You are here

  • Home
  • Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test
Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal, right, runs between the wickets during the match between Sri Lanka and Australia, in Galle on Sunday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbfvs

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test
  • Chandimal’s 133-run fifth-wicket stand with debutant Kamindu Mendis, who made 61, remained the highlight of the day’s play as Sri Lanka surpassed Australia’s first innings total of 364
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Former captain Dinesh Chandimal hit a gritty century to steer Sri Lanka to a lead of 67 on Sunday and push Australia on to the backfoot on day three of the second Test.

The hosts reached 431 for six at stumps after the Australian spinners hit back with late wickets at the Galle International Stadium.

Chandimal, on 118, and Ramesh Mendis, on seven, were batting at the close of play on a pitch which held firm and witnessed a brief spell of morning and afternoon rain.

Chandimal’s 133-run fifth-wicket stand with debutant Kamindu Mendis, who made 61, remained the highlight of the day’s play as Sri Lanka surpassed Australia’s first innings total of 364.

“I thought Australia bowled really well,” the Galle-born Kamindu told reporters.

“Loose balls were rare. Good support from Chandi. The main idea of us was to rotate the strike and pick up singles. Then we started picking up boundaries.”

The 23-year-old all-rounder said, “The wicket has lot of assistance for spinners today compared to the first two days. Our plan is to get a decent lead and put pressure on Australia.”

Chandimal was lucky to survive a reprieve on 30 when Mitchell Starc had him caught behind only for the umpire to deny the call but ultra-edge showed a spike when the ball passed the bat.

Australia were left frustrated as they had exhausted their three umpire reviews and Chandimal went on to tire out the bowlers.

Spinners Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson and left-arm quick Starc worked hard to claim two wickets each.

Chandimal reached his 13th Test century and second against Australia as he screamed in delight and raised his bat to an applauding dressing room.

Leg-spinner Swepson soon struck to send back the left-handed Kamindu, who survived a missed stumping on 43, bowled and Lyon took down wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for five.

But Chandimal and Ramesh, who was given out caught behind and successfully reviewed the call in his favor, saw the day through.

Earlier another veteran batsman Angelo Mathews contributed with 52 before falling to Starc’s left-arm pace in the second session.

Lyon struck early in the day to send back overnight batsman Kusal Mendis trapped lbw for 85 after the hosts resumed on 184-2.

Chandimal soon took stock and hit back with a four and a six off Lyon before grinding down the opposition with Mathews, who came into the match after recovering from COVID, for company till after lunch.

He was then joined by Kamindu who came in as one of the three debutants including spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who took six wickets in Australia’s innings, after a COVID outbreak in Sri Lankan squad.

“We are well and truly in this game. I think anything south of a 100-run lead or around that gives us a real opportunity,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

“That is probably the reward for batting first. We just have to nullify what that lead is. I thought the way Chandimal, Kamindu and Angelo Mathews went about their work today, the way they applied themselves on a flat surface is what you think of international standards of batting.”

Scores of fans turned up for the cricket on the third day, despite the host country facing fresh political unrest arising from its painful economic crisis.

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after a crushing opening win inside three days at the same venue on a vicious turner.

Topics: Test cricket Sri Lanka Australia

Related

Embedded relationship between cricket, data, records still relevant as ever
Sport
Embedded relationship between cricket, data, records still relevant as ever
‘Brave’ new England try to shake up Test cricket
Sport
‘Brave’ new England try to shake up Test cricket

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title
  • The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches
  • During the past two weeks alone, Kyrgios racked up $14,000 in fines
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

WIMBLEDON, London: Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion.
Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated.
Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall.
The top-seeded Djokovic ran his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and moving just one behind Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis.
Among men, only Federer, with eight, has won more titles at Wimbledon than Djokovic. In the professional era, only Federer was older (by less than a year) than the 35-year-old Djokovic when winning at the All England Club.
This comeback on a sun-filled afternoon followed those in the quarterfinals, when Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner, and in the semifinals, when No. 9 Cam Norrie grabbed the opening set. In last year’s title match at Wimbledon, Djokovic dropped the opening set. In the 2019 final, he erased two championship points against Federer.
There were two particularly key moments Sunday, ones that Kyrgios would not let go as he began engaging in running monologues, shouting at himself or his entourage (which does not include a full-time coach), earning a warning for cursing, finding reason to disagree with the chair umpire he fist-bumped before the match, and chucking a water bottle.
In the second set, with Djokovic serving at 5-3, Kyrgios got to love-40 — a trio of break points. But Kyrgios played a couple of casual returns, and Djokovic eventually held.
When that set ended, Kyrgios waved dismissively toward his box, sat down and dropped his racket to the turf, then groused, to no one in particular: “It was love-40! Can it get any bigger or what?! Is that big enough for you?!”
And then, in the third set, with Kyrgios serving at 4-all, 40-love, he again let a seemingly sealed game get away, with Djokovic breaking there.
The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanizevic in 2001. Ivanizevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Center Court guest box for the match.
Kyrgios, the 27-year-old Australian, had never had been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and the last time he made it even that far was 7 1/2 years ago.
In some ways, he stole the show Sunday. He tried shots between his legs, hit some with his back to the net, pounded serves at up to 136 mph and produced 30 aces. He used an underarm serve, then faked one later.
For all of the significant records and other factoids logged in the 560-page Wimbledon Compendium — including categories such as “ambidextrous players” or “runners-up who wore glasses in a final” — no mention is made of “underarm serves in a gentleman’s final,” but it seems safe to say that was a first.
Perhaps, in some ways, it would have been fitting for such a unique player to emerge as the champion at such a unique Wimbledon.
All players representing Russia or Belarus were banned by the All England Club because of the war in Ukraine; among the men that kept out of the field were No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open champion, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. In response, the WTA and ATP professional tennis tours took the unprecedented step of revoking all ranking points from Wimbledon.
A woman who was born in Russia but has represented Kazakhstan for four years, Elena Rybakina, won the women’s trophy Saturday with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur. It was the first Wimbledon title match since 1962 between two women making their Grand Slam final debuts, and Rybakina, at No. 23, is the second-lowest female champion at the All England Club since WTA computerized rankings began in 1975.
There’s more: Federer missed the tournament for the first time since the late 1990s because he is still recovering from a series of operations on his right knee. The No. 2 man in the rankings, Alexander Zverev, sat out after tearing ankle ligaments at the French Open. Three of the top 20 seeded men, including 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini, pulled out of Wimbledon after it began because they tested positive for COVID-19.
And Nadal withdrew before he was supposed to face Kyrgios in the semifinals, the first time since 1931 that a man gave walkover at Wimbledon in a semifinal or final.
As for Kyrgios, his talent is unmistakable. But over the years, he has drawn more notice for his preference for style over substance on court, his tempestuousness that has earned him ejections and suspensions, and his taste for the nightlife.
During the past two weeks alone, Kyrgios racked up $14,000 in fines — one for spitting at a heckling spectator after a first-round victory, another for cursing during a wildly contentious win against No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round — and caught flack for wearing a red hat and sneakers before or after matches at a place where all-white clothing is mandated. He and the world also learned that he is due in court in Australia to face an assault allegation.

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios

Related

’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal
Sport
’Everyone wanted us to go to war’: Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal
Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios
Sport
Djokovic into eighth Wimbledon final and clash with Kyrgios

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win

Schauffele seizes 2-shot Scottish Open lead, seeks 2nd straight win
  • Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland: Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead.

Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under 66.

And then he headed straight to the range.

“I had pretty much everything going,” Schauffele said. “I was judging the bounces well and making the putts I needed to and getting up-and-down when I was missing the green. Six birdies through 16, no complaints. And a tough finish.”

Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

Jordan Spieth had two eagles on the back nine, one of them with a lob wedge from just over 100 yards on the 15th hole, and had a 66 that put him right in the mix. Spieth was three shots behind in a group that included fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

Cameron Tringale has been sliding since he opened with a 61 in relatively benign conditions along the Firth of Forth. He went from a three-shot lead to a five-shot deficit. Tringale had an eagle on the third hole and nothing but pars and bogeys the rest of the way for a 74.

Schauffele was dogged for the longest time for not having a PGA Tour title of his own since the start of 2019. He did have an Olympic gold medal from Tokyo last summer, and he partnered with Patrick Cantlay to win the PGA Tour’s team event in New Orleans.

Now the 28-year-old Californian might be hitting his stride. He is coming off a victory two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, with one eye toward the final major of the year on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“You see players do it all the time. You get in the good swing of things, start to get comfortable seeing certain shots and seeing certain putts go in,” Schauffele said. “Players always have good stretches and I’m trying to make this one of my best.”

He was ahead by as many as four shots until he tugged his tee shot on the par-3 17th and it rolled down a ridge and off the green. On the tough closing hole into the wind, he pulled his tee shot into the rough, went behind a pair of bunkers and missed a 10-foot par putt.

Schauffele still found some perspective. He thought he was in big trouble on the 11th hole when his tee shot sailed well to the right toward knee-high native grass. Fearing it might be lost, he hit another one. The original shot was found and he wound up making birdie.

“I hit a provisional tee ball on 11 and made birdie. That doesn’t happen too often,” he said.

Cabrera Bello, the former Ryder Cup player from Spain who has fallen to No. 159 in the world, is well aware that three players from the top 10 not already exempt for the British Open will earn a trip to St. Andrews. He’s close enough to Schauffele to think about winning, something he had done only once in the last five years.

Cabrera Bello began the back nine eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie that turned his fortunes and put him in the final group Sunday.

Palmer is also in position to contend and at least get to St. Andrews. It was worth him flying over to Scotland to try to get in the British Open.

“Has not been a great year, but I knew coming in here if I played well and gave myself a chance I could possibly get one of those three spots,” Palmer said. “So I’ve done that. I’m here. And you know, I’m going to go out and try to win this golf tournament.”

It’s crowded at the top if Schauffele falters. Spieth was joined at 4-under 206 by Palmer and Jordan Smith of England, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the group five behind.

As for the three British Open spots, Rickie Fowler remained in range after a wild finish. He erased a double bogey on the 14th hole by going birdie-eagle, only to bogey the last two. That gave him a 71. He was six shots behind.

Topics: Scottish Open

Related

Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3
Sport
Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers

Lillard signs extension worth $225 million, looks forward to retooled Blazers
  • Lillard formally signed the extension with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland
Updated 10 July 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Damian Lillard’s new contract with the Trail Blazers is a point of pride for the six-time All Star who has spent his entire career in Portland.

“I don’t think that you earn something like this just by going out there and scoring a bunch of points,” he said. “Something that’s missing in our league is character, and the fight and the passion and pride about, you know, not just the name on the back, but the name on the front, and how you impact the people that you come in contact with.”

Lillard agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026-27 season. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said the deal is worth $225 million.

Lillard formally signed the extension with his son on his lap and his grandmother watching by phone from Oakland. He spoke at a news conference Saturday evening at the NBA’s summer league in Las Vegas.

Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

“There are two kinds of teams: teams that are looking for superstars and teams that are looking for one. We’re lucky enough to have one,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “One who wants to be here.”

Lillard was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery. The Blazers finished 27-55, their worst record since 2005-06.

While Lillard was sidelined, the team cleaned house, pulling off a number of trades before the February deadline — including sending backcourt teammate CJ McCollum to New Orleans — that got the Blazers under the luxury tax and freed up cap space.

The Blazers then made a series of offseason moves to build around Lillard. Portland acquired Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons and signed free agent Gary Payton II, who was key to Golden State’s championship run.

Lillard played with Grant on the gold medal-winning US team at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Grant averaged 19.2 points in 47 games last season with the Pistons.

Lillard said he believes the team is headed in the right direction.

“I’m as anxious as I’ve ever been to get out there and make something happen,” he said. “I’m in a great space mentally and physically. I’m gonna come into this season comfortable and ready to do me, and do me at the highest level.”

Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, said that in addition to healing his body over the past several months, he also got a mental break that he believes will make his a better player going forward.

“In my entire career, I haven’t been injured. I’ve had one injury that put me out, and that was when I was in college and I broke my foot. And that was the last time that I got to step away,” he said. “I didn’t recreate myself, I just charged back up and I came back and I was better than I had ever been.”

He has averaged 24.6 points in his career. He was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration this past season.

Topics: NBA Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers

Related

All eyes on Banchero, as NBA Summer League is set to open
Sport
All eyes on Banchero, as NBA Summer League is set to open
5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang
Sport
5 players, $1.1 billion: NBA free agency starts with a bang

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage

Leader Pogacar ‘scared’ for Tour after COVID-hit eighth stage
  • Jumbo-Visma’s van Aert won on a late incline ahead of Australia’s pre-stage favorite Michael Matthews with Pogacar just behind
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Champion Tadej Pogacar said on Saturday he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey after stage eight.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the coronavirus-hit proceedings at Lausanne with Pogacar finishing third.

The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn.

“It’s a big scare, the pandemic is still there with us, and we can’t risk racing with it,” said the 23-year-old two-time defending champion.

“We get tested every two days or so but Vegard got ill during the night, really, it’s worrying. All the fans packed tight on the roadside and shouting, sometimes you think maybe this is a source.

“He’s the train of our team,” the Slovenian continued of Stake Laengen.

“The big guy who leads us out, but I think we can make it to Paris without him.”

Jumbo-Visma’s van Aert won on a late incline ahead of Australia’s pre-stage favorite Michael Matthews with Pogacar just behind.

This was a second stage win for van Aert, who also came second three times during the opening stages in Denmark, and extends his lead in the sprint standings to 264pts ahead of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s Fabio Jakobsen on 149 and Pogacar, 128.

Van Aert’s chief rival Mathieu van der Poel fell off the back of the peloton before the attack.

“It would have been more prestigious to beat Mathieu too, but I can only beat who is there,” said van Aert, who alongside Pogacar is the big star of this 2022 Tour de France.

Taking a seat Pogacar had just vacated van Aert rigorously drenched his hands in sanitary gel, just stopping short of smearing it on his face.

“It’s never easy to win a bike race, and never easy to win a Tour de France stage, I need to find a way to thank my team for helping me today,” he said.

Pogacar also took a four-second bonus for his third place and extends his overall lead on Jumbo’s Dane Jonas Vingegaard at the top of the rankings to 39 seconds.

After the Covid withdrawals, cowbell ringing roadside fans cheered the pack along the way to the Swiss border where they caught a glimpse of what is to come with the Alps rearing into view on the horizon.

An early fall caught Pogacar and third-placed Geraint Thomas, while French climber Thibaut Pinot not only fell twice but also took a smack on the nose when a roadside food bag distributor got things badly wrong.

Denmark’s Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education-Easy Post will ride stage nine in the polka dot jersey again while Tom Pidcock of Ineos will wear the white under-26’s jersey albeit as second placed man behind Pogacar.

Sunday’s ninth stage runs from Aigle to Chatel les Portes du Soleil, an Alpine resort on the French-Swiss border, with more 40km of climbing on the 192km itinerary.

It reaches a high point of 1,778m at the Col de la Croix summit while a 15km, six percent, gradient challenge up the Pas de Morgins awaits any tired legs before the Tour re-enters France for the final 10km.

Topics: tour de france Tadej Pogacar Tour de France 2022 Wout Van Aert

Related

Pogacar asserts superiority on first Tour de France mountain
Sport
Pogacar asserts superiority on first Tour de France mountain
Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win
Sport
Pogacar takes Tour de France lead with stage six win

Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders

Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders

Netherlands rally to hold Sweden in clash of Euro 2022 contenders
  • In the other game in Group C, Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in Leigh
Updated 10 July 2022
AFP

SHEFFIELD: The Netherlands’ star striker Vivianne Miedema said the holders had to be proud of their reaction to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sweden to start their Euro 2022 campaign on Saturday.

Sweden were looking to exact revenge for their World Cup semifinal exit to the Dutch three years ago and took a deserved lead at halftime through Jonna Andersson’s calm finish.

But the Netherlands hit back to level through Jill Roord’s strike in front a record crowd of 21,342 in Sheffield for a group stage match not involving the host nation at a women’s European Championship.

“If you look at our first 20 minutes we have to be extremely proud to take a point today,” said Miedema.

“Today really showed that we can grow into this tournament.”

A match hyped as one of the biggest clashes of the group stages, got off to a slow start as Sweden suffocated the supply line to Miedema and Lieke Mertens.

The Dutch were also hit by the loss of goalkeeper and captain Sari Van Veenendaal to injury early, but her understudy Daphne Van Domselaar shone on just her second international appearance.

At second in the world, Sweden are the highest ranked team in the tournament and showed why in the first 45 minutes.

Kosovare Asllani fired into the side-netting and Barcelona forward Firdolina Rolfo nearly caught out Van Domselaar with a spectacular attempt from halfway that drifted just over.

Sweden’s pressure was finally rewarded on 35 minutes when Asllani’s trickery opened up the Dutch defense and her cross picked out Andersson at the back post to coolly slot home.

Netherlands’ boss Mark Parsons has been criticized for failing to match the standards set by Sarina Wiegman, since she departed her homeland to take charge of England.

However, Parsons made an impact with his halftime team talk as the holders came out with far more aggression to start the second half and got their reward.

Miedema showed just a glimpse of her ability to change the game in an instant as a dummy allowed her to charge down the left wing.

The Arsenal striker’s pass was deflected by a Swedish defender but only into the path of Roord, who fired into the bottom corner on the turn.

“She’s so skillful, we had to double up on her but those very good players you can’t keep quiet for 90 minutes,” said Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson at the task of stopping Miedema.

Sweden could still have taken all three points but for Van Domselaar’s flying save to turn Rolfo’s powerful shot behind as stoppage time loomed.

In the other game in Group C, Portugal fought back from conceding twice in the first five minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in Leigh.

Sweden and the Netherlands remain strong favorites to make the knockout stages, but the Swiss looked set to give themselves a shot with a blistering start as Coumba Sow fired in a fine strike before Rahel Kiwic headed in from a free kick.

Portugal would not even have qualified had it not been for Russia’s expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

But they proved they are not just in England to make up the numbers by scoring twice in seven second half minutes to take a point.

Diana Gomes bundled the ball in on the hour mark and Jessica Silva provided a deft touch to Tatiana Pinto’s cross to level.

“This is Portugal: a Portugal with soul, the fighting spirit,” said Silva.

“The bravery shown was fantastic but unfortunately we couldn’t score more. We have to be happy for what we delivered, reacting well with an incredible second half.”

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Netherlands Sweden

Related

Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup
Sport
Canada and Costa Rica qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup

Latest updates

Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test
Ton-up Chandimal puts Sri Lanka ahead in second Australia Test
Gaza coastline becomes foremost recreational outlet this summer after sewage cleanup
Gaza coastline becomes foremost recreational outlet this summer after sewage cleanup
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Visual MBA’
Photo/Supplied
Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti receives Chechen counterpart in Mina
Saudi Arabia’s grand Mufti receives Chechen counterpart in Mina
Local firewood violators arrested in Riyadh, Asir
Saudi Special Forces for Environmental Security. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.