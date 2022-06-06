Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems

ALULA: Nobel laureates and experts gathered at a major conference here have urged the world’s leaders, organizations, and individuals, to work together to solve the planet’s pressing socio-economic and health challenges, much like they did around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The appeal was made during a panel discussion titled “Uniting the World: Is a Common Cause What We Miss?” on Sunday, at the 2022 Hegra Conference of Nobel Laureates & Friends.
The gathering brings together Nobel laureates of peace, economics, literature, physics, chemistry, physiology and medicine, with social and political leaders, to discuss the world’s leading social problems and offer solutions to improve the state of humanity.
The discussion was held at Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla and included Maha Al-Senan, Shoura Council member; Prof. Karen Hallberg, 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science laureate; and Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
During the discussion, Al-Senan said that in a changing world individual communication has become effective and should be used to strengthen joint action on the world’s challenges. “We must take this into consideration. Today, we can understand individuals from different cultures and realize that we are alike. Our problems are alike, our cases are alike,” she told Arab News.
The gathering brings together Nobel laureates of peace, economics, literature, physics, chemistry, physiology and medicine, with social and political leaders on key issues.
“I think in this era ... we should speak from one person to another, from one nation as individuals to others to make ourselves more visible, to show that we have common interests,” she said.
“We have common problems (so) that if we have a way to deal with this problem, we can share that knowledge with others instead of always going through governments. This is a trend that’s happening, it’s already there. As researchers, we have to study that, not always to focus on impact and actions of governments only,” she added.
Al-Senan used the Kingdom as an example, and said that in the past, people thought Saudi Arabia was a closed nation and that its, “people were not welcoming. They think about what is happening today, dealing with individuals face to face either through tourists, people who are coming to work in the Kingdom, or through social platforms … nations have known Saudi Arabia through the individuals,” she said.
“And now they have a different perspective about our nation, about our society. Now people are seeing us in a different manner,” she added.
Hallberg referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as an example of collective responsibility and the world working together against the pandemic.
“Worldwide, the scientists could very quickly reach a vaccine and this was fundamental to really overcome the virus and the pandemic,” she told Arab News.
Kholoud Al-Manea, destination management manager at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said region has always been a crossroads of civilization where people have gathered to share their intellectual knowledge, solutions and ideas.
“The main objective of this event ... is to create decisive outcomes that will (become) tangible initiatives that we will be implementing in the next 14 months in AlUla,” she said.
Saudi indoor landscape designer captures nature in a jar
The most challenging part of creating terrariums is the imaginative concept that inspires the jar, says Abdullah Suyan
Updated 33 min 15 sec ago
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Artist Abdullah Suyan has taken his love for nature to the next level by creating miniature terrariums in small glass containers.
House plants have several benefits, including improved air quality, heightened productivity, and better mental health. Suyan wants to bring these benefits to more people with his jarred terrariums, creating a functioning and thriving ecosystem in glass containers.
The terrariums are created with soil, wood, rocks and plants. The designer has created a mini version of a waterfall, a hanging green planet and pathways through dense forests. Other similar projects that Suyan has worked on include a fish aquarium with plants that served as food for the fish and a natural filter.
Suyan’s love for nature has always been deeply rooted in him: “I always enjoyed natural sceneries, ever since I was a child. I always wished that I could mimic these sceneries as a kid in my house or my workplace. When I grew up, I started researching on the topic and gained so much knowledge from different sources.”
The first miniature terrariums can be traced back to the 19th century. English botanist Dr. Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward created them in 1842. He accidentally created terrariums while monitoring the life cycle of caterpillars and moths in a closed jar filled with soil. Now they are commonly found in homes, adding a slice of nature to interior decoration.
Suyan said that the process of creating terrariums has two major steps: Hardscape and softscape.
He described hardscaping as “the process that focuses on the placement of wood and rocks, hard components basically. While softscape is the process of planting. So, it deals with the soil, seeds and the plants themselves. The addition of plants gives aesthetic perfection to the landscape.”
The 28-year-old said he is still working to gain more knowledge about plants as he still has a long way to go to enhance his hobby.
Suyan said that the most challenging part of creating terrariums is the imaginative concept that inspires the jar.
“To do that, I look at real landscapes carefully, and after choosing the landscape, I look for the part that speaks to me and represents the essence of the scene. It is difficult for me because this part requires inspiration, calmness and focus.”
The process includes creating a similar environment that is found on a bigger scale. Suyan usually creates a layer that drains excess water before the first layer, which consists of volcanic stone or sand. There is then a level of agricultural soil. After the ground has been set, Suyan works with woods and rocks to mimic the landscape he is trying to recreate. The last step comprises growing and taking care of the plants.
Suyan believes that these landscapes triumph over other interior decorations for one simple reason: “Because it is natural and it has life, which makes them so much more beautiful to look at.”
Jeddah Season 2022: Weekly Souk Al-Sabt brings local businesses, artists to Art Promenade
Jeddah Season’s Saturday market allows children and young people to try pottery, painting and various arts and crafts at affordable prices
Fashion designer Lujain Serrie, owner of creative.ell, and five young female artists, known as Waz Gallery, are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their work
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Art Promenade, one of the nine zones of Jeddah Season, is now organizing Souk Al-Sabt every Saturday to allow artists and other creatives to showcase their work.
Local businesses are urged to participate by selling their handcrafted goods, designs and even homemade food, allowing visitors to experience these products beyond the confines of the digital world.
Interested individuals can apply through the Matloob platform, which lists opportunities available at all the Saudi Seasons events.
Lujain Serrie, a fashion designer and owner of creative.ell, created a sketchbook that works as a guide for aspiring designers, containing silhouettes and the names of fabrics.
“As a fashion designer who creates her (own) products, Souk Al-Sabt has been good exposure for me to showcase my work, especially because it’s at the weekend and people come to visit the Art Promenade,” Serrie told Arab News.
Wejdan Falata, a sales executive for Hobby World, joined Souk Al-Sabt to engage families in art and crafts.
“We sell art and crafts, but we decided to join the Saturday market because many people and kids don’t know that they have a passion for art and crafts, so they can come here and try pottery or paintings at affordable prices, and they can also get art supplies from us,” Falata said.
Falata believes that Souk Al-Sabt is an opportunity to discover small businesses and engage families in various activities. “Everyone who passes by our booth has given us a positive reaction and shown an interest in arts and crafts.
“I think the Art Promenade is suitable for this kind of activity (Souk Al-Sabt) because it’s on the beachfront and a lot of visitors come here to visit restaurants, shop, and watch live performances.”
A talented group of five young females, known as Waz Gallery, are showcasing their paintings on accessories such as wallets and handbags. “Each one of us has a different style in drawing, either abstract, anime, or realism, and we all worked together and made Waz Gallery. We participated in Jeddah Season, and prior to that in Riyadh Season,” said one of the artists.
The Art Promenade is a beachfront avenue in Jeddah that features carnivals, live performances, and roaming acts, as well as art installations, restaurants, cafés, and a retail district.
Souk Al-Sabt will take place every Saturday until the end of Jeddah Season.
Hajj ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia
Portal allows visas to be issued electronically
Hajj pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has developed a portal through which pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register electronically for Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The portal features various package options, support services, and a multi-lingual communication center that is open around the clock.
It also allows visas to be issued electronically, and pilgrims who desire to perform Hajj can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa.
This year, Hajj pilgrims must be under 65 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also present a negative PCR test that was taken before departing for the Kingdom. Priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj.
The portal is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the digital experiences of pilgrims.
“These efforts aim to facilitate the procedures and provide competitive prices for pilgrims from these countries,” the ministry said.
A desalination project signifies the potential of business-academia partnerships in Saudi Arabia
Partnership between KAUST and ACWA Power to spur adoption of solar energy for water desalination
Business leaders eager to tap the Kingdom’s top research universities for carbon-cutting solutions
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Caline Malek
DUBAI: The worlds of business and academia are too often viewed as mutually exclusive. But as nations search for scalable solutions to the climate crisis, while also attempting to meet the demands of ever-growing populations, there is certainly merit in working to combine the efforts of these two forces.
Take the recent partnership between ACWA Power and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, which has already carried out new research into the scaled use of solar power in sustainable desalination of seawater.
Last month, a joint delegation of the two organizations hosted the inaugural Innovation Days event, a platform that brought together leading business executives, innovators and researchers to showcase their expertise in solar energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and desalination.
The event looked at the critical issues facing green sources of energy and the desalination process, including how to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies to advance the integration of renewables and hydrogen in the process.
“We entered into the local innovation system and we started this journey into innovation by identifying a top-notch university in the region,” Thomas Altmann, the executive vice president of innovation and new technology at ACWA Power, told Arab News.
The company, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has its headquarters in Riyadh, is a leading developer, investor and operator in power generation, desalination and green hydrogen in the MENA region. KAUST is one of the Kingdom’s foremost education and research institutions.
Since 2019, the two organizations have jointly operated a research and development hub called the KAUST-ACWA Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.
“KAUST had several advantages for us,” said Altmann. “(Our initial work) is a collaboration in desalination and solar, and we have already expanded to new areas. The original idea was to improve the operational efficiency of our plants.”
Already, he added, the company has been able to make incremental improvements to its operations and designs as a result of the partnership.
“We have made significant design improvements,” said Altmann. “This academic support drills into some topics a lot deeper, to do lab and pilot tests.”
Partnerships such as this represent an exciting convergence of academia and industry, according to regional experts. Abhayjit Sinha, a strategic advisor at the Middle East Solar Industry Association, said such arrangements are mutually beneficial.
“On one hand, KAUST researchers receive a real-world test bed to test their hypotheses,” he told Arab News. “On the other hand, ACWA Power benefits from an extended and external research and development facility.
“A critical success factor is balancing the bold, albeit sometimes theoretical, ideas of academicians with economical value sought by industry players.”
Raed Bkayrat, another strategic adviser at MESIA, believes the partnership will have the added benefit of accelerating research into more sustainable desalination, a process that can be extremely energy intensive.
“Worldwide, seawater desalination is producing an ever-growing carbon footprint and is having a wider ecological impact, if left to current commercial solutions,” he told Arab News.
“Such a partnership will help provide mitigation methods as well as new solutions that can produce desalinated water with a minimal carbon footprint.”
Saudi Arabia is one of the larger desalination markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. About 2,000 million cubic meters of water are desalinated each year to meet the freshwater needs of the Kingdom’s population and agricultural sector.
Bkayrat believes that combining the efforts of advanced research institutions such as KAUST with major players in the desalination industry could prove key to ensuring the Kingdom meets its net-zero emissions goal by 2060.
“The model of engaging industrial players with research institutions and creating a strong dialogue that helps shape and guide the research work done by the scientists at KAUST is the proper model,” he said.
“It enables industry adoption of new technology and helps bridge the gap between the laboratory and real-world implementation.
“Such models are gaining wider adoption and are helping research universities to make a greater impact and secure additional funding streams while providing a technological and commercial edge to the industry partner.”
Saudi Arabia is transitioning toward renewables in an attempt to reduce its reliance on oil and gas for domestic energy needs. Authorities aim to expand the country’s total solar energy capacity by almost 40 gigawatts by 2025 from the current 455 megawatts.
To achieve this, the government is investing heavily in its research universities and promoting the opportunities for both international investment and domestic entrepreneurism to help stimulate the market for green investments and sustainable solutions.
Business leaders think even more can be done to promote such an environment. Altmann, for example, believes the Kingdom ought to build a platform that allows companies such as ACWA Power to bring new technologies to Saudi Arabia and initially deploy them on a small scale.
“We have proposed something, with any new project, to allow the developer to deploy a new technology up to 1 percent of the total capacity,” he said. “This will allow us to bring in new technology, to scale it, develop it further and make it more mature.
“That would mean a growing independence from the grid, immediately reducing fossil fuel burning in Saudi Arabia by using emerging technologies, many of which are coupled directly with renewable energy.”
Innovation Days, like the one in March, could prove critical to establishing just such an innovative environment in the Kingdom by promoting the bonds between business and leading scientific minds.
“It’s mainly universities, entrepreneurs, corporates like us, and government,” Altmann said.
“We did a lot of innovation in-house and now we opened up about being a technology innovation leader as well.”
One of these innovations is hydrogen power, which is regarded by many experts as the clean energy of the future. Green hydrogen, which is produced using solar energy, is a major feature of the energy equation for the NEOM megacity project currently taking shape along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Red Sea coast.
“We started to expand our cooperation with KAUST in the area of hydrogen electrolysis (which significantly reduces energy consumption), and we are a part of the NEOM project as a shareholder, (with) the largest hydrogen plant in the world under construction,” said Altmann.
“So we have taken a huge step in that direction and now we are doing pilot plants in KAUST with the next generation of hydrogen electrolysis.”
According to Sinha, corporate partnerships are an integral part of KAUST’s business plan, with similar agreements already in place with Lockheed Martin, the US aerospace, arms, defense, information security, and technology corporation, and Elm, a joint-stock company and leading digital-solutions company in Saudi Arabia that is owned by the nation’s Public Investment Fund.
“One benchmark for success is the number of patents filed under such collaborations,” said Sinha. “I expect more partnership announcements in the near future. However, in the long term there will be consolidation where most industry firms will partner with one or two academic institutes.”
Donal Bradley, vice president for research at KAUST, said the university aims to address critical global challenges across energy, water, the environment, food and health, and the digital realm through such research partnerships with industry players.
“We work closely with partners in the Kingdom, including the ministries, NEOM and leading companies,” he told Arab News.
“The Innovation Days event with ACWA Power offers an exciting forum to support the development of technologies that can help solve local and global needs.”
Adel Al-Jubeir was recently appointed the Saudi climate envoy following a royal decree.
He has also been the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers since December 2018.
Prior to that, Al-Jubeir was appointed minister of foreign affairs in April 2015.
He joined the Saudi diplomatic service in 1987 and was assigned to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington as a special assistant to the ambassador.
During Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1990-91, he was a member of the Saudi team that formed the Joint Information Bureau in Dhahran.
In October 1991, he was a member of the GCC mission to the Madrid Peace Conference, and in 1992 he was a member of the Saudi delegation to the Multilateral Arms Control Talks in Washington.
He was sent to Somalia with the Saudi Armed Forces in December 1992 as part of Operation Restore Hope.
In 2000, Al-Jubeir was appointed director of the Saudi Information and Congressional Affairs Office in Washington, and in the fall of the same year he was made foreign affairs adviser in the crown prince’s court.
Between 1994-95, Al-Jubeir was a visiting diplomatic fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has lectured at universities and academic institutions in the US and has regularly appeared in the media.
Al-Jubeir was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court by the late King Abdullah in August 2005, a position he maintained until his appointment as ambassador to the US on Jan. 29, 2007. He held this position until his nomination as foreign minister.
He was awarded an honorary doctorate in humane letters by the University of North Texas in 2006.
Al-Jubeir speaks Arabic, English and German. In 1982, he earned a B.A. with honors in political science and economics from the University of North Texas, and in 1984 he attained an M.A. in international relations from Georgetown University.