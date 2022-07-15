UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah makes Time magazine’s list of world’s best places

DUBAI: As a testament to the country’s growing popularity, Time magazine has picked the UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah as one of its World’s Greatest Places of 2022.
The annual list, which features 50 must-visit global destinations, highlighted Ras Al-Khaimah’s “stunning geodiversity” and “superlative outdoor adventure offerings.”
The magazine especially highlighted RAK’s adventure spots like Jais Sledder, the region’s longest toboggan ride which debuted earlier this year and is named after the highest peak in the Hajar mountains, as well as Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line. The newly launched RAK Airventure, a tethered hot-air balloon experience, also got a mention.
Later in the year, Jebel Jais will unveil Jais Wings, which allows visitors to paraglide above spectacular scenery. Adding to the thrills will be Jais Swing, which will offer a different perspective on the same views; and Jais Yard, a culinary village with food trucks, an open-air movie theater, and children’s play areas.
Other places featured on the prestigious list include India’s Kerala, Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, New Zealand’s Queenstown, Japan’s Kyushu Island, and Indonesia’s Bali.
REVIEW: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns with a bang for sophomore season
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: The first season of “Only Murders in the Building” was a — largely unexpected — huge success. The comedy-mystery-drama was lauded for its ability to parody the ubiquitous true-crime docudramas and podcasts to often-hilarious effect while still managing to be a compelling, edge-of-the-seat whodunnit itself.
The second season — now showing in the region on Disney+ — continues to revolve around the trio of Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), an actor best known as the star of “Brazzos,” a 1990s detective drama; Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), a financially strapped theater director; and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), who is renovating her aunt’s apartment at the Arconia, the venerable New York building of the show’s title, where the two older men also live.
In season one, the three relative strangers initially bonded over their love of true-crime podcasts. And when a young man was murdered in the Arconia, the trio tried to crack the case themselves, while starting their own podcast. They wrongly accused a number of building residents (including penthouse dweller Sting) of being the murderer, eventually became suspects themselves, were exonerated, and eventually helped unveil the real perpetrator.
Season two picks up straight after the season one finale, which found the trio being led from the Arconia in handcuffs after the building’s board president, Bunny Folger, is found dead in Mabel’s apartment. They are interviewed and released and are free to once again attempt to solve a homicide while continuing their podcast. It quickly becomes clear that the real killer is trying to frame them.
So, season two involves the treading of plenty of similar ground, with the trio leaping to several poorly judged conclusions about who is responsible, Amy Schumer replacing Sting as the building’s resident A-list celeb (she turns out to be a huge fan of the podcast), plenty of bitching about neighbors behind their backs, and so on.
Happily, more of the same is exactly what was needed. The magic of “Only Murders” lies mostly in the chemistry between the lead trio. Short and Martin, you sense, are having a joyous time showing off their considerable comedy chops, honed over decades. And Gomez appears to spark a fire in both of them. But all three are also capable of delivering emotionally hard-hitting performances too.
The writing is also superb — razor-sharp, never flabby. Each 30-minute episode is packed with beautifully observed insults, snarky comebacks, and general silliness, all balanced with some genuinely thrilling moments of tension and jeopardy. It all makes for a hugely enjoyable show.
How artist Salam Atta Sabri worked to preserve Iraq’s collective memory
The respected Iraqi artist sees drawing as his ‘psychological therapy’
Rebecca Anne Proctor
BAGHDAD: In his apartment on Haifa Street in Baghdad — a short walk from the Museum of Modern Art, Iraqi artist Salam Atta Sabri has spread a selection of his recent works across a table.
Dozens of intricate abstract drawings in Atta Sabri’s trademark naïve style depict landscapes filled with palm trees, densely packed buildings, and figures with bright oval-shaped eyes, reflecting their ancient Sumerian ancestry.
The sounds of the call to prayer fill the room as he explains how these drawings resemble a form of therapy for him. Inspired by his own memories, the collective imagination of his homeland and the ancient and modern histories of Iraq, the drawings weave narratives that are at once magical and based on the challenging reality Iraqis have faced over the last few decades due to sanctions, wars, socio-economic upheaval and, now, climate change.
“Despite the death, devastation and neglect the palm tree has faced in Iraq, it resists and remains standing tall, just as our mother country does,” the artist said in a statement for Ruya Foundation, the Iraqi non-profit that facilitated the first public exhibition of Atta Sabri’s work at the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015. “Yet when I draw these palm trees, I feel pain and despair. Since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s, our palm tree orchards have been systematically destroyed (by) conflict, neglect and poor urban planning.”
In many ways, Atta Sabri’s drawings are like a cry for help not only for Iraq’s palm trees, but for the country’s rich heritage. His poignant drawings are his fight against the loss of collective memory.
“Saving palm trees in Iraq from extinction is, for me, a humanitarian issue; they are a fundamental part of our civilization,” he added in his statement.
Atta Sabri was born in Baghdad in 1953. He moved to the US in the early Seventies and studied art at the California State University in Los Angeles. He eventually returned to Baghdad in 1990 (“Right when Iraq invaded Kuwait,” he tells Arab News). A few years later he moved to Jordan where he was given a role at the university teaching ceramics, before returning to his hometown with his wife and two daughters in 2005.
“I returned to Baghdad because it is like a mother; it is the center of my life. Even if it is suffering, it is still my city,” he says.
At that time, it was hard for Atta Sabri to source the basic materials to continue his ceramics practice, so he turned instead to drawing.
“I believe it is my psychological therapy; I believe I am back to my childhood, and I love drawings, so I am drawing again,” he says.
His small, jewel-like works open a window into Iraq’s recent and ancient history, with visual nods to the civilizations that once inhabited the region. They deal directly with returning to a country marred by conflict; once a globally renowned hub for arts and culture, now offering little opportunity for artists.
He passed the COVID-19 pandemic in Baghdad, producing a series of works in response called “One Thousand and One Nights,” believing that the period of anxious uncertainty the world experienced at that time echoed the tale of Scheherazade from the eponymous classic story collection. When King Shahryar discovered Scheherazade’s infidelity, his anger led him to marry and execute a new woman every day Scheherazade devised a plan to save herself — telling the king a new story each evening but never finishing them. Finally, he gives up trying to kill her.
“Our world is upside down, challenging and constantly difficult, just like ‘One Thousand and One Nights,’” Atta Sabri tells Arab News. “But, like Baghdad, even when she is suffering, the city is still magical.”
Even during times of uncertainty, emphasizes Atta Sabri, there is still wonder to be found in everyday life.
Who is Huma Abedin? Rumors swirl over actor Bradley Cooper’s dating life
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood star Bradley Cooper reportedly has a new beau and the internet can’t get enough. The star has allegedly been quietly dating US political aide Huma Abedin for some months now, with some social media users evoking comparisons to celebrity power couple George and Amal Clooney.
According to reports in the international press, Cooper and Abedin were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a close friend of both parties.
As the rumors continue to swirl, with no confirmation from either camp, we take a closer look at Abedin.
Michigan-born Abedin, who is of Indian and Pakistani descent, has a close relationship with Jeddah, having moved there with her parents when she was two years old before she moved back to the US to attend college.
In 2009, Abedin was appointed deputy chief of staff to Clinton in the US State Department and kept working with her throughout the former’s marriage to US congressman Anthony Weiner and the sexting scandal that followed in 2016. The scandal ended her marriage to Weiner and saw her file for sole custody of their son Jordan, now 10 years old.
Meanwhile, Cooper, who split with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2019, shares five-year-old daughter Lea with the supermodel.
Why rising Saudi actress Maria Bahrawi says she’s lucky to star in ‘Norah’
The young actress stars in Tawfik Alzaidi’s movie, filmed in AlUla
William Mullally
ALULA: On a beautiful day in AlUla, Saudi actress Maria Bahrawi is fielding questions from reporters for the first time in her life. As the star of the first Saudi project to film in the historic region, the 16-year-old is experiencing her first taste of stardom, surrounded by flashing lights, cameras and presenters she once watched television, each now pointing to her as an inspiration for a new generation of young Saudi girls.
There are tears streaming down Bahrawi’s face. It is not the moment that overwhelms her, it is the glimpse she catches of her mother, standing just off camera. She runs to hug her, knowing how much she owes this moment to her — and a family that empowered her to dedicate her life to pursuing her dreams.
“From as young an age as I can remember, my mother never held me back from pursuing anything I was passionate about. My family always supported me, never put restrictions on me, and without them I could never have become an actress. I love you, mama, so much,” Bahrawi tells Arab News.
While Bahrawi’s face may well become a symbol of the next generation of Saudi artists, women in Saudi Arabia from generations past did not have the same opportunities that she does. That’s something she’s become keenly aware of while making “Norah,” a film that explores those themes.
Set in rural Saudi Arabia during the 1990s, the film follows an artist named Nader, who has given up painting due to societal restrictions and has become a schoolteacher, where he meets a young woman named Norah (Bahrawi), an illiterate orphan who seems to have no path forward to pursue her own dreams, facing an arranged marriage she doesn’t want and full of emotions she doesn’t know what to do with.
“The first day that I walked onto that set in AlUla, I was transported back in time. Suddenly I could understand how people felt. I had watched so many videos of people back then, but I had to be there to really feel it,” says Bahrawi.
In the film, Bahrawi’s character carries a cassette recorder everywhere she goes, recording her thoughts and feelings into it as if whispering them down a wishing well. Cassette recorders were but one thing that the 16-year-old had not even known existed from that time period.
“That was something I learned about on set. Tawfik (Alzaidi, the film’s Saudi director) had to show me how to fix it, how to play it,” says Bahrawi. “I’d never seen one before.”
Bahrawi, who was born and raised in Jeddah, even had to learn from her family the way that women would wear an abaya and niqab.
“My family have lived that life, but I didn’t know how they would wear it, how they would take it off, how their clothes would look from below. How to fasten the niqab on top of it all. It was all new to me,” she says. “Of course, I know the niqab, but the precise way women used to wear it was all new to me. My family taught me how to do it just like they did.”
Bahrawi was cast in May of this year after auditioning in person only once, driving with her family to AlUla from Jeddah on the off chance she may land the role. Early on in filming, only weeks later, Bahrawi found herself overwhelmed.
“I was expecting it to be hard, but I really thought I might not be able to do it. To get myself through it, I would have to remind myself that this is bigger than me,” says Bahrawi.
Bahrawi’s co-star Yaqoub Alfarhan, who plays Nader, was invaluable to the young actress. Alfarhan, who has quickly become arguably Saudi’s hottest rising young star after starring in the MBC smash hit “Rashash,” rehearsed with Bahrawi again and again until she felt comfortable, offering her a safe space on set when she needed guidance.
“He really helped me a lot. We did reads together of almost every scene, and we rehearsed the really difficult scenes over and over. I was still balancing school and my outside life as a 16-year-old, but Yaqoub taught me how to isolate myself mentally and forget everything when I step on set so we could all focus and be in the moment together. I’ll never forget that,” says Bahrawi.
Perhaps the most important lessons, though, came from the character of Norah herself. As Bahrawi immersed herself in the role, coming each day to the real-life small village they filmed in, it was the journey of this young woman who slowly discovered the power within herself and refused to compromise the convictions that changed her, and will help her become the woman she wants to grow into.
“She taught me to be myself, to be true to my own spirit, and stand up for myself despite all the challenges,” says Bahrawi. “From now and for the rest of my life, because of Norah, if I don’t find support, I will support myself. I want to find success, and I’ll do it against all odds.”
While the experience of playing Norah is one that has opened her eyes in countless ways, the young actress is already looking towards the future, and the many roles she could play that could explore life in a vastly different Saudi Arabia, a Kingdom that she grows prouder of each day.
“I want to explore a role that's speaking about the current time, and speaks about my generation of young women at this time in Saudi Arabia. There are challenges now, too. There are many things that women are going through, and many positive things as well that have yet to be shown on screen. There are so many things that have happened that would be great to show in a film, and that’s something I would love to be a part of,” says Bahrawi.
As the sun sets in AlUla, however, Bahrawi pauses to reflect on how lucky she is to be a part of this at all, and to make history in the first Saudi film to take in the majesty of that very special place.
“Every day we pass historic landmarks such as Elephant Rock and Hegra, exploring these amazing mountainous areas and landscapes. I can’t believe we’ve gotten to do this together,” she says.
“Right now, I’m living the dream. Inshallah, I’ll reach bigger and higher goals. I have all the opportunities in the world, now it’s up to me to take them.”
REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ is a twisted true-crime tale
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Be warned: “Girl in the Picture” is not enjoyable to watch. The evil it reveals is more genuinely terrifying than any horror movie or psychological thriller could ever be.
However, this is a story that deserved to be told, if only to honor the dignity and grace of its many victims. And there could be few better filmmakers to tell it than Skye Borgman, whose 2017 “Abducted in Plain Sight” was also a story that seemed too incredible to be true.
The titular “girl” of this documentary is Tonya Hughes (at first), who — in 1990 — was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Oklahoma, aged 20. Hospital staff note that her injuries are not consistent with those normally found on victims of car accidents, and authorities begin to suspect Tonya’s (much) older husband Clarence of foul play. When Tonya Hughes’ mother is called, she informs the police that her daughter died as a toddler.
FBI agent Joe Fitzpatrick discovers that a man called Franklin Floyd tried to claim Tonya’s life insurance. That discovery leads to a trail of lies and crime — murder, rape, fraud, aliases for both him and “Tonya” — going back decades. Clarence is Floyd — a convicted criminal who had previously kidnapped and molested a four-year-old girl and has been on the run since the early Seventies.
The “picture” of the title shows a six-year-old Sharon Marshall (one of Tonya’s earlier aliases) sitting on Floyd’s knee, when he was posing as her father. The expression on her face is heartbreaking. It will haunt you.
By the end, we know who the girl in that picture really was. And we know that she grew into a woman who was the greatest antidote to Floyd’s evil that she could possibly have been.
Borgman handles this labyrinthine tale deftly, switching between the different phases of Tonya/Sharon’s life without confusing the viewer — not easy when there is so much ground to cover. The final 30 minutes or so — including the reveal of the eponymous girl’s true identity — feel a little rushed. But that perhaps mirrors how the investigators themselves must have felt to have finally been able to put a true name to her after so many years.
True-crime documentaries are hot property right now. This is one of the best. It eschews the voyeurism so common to the genre, thus freeing both its maker and its audience to examine the nature of the evil revealed, and to consider how it might be prevented in future.