UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg holds a press conference upon his arrival in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on June 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz

UN envoy arrives in Yemen for talks on Taiz
  Grundberg flew into the capital Sanaa less than a week after the truce in Yemen was renewed for a second period of two months
  He commended the extension and said it was a "positive signal of the parties' seriousness to uphold" the truce
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UN’s special envoy arrived in Yemen on Wednesday for talks on reopening routes to the Houthi-besieged city of Taiz.

Hans Grundberg flew into the capital Sanaa less than a week after the truce in Yemen was renewed for a second period of two months.

He commended the extension and said it was a “positive signal of the parties’ seriousness to uphold and implement the truce.”

Grundberg continued on landing at Sanaa Airport: “Yemenis have seen the truce’s tangible benefits. We have witnessed a significant positive shift and we have a responsibility to safeguard it and deliver on its potential for peace in Yemen.”

The UN envoy expressed hope that “constructive discussions” would be held on “our proposal for reopening roads in Taiz and other governorates, as well as economic and humanitarian measures, and the way forward.”

Topics: Yemen Taiz UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote
Updated 08 June 2022
(AFP)

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote

Iran insists not hiding anything as UN watchdog set for censure vote
  Iran turns off two surveillance cameras of the UN's nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites
Updated 08 June 2022
(AFP)

TEHRAN: Iran insisted Wednesday it had declared all sites which hosted past nuclear activities after Western governments submitted a motion to the UN atomic energy watchdog to censure it for non-cooperation.

“Iran has no hidden or undocumented nuclear activities or undisclosed sites,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, told the official IRNA news agency.

“These fake documents seek to maintain maximum pressure” on Iran, he added, referring to the crippling economic sanctions reimposed by Washington when then president Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers in 2018.

The resolution submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency by the United States, Britain, France and Germany is the first since June 2020 when a similar motion censuring Iran was adopted.

In a joint statement to the IAEA’s Board of Governors, Britain, France and Germany said they “strongly urge Iran to stop escalating its nuclear program and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table.”

The motion is seen as a sign of growing Western impatience with Iran after talks on reviving the 2015 deal stalled in March.

“This recent move by three European countries and the US by presenting a draft resolution against Iran is a political one,” Eslami said, adding that “Iran has had maximum cooperation with the IAEA.”

The trigger for the latest Western condemnation was a report issued by the IAEA late last month in which it said it still has questions about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites, which Iran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

The watchdog said those questions were “not clarified” in its meetings with Iranian authorities.

The IAEA Board of Governors is expected to vote on the motion later on Wednesday or on Thursday, diplomats said.

European governments have expressed mounting concern over how far Iran has gone since the US reimposed sanctions in resuming nuclear activities it had halted under the 2015 deal.

Iran has built up large stockpiles of enriched uranium, some of it enriched to levels far higher than those needed for nuclear power generation.

“Its nuclear program is now more advanced than at any point in the past,” the governments said in their joint statement, adding Iran’s accumulation of enriched uranium has no “credible civilian justification.”

Talks to revive the nuclear accord started in April last year with the aim of bringing the United States back in, lifting sanctions and getting Iran to return to the limits it agreed to on its nuclear activities.

But negotiations have stalled in recent months and the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell warned in a tweet last weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was “shrinking.”

IAEA head Rafael Grossi told reporters on Monday that it would be “a matter of just a few weeks” before Iran could get sufficient material needed for a nuclear weapon if they continued to develop their program.

A report earlier showed that Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the UN’s nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites.
The report did not identify the site.
Iran has been holding footage from IAEA surveillance cameras since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.

Topics: Iran IAEA

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 21, injures 47
  Four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas,
  The report said the number of casualties could rise
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

TEHRAN: A passenger train traveling through eastern Iran struck an excavator and derailed nearly half its cars before dawn Wednesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring another 47, officials said.

The train derailment near the desert city of Tabas was the latest disaster to strike the Islamic Republic in recent weeks as Tehran struggles under US sanctions and any return to its nuclear deal with world powers remains in doubt.

The train operated by the state-run Islamic Republic Railway carried some 350 people as it traveled from Tabas, some 550 kilometers southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd. It struck the excavator as the train traveled over a railroad underpass in the rural scrubland, sending cars and its passengers flying.

“Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air,” one unnamed injured passenger told Iranian state television.

The state-run IRNA news agency gave the casualty figures, citing emergency officials.

Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters arrived in the remote area where communication is poor. Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

Aerial footage of the desert site of the disaster showed train cars on their side, with some rescuers running at the scene as they tried to care for those injured.

State TV later aired images from a hospital where the injured received treatment. One of those injured told the broadcaster they felt the train suddenly brake and then slow before the derailment.

The derailment happened some 50 kilometers outside of Tabas.

The report said the crash is under investigation. Initial reports suggested the train collided with an excavator near the track, though it wasn’t immediately clear why an excavator would have been close to the train track at night. One official suggest it could have been part of a repair project.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi offered condolences over the crash and announced an investigation would be undertaken into its causes.

Iran’s worst train disaster came in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others and damaging five villages. In 2016, a train collision in northern Iran killed at least 43 people and injured about 100.

Iran has some 14,000 kilometers of railway lines throughout a country about two and a half times the size of Texas. Its rail system sends both people and goods across the country, particularly in rural areas.

Iran also has some 17,000 annual deaths on its highways, one of the world’s worst traffic safety records. The high toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Iran, already straining under US sanctions over its collapsed nuclear deal, has been mourning the deaths of at least 41 people killed in a building collapse in the country’s southwest.

Topics: Iran train accident Tehran

Ankara calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Ankara calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)
  Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that his country will challenge the status of the islands if it fails to demilitarize them.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, that Greece has been building a military presence on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty. He said the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized.
“The agreements are there but Greece is violating them. It’s arming them. If Greece does not stop this violation, the sovereignty of the islands will be brought up for discussion,” he said. “It’s that clear. You will abide by the agreements.”

BACKGROUND

Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.

Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.
The Turkish minister’s comments come amid a new escalation in tensions between the NATO allies that have a history of disputes over a range of issues including mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.
Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would stop talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, voicing displeasure at comments the Greek leader made during a recent US trip, including suggestions that Congress should block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.
In Athens, Mitsotakis said restraint was needed on both sides of the Aegean due to the war in Ukraine.
“I think we are still very far from that point, far from the tension we had in the summer of 2020,” Mitsotakis said in reference to a time when tensions flared between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Today, everyone needs to show restraint. Especially at a time when we are facing a very big challenge at NATO with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We must be united,” he said.
Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent two letters to the United Nations on the issue of the militarized islands and he called on Greece to respond to the letters.
“They are getting aggressive because they cannot respond to the letters,” the minister claimed.

Topics: Turkey Greece

Yemen negotiators accept UN road proposal on Taiz siege

The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
Updated 07 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen negotiators accept UN road proposal on Taiz siege

The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
  Houthis accused of opening unpaved road to falsely claim that the siege has been lifted
Updated 07 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government negotiators in the UN-brokered talks over the siege of Taiz on Tuesday accepted a UN proposal for initially opening a main road in the besieged city of Taiz, achieving a breakthrough in the talks and as the truce continues to produce significant benefits.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, the head of the government’s delegation at the talks in the Jordanian capital of Amman, said that the delegation supports the UN envoy’s efforts in reaching a deal on ending the Houthi siege on Taiz, urging the international community to order the Yemeni militia to implement the UN-brokered truce and stop obstructing ideas for alleviating the suffering of the Yemenis.

“We appreciate the positive role of the UN special envoy and his team, and we hope that he will exercise the necessary pressure and quick measures on the Houthi group to speed up the implementation of the opening of the main roads, and not allow it to manipulate and consume the time of the second truce,” Shaiban said in a statement, accusing the rebels of unilaterally opening small and unpaved roads in Taiz, apparently to ease international pressure on them to end the siege of Taiz.  

We appreciate the positive role of the UN special envoy and his team, and we hope that he will exercise the necessary pressure and quick measures on the Houthi group to speed up the implementation of the opening of the main roads.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, Head of the govt's delegation at the talks in Amman

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, Head of the govt’s delegation at the talks in Amman

Aiming to end the impasse in talks in Amman, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Monday said he made a proposal to the two sides for opening a main road in Taiz and roads in other provinces as a first step for completely opening routes that were closed during the war.

“The parties have a moral and political responsibility to engage seriously and urgently with the UN proposal, prioritizing the interests of civilians and delivering immediate and tangible results to the people of Taiz and Yemen at large,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement, adding that his latest proposal considered the concerns of both sides and comments from the country’s civil society.

The current discussions on the Taiz siege and opening roads in other provinces are part of the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2. Renewed for another two months, the truce significantly reduced hostilities across the country, allowed the resumption of commercial flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport and facilitated the arrival of fuel ships to the western city of Hodeidah.

Mistrust has overshadowed the talks on Taiz since they kicked off as both sides traded accusations over delays in opening roads in Yemen’s third-largest and most populated city. The Yemeni government said that the Houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden and they alternatively suggested opening a rough and rarely used road.

The Houthis also accused the Yemeni government of refusing to open roads from areas under its control in the city. This week, residents and officials said that the Houthi bulldozers and trucks were seen clearing sands and opening an abandoned road that links the besieged town with other areas in the north and west.

The Houthi move has sparked angry reactions from disappointed residents and government officials and was widely deemed a one-sided step by the Houthis to claim they lifted the siege on Taiz.

“This is a very narrow, one-way and unpaved road,” Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer, told Arab News by telephone.

“We want them to open Al-Huban road. This is the largest road in Taiz that links the city with the southern provinces and Taiz’s eastern countryside,” Al-Baher said.

The Yemeni official said the Houthis on Tuesday violated the truce in Taiz by launching artillery attacks that pounded army positions near an air-defense military base, northwest of Taiz.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
  The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar’s foreign minister on Monday and discussed issues of concern including the challenges posed by Iran.

Blinken and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed the importance of advancing towards a reality where Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity.

The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Topics: US Qatar US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Qatari Foreign Minister

