UN welcomes flights from Sanaa to Cairo but warns humanitarian crisis in Yemen is still dire

UN welcomes flights from Sanaa to Cairo but warns humanitarian crisis in Yemen is still dire
Yemen's humanitarian situation remains dire, the UN has said as it urged donors to convert their pledges into cash. (AFP file photo)
  Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric thanks Egyptian and Yemeni governments for making the flights happen; urges donors to pledge aid and then follow up on promises with cash
  Meanwhile efforts to raise funds to salvage the oil tanker Safer and prevent a potentially catastrophic oil spill continue, as Dujarric warns the longer it takes the more it will cost
NEW YORK: The UN on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport in Yemen to Egypt. But Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warned that the humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country remains dire, as he called on donors “to pledge and to convert the pledges into cash.”

The first flight to Cairo, under the terms of a UN-brokered two-month truce, took off on Wednesday morning. It was the seventh international flight overall to depart from Sanaa during the truce, which is due to expire on June 2. Intensive efforts by Hans Grundberg, the secretary-general’s envoy for Yemen, continue as he attempts to persuade all sides to extend it. Dujarric described the preliminary signs from the truce negotiations as “positive.”

He added that so far a total of 2,495 Yemenis have flown from Sanaa to Amman in Jordan or Cairo. He thanked the Egyptian government for its “invaluable support in bringing about this important achievement,” and the Yemeni government for its “constructive role in making this possible.”

Grundberg has welcomed the resumption of flights as providing an opportunity for more Yemenis “to travel abroad to access medical care, educational and trade opportunities, and to visit family.”

However, despite the positive news about the return of air travel and some humanitarian improvements during the two months of the truce, Dujarric warned that the overall humanitarian situation in the country nevertheless remains dire.

“We must be clear that humanitarian needs in Yemen remain high,” he said during a briefing in New York.

The UN predicts that more than 19 million people in the country will go hungry this year, including more than 160,000 who face outright famine. More than four million Yemenis have been displaced during seven years of conflict.

“Severe needs persist across all sectors,” said Dujarric. Aid agencies need $4.28 billion of aid to help 17.3 million people across the country this year, he added, but only 26 percent of that amount is funded.

“This means that core programs, like food assistance, healthcare and other activities are scaling back when they should be expanding,” he said. “We urge donors to pledge, and to convert pledges to cash.”

Meanwhile, efforts by the UN to raise $144 million to inspect and carry out work on the decaying oil tanker Safer continue amid ongoing Houthi intransigence over attempts by UN experts to board the vessel and inspect it.

The Safer, a floating storage and offloading terminal that contains 48 million gallons of oil, has been anchored in the Red Sea close to the port of Hodeidah since the start of the war more than seven years ago. The condition of the vessel continues to deteriorate as little no maintenance has been carried out during that time.

“This is not an operation that can be done in a half measure,” said Dujarric when asked to comment on the cost of the operation required to make it safe and prevent a potentially catastrophic oil spill.

“We need to have the money to hire the technical team, to hire the specialists that can do this and can do it safely.”

He added: “It’s kind of like doing renovation in your apartment in New York. The longer you wait, the higher the costs.

“So we’ve been talking about this for a long time; it probably could have been done with less money a few years ago. The costs are higher (now). We see the inflation all over the world.”

Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastic bags

Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastic bags
  The "single-use plastic bags ban starts today ... to encourage sustainable living in Abu Dhabi," the emirate's media office said
ABU DHABI: Restrictions on single-use plastic bags took effect in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi Wednesday, as part of its efforts for a “greener future.”

The “single-use plastic bags ban starts today ... to encourage sustainable living in Abu Dhabi,” the emirate’s media office said.

“Retailers in the emirate are encouraged to offer environmentally friendly reusable bags with a nominal fee to encourage positive behavioral change in the community, and support emirate-wide efforts for a greener future.”

There are exemptions for medicine bags, bag rolls for produce in supermarkets, rubbish sacks and large brand name shopping bags.

The restrictions come as the UAE prepares to host the COP28 global environmental conference in 2023, having set a target to become carbon neutral by 2050, in line with goals set by the COP26 conference in Britain last year.

Demonstrations over building collapse in Iran show no sign of abating

Demonstrations over building collapse in Iran show no sign of abating
  Real number of victims could be higher than reported; developer has been allowed to flee, claim unconfirmed reports
PARIS: The deadly collapse of a building in southwestern Iran has accentuated anger over price rises and economic deprivation that sparked protests which have now lasted three weeks and show no sign of abating, observers say.

With video footage showing the use of bitter slogans against the government and even supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the protests present a hugely delicate moment for the Islamic republic’s leadership.

Protests have taken place in several Iranian cities since early May over the rise in costs of basic foodstuff such as bread. But the Abadan building collapse added a new factor of uncertainty.

“The protests present a significant challenge to the Islamic Republic as people on the Iranian streets are no longer blaming the government for their ills, but are directly calling out Ayatollah Khamenei and the clerical regime in its entirety,” said Kasra Aarabi, senior Iran analyst at the Tony Blair Institute.

He said the protests are becoming “increasingly widespread” in both cities and more rural areas and are being led by the working class, usually the bedrock of support for the system.

Regular protests concentrated in western and northwestern Iran, home to the country’s Arab and Kurdish minorities, had already been taking place for over two weeks when the 10-story building under construction in Abadan in Khuzestan province collapsed on May 23.

The tragedy, blamed on shoddy construction standards and corruption, left at least 36 dead, according to the official toll. But unconfirmed reports said the real number could be even higher and the developer had not died, as widely reported, but been allowed to flee.

The protests in Abadan, according to Iranian opposition activists, have now continued for seven consecutive nights.

Slogans shouted targeting senior regime officials have included repeated chants of “death to Khamenei,” according to footage posted on social media accounts. Hecklers in Abadan drowned out an address by an ayatollah with calls of “shameless.”

Protests have spread to other cities including the Gulf hub of Bushehr, where protesters twisted the Islamic republic’s traditional mantra of “Death to America” by chanting “our enemy is right in front of us, they lie when they say it is America!“

Opposition group the People’s Mujahedin, said it had confirmed protests in several provinces outside Khuzestan including Hormozgan province, Tehran, Isfahan province, and Fars in the south.

Activists said five deaths among protesters had been confirmed in mid-May even before the Abadan collapse, with extra security forces sent to the city using live fire to quell the protests.

“This shows the shaky and unstable situation Iranian regime is in — any incident can lead to massive protests which can get out of control — so a building collapse is looked upon as an existential threat to the system,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.

Abadan, close to the border with Iraq, is hugely symbolic for Iranians. It was there that in 1978 on the eve of the Islamic revolution some 400 people died in an arson attack on a cinema whose doors had been locked shut.

The inferno at the Cinema Rex, one of the deadliest terror attacks in history before Sept. 11, 2001, stirred protests against the shah’s regime although responsibility has never been clear.

Arabi said the Abadan building collapse was acting as a “catalyst” for the protests increasing their size but also scope across class divisions.

Activists say that as in previous upsurges of unrest in Iran in recent years — such as the November 2019 protests over fuel price hike rises — authorities have deliberately slowed down or cut access to the internet in the affected areas.

Mahsa Alimardani, senior researcher for the Middle East region at the Article 19 freedom of expression group, said internet shutdowns during the current protests were highly localized.

“Anecdotal reports are indeed supporting the fact that in areas where protests are occurring there are mobile shutdowns and disruptions ongoing” with mobile and home internet disconnected in Abadan at night while the protests take place, she told AFP.

Alimardani said that in these circumstances it was crucial that global social media giants, especially Meta, do not censor video posts by protesters, especially ones with graphic anti-regime slogans.

Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Meta, are still not censored in Iran and are the most used applications. Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Telegram are all blocked in the country.

“Protests are messy and complicated events, and censoring and policing speech is impossible,” she said, complaining of “countless cases of takedowns” which hit among others the protest documentation network 1500Tasvir.

The protest anger has spilled over into football, with fans of top Tehran team Esteghlal chanting “Abadan” at a recent match at Tehran’s Azadi stadium.

Team captain and national team star Voria Ghafouri is meanwhile reportedly being boycotted by Iranian state media after supporting the protests in a post-match interview.

A group of Iranian filmmakers led by prize-winning director Mohammad Rasoulof published an open letter calling on the security forces to “lay down their arms” in the face of outrage over “corruption, theft, inefficiency and repression” that followed the Abadan collapse.

The waves from the protest were felt at the Cannes film festival when Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi accepted her award for best actress.

Tearfully breaking into Persian, the actress, forced to leave Iran after becoming the victim of a sex tape in 2006, said while happy to win “my heart is with the men and women of Abadan.”

US, Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons: White House

US, Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons: White House
  US and Israeli officials have committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
US and Israeli officials committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in a meeting of senior officials, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve their goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries in Tuesday’s meeting, the White House said.

Turkey to rid Syria's Tal Rifaat, Manbij of 'terrorists': Erdogan

Turkey to rid Syria's Tal Rifaat, Manbij of 'terrorists': Erdogan
  Ankara has carried out four operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometers of land and pushing some 30 km deep into the country, mainly targeting the YPG
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will rid northern Syria’s Tal Rifaat and Manbij areas of terrorists, confirming the targets of the new incursion for the first time and saying it will continue into other regions.

His comments, in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, came a week after he pledged a new military incursion on Turkey’s southern border against the US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia YPG, which Ankara views as a terrorist group.

“We are going into the new phase of our determination to form a 30 km deep safe zone along our southern border. We will clear Tal Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists, and we will do the same to other regions step-by-step,” he said.

“Let’s see who supports these legitimate steps by Turkey and who hinders them,” Erdogan added.

Ankara has carried out four operations in northern Syria since 2016, seizing hundreds of kilometers of land and pushing some 30 km deep into the country, mainly targeting the YPG.

While backing opposing sides in Syria’s war, Turkey has coordinated with Russia on its military operations.

Turkey’s cross-border operations have been criticized by its NATO allies, notably the US and some have imposed a series of arms embargoes on Ankara. Washington expressed concern at any new offensive in northern Syria, saying it would put US troops at risk and undermine regional stability.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday repeated the Biden administration’s opposition to the move.

“Any escalation there in northern Syria is something that we would oppose, and we support the maintenance of the current cease-fire lines,” Blinken told a news conference.

“We continue effectively to take the fight through partners to Daesh, within Syria, and we don’t want to see anything that jeopardizes the efforts that are made to continue to keep Daesh in the box that we put it in,” he added.

Ankara’s announcement of a new offensive in Syria coincides with its objections to Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids on the grounds that they back Kurdish militants and groups Turkey deems terrorists, and because of arms embargoes imposed by over a 2019 Turkish offensive into northern Syria.

Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch

Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch
  Rights group's report warns of schools, universities being used for military purposes during pandemic lockdown
  Educators and students 'threatened, abducted, injured or killed' amid rise in violence during past two years
LONDON: Attacks on students, teachers and academics have increased significantly over the past two years in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.
“Researchers for ‘Education under Attack 2022’ found that the number of attacks on education and the military use of schools increased from 2019 to 2020 by one-third, and continued at this heightened rate in 2021, even as schools and universities around the world closed for prolonged periods during the pandemic,” the report said.
Attacks have intensified in these countries this year, along with Ukraine, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Ethiopia, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Mozambique and Azerbaijan.
“It is crucial for governments and armed groups to end attacks on education, and stop using schools and universities for military purposes,” said Diya Nijhowne, GCPEA executive director.
“Governments should investigate attacks and prosecute those responsible for abuses. In post-COVID-19 ‘back to school’ campaigns, they need to fully integrate students affected by attacks, expanding alternative education programs developed during the pandemic as necessary.”
Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science, along with civil society groups, said that more than 1,000 schools and universities have been damaged in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
The report said that attacks on education “involved armed forces and non-state armed groups bombing and burning schools and universities, and killing, injuring, raping, abducting, arbitrarily arresting, and recruiting students and educators at or near educational institutions during armed conflict.”
Armed forces, security forces or armed groups were reportedly responsible for sexual violence in schools and universities in at least seven countries, including Yemen, it added.
In Palestine, large numbers of students and educators have been threatened, abducted, injured or killed, the report said, adding that airstrikes damaged a quarter of Gaza’s schools during an escalation of hostilities in May 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow attacks on education. In fact, some violations became more prominent in 2020 and 2021,” the report said.
“Armed forces and non-state armed groups took advantage of vacant schools to use them for military purposes, including in Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Syria,” it added.
In Palestine, “schools that had sustained damage during attacks experienced delayed reopenings, or reopened with damaged facilities.”
This report was released on the seventh anniversary of the Safe Schools Declaration, a political commitment to protect education in armed conflict, endorsed by 114 countries.

