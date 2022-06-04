At least 19 civilians killed in Yemen despite 2-month truce, UN laments

JEDDAH: At least 19 civilians, including three children, have been killed in Yemen over the past two months, despite a nationwide ceasefire, a UN official has said.
The truce was the first tangible ebb in fighting in the past six years of the conflict. On Thursday, Yemen’s warring parties decided to renew the truce for another two months.
Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva that most of the deaths recorded since the truce first went into effect in early April were from land mines, “including improvised mines, and explosive remnants of war.”
However, she said three of the 19 killed from sniper fire in the Taiz and Al-Dale provinces. Two people were seriously wounded by snipers. Also, the agency documented the wounding of four civilians, one of them a girl, by a weaponized drone.
Throssell also said that 32 civilians have been wounded during the two months of truce.
In a statement, the UN Security Council welcomed the extension of the truce in Yemen and “expressed hope that a strengthened truce could be translated into a durable ceasefire and an inclusive, comprehensive political settlement, under the auspices of the UN.”They also reiterated their “deep concern” about the risk of famine in Yemen and urged donors to fund the UN humanitarian appeal, the statement said.
They encouraged the Yemeni parties to continue their engagement with Hans Grundberg, UN special envoy for Yemen, to negotiate and communicate with each other in a spirit of mutual respect and reconciliation.
The UAE praised efforts by the UN “to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution and enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.” It called on all countries to support the ceasefire and push the parties to- wards a comprehensive solution.
The UAE also emphasized the pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen, reiterating its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity.
A US State Department spokesman said on Twitter: “This extension brings further relief and hope to millions of Yemenis. Yemen has the opportunity to continue this progress and choose peace instead of war.”
Children of Syria’s Al-Hol camp inmates languish in political limbo
Families of Daesh militants held in the facility witness violence that can cause lasting psychological harm
Conditions far below international standards in terms of access to food, water, healthcare and education
05 June 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
IRBIL, Iraq: Women and children held in Al-Hol, a sprawling camp of some 57,000 people in northeast Syria, endure squalid conditions and almost daily violence, meted out by its many hard-line inmates who still cling to the extremist ideology of Daesh.
Violence is endemic inside the camp, where there have been at least 130 murders since March 2019, according to Save the Children. In 2021 alone, an average of two people per week were killed, often with impunity and in plain sight of children.
The overwhelming majority of these attacks took place in Al-Hol’s main camp, which is home to Syrian and Iraqi nationals. Al-Hol annex, which has also seen its share of insecurity, houses women and children from at least 60 other countries.
“We provide services, but, at the end of the day, it is still a camp and is, therefore, inadequate as a housing project,” Dr. Alan Dahir, an official from the Kurdish Red Crescent, which manages the site, told Arab News.
“Most children are orphans. While I don’t think they have been forgotten, including the foreign women, their respective countries are yet to come forward and claim them.”
Imene Trabelsi, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which provides basic assistance in Al-Hol, said that living conditions are far below international standards in terms of access to food, water, healthcare and education.
“There are children who have tragically spent their entire short lives in camps like Al-Hol, having been born and dying there without ever leaving the perimeter,” Trabelsi told Arab News.
“Tens of thousands of other children are spending their early years — so important for their development — in such conditions, in the full knowledge and view of the international community and their own states of origin.”
In February last year, a fire tore through part of the camp, leaving at least eight people dead and many seriously injured, including more than a dozen children. Owing to the often extreme climate and the lack of facilities, respiratory tract infections and malnutrition are rife.
“The children are endlessly exposed to dangers and their rights often ignored. The world cannot continue to look away while children draw their first and last breaths in camps or grow up stateless and in limbo,” said Trabelsi.
“This is one of the biggest and most complex child protection emergencies of our time and it is high time to find the political will to act before more lives are lost.”
Al-Hol has been housing people displaced by conflicts that have shaken the region down the years. But its population suddenly soared in March 2019 following the defeat of Daesh in the group’s last territorial holdout of Baghouz in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.
Thousands of women and children, many of them the families of captured or killed militants, were trucked from Baghouz to Al-Hol in neighboring Hasakah, where most have since remained under guard by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
“I hadn’t eaten for what seemed like weeks at the time. We were left to literally eat grass,” said Ayman, a young Yazidi who was forced to fight in Daesh’s ranks in Baghouz after being abducted as a child.
“We had nothing. I do not know how I survived. I ended up at Al-Hol and was later rescued thanks to the local efforts of those looking for Yazidi survivors.”
When Daesh militants stormed into the Yazidi ancestral homelands of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq in the summer of 2014, thousands of women and children were abducted and forcibly converted to the group’s warped interpretation of Islam.
By the time the group was territorially defeated in early 2019, many of these former captives were too frightened to identify themselves as Yazidi or too indoctrinated to part ways with their former captors inside Al-Hol.
“I count myself lucky,” Ayman told Arab News. “Some of my friends and women I know refused to be rescued. They had been so brainwashed and traumatized they chose to remain in the camp under the radar. I do not know what has become of them now.”
Aid agencies have long called on governments to support the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrian and Iraqi families from Al-Hol to their communities, and for the repatriation of children of foreign fighters and their mothers back to their home countries.
“I’ve been pursuing this issue since 2018, and have managed to bring about 40 people back to their home countries. Most were children,” Peter Galbraith, a former US diplomat, told Arab News.
Western governments have been reluctant to take back their citizens, fearing the political blowback, expense, and indeed the security risks should authorities fail to successfully prosecute suspected Islamist radicals.
“Part of the problem is that the UN and other NGOs are saying countries should take back their citizens, but the reality is no one is really doing that,” said Galbraith. “It doesn’t help to keep shouting about something and not working it out.
“For some countries like the UK, Canada and France, they find keeping their citizens in northeast Syria less complicated and less expensive. Bringing them home and putting them through a trial, sentencing, then sending them to jail would cost thousands of dollars, instead of keeping them in the camp for a couple hundred dollars.”
As a result, thousands of children who wound up in the camp through no fault of their own have been effectively abandoned by Western governments, left vulnerable to violence, sickness and radicalization.
“The children end up paying for the faults of their parents,” said Galbraith. “Every man and woman who decided to join Daesh had agency in one way or another. The kids brought or born here had no choice. They are now condemned to a life in prison.
“They are also at risk of child marriage and being brought up by the hard-line extremist women who run the camps. An American orphan we rescued was being raised by a Somali extremist woman when we found him.
“Children risk ending up in the hands of ruthless smugglers, human traffickers, who would do anything for a buck. Some Yazidi women, after all their ordeals with Daesh, ended up being trafficked into prostitution by these smugglers.
“Kids must be removed and put in villages or foster care.”
Far from expediting repatriation schemes, Western governments have instead sought to outsource the problem to SDF-controlled jails, the crude justice system of neighboring Iraq, or the cash-strapped Kurdish-run authorities and aid agencies operating Al-Hol.
The dangers posed by outsourcing the problem were amply demonstrated in January this year when Daesh remnants launched a massive and highly sophisticated attack on a prison in Hasakah where thousands of its former combatants were being held under SDF guard.
Some reports suggest that 374 militants were killed during the attack, along with 77 prison staff, 40 members of the SDF and four civilians. About 400 inmates remain unaccounted for, indicating that a significant number escaped.
The incident was only the latest in a spate of attacks and attempted escapes at camps and prisons throughout the region that suggest Daesh could be making a resurgence in an area where they had been considered a spent force.
Meanwhile, the children in Al-Hol are now fast becoming adults, radicalized by their mothers and peers, and resentful of their ill-treatment. Unless their plight is urgently addressed, and their psychological needs properly met, aid groups warn of extreme and lasting damage.
“Children cannot continue to live in such distressing conditions,” Sonia Khush, Save the Children’s Syria response director, said in a recent statement.
“The level of violence they experience in Al-Hol on a daily basis is appalling. Insecurity in the camp needs to be effectively addressed without adding more stress and fear to these children’s lives, and they urgently need access to more psychosocial support to cope with their experiences.
“But the only lasting solution for this situation is to support children and their families to be able to safely and voluntarily leave the camp.
UN envoy: Syria constitution talks make little headway
The discussions between 15 representatives each from Assad’s government, the opposition, and civil society are mediated by UN envoy Geir Pedersen
04 June 2022
AFP
GENEVA: An eighth round of talks on a new constitution for Syria has concluded with rival parties having made very little headway, the UN mediator said.
The Syrian Constitutional Committee was created in September 2019 and first convened a month later.
The tentative negotiations are aimed at rewriting the war-torn country’s constitution. It is hoped the talks could pave the way toward a broader political process.
The discussions between 15 representatives each from President Bashar Assad’s government, the opposition, and civil society are mediated by UN envoy Geir Pedersen.
But the Norwegian diplomat said this week’s eighth round of talks, co-chaired by the leaders of the government and the opposition delegations, had made scant progress.
The talks discussed constitutional principles, including preserving and strengthening state institutions, the supremacy of the constitution and the hierarchy of international agreements, and transitional justice.
One day was spent discussing draft constitutional texts on each principle, presented by a delegation.
On Friday’s fifth day, delegations submitted revisions to the texts following the week’s discussions.
“On some, the differences remained significant. On others, there were areas of potential common ground,” Pedersen’s office said in a statement.
“At the same time, the special envoy has identified the slow pace of work, and the continuing inability to identify and conclude concrete areas of provisional agreement, as areas where there is much room for improvement.
“He has agreed with the co-chairs on the importance of working out ways to expedite the work and produce results and continued progress, and has shared ideas for their consideration.
“He reiterates his appeal to all members to work with a sense of compromise and to work toward constitutional texts that would likely attract broad support among Syrians.”
The co-chairs agreed to hold a ninth session of talks in Geneva from July 25 to 29. Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011 after the violent repression of protests demanding regime change.
It quickly spiralled into a complex conflict that pulled in numerous actors, including jihadist groups and foreign powers. The war has left around half a million people dead and displaced millions. Throughout the war, the UN has been striving to nurture a political resolution.
France’s Macron holds calls with Jordan’s king, Palestinian president
They discusses the latest political developments in the Palestinian territories
04 June 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Saturday discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he reiterated the need “to end unilateral Israeli actions that undermine peace prospects.”
Speaking during a phone call, the two sides also held talks on ways to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in areas related to food security, and regional development, the kingdom’s state news agency Petra reported.
The Jordanian monarch congratulated Macron on his re-election and wished him success in leading his country to “greater progress and prosperity,” Petra added.
Meanwhile, Macron also held a call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the latest political developments in the occupied territories, and ways to strengthen relations between France and Palestine and with the European Union as France holds presidency of the EU council.
“Macron affirmed to President Mahmoud Abbas France’s unyielding support for peace and its continued efforts with the concerned sides and all international parties to stop the current escalation and move forward the initiatives that lead to the desired political horizon,” Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Abbas briefed him on the ongoing Israeli escalations against the Palestinian people, particularly in Jerusalem, including the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes, killing the defenseless Palestinians, including children, settlement construction, and settler extremism, and Israeli attacks on Christian and Islamic holy sites, especially the the Al-Aqsa mosque.
He stressed the need for the international community to take deterrent measures against Israeli practices, “because the situation on the ground is no longer acceptable.”
Macron invited the Palestinian leader to visit France in the coming period.
Muscat and Tehran sign deals to develop gas pipelines, oil field
Sanctions on Iran complicated efforts to execute that project, and could also make it difficult to implement the new deal
04 June 2022
AFP
MUSCAT: Oman and Iran signed deals to develop two gas pipelines and an oil field along their maritime border, Oman’s energy minister said Saturday, less than two weeks after Iran’s president visited the sultanate.
The visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on May 23 came amid stalled international talks to revive a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program, leaving the Islamic republic under sanctions.
At the time, the official Oman News Agency reported that the countries had signed memoranda of understanding concerning oil and gas, but did not provide details.
On Saturday, the agency quoted Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhi as saying the agreements were “related to the development of the two gas pipeline projects linking the two countries and the Hengam oil field.”
A deal was reached about two decades ago to allow Iran to supply Oman with gas, but the project never materialized.
Sanctions on Iran complicated efforts to execute that project, and could also make it difficult to implement the new deal.
The Hengam oil field is located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz near the United Arab Emirates.
Oman has close political and economic ties with Iran and played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington in the buildup to the original nuclear deal in 2015.
Stop-start talks began in April last year to restore the deal, after the US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to roll back its commitments.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
The sultanate, which faces Iran across the Gulf of Oman, endured economic pain during the pandemic, with its GDP dropping 6.4 percent in 2020 and government debt soaring.
It saw rare protests over high unemployment and layoffs last year.
Raisi’s visit to Oman was his second to a Gulf country since he took office in August 2021.
He visited Qatar in February, where he met Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and took part in a conference of gas exporting countries.
UN extends searches on high seas off Libya for illegal arms
The monitoring effort has been carried out since March 2020 by an EU mission called Operation Irini, the Greek word for “peace”
04 June 2022
AP
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has approved a resolution extending the authorization for countries and regional organizations to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of violating the UN arms embargo on the troubled north African nation.
The vote on the French-sponsored resolution was 14-0, with Russia abstaining. The brief resolution extends the authorization for inspections for a year.
The monitoring effort has been carried out since March 2020 by an EU mission called Operation Irini, the Greek word for “peace.”
The EU said at the start that it would have as “its core task the implementation of the UN arms embargo through the use of aerial, satellite and maritime assets.”
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that when Irini started Russia hoped the inspections would contribute to reducing illegal arms trafficking “and therefore promote the long-awaited political settlement of Libya’s protracted conflict.”
“However, this never happened,” he said, explaining that Operation Irini and its predecessor, Operation Sophia, have not had “any successful cases of interception of smuggled goods.”
An October 2020 ceasefire deal led to an agreement on a transitional government in early February 2021 and elections were scheduled for last Dec. 24 aimed at unifying the country. But they were canceled and the country now has rival governments with two Libyans claiming to be prime minister.
Nebenzia said Russia will monitor Irini’s activities in the next 12 months and “we will focus on whether the operation is efficient in curbing the illegal arms flows and complies with the law of the sea.”
In its first two years of activity, Operation Irini said it investigated more than 6,200 ships, conducted almost 250 visits (also known as friendly approaches) onboard merchant vessels, and 22 inspections. One illegal cargo ship was seized, preventing an illegal export of jet fuel for military aircraft to Libya, it said.
Irini said it regularly monitors transport activities at 16 Libyan ports and oil facilities and 25 airports and landing strips.
Oil-rich Libya plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed. It then became divided between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar, and a UN-supported administration in the capital, Tripoli. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support for the UN-supported government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
An October 2020 ceasefire deal led to an agreement on a transitional government in early February 2021 and elections were scheduled for last Dec. 24 aimed at unifying the country.
But they were canceled and the country now has rival governments with two Libyans claiming to be prime minister.