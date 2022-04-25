You are here

  • Home
  • India, EU to establish council to broaden ties amid ‘challenging global landscape’

India, EU to establish council to broaden ties amid ‘challenging global landscape’

Von der Leyen said the EU relationship with India was “more important than ever” amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Office of the Prime Minister of India)
1 / 2
Von der Leyen said the EU relationship with India was “more important than ever” amid the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Photo courtesy: Office of the Prime Minister of India)
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) said his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi was “fruitful.” (Photo courtesy: Office of the Prime Minister of India)
2 / 2
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) said his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi was “fruitful.” (Photo courtesy: Office of the Prime Minister of India)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mabsm

Updated 25 April 2022

India, EU to establish council to broaden ties amid ‘challenging global landscape’

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) said his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi was “fruitful.” (Photo courtesy: Office of the Prime Minister of India)
  • India is the only other country besides US to have this technical agreement with Brussels
  • EU chief’s trip follows a stream of top visits to New Delhi after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 
Updated 25 April 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India and the EU on Monday launched a trade and technology council to boost cooperation as both sides face “a challenging global landscape,” with a visit from the bloc’s chief coming after a stream of high-level visits to New Delhi since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s two-day trip is widely seen as part of the West’s continued efforts to encourage India to reduce ties to Russia, its main weapons supplier. 

India has called for an immediate end to violence but refrained from explicitly condemning the Russian invasion. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that Monday’s meeting with Von der Leyen, where the leaders discussed efforts to deepen strategic engagement, was “fruitful.” 

“Today, our relationship is more important than ever,” Von der Leyen said during the meeting. 

“We have so much in common … and we are both facing a challenging global landscape.” 

In a joint statement, India and the EU said they had agreed on how “rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for joint in-depth strategic engagement.” The newly established council is set to provide them with a mechanism for strategic coordination. 

India is the second country to have this technical agreement with the EU, the first being the US.

The EU chief said in a series of tweets that the bloc and India will start negotiations on trade and investment agreements, while highlighting their cooperation on energy security and the fight against climate change. 

The flurry of top visits to New Delhi following the war in Europe is part of an ongoing effort to have world democracies stand together against Russia, according to Dr. Ummu Salma Bava, professor at the Centre for European Studies of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“No doubt there’s a concerted effort to bring India to the democracy camp … The West would like to see India in their grouping and that would add to their collective weight,” Bava told Arab News. 

Von der Leyen’s visit comes days after that of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who agreed to increase bilateral defense and business cooperation with Modi’s government.

Ukraine did not appear to feature prominently during Von der Leyen’s talks with Modi, though Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said in a tweet that he and the EU chief had “exchanged views on the economic and political implications of the Ukraine conflict.” 

“They want India to take one kind of a stand which of course would mean anti-Russia, which India will be very, very cautious about. India does not want to be projected in this kind of binary,” Bava said.

Topics: India EU

Related

Special India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties
World
India seen as benefiting amid West’s effort to change Delhi-Moscow ties
Von der Leyen tells El-Sisi EU wants cooperation with Egypt
Middle-East
Von der Leyen tells El-Sisi EU wants cooperation with Egypt

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
  • Russia warns US against arming Ukraine
  • US eyes ammunition for howitzers, tanks, grenade launchers
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine: Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war that it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.
“The risks now are considerable,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russia’s state television according to a transcript of an interview on the ministry’s website.
“I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it.”
Lavrov had been asked about the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a low point in U.S-Soviet relations.
Russia had lost its “last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter after Lavrov’s interview. “This only means Moscow senses defeat.”
During a visit to Kyiv on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised more military aid for Ukraine.
The US State Department on Monday used an emergency declaration to approve the potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine. The Pentagon said the package could include artillery ammunition for howitzers, tanks and grenade launchers.
Moscow’s ambassador to Washington told the United States to halt shipments, warning Western weapons were inflaming the conflict.
Lavrov said: “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”
Russia’s two-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble, and forced over 5 million people to flee abroad.
Moscow calls its actions a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
The United States is due to host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries this week for Ukraine-related defense talks that will focus on arming Kyiv, US officials said.
Britain said all tariffs on goods coming into the country from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed and it would send new ambulances, fire engines, medical supplies and funding for health experts to help the emergency services.
Russia has yet to capture any of the biggest cities. Its forces were forced to pull back from the outskirts of Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance.
“It is obvious that every day — and especially today, when the third month of our resistance has begun — that everyone in Ukraine is concerned with peace, about when it will all be over,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday.
“There is no simple answer to that at this time.”
Having failed to take the capital Kyiv, Moscow last week launched a massive assault in an attempt to capture eastern provinces known as the Donbas, which if successful would link territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.
Russia’s defense ministry said its missiles destroyed six facilities powering the railways that were used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region. Reuters could not verify the report.
The head of Ukraine’s state rail company said that one railway worker had been killed and four injured by Russian missile strikes on five Ukrainian railway stations on Monday.
Ukrainian forces have repelled five Russian attacks and killed just over 200 Russian servicemen, said the Ukrainian military command in the southern and eastern sectors.
Five tanks were also destroyed, along with eight armored vehicles, it said in a statement
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.
Russian forces were continuing on Monday to bomb and shell the vast Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where fighters are hunkered down in a city ravaged by a siege and bombardment, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said.
Moscow said it was opening a humanitarian corridor to let civilians out of the plant but Kyiv said no agreement had been reached.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
World
US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign
World
Hopes wane for Ukraine Easter truce as Russia presses campaign

Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Osama bin Laden was planning more attacks on the US three years after 9/11, documents reveal

Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP/File Photo)
  • An analysis of papers recovered after the Al-Qaeda chief’s death revealed that he planned a follow-up attack using private jets instead of passenger planes
  • An alternative option involved sabotaging sections of railway tracks to cause train derailments that would result in large numbers of casualties
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Osama bin Laden was planning a second terrorist attack targeting the US just three years after masterminding the atrocities of Sept. 11, 2001, according to a report from CBS News.

Letters and other papers obtained after the former Al-Qaeda chief was killed by US Navy SEALs in Pakistan in 2011 revealed that he wanted to launch another attack using similar methods to those employed on 9/11, but using private jets instead of passenger planes.

The plans were discovered by security and terrorism expert Nelly Lahoud when she analyzed the documents. She told CBS that if bin Laden’s plan to use private jets proved to be impossible, he wanted to sabotage railway tracks in the US to cause derailments that resulted in large numbers of casualties.

While in hiding after 9/11 to evade capture by US forces, she added, bin Laden remained in contact with other Al-Qaeda leaders and began planning the next attack, using his background in engineering to devise methods for causing as much death and destruction as possible.

“He wanted to have 12 meters of steel rail removed so that, this way, the train could be derailed,” Lahoud said. “And we find him explaining the simple toolkit that they could use. He said: ‘You could use a compressor, you could use a smelting iron tool.’”

Another of bin Laden’s ideas was for undercover Al-Qaeda operatives to blow up small wooden fishing boats at American ports to sink oil tankers in an effort to damage the US economy.

“Bin Laden suggested Al-Qaeda operatives could integrate themselves into the port areas by posing as fishermen,” Lahoud said. “He instructed his team on where to buy specific boats to evade radar and detailed how the vessels should be used to transport explosives.”

The war in Afghanistan ultimately stymied the ability of Al-Qaeda to carry out other large-scale attacks, she added, and by 2006 the organization only had about $200,000 in accessible funds.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks and Lahoud said that bin Laden failed to anticipate the ferocity of the US response it would provoke, including the launch of a full-fledged invasion and subsequent war in Afghanistan.

Topics: Osama bin Laden US Al-Qaeda Afghanistan 9/11 September 11 attacks

Related

Osama bin Laden’s son takes up painting
Lifestyle
Osama bin Laden’s son takes up painting
UK teacher suspended for using image of Bin Laden to portray Prophet Muhammad
World
UK teacher suspended for using image of Bin Laden to portray Prophet Muhammad

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording

McCarthy downplays remarks about Trump in secret recording
Updated 26 April 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday downplayed secretly recorded remarks he made about Donald Trump shortly after last year’s attack on the Capitol. He also said he never told the then-president that he should resign — something news organizations have not reported.
McCarthy’s comments were his first public remarks since The New York Times reported last week that on a Jan. 10, 2021, phone call with fellow Republicans, he said he was “seriously thinking” about telling Trump “he should resign.” McCarthy initially called that report “totally false and wrong.” The newspaper later released a recording of him making those remarks and it was played on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.
The Times and others have not reported that McCarthy ever followed through and called Trump to urge him to step down. Critics have said the recordings and his denial of what he said show McCarthy to be a liar.
Trump was impeached by the House, but exonerated by the Senate, for encouraging a mob of his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol trying to disrupt Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes in his November 2020 reelection defeat.
McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that a reporter — one of two Times reporters who have written a book that includes the recorded conversation — called him “the night before he released the book.”
“My understanding is he was saying, ‘Did I ask President Trump to resign?’ No, I never did, and that’s what I was answering,” McCarthy told reporters Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas, after touring the border with other Republicans.
Reports have not said that McCarthy definitively told Republicans that he would urge Trump to step down, only that he was thinking seriously about it.
McCarthy also said Monday that “I never did” tell GOP colleagues “that we’re going to ask” Trump to resign.
Before he took the question Monday about the audio, McCarthy and his GOP colleagues spent 30 minutes describing what they said are dangerous conditions at the border and blaming President Joe Biden for them.
“After all this, that’s what you want to ask?” he said when the reporter asked about the recording. He said people care more about border security and other issues.
McCarthy was asked directly in an interview earlier Monday with Fox News Channel whether he had lied when he said, before the audio’s release, that the Times’ reporting was false.
“No,” he said, saying he’d been asked if he’d called Trump and told him to resign.
He also told Fox he believes the episode won’t have “any impact at all” on his hopes of becoming speaker if, as seems likely, Republicans win House control in November’s elections.
So far McCarthy’s bid to become speaker seems on track. Trump, whose influence over the GOP is unrivaled, said after the audio’s release that he still likes McCarthy.
While most House Republicans have said little so far about whether they would back McCarthy for speaker, those who’ve spoken out have said they still support him.

Topics: Kevin McCarthy Donald Trump

Related

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
World
Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp
World
Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia state’s Brian Kemp

Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review

Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review
Updated 25 April 2022

Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review

Panic buying sees Pakistan face ‘artificial shortage’ of diesel ahead of IMF loan review
  • Islamabad has asked the world body to extend $6 billion pact, boost funding by $2 billion
  • Government expected to roll back popular fuel subsidies to meet lender’s demands
Updated 25 April 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Panic buying across Pakistan is fueling an “artificial shortage” of diesel, the Ministry of Energy said on Monday, as Islamabad is expected to roll back fuel price subsidies amid the government’s efforts to revive its $6 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund.

Pakistan, facing economic challenges after a new government took over this month from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, has asked the IMF to extend its loan program and increase the funding by an extra $2 billion to help ease difficulties in financing, the country’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said.

The South Asian country has agreed to roll back subsidies to the oil and power sectors, the IMF said in a statement, ahead of a mission visit next month “to resume discussions” on the loan program, when officials are expected to thrash out details on the bailout package.

The likely increase in diesel prices has fueled a shortage across Pakistan, with farmers among those struggling to secure enough fuel as the country is in the peak of the wheat harvesting season. The Ministry of Energy said Pakistan has enough diesel supply.

“This is an artificial shortage as Pakistan has enough diesel reserves available to fulfill the demand,” Rabbiya Khalid, a spokesperson for the ministry, told Arab News.

“People should stop panic buying. There is absolutely no shortage of diesel in Pakistan.”

The shortage has also hit the country’s most populous Punjab province, where wheat harvesting has been delayed as a result.

“The diesel shortage is hurting the farmers and delaying the wheat harvesting,” Mian Muhammad Umair Masood from the Pakistani farmers’ association, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, told Arab News.

Masood said the delay in wheat harvesting would impact the sowing of other crops, including cotton, maize and rice, and called on the government to continue the fuel subsidy to support the farmers.

“The oil shortage at this crucial time could lead to food insecurity in the country,” he said. “Diesel is mainly used in agriculture, and a fuel subsidy to farmers means additional crop yield and food security.”

The new government, promising populist measures, had kept fuel prices unchanged this month to provide relief to its citizens. But aid from the world lender appears critical as Pakistan grapples with Asia’s second-fastest inflation rate, and as its foreign exchange reserves fell to less than two months of import cover.

The IMF suspended its $6 billion loan to Pakistan in 2020, after Pakistan failed to meet its lending conditions. The plan was revived last year under tougher conditions agreed to by Khan’s administration, including raising oil prices and electricity tariffs, but the increases were rolled back in response to public anger over rising living costs.

Pakistan revises prices of petroleum products every 15 days, and the next revision is scheduled for April 30. It is expected that fuel prices would increase to fulfill the IMF’s demands.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment, said that sufficient stock of the diesel was available in the country, and the shortage was “temporary” as oil company dealers expected a price hike by the end of this month.

“The government should announce the revised oil prices as early as possible to end this artificial shortage,” Tariq told Arab News.

Topics: Pakistan IMF diesel

Related

Macron’s victory prompts conflicting reactions in Dubai, from detachment to relief and dismay

Macron’s victory prompts conflicting reactions in Dubai, from detachment to relief and dismay
Updated 25 April 2022
Rawaa Talass

Macron’s victory prompts conflicting reactions in Dubai, from detachment to relief and dismay

Macron’s victory prompts conflicting reactions in Dubai, from detachment to relief and dismay
  • Arab News reached out to members of the French community to hear their take on the 2022 election
Updated 25 April 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: On April 24, French President Emmanuel Macron made history by becoming the republic’s first head of state to be reelected for a second term in two decades.

Garnering nearly 58 percent of the votes, he won against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, whose performance saw an uptick from her 2017 run.

In his victory speech, surrounded by a sea of cheering voters and flags of France and the EU, Macron declared: “Today you have chosen an ambitious, European, social and ecological project, one based on work and creation … From now on, I am no longer the candidate of one party, but the president of all.”

France and the UAE have maintained strong cultural and economic ties over the past few years.

In Dubai, there is a population of over 10,000 French nationals, who have set up businesses, raised families and contributed to the financial growth of the multicultural city.

Arab News reached out to members of Dubai’s French community to hear their take on the 2022 election and its consequential outcome.

They expressed a mixed bag of reactions, from detachment to relief and dismay.

Some voted while others did not, as they felt it would not directly impact their lives in the UAE. 

“I’ve always voted, but this time, I felt all the candidates were worse than each other,” said a French-Syrian entrepreneur, who wished to remain anonymous.

“They were all against everything that we stand for. It was the first time I felt completely disconnected from it,” she said.

Five years ago, the female entrepreneur voted for Macron but was not able to cast her vote this time around as she is not registered. Her views on the president have changed over time.

“I prefer Macron over Le Pen — 100 percent — but I’m not happy with the result,” she said.

Having lived in Paris, the entrepreneur believes Macron’s presidency was flawed, from his unsatisfactory handling of the massive Gilets Jaunes protests to his flip-flop policies during the pandemic. 

Meanwhile, another unnamed marketing specialist and parent of two children voted at a Dubai hotel, describing the experience as “quick and well-organized.”

However, she was “disappointed” with the final result.

“I found the past few weeks undemocratic with the press criticizing anyone who is not Mr. Macron,” she remarked.

She refrained from voting for Macron in both of his runs but did initially think he could be an agent of change.

“When he was elected, I admit thinking that he could be good. We had hope,” she added.

In her view, some of his shortcomings include a lack of belief in “French culture and history … He believes that we can only survive by depending on Europe.”

Insecurity and uncontrolled immigration were some of his other weak points. However, the marketing specialist does not believe Le Pen is the right official to lead the nation either.

“Some of her claims are too extreme, such as prohibiting the headscarf in public. This is not the battle we should be fighting,” she said. 

Holding a more optimistic view is business owner Rodolphe Duffour, co-founder of French gourmet food shop Maison Duffour, who supported Macron.

Duffour believes that Macron has a better image and entrepreneurial spirit internationally than his opponent.

“Economic projects would never have been conducted properly if Marine Le Pen were elected president,” he said.

Paris-born Duffour has lived abroad for many years but still feels the duty to participate in the French voting system.

“I never miss a chance to vote, since I have the right to do so and to express my voice,” he said.

“Although I don’t agree with all of his policies, I am definitely closer to Macron’s politics … It felt like a relief (to see him win.)”

Topics: France election Emmanuel Macron Dubai

Related

World leaders welcome Macron’s French election win
World
World leaders welcome Macron’s French election win
Update France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win second term
World
France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

Latest updates

Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Russia warns ‘serious’ nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine
Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine
The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis
The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
5 talking points ahead of AFC Champions League group stage finale
5 talking points ahead of AFC Champions League group stage finale
Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorites against City
Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorites against City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.