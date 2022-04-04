GCC ambassador to Yemen says decisions at peace talks in hands of Yemenis

RIYADH: Decisions made at ongoing Yemen peace talks sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh are for Yemenis to make and will be supported, the council’s ambassador for the crisis-stricken country said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, Sarhan Al-Minaikher said the bloc “will support all decisions that Yemenis agree on” and that the talks are giving Yemenis a platform for dialogue.
He said that although participants were still discussing obstacles and had not reached the solution-forming stage, they agreed on strengthening state institutions.
The GCC envoy added that the peace talks are not a substitute for UN negotiations and do not aim to pressurize. Instead, they aim to establish dialogue between Yemenis.
Al-Minaikher said the talks aim to include all Yemeni parties and the door remains open for any party to join.
“We stand by the Yemenis in resolving the current crisis and we aim to establish security, safety, and stability in the country,” Al-Minaikher said.
Egypt slams Israeli escalation against Palestinians
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed “the need to avoid escalation immediately”
CAIRO: Egypt has strongly condemned Israel’s escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories in recent days, its targeting of civilians, and incursions by settlers — under police protection — into the courtyards of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed “the need to avoid escalation immediately, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and Christian and Jewish holidays, while not slipping into cycles of violence that prevent achieving the desired stability.”
He also stressed “the importance of adhering to the rules of international law to provide protection for Palestinian civilians and to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other religious sanctities and the identity of East Jerusalem.”
Egypt keen to host African Medicines Agency headquarters
Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s belief in the importance of the AMA as a regulatory framework for Africa’s pharmaceutical industries
Madbouly called on the AU delegation to make a field visit to the new administrative capital
CAIRO: Egypt’s government is ready to provide all means of support and facilities necessary to host the new headquarters of the African Medicines Agency, said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.
During a meeting with an African Union delegation, he indicated the importance that Egypt attaches to hosting the AMA headquarters, which was approved during the country’s presidency of the AU.
Madbouly emphasized Egypt’s belief in the importance of the AMA as a regulatory framework for Africa’s pharmaceutical industries, and for the advancement of public health on the continent.
He said Egypt has designated a diplomatic quarter in its new administrative capital to be the headquarters of diplomatic missions and the residence of their workers, and it could host the AMA headquarters.
He added that the government has already begun a gradual move to the new administrative capital in preparation for its complete relocation.
Madbouly called on the AU delegation to make a field visit to the new administrative capital to see the work carried out and to visit the diplomatic quarter there.
Saeed Khatibzadeh: 'America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach'
DUBAI: The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
“America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.
“Washington should make political decision for the deal’s revival,” he said, adding that Tehran would “not wait forever.”
The US State Department said on Thursday that a small number of outstanding issues remain in the nuclear talks, adding that the onus was on Tehran to make those decisions.
Iran has said that there are still outstanding issues, including Washington removing a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Also Tehran has been pushing for guarantees that any future US president would not withdraw from the agreement. The extent to which sanctions would be rolled back is another unresolved issue.
Khatibzadeh also said Tehran was ready to resume talks with its key regional rival, Saudi Arabia, if Riyadh showed willingness to resolve outstanding bilateral issues.
A Russian demand forced world powers to pause nuclear negotiations in early March, But Moscow later said it had written guarantees that its trade with Iran would not be affected by Ukraine-related sanctions, suggesting Moscow could allow a revival of the tattered pact to go forward.
Palestinians reminisce about Ramadan before the Nakba
The jerisha dish, a seasonal meal, was so costly that most families could not afford it and rich families cooked it in large quantities in Ramadan, distributing it to the people of the town to celebrate the Holy Month
GAZA CITY: “There is nothing more beautiful than the old days and the month of Ramadan in the past.”
With these simple words, Palestinian Um Ahmed Aqel started to recall the Ramadan atmosphere before the Nakba in 1948.
Born in 1925, Aqel was a married woman when she was forced to emigrate with her family from her hometown of Sarafand during the Nakba. She lost her infant daughter on the terrifying migration journey from Sarafand to Gaza. The 74th anniversary of the Palestinian tragedy is approaching on May 15.
At 97, her memory is still burning bright and untouched by the years. She recalls much of the Ramadan experience in Palestine before the Nakba.
“Life today is different and difficult, but at the time people were simple and good,” she said.
During Ramadan, the city was decorated and sweets shops thrived; this month was one of the most beautiful months of the year, because of its beautiful atmosphere and traditions, especially during the night.
Ali Al-Aseel, Native of Jaffa
“Before and during Ramadan, happiness fills the hearts, as if people are waiting for a dear one who has been away for a long time. Ramadan for us was the month of goodness and blessing.”
With a smile on a wrinkled face, Aqel remembered how women were busy in the days before Ramadan, preparing pottery jars for keeping water cold and making cheese for Suhoor meals.
The wealthier people in the town were keen to distribute flour and vegetables to the poor and to pay their zakat on the first day of Ramadan so that those entitled to it can buy what they needed for the holy month.
“The women used to meet as groups to prepare the Iftar table and exchange food items. Unlike these days, it did not contain many items and did not exceed the family’s needs, but rather it had one item that contained a meal of seasonal vegetables, such as peas or beans or Jerisha, which is crushed wheat cooked with red meat.”
The Jerisha dish, a seasonal meal, was so costly that most families could not afford it and rich families cooked it in large quantities in Ramadan, distributing it to the people of the town to celebrate the Holy Month.
The town of Sarafand had a population of no more than 2,000 people at the time of the Nakba. “There was one small mosque in Sarafand. The children of the village, boys and girls, gathered near it at sunset, waiting for the Maghrib call to prayer, and they went cheering and glorified towards their homes.”
Ali Al-Aseel, 87, was a 13-year-old child, during the Nakba, which he endured with his family from Jaffa.
Like Aqel, Al-Aseel clearly remembers the Ramadan customs and traditions that seem unaffected by the long years since his childhood in Jaffa. He still remembers the house in which he was born and many details of daily life.
“During Ramadan, the city was decorated and sweets shops thrived, this month was one of the most beautiful months of the year, because of its beautiful atmosphere and traditions, especially during the night,” he said.
With the sunset, the beach was crowded with young people and children waiting for the Iftar cannon, which distinguishes the city of Jaffa from other large cities in Palestine. The locals relied on the loud sound it makes, marking the time of Iftar.
After Iftar, the men performed the evening and Tarawih prayers, gathered in public, and listened to religious invocations, or to radio programs, which were available in the family councils.
“Life was simple, and the month of Ramadan increases harmony, and families gathered on one Tabliah,” a small and low wooden table, around which family members gather, eating together from one dish.
Palestinian historian Salim Al-Mubayed said that much of the joy of welcoming the month of Ramadan and the atmosphere that distinguished it in the past has disappeared, whether because of the Nakba and its repercussions, or because of development, technology and preoccupation with life concerns.
“Where has this beautiful and simple era gone? Has it been swallowed up by technology, as it has swallowed up many beautiful appearances, customs and traditions?”
Aid group: More than 90 migrants drowned in Mediterranean
Migrants regularly attempt to cross the Mediterranean from the North African nation in a desperate attempt to reach European shores
CAIRO: More than 90 people in an overcrowded boat drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, a prominent humanitarian group said, in the latest tragedy involving migrants departing from North Africa to seek a better life in Europe.
Doctors Without Borders said late Saturday the migrants were on a vessel that left Libya last week. It was unclear exactly when the boat ran into trouble, said Juan Matias Gil, the group’s head of mission.
The group, also known by its French acronym MSF, said an oil tanker rescued four migrants early Saturday in international waters. The survivors reported that they were on the boat along with about 100 other migrants, it said.
MSF said the tanker did not respond to its calls not to return the migrants to Libya, where “they will almost certainly face detention, abuse and ill-treatment.”
The group urged Italy and Malta to “assign a place of safety for the survivors before it is too late.” It also called for The European Union border protection agency Frontex and other EU agencies to reveal the details of the incident.
Migrants regularly attempt to cross the Mediterranean from the North African nation in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The country has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
Human traffickers in recent years have benefited from the chaos in Libya, smuggling in migrants across the oil-rich country’s lengthy borders with six nations. The migrants are then typically packed into ill-equipped rubber boats and set off on risky sea voyages.
Around 300 migrants died or were presumed dead along the Central Mediterranean route between Jan. 1 and March 28, according to International Organization for Migration. About 3,100 were intercepted and taken back to Libya.
Once back in Libya, the migrants are typically taken to government-run detention centers rife with abuse and ill-treatment.
In 2021, at least 32,425 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya. At least 1,553 are presumed to have drowned last year, according to IOM.
Investigators commissioned by the United Nations’ top human rights body found evidence of possible crimes against humanity committed in Libya against migrants detained in the country.