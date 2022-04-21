You are here

Egyptian, British ministers hold talks

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth.
  Pair discussed regional and international issues including Ukraine, Palestine and Libya.
CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with Lord Tariq Ahmad, British minister for South Asia, North Africa, the UN and the Commonwealth.

The talks at the headquarters of Egypt’s Foreign Ministry focused on strengthening bilateral relations.

Shoukry stressed “the importance of British investments in Egypt,” and said he looks forward to strengthening the UK’s involvement “in giant development projects and exploiting promising investment opportunities” in his country.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said they discussed regional and international issues including Ukraine, Palestine and Libya.

Topics: Middle East Egypt UK

Portuguese man sought over links to Beirut blast arrested in Chile

The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.
The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. (Reuters/File Photo)
  The man was stopped by agents of the Chilean Investigation Police
LONDON: A Portuguese man wanted by Interpol in connection with the 2020 Beirut port blast was arrested in Santiago on Wednesday, Chilean police have confirmed.

The man, who was not identified, arrived in the Chilean capital on a flight from Spain and was placed on a return flight to Madrid following his arrest, according to a police statement.

Police official Christan Saez said the man is wanted for allegedly smuggling “explosive elements” into Lebanon, which are linked to the August 2020 blast that killed more than 200 people.

The Portuguese national was stopped by agents of the Chilean Investigation Police, according to Saez.

The Beirut port explosion devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital, with authorities determining the cause of the blast to be linked to a shipment of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that caught fire after being stored for years in dangerous conditions.

* With AP

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion Chile

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling

Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling
  • Former MP Alaa Hassanein and four others were given the 10-year sentence
  • The report did not specify what kind of antiquities were being smuggled
CAIRO: A former member of Egypt’s parliament was sentenced to ten years in prison on Thursday for smuggling antiquities out of the country, along with four others, the state news agency reported.
Former MP Alaa Hassanein and four others were given the 10-year sentence, while Hassan Rateb, a prominent businessmen, and 17 others face five years in prison, with all being fined 1 million Egyptian pounds ($54,000).
The report did not specify what kind of antiquities were being smuggled — but said that in some cases the convicted had organized and funded “secret excavations.”
Egypt is still rich in undiscovered ancient sites dating back to the time of the Pharoahs, and its Greek and Roman era.
The country has in recent years warned foreign museums that it will not help them mount exhibits on ancient Egyptian antiquities unless they return smuggled artifacts. The Antiquities Ministry said it has retrieved more than 1,000 artifacts and around 22,000 ancient coins since 2016.
In 2019, the ministry displayed a gilded ancient coffin from the 1st Century B.C., which New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art returned after US investigators determined it to be a looted antiquity.

* With AP

Topics: Egypt Antiquities smuggling

Japan praises Oman role in Yemen peace deal

Japan praises Oman role in Yemen peace deal
TOKYO: Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi praised Oman for its diplomatic efforts toward resolving the situation in Yemen.

In telephone talks on Thursday, Hayashi told Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi that Oman is a strong partner of Japan, and that they would appreciate continued cooperation.

In response, Albusaidi stated that the two countries have sustained a friendly relationship over the years. He added that he would like to continue working with Hayashi to further strengthen the bilateral relations as 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Oman.

On the Ukrainian issue, Hayashi explained Japan condemned Moscow describing Russia’s “recent aggression against Ukraine as an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force, an act that shakes the very foundations of the international order, a clear violation of international law, and that it is absolutely unacceptable.”

According to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Albusaidi also condemned the situation and stressed the importance of the role of the United Nations in various areas, including ensuring compliance with international law and the UN Charter.

Both sides confirmed that they would continue to work closely together to address the situation in Ukraine, including efforts through the UN.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the soaring crude oil prices in the wake of the situation in Ukraine. Hayashi expressed his hopes for Oman to continue playing a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market.

In response, Minister Albusaidi stated that Oman already has a role in stabilizing the international oil market, confirming their continued cooperation on the matter.

Albusaidi expressed his appreciated for Japan’s role in the region, explaining that it is important for stability in the Middle East.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan.

Topics: Japan Oman

Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for 'brutality' at Al-Aqsa compound

Top Israeli journalist lambasts Tel Aviv for ‘brutality’ at Al-Aqsa compound
  • Haaretz newspaper’s Nir Hasson urges probe into ‘terrible’ actions of police and soldiers against civilians, journalists, women
  • Former PM Netanyahu’s Likud and rightwing seek political gain from violence, says reporter
CHICAGO: A leading Israeli journalist has launched a scathing attack on the Tel Aviv government for the manner in which police and soldiers brutalized civilians and journalists at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Haram Al-Sharif over the past week, and called for a probe into their actions.

Nir Hasson, who covers Jerusalem and the Palestinian community for the liberal English-language publication Haaretz, also said that he believes the violence would not lead to another Intifada.

The manner in which the conflict has been handled also reflected a change in the policies of the current government of Naftali Bennett from those of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said.

Hasson, appearing on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, said the violence began when a group of religious Israelis entered the Temple Mount “with political agendas” but did not reach the levels of violence seen in past years.

Hasson acknowledged that in many instances police overstepped their bounds by beating civilians and journalists, and mishandling their response to the protests.

“Last year they did everything wrong. They did a collective punishment to all Palestinians in East Jerusalem day after day,” Hasson said.

“This year, they (police) tried to divide between the majority of the Palestinians who came to the Temple Mount or to Damascus Gate to pray or to celebrate the end of the Feast of Ramadan, and the minority who came to clash and throw stones (at) the police.

“However ... we saw again and again very hard videos of police using clubs hitting people, hitting journalists, women, hitting a man who (stood with) his son.

“It’s terrible. I cannot be more (critical) of the Jerusalem police about it. I think they have to give more answers and they have to open investigations against those officers, not only because it makes no sense to treat … civilians (this way), but also because it puts oil on the fire, on the flames.”

Hasson said some violence was expected during the confluence of the three religious celebrations, but it did not reach the level that it has in the past as it did when former Israeli General and Prime Minister Ariel Sharon led a battalion of soldiers and police to the Haram Al-Sharif provoking the first Intifada in September 2000.

“It’s not the first time we have seen those clashes and violence rising in Jerusalem. And we know for at least the last five or six years now that every Ramadan there is a lot of tensions, especially focusing on the Temple Mount and Al-Aqsa compound,” Hasson said.

The clashes of the first Intifada, he said, resulted in an agreement between Israelis and the Palestinians to not inflame tensions. Until 2003, Israel limited the visit of Religious Jews to the Haram Al-Sharif to five at a time. In 2003 it was increased to 10. In 2010 it was increased to 20. And in 2011, under Netanyahu, it was increased to 50 at a time.

Hasson said that part of the difference between last year’s violence which saw more fatalities and injuries and spread throughout the West Bank, Gaza and in Israel, was the result of politics when Netanyahu wanted to use the violence to bolster his re-election hopes.

Netanyahu lost the Israeli elections to Naftali Bennett who Hasson said has not exploited the tensions for political benefit.

“Netanyahu especially last year. If you remember last year, it was still the government, but it was after the election and Netanyahu needed to head a new coalition. And the common political understanding in Israel was Netanyahu had an interest to (intensify) the flame(s) and have like some more violence because it would help him to raise the numbers of the Knesset and to build his coalition.

“Now, I don’t know if Netanyahu really made anything not carefully enough, intentionally. But we saw the police acting brutally without (any) sense. If you remember they blocked the stairs in Damascus Gate not allowing people sitting there without (any) reason. It made no sense, but it made only violence there.”

“Part of the answer is of course, is the government of Naftali Bennett who have vital interests to keep things quiet as possible because whenever there is any violence, any terror attacks they got hit very strong from the rightwing and from the Likud and Netanyahu. They’re saying you cannot trust him (Bennett) they cannot keep Israel safe.”

Hasson said that there are some extremists on both sides who want the conflicts and will exploit any event or time to fuel clashes.

“There (are) some groups, political, religious, mostly NGOs, who are trying to push the Israeli government to change the status quo but they are not the mainstream and they are not in the government and all the security institutions in Israel, the IDF, the police, the Shin Bit, all of them agreed that Israel should be very careful doing any steps in the Temple Mount, Al-Aqsa,” Hasson said.

Hasson said that currently tensions have eased since the first clashes last week, despite an attempt Thursday by politically far-right Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir to lead several hundred Israeli flag-waiving radicals into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“Things are pretty much quiet. But we had today a flag march of the rightwings, the radical rightwings in Israel, and a member of the Knesset, Itamar Ben Gvir from the radical rightwing party and they wanted to protest against the violence of the Palestinians and they asked the police to march from West Jerusalem to East Jerusalem and to go through the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and the police would not let them and they blocked them all the way,” Hasson said.

“It also raised the tension and violence in Jerusalem today. There were a few hours of some kinds of clashes between those protestors, those rightwing activists and the police in the middle of Jerusalem. They didn’t let them go into East Jerusalem. But for now, this evening seems to be very quiet.”

Hasson said that the last 10 days of Ramadan the Haram Al-Sharif should be closed for non-Muslims and tensions “should be lower.”

In the meantime, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged both Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid in separate telephone calls to refrain from “any actions and rhetoric that escalates tensions.”

Blinken dispatched the State department’s Acting Assistant Secretary Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Hady Amr to meet with leaders in Israel, the West Bank and Jordan to help calm tensions.

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, hosted by the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, is broadcast each week live on Wednesdays in Detroit, Washington D.C., Ontario and rebroadcast on Thursday in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080 radio.

Listen to the Ray Hanania podcast here.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Dubai court sentences man to death for double murder 

Dubai court sentences man to death for double murder 
Hiren and Vidhi Adhiya were killed in a frenzied knife attack in their home in Dubai's Arabian Ranches.
  • Hiren and Vidhi Adhiya were killed in a frenzied knife attack in their home in Dubai’s Arabian Ranches
  • When the assailant tried to make his escape, he encountered the couple’s 18-year-old daughter
A Dubai court has sentenced a 26-year-old man to death for the murder of an expat couple and the attempted murder of their daughter, local media reported.

Hiren and Vidhi Adhiya were killed in a frenzied knife attack in their home in Dubai’s Arabian Ranches after a construction worker broke in and tried to rob the family on June 17, 2020, UAE newspaper The National reported. 

The man had initially planned to steal money and jewelry he had seen while working in the family’s house, but the burglary turned deadly when 48-year-old Hiren woke to the sound of his bedside drawer opening, according to local news reports. 

The worker stabbed the man 10 times in the head, chest, abdomen and left shoulder before proceeding to stab his wife 14 times. 

When the assailant tried to make his escape, he encountered the couple’s 18-year-old daughter who had rushed to help her parents after hearing their cries. He then stabbed her in the neck and ran away, the reports said. 

The injured girl and her younger sister, who was 13 at the time, called the police and a family friend for help – neither daughter has been named. 

A bloody handprint on a wall inside the house and a mask on the victims’ bed that was covered in blood samples helped police identify the man, the reports added. 

Police also found the murder weapon, a knife, about 500 meters away from the villa. 

During the trial, judges were told that the assailant had waited outside the victims’ home for six hours before he broke in. 

“I met him at the room’s door and he stabbed me at sight, but I kicked him before he fled,” the 18-year-old daughter was quoted as saying during the trial last February. 

The man has been convicted of two pre-mediated murders, the attempted murder of the daughter and the robbery, the reports said. He has 15 days to appeal the verdict

Topics: Dubai murder UAE

