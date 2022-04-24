Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed announces $1.72bn housing investment for citizens

LONDON: The Dubai government is investing $1.72 billion in land and housing for more than 4,600 Emirati citizens, the emirate’s ruler announced on Sunday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum also announced in a post on Twitter he had approved the building of a 1,100-villa housing complex in Al-Khawaneej.
اعتمدنا اليوم حزمة إسكانية جديدة للمواطنين بدبي بقيمة 6.3 مليار درهم تضم مساكن وأراضٍ ل4610 مستفيد .. كما اعتمدنا إنشاء مجمع سكني متكامل بالخوانيج يضم 1100 فيلا سكنية .. ملف الإسكان هو ملف شخصي أتابعه بنفسي .. كل عام وشعبنا بخير .. وكل عام وبلادنا بألف خير .. pic.twitter.com/6Y3erGfeIR
How Gulf Arab states are getting to grips with the energy transition challenge
In the past year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have made notable progress in renewable solar, wind and hydrogen power
Gulf countries can ensure both a thriving economy and an environment that supports a high quality of life
Updated 26 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Even before the Ukraine war began, one thing became clear quickly — that demand for conventional energy was not going away. Now, with Brent crude hovering around $107 per barrel and natural gas costing $6.95 per MMBtu amid heightened risks of supply disruptions, the impending fiscal windfall gives the Gulf Arab states extra resources to accelerate their transformation into “green economies.”
From ambitious “circular carbon economy” and net-zero emission pledges to investments in renewables and electric vehicle production, the past year has already witnessed the launch of numerous initiatives by these energy-exporting countries in response to calls for accelerated action for combating climate change.
At the same time, the Gulf region has made notable progress in the development of utility-scale solar and wind power, including phase three of the Mohammed bin Rashid solar project in Dubai completed last year and the inauguration of Saudi Arabia’s first wind farm at Dumat Al-Jandal.
“These are breakthrough moments which build momentum through knowledge and experience,” Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, better known as IRENA, told Arab News.
“These low-cost renewables projects also open the door to the production of cost-competitive green hydrogen. We believe hydrogen will have a pivotal role to play in the decarbonization of the energy system.”
IRENA’s “World Energy Transitions Outlook” shows hydrogen could account for 12 percent of total final energy consumption globally by the middle of the century, up from today’s marginal levels.
“There are already clear signals of intent from the region to capture these market opportunities, which may prove to be a new and important aspect of the transition that the region can apply its hydrocarbon expertise and experience to,” La Camera said.
In the lead-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow last November, the UAE pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to invest up to $160 billion in clean and renewable energy solutions.
The previous month, Saudi Arabia launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, committing the Kingdom to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2060 and to plant 10 billion trees over the coming decades, rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded land, and allocate new protected areas.
More recently, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company announced they would join the UAE’s state-owned holding company Mubadala as shareholders in the clean-energy company Masdar.
The partnership is designed to increase Masdar’s renewable energy capacity to 50 gigawatts by 2030 and to create a global clean energy powerhouse, with a focus on areas such as green hydrogen and renewables.
Similar developments are taking place in Saudi Arabia, including several projects in NEOM — the Kingdom’s smart city on the Red Sea coast — most notably the launch of Oxagon, the world’s largest floating industrial complex.
“The Oxagon project is a revolutionary idea looking at reshaping the way industries work at the gateway of the most popular shipping channel in the world, powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and requiring extensive levels of symbiosis between various industries,” Daniel Gribbin, corporate sustainability lead at WSP Middle East, told Arab News.
“The region’s drive to a more sustainable future is no secret. Levels of transparency and individual consumer behaviors, along with the vision of regional leaders, have accelerated the need to respond and act, so that they can have a seat at the global table.
“Demand for sustainability considerations from international investors has also been a propelling force for raising ESG awareness in the regional market, contributing toward valuation and reputation.”
The past year has witnessed a sea change in the regional approach to climate action, according to Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s permanent representative to IRENA.
At COP26, for instance, the UAE announced a number of landmark pledges and partnerships to raise ambitions, including the UAE-IRENA Energy Transition Accelerator Financing platform, which aims to raise $1 billion to accelerate renewable-energy transition in developing countries.
The UAE, through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has already pledged $400 million in anchor funding to the platform.
“We also announced the Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, which seeks to establish the country as a competitive global hydrogen exporter,” Al-Hosany told Arab News.
“Looking ahead to COP27 in Egypt, and COP28 in the UAE in 2023, the impetus for climate action will continue to create a ripple effect across the Middle East.”
INNUMBERS
* $120 Projected oil price per barrel if Russian oil flow is disrupted.
* $6.95 Current natural gas price per MMBtu.
La Camera describes the energy transition as an unstoppable megatrend, underpinned by innovation and motivated by the pursuit of long-term prosperity and climate action.
“GCC countries recognize this opportunity and are acting accordingly,” he told Arab News.
“It is also important to recognize that the Gulf region is positioning itself as a serious player in the global energy transition because its leaders understand their hydrocarbon resource wealth and vast clean energy potential presents them with an opportunity to build a resilient economy around knowledge, clean technologies and long-term energy leadership.”
Al-Hosany thinks hydrocarbons will continue to play an integral role in the energy system for decades to come, as managing an equitable and inclusive energy transition will be critical to turning the tide of climate change.
“We must rethink the balancing act of economic growth and sustainable development,” she said.
“But this transition will not happen overnight. We must shift toward an energy mix that involves renewable and clean energy sources. Though we must move toward the energy system of tomorrow, we cannot simply unplug from the energy system of today. It is not as simple as flicking a switch.”
From desertification to droughts, he Middle East is particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change. And although every country has its own unique reasons to transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables, the Gulf region has a lot to gain from the transition, according to La Camera, even if there are uncertainties about the long-term future of hydrocarbon exports.
“Exploiting its vast clean energy resources offers diversified growth and the creation of new jobs well into the 21st century,” he said. “Additionally, let us not forget the perilous situation this region may find itself in should global temperatures continue to rise unabated.”
La Camera said that the climate crisis “is likely to send regional average temperatures to around double the global average this century while increasing pressure on already scarce water supplies. This is a profound and very real threat that the region cannot solve alone, but it must be part of the solution.”
Gribbin believes there is no “silver bullet” to the challenge facing humanity. As such, policymakers, companies and individuals must work together to find shared solutions.
“Investment in the solutions to the challenges we face with climate change is not only good for humanity but is also smart business,” he said.
“Individual drivers and consumer behavior have changed, and the demand for ‘green’ and sustainable products is only going to increase. As a region that is extremely reliant on imports, particularly for food, and that has contributed to the proliferation of hydrocarbons, early investment is key in ensuring that we are part of the solution.”
By acting now, Gribbin said, the region will ensure it has both a thriving economy and an environment that can support a high quality of life for generations to come.
The invasion of Ukraine has the potential to accelerate the global trend toward renewables, with Europe expected to drastically reduce its reliance on Russian natural-gas supplies. If Gulf countries use their fiscal surpluses to fast-track the development of renewable-energy, hydrogen, ammonia-export and carbon-capture projects, they will emerge well prepared for the post-oil age.
Anger in Lebanon with army after people-smuggling boat sinks
Former PM Hariri calls for quick investigation
Monday declared as day of national mourning
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Tensions rose in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday after a boat capsized and sank off its coast as it was being pursued by the army, with agitated crowds gathering outside the hospitals treating the survivors.
Six people, including an 18-month-old girl called Taleen Al-Hamwi and two women, died.
There were 45 survivors as of Sunday morning, and more than 10 people remain missing.
About 60 people had boarded the boat from an area between Qalamoun and Harisha, a beach that is not subject to strict security control and is often used for human smuggling activities.
The boat was headed toward Cyprus and then onto mainland Europe.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced a national day of mourning on Monday.
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri called for a “quick investigation that reveals the circumstances and determines the responsibility. Otherwise, we have something else to say.”
He tweeted: “When conditions force Lebanese citizens to resort to death boats to escape from the state's hell, this means that we are in a fallen state. Tripoli is announcing today this fall through its victims. The testimonies of the victims of the death boat are dangerous, and we will not allow (these testimonies) to be buried in the sea of the city.”
Families of the victims headed to the shore to find out the fate of the missing. Their anger also focused on the Lebanese army.
Journalist Ghassan Rifi from Tripoli told Arab News that the boat had a lower cabin where the women and children were probably hiding. There was a possibility they may have sunk along with the boat, he said.
The commander of the naval forces, Col. Haitham Dannawi, accused the boat's captain of trying to escape and crashing the vessel into the naval forces' cruiser.
The ill-fated boat was made in 1974, he said.
It was small, 10 meters long, 3 meters wide, and the permitted load was only 10 people, he told a press conference. But it lacked safety measures.
He said: “The patrol that followed the boat a few miles from the shore and in the territorial waters tried to urge it to return because the situation was not safe and, if we did not stop the boat, it would have sunk outside the territorial waters.”
No weapons were used by naval forces, he said.
“The boat sank quickly because of the overload and were it not for the presence of our forces near it, the number of victims would have been greater.”
He said the boat carried 15 times more weight than it could handle and that the army did not commit any mistake on a technical and ground level.
“We bear our full responsibilities in the army leadership, and if there is any verbal offense, we will hold the person concerned responsible.”
A dispute broke out between soldiers and the families at the port of Tripoli after the families tried to prevent Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, delegated by Mikati, from completing his press statement.
The families confronted him and the other officials present with insults, while the Al-Qubba area witnessed heavy gunfire during the victims’ funerals.
Angry protesters in Tripoli destroyed a military medical center amid calls to take to the city’s streets and “declare a major escalation.”
One of the survivors, a young man in his twenties who was wet and shivering, said shortly after midnight on Saturday: “The security cruiser chased us, and the officers on board said they would bury us. Then, they rammed the boat in the middle and on the sides until it sank.”
Security sources suggested that the number of victims could rise.
The tragic incident came a week after the army thwarted an illegal immigration operation at the Arida border point in the north with the capture of a boat that had 20 Syrians on board, including women and children.
“Smugglers get thousands of dollars from migrants. In the Saturday incident, each person paid at least $2,000,” said Rifi.
Last year, the army stopped 21 boats carrying 707 people, according to the Lebanese Army Guidance Directorate.
In 2020, the army stopped four boats carrying 126 people.
Houthi-issued passports disrupt departure of first commercial flight from Sanaa
Militia accused of seeking to smuggle out military experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hezbollah
UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg expresses concern
Updated 41 min 50 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The first commercial flight planned to take off from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport to Amman on Sunday was indefinitely postponed after the Yemeni militia insisted on adding dozens of passengers with unauthorized passports on the flight, Yemen’s information minister said.
As part of the two-month humanitarian truce that came into effect on April 2, Muammar Al-Eryani said that the Yemeni government allowed the Yemenia airline to carry 104 passengers who have passports issued in government-controlled areas on its first commercial flight from Sanaa airport on April 24.
The Yemeni minister said the Houthis breached the deal, however, and insisted on adding 60 more passengers with passports issued by the militia, accusing the Houthis of seeking to smuggle military experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah out of the country using fake names and forged documents.
The government agreed to allow 104 passengers to travel on the first flight from Sanaa International Airport to Amman, “but the terrorist Houthi militia refused and insisted and still insists on adding 60 passengers with unreliable passports,” Al-Eryani said, urging the world, mainly the UN and its envoy to Yemen, to pressure the Houthis to stop obstructing the departure of the flight and aggravating the suffering of Yemenis who live in areas under their control.
“The international community, the UN and its envoy are required to pressure the terrorist Houthi militia…not to take citizens in areas under its control as hostages.”
Under the UN-brokered truce, Sanaa airport would be opened for two flights weekly to Amman and Cairo, as 18 fuel ships would be allowed to enter the Hodeidah seaport. Warring factions also agreed to stop fighting on all fronts and to form a joint committee to monitor ending the Houthi siege of Taiz.
Responding to the news about the delayed flight, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Sunday expressed his concerns over the flight and urged Yemeni parties to work with his office to “find a solution that allows the flights to resume as planned,” he said, adding that he is working with the parties to shore up the truce amid reports of hundreds of violations across the country.
“The truce is meant to benefit civilians including through reducing violence, making fuel available, and improving their freedom of movement to, from and within their country,” he said.
At the same time, Yemen’s new Presidential Leadership Council has renewed its commitment to the truce, accusing the Houthis of attacking its forces and rejecting calls to immediately lift their siege of Taiz by refusing to name their representatives in the joint committee on the city in southwestern Yemen.
Chaired by Rashad Al-Alimi, the council held a meeting in Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, on Saturday, to discuss the Houthis’ violations of the truce, the siege of Taiz and other issues.
The council pledged to adhere to the truce despite the Houthi violations and urged the Houthis to remove their checkpoints blockading roads in Taiz.
Yemen’s Defense Ministry on Sunday announced shooting down an explosives-rigged drone fired by the Houthis over the government-controlled Jarah mountain, west of Taiz. The drone is the latest in a series of hundreds of truce violations by the Houthis since April 2.
On Friday alone, the Yemeni army said, the Houthis violated the truce 94 times by repositioning forces, launching drones and attacking government troops in the provinces of Jouf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Abyan and Hajjah.
Similarly, Yemeni human rights activists and officials have voiced their demands to the Houthis to end their seven-year-long siege of Taiz, which has brought the densely populated city to the brink of famine.
Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Faisal Al-Magedi on Sunday criticized international aid organizations and mediators for not giving the Houthi siege of Taiz as much attention as they have with Sanaa airport or Hodeidah seaport, noting that the siege has stifled the city and its tens of thousands of residents.
“The Houthis prevented all means of life from entering the city and forced people to use a bumpy and dangerous road. The Houthis treat the siege of Taiz as a military file. This is a purely humanitarian file,” Al-Magedi said.
Biden plans to visit Israel in the coming months: Israeli PM's office
Biden accepted Bennett’s invitation to come to Israel
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Israel and intends to make the trip in the coming months, Bennett’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
The two leaders spoke on Sunday and Bennett briefed Biden on efforts “to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem,” the statement said, in reference to Israeli-Palestinian clashes at the site of the Al-Aqsa mosque in the holy city.
At least 57 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police within the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, raising concern of a repeat of last year’s war between Israel and the Hamas Islamists ruling Gaza.
According to the statement, Biden accepted Bennett’s invitation to come to Israel “and informed him that he intends to visit ... in the coming months.”