s accusation that its members had killed polio vaccinators on a campaign to eradicate the crippling virus.
Police had said two members of the National Resistance Front (NRF) had been arrested in connection with killing seven vaccinators on February 24 in the northern province of Kunduz.
The NRF were the last group to hold out against the Taliban takeover last year, retreating to the Panjshir Valley, which eventually fell in September, weeks after the former government forces capitulated.
The health workers were killed in separate attacks while on a house-to-house vaccine campaign.
“The arrested men have confessed to their crime and said they shot the polio vaccinators after receiving orders from their leaders from the Resistance Front in the province,” Kunduz police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi had told AFP.
According to the spokesman, the arrested men also confessed that “they were paid” for the murders.
NRF rejected the accusations as “Taliban propaganda.”
“The National Resistance Front condemns the perpetrators of this attack and we strongly believe it was conducted by the Taliban or one of their terrorist partners,” Ali Nazary, spokesman for the NRF, told AFP.
The NRF is led by the son of legendary late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was assassinated by Al-Qaeda in 2001.
In total, eight polio vaccinators were killed on February 24 — seven in Kunduz and one in the neighboring province of Takhar.
Polio teams in Afghanistan were frequently targeted by insurgent groups until the Taliban’s takeover in August.
Since then, the hard-line Islamists have said they want to work with the United Nations to stamp out the disease.
In the past, polio vaccination drives in Afghanistan — and neighboring Pakistan — were accused of being fronts for spying, while some clerics said the vaccine was a conspiracy to sterilize Muslims.
Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

Ukraine: Multiple deaths, injuries in Russian air strike on military base

Ukraine: Multiple deaths, injuries in Russian air strike on military base
  • Foreign military instructors have worked in the past at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security
LVIV, Ukraine: At least nine people were killed and 57 wounded in a Russian air strike on a large Ukrainian military base near the Polish border on Sunday, local Ukrainian authorities said, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war.
Foreign military instructors have worked in the past at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. It was not clear if any were present at the time.
A Ukrainian Defense Ministry representative said the ministry was still trying to establish if any of the foreign instructors were at the facility at the time of the attack.
The military training facility, the biggest in the western part of the country and traditionally the site of joint drills with NATO, is located less than 25km from the Polish border.
The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the missile strike so close to the border with NATO.
Regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, adding that some were intercepted before they hit.
A Reuters witness saw 19 ambulances with sirens on driving from the direction of the base following the strike and black smoke rising from the area.
“Poland condemns any element of aggression against Ukraine, including shelling of the Yavoriv base,” Polish foreign ministry spokesman said in a message sent to Reuters.
The mayor of another city in western Ukraine, Ivano-Frankivsk, said that Russian troops also continued to hit its airport on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years

China records nearly 3,400 daily coronavirus cases in worst outbreak in two years
  • China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy
BEIJING: Chinese health authorities reported nearly 3,400 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, double the previous day, forcing lockdowns on virus hotspots as the country contends with its gravest outbreak in two years.
A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down several northeastern cities, as almost 19 provinces battle clusters of the omicron and Delta variants.
The city of Jilin has been partially locked down, with hundreds of neighborhoods sealed up, an official announced Sunday, while Yanji, an urban area of nearly 700,000 bordering North Korea, was fully closed off.
China, where the virus was first detected in late 2019, has maintained a strict ‘zero-COVID’ policy enforced by swift lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing when clusters have emerged.
But the latest flare-up, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant and a spike in asymptomatic cases, is challenging that approach.
Zhang Yan, an official with the Jilin provincial health commission, admitted Sunday that local authorities’ virus response so far had been lacking.
“The emergency response mechanism in some areas is not robust enough, there is insufficient understanding of the characteristics of the omicron variant ... and judgment has been inaccurate,” he said at a government press briefing.
Residents of Jilin have completed six rounds of mass testing, local officials said. On Sunday the city reported over 500 cases of the omicron variant.
The neighboring city of Changchun — an industrial base of nine million people — was locked down Friday.
The smaller cities of Siping and Dunhua, both in Jilin province, were locked down Thursday and Friday, according to official announcements.
The mayor of Jilin and the head of the Changchun health commission were dismissed from their jobs Saturday, state media reported, in a sign of the political imperative placed on local authorities to squash virus clusters.
But fatigue with the strict approach has been showing in China, with officials increasingly urging softer and more targeted measures to contain the virus, while economists warn that tough clampdowns are hurting the economy.
As cases have climbed since late February, the response in different parts of the country has been generally softer and more targeted compared to December, when the city of Xi’an and its 13 million people were locked down for two weeks.
In China’s biggest city Shanghai, authorities have increasingly moved to temporarily lock down individual schools, businesses, restaurants and malls over close-contact fears rather than mass quarantines.
Long lines have been seen outside hospitals in the city as people rush to obtain a negative COVID-19 test.
As cases rise, the country’s National Health Commission announced Friday that they would introduce the use of rapid antigen tests.
The kits will now be available online or at pharmacies for clinics and ordinary citizens to buy for “self-testing,” the health commission said.
Although nucleic acid tests will continue to be the main method of testing, the move suggests China may be anticipating that official efforts will not be able to contain the virus.
Last week, a top Chinese scientist said the country should aim to co-exist with the virus, like other nations, where omicron has spread like wildfire.
But the government has also made clear that mass lockdowns remain an option.
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who frequently telegraphs top-level thinking on the pandemic response, on Saturday urged regions to quickly pounce on and clear outbreaks.

The lonely envoy: Moscow’s man at the UN finds himself on the defensive

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a Security Council meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. (AP)
  • British envoy Barbara Woodward, a specialist in Russian and Chinese affairs, reminded Nebenzia that “the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘Man is given not only one life, but also one conscience’“
UNITED NATIONS: It was the middle of an emergency session of the UN Security Council, late on the evening of February 23, and Vassily Nebenzia looked shaken — his face pale, his shoulders sagging.
Russia, the country he represents at the United Nations, had just invaded Ukraine, sending shock waves around the world that continue to reverberate today.
At nearly 60, Nebenzia — a bald man, massively built, who wears thin-framed glasses and often fiddles with his watch — was chairing the Council.
It was a shocking first for the UN: The man presiding over the august body dedicated to defending global peace was also the representative of a nuclear power now waging war against a democracy...
Did he know, when he opened the session and sat listening as his colleagues delivered impassioned pleas for Moscow to pull back the armed forces surrounding much of Ukraine — that they had already invaded?
More generally, does he believe the words in the speeches he reads?
“I don’t know, but I believe not,” one UN official told AFP, speaking on grounds of anonymity.
Several ambassadors said they shared that impression.
The Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, regularly asks Nebenzia if he is actually in touch with Moscow.
British envoy Barbara Woodward, a specialist in Russian and Chinese affairs, reminded Nebenzia that “the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘Man is given not only one life, but also one conscience.’“
“I know that you’ve spoken under instructions today, but I ask you to report faithfully back to Moscow what you have heard today — the urgency of this Council’s calls for peace.”
Nebenzia did not respond to an AFP request for an interview.
He has, in resigned tones, followed his government’s line at emergency meetings of the Council since war broke out, and further sessions are expected this week.
Under the exasperated eyes of his foreign colleagues, he has read speeches denying media reports of the destruction of civilian sites.
In impromptu replies, he has on occasion used the word “war” — a word banned by Moscow in regard to Ukraine. But each time he has been careful to note that the word was first used by his boss, Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov.
“The Russian system has never been as centralized,” said one Western ambassador, speaking anonymously.
Russian diplomats “are excellent professionals, but they are not in a position to interact with power, they are simply there to execute government dictates, whether involved in preparing them or not — and usually not.”

At the UN, Nebenzia is known for his deep mastery of the issues. His career has taken him to Bangkok and Geneva, with a specialty in international organizations. He is fluent in the arcana of multilateral maneuvering and uses his deep understanding of procedure to his country’s benefit.
Outside the sometimes theatrical jousting in the hallowed halls of the Security Council, his relations with colleagues are cordial and polite — and have remained so since the invasion, according to several sources.
The ambassador is a man of culture with a sense of humor.
“I can do two things at the same time,” he told AFP with a smile, after displaying the surprising ability to deliver a speech in Russian while listening to its English translation simultaneously on his headphones.
Russians are trained in this multi-tasking, his aides say. That allows them to ensure that their addresses are rendered as precisely as possible in the language in which most will hear them — and to correct any errors on the spot, diplomats say.
At diplomatic receptions Nebenzia shows a convivial side. His favorite cocktail? “Half vodka, half Champagne,” he once told two French journalists.
Married and father of a son, the ambassador likes to take off on weekends on his European motorbike — a solitary hobby that goes well with the newly solitary status thrust on him by the Ukraine crisis.
But he is never far from the drama these days.
On February 28, during a news conference marking the end of his month leading Russia’s rotating presidency of the Security Council, he abruptly interrupted the proceedings to answer his cell phone.
After listening for a moment without speaking, he hung up and announced — adopting a tone of victimhood — that the United States was expelling 12 members of his diplomatic mission.
Sources in Washington have said the 12 are spies — with no connection to the war.
Diplomats later told AFP the 12 are members of the military.

Man stabbed in the US as revenge for killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief

Man stabbed in the US as revenge for killing of Iran’s Quds Force chief
  • Nika Nikoubin confessed to hurting his date “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police report
  • Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by US forces in January 2020 in Iraq , where he was engaged with Shiite paramilitary forces
HENDERSON, Nevada: A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police said.
Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, KLAS-TV reported.
Nikoubin and the man met online on a dating website, Henderson police wrote in an arrest report. The pair then agreed to meet at Sunset Station hotel on March 5, renting a room together.
While in the room, the pair began having sex when Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man, police said. Nikoubin then turned off the lights, and several minutes later, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” KLAS reported.
Nikoubin reportedly stabbed the man in the neck “for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020,” police wrote in a report.
US forces killed Soleimani , a top general in Iran’s military, in a drone strike in January 2020. Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. responsible for the Islamic Republic’s foreign operations. He gained prominence for advising Shiite paramilitary forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq, before it was defeated in 2017.
After the stabbing, the man pushed Nikoubin off of him and ran out of the room to call 911, police said.
Nikoubin also ran out of the room, telling a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man, police said.
When talking to police, Nikoubin told an investigator “she wanted revenge,” police said. She said she had listened to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

 

