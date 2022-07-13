Lebanese accessories label Sarah’s Bag collaborates with Chloe

DUBAI: Lebanese luxury handbag brand Sarah’s Bag has collaborated with French fashion house Chloe in a bid to reimagine their most sought-after designs into handcrafted accessories.

“The main pillar that cemented the collaboration between Sarah’s Bag and @chloe was that both brands are committed to uplifting women and both see social and artistic value in cultivating crafts. It was in this spirit that the collaboration was built,” said a post on the brand’s Instagram page.

The collaboration debuts with Sarah’s Bag reimagining Chloe’s popular Woody tote in a “nano size.”



In another social media post, the brand detailed the work that went into creating the collaborative pieces. “Our collaboration with @chloe included two handbag designs. The artisanal work involved was taxing on the artisans but also filled them with hope and confidence.

“Take the Edith nano for example, reimagined entirely in crochet, it takes 41 hours to complete a single bag,” the post continued. “Made of 23 individual pieces, the bag is then assembled by a master craftsman. Truly a labor of love.”

Established in 2000, Sarah’s Bag, which has been sported by the likes of Beyonce, was founded to “create elevated handcrafted fashion pieces to empower both the women who make them and those who wear them.”