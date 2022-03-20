GCC to adopt joint mechanism for women’s issues

RIYADH: The GCC is developing a joint mechanism for women’s issues, secretary-general Nayef Al-Hajraf has said.

It comes as Saudi Arabia exceeded its 2030 target for the female labor market participation rate.

Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the Saudi women’s labor market participation rate has risen to more than 32 percent, exceeding the 30 percent target.

During the inauguration on Sunday of the “Gulf Women: Leadership for a Sustainable Tomorrow” forum, Al-Rajhi said that the Kingdom’s achievements in women’s empowerment resulted from a “comprehensive policy and methodology.”

GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf said that the body was in the process of organizing a virtual roundtable to develop a vision for a joint action mechanism among GCC countries on women’s issues in the region.

The two-day virtual forum aims to shed light on Gulf women’s participation in priority issues and exchange experiences among GCC states to achieve common goals. It also aims to achieve coordination, integration and interdependence in women’s empowerment among GCC states.

The forum features three main sessions, the first of which focused on the role of Gulf women in environmental sustainability.

It and was attended by Hala Al-Tuwaijri, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council in Saudi Arabia; Dr. Sabah Al-Junaid, professor of geographic information systems at Arabian Gulf University; Dr. Thuraya Said, assistant director-general for Nature Conservation at Oman’s Environment Ministry; and Najat Al-Abdullah, director of the Family Affairs Department at Qatar’s Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The second session is titled “Gulf Women and Economic Empowerment,” while the third will cover the role of Gulf women in security cooperation.

Al-Tuwaijri said that the Kingdom is achieving the highest level of women’s participation and rights in the region, adding that GCC countries are among those economically empowering women at the fastest pace.

Hoda D. Al-Dulaijan, vice dean of Graduate Studies at King Faisal University, told Arab News that sustainable development standards are a framework for agreement among UN member states. She said that gender equality and equal opportunities for men and women in civil societies are important standards to uphold.

“I took the initiative to support and encourage Gulf women in the journey of empowerment in society by preparing a vision of development goals and procedural enablers to be ahead of the competition with men in international competitions to achieve societal achievements,” she added.

She said that the strengthening of the educational system is leading Gulf women to venture into new fields, whether in higher education, scientific research, manufacturing, innovation or finance.

Al-Dulaijan added that Gulf women “managed to participate in the development of the labor market in a short period of time in terms of supply and demand.

“Women have achieved efficiency in the public and private sectors with Gulf capital, practical initiatives and strategic experiences, which helped women play more energetic and pivotal roles in Gulf societies while preserving national identity, traditions and social norms.”