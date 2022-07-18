Mali’s junta-led regime accused of ditching peace pact

BAMAKO: Allied ex-rebels who signed a peace deal with Mali’s government in 2015 have voiced alarm at what they call the pact’s “abandonment” by the junta-led government installed after a coup nearly two years ago.
In a statement, the Coordination of Azawad Movements, or CMA, a coalition of Tuareg and Arab nationalist groups from the desert north, also warned of a “continuing deterioration of the socio-political situation” in Mali.
A rebellion against the Bamako authorities erupted in northern Mali in 2012 on the heels of jihadist and breakaway insurgencies.
In 2014, the CMA was formed and a year later signed a peace and reconciliation accord in Algiers with the Malian government.
The CMA statement followed a meeting of alliance members on Saturday and Sunday in the northern town of Kidal, which was also attended by Malian administrative authorities and representatives of the UN Mission in Mali.
The rebels also protested at attacks on civilians in the poor, landlocked country, which has plunged into political disarray, including successive coups in August 2020 and May 2021.
The government has adopted a timetable for transiting back to civilian rule in 2024, but political upheaval has gone hand in hand with the security crisis.
Brutal attacks, which spread to central Mali and into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, have left thousands of civilian and military dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
The CMA “condemns all forms of violence and terror exerted on the civilian population (and) deplores the absence of an appropriate response to this dramatic situation,” the statement said.
It “notes with concern the abandonment of the implementation of the (Algiers) Agreement since the advent of the transition and reserves the right to draw all the necessary conclusions.”
Mayor, police laud shopper who shot dead US mall attacker
Elisjsha Dicken shot dead Jonathan Sapirman, who was randomly shooting at shoppers at a mall in Greenwood city on Sunday evening
Updated 19 July 2022
AP
GREENWOOD, Indiana: A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday.
Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference.
Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.”
“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices identified the slain victims as a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis. A woman and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel were wounded in the attack, police said.
Although authorities said Dicken was legally armed, the mall prohibits people from carrying weapons on its property. The mall issued a statement Monday saying it grieves for the victims and praising Dicken’s “heroic actions.” It didn’t mention its no-weapons policy and its operator, the Simon Property Group, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
As of July 1, Indiana law allows anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for those prohibited for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order or having a dangerous mental illness as determined by a court. Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature retained provisions in the law that allow private property owners to prohibit firearms.
The attack Sunday was the latest in a string of mass shootings in the US Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade near Chicago have all become killing grounds in recent months, though the country’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual killings that rarely make major headlines.
Authorities said Sunday that four of the victims were female and one was male, but they corrected that Monday to two males and three females.
Ison said Sapirman entered the mall and walked into a bathroom, where he spent about an hour before he emerged and opened fire. He said investigators believe Sapirman spent that time preparing and possibly assembling a disassembled rifle that he had brought in his backpack. He ended up firing 24 rounds within two minutes.
Ison said Sapirman used an AR-15-style rifle during the shooting and that investigators found another one in the bathroom. They also found a handgun on Sapirman, who was wearing a waistband holster and had several magazines that contained more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
Although police don’t know a motive for the attack, Sapirman’s relatives told investigators that he recently received notice that he was being evicted from his apartment, though Ison said authorities were still trying to confirm that. Relatives also said Sapirman resigned from a warehouse job in May, he said.
“Right now we have no motive. His family members that we spoke to, they were just as surprised as everyone else was. They said there were no indicators that he was violent or unstable,” Ison said.
The chief said Dicken fired 10 rounds from his handgun, and that as he fired, Sapirman “attempted to retreat back into the restroom and failed, and fell to the ground after being shot.”
“He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun and was very proficient in that, very tactically sound. And as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him,” Ison said of Dicken.
Sapirman had a juvenile record, including for a fight at school and an incident where he ran away from home, but he had no criminal record as an adult, the chief said.
He said relatives told investigators that Sapirman has been practicing shooting at a gun range, and that records obtained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed he had frequented the range and bought ammunition there over the past two years.
Ison said officers recovered a cellphone from a toilet in the mall bathroom that they believe Sapirman placed there. At Sapirman’s apartment, they found a laptop and can of butane inside the oven, which was on and set to a high temperature, the chief said without elaborating.
The cellphone and the laptop, which was damaged by the oven’s heat, will be analyzed by the FBI, and that “we are very curious to have those analyzed,” he said.
Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, a city of roughly 60,000 people just south of Indianapolis, said the grieving community is shocked to be the scene of a mass shooting.
“I don’t want to be among the mayors that has to share these statements. But sadly, I am,” he said. “I grieve for these senseless killings, and I ache for the scars that are left behind on the victims and on our community.”
Allies seek to follow US lead on Xinjiang forced labor ban — US official
Under the law, all goods entering US borders from Xinjiang are presumed to be made with forced labor and barred from import, unless it can be proven otherwise
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US allies appear committed to following Washington’s lead banning forced labor goods from China’s Xinjiang region, a senior US official told Reuters on Monday, warning companies they could not maintain “deliberate ignorance” about their supply chains.
The United States’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) took effect last month to cut US imports of products from Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims, and herding them into camps.
Beijing denies abuses in Xinjiang, but says it had established “vocational training centers” to curb terrorism, separatism and religious radicalism.
Thea Lee, deputy undersecretary for international affairs at the US Labor Department, said in an interview that she had engaged with counterparts, including in the European Union and Canada, on how to implement their own restrictions on goods made with forced labor.
“My sense is that this is moving. It’s moving in Canada. It’s moving in the European Union. It’s moving really across the world, which is why my message to companies has been: ‘You need to start taking this seriously’,” said Lee, whose agency is part of a government task force directing UFLPA implementation.
“Companies at the moment have what I would call a deliberate ignorance. They don’t have to know, so they don’t know,” Lee said of their understanding of their supply chains. But she said that was set to change as US rules begin to “rub off” on other countries.
The EU’s focus on developing a mandatory due-diligence standard was a good starting point, Lee said, adding that Canada and Mexico were moving toward what would ideally become a “common North American standard” banning forced labor goods as part of their commitments under a trilateral trade agreement.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in June that Washington was rallying allies against forced labor as it began implementing UFLPA.
Under the law, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency enforces a “rebuttable presumption” that all goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labor and barred from import, unless it can be proven otherwise.
Some US lawmakers have asked CBP officials to explain why three major Chinese solar energy companies were excluded from a list of banned importers given signs of ties to forced labor in their supply chains.
Expanding the scope of barred products could threaten US solar panel supplies and hurt Biden’s goal to decarbonize the US power sector by 2035.
Lee declined to comment on the solar companies.
“Our mission is to provide as much good information as we can to make sure that there is not forced labor in our supply chains,” she said. “And we understand that there are always going to be competing objectives within an administration, within a government.”
She said an updated Labor Department list of goods produced with forced or child labor was due out on Sept. 28 and the department would also preview new tools to help meet a congressional mandate to look deeper into supply chains.
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
At least four people were reported to have drowned across the UK in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off
The extreme heat warning stretches from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north
Updated 18 July 2022
AP
LONDON: Millions of people in Britain stayed home or sought shade Monday during the country’s first-ever extreme heat warning, as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moved north, disrupting travel, health care and schools.
The red heat alert covers a big chunk of England and is due to last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, according to the Met Office, Britain’s weather service.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. The country is not at all prepared to handle such heat — most homes, schools and small businesses in Britain do not have air-conditioning.
London’s Kew Gardens hit 37.5 C (99.5 F) by 3 p.m. and Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, the Met Office said, a recording of 35.3 C (95.5 F) at Gogerddan on the west coast.
At least four people were reported to have drowned across the UK in rivers, lakes and reservoirs while trying to cool off.
While Monday may bring record highs to southeastern England, temperatures are expected to rise further as the warm air moves north on Tuesday, Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby said. The extreme heat warning stretches from London in the south to Manchester and Leeds in the north.
“So it’s tomorrow that we’re really seeing the higher chance of 40 degrees and temperatures above that,’’ Endersby told the BBC. “Forty-one isn’t off the cards. We’ve even got some 43s in the model, but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.”
Hot weather has gripped southern Europe since last week, triggering wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France. Almost 600 heat-related deaths have been reported in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached 47 C (117 F) last week.
Climate experts warn that global warming has increased the frequency of extreme weather events, with studies showing that the likelihood of temperatures in the UK reaching 40C is now 10 times higher than in the pre-industrial era. Drought and heat waves tied to climate change have also made wildfires harder to fight.
Officials in southern France’s Gironde region announced plans to evacuate an additional 3,500 people from towns threatened by the raging flames. More than 1,500 firefighters and water-bombing planes are trying to douse the flames in the region’s tinder-dry pine forests.
In Britain, train operators asked customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary, saying the heat was likely to warp rails and disrupt power supplies, leading to severe delays. Some routes were running at reduced speed or shutting down entirely from mid-afternoon, when temperatures were expected to peak.
Some medical appointments were canceled to relieve strains on the health service. Some schools closed, and others set up wading pools and water sprays to help children cool off. Most British schools have not yet closed for the summer.
The extreme heat even led Parliament to loosen its strict dress code. The Speaker of the House of Commons said male lawmakers could dispense with jackets and ties for the week.
The high temperatures are even more of a shock since Britain usually has very moderate summer temperatures. Across the UK, average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a low of 12 C (53 F).
But nightfall on Monday will bring little relief from the heat, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 29 C (84 F) at midnight in London. Monday night will be “very oppressive” and it will be difficult to sleep, Chief Meteorologist Paul Davies said.
“Tomorrow is the day where we are really concerned about a good chance now of hitting 40 or 41C, and with that all the health conditions that come with those higher temperatures,” he said.
Ethnic minority woman likely to be voted Indian president
If elected, she will become the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever female president of India
Updated 18 July 2022
AP
NEW DELHI: Lawmakers began voting Monday to choose India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party who hails from a minority ethnic community.
The election of Draupadi Murmu is a formality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favored candidate. She is also likely to get the support of other regional parties in state assemblies.
The president in India is chosen by an electoral college that consists of lawmakers in both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states. The president’s role is largely ceremonial, but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty such as a hung parliament, when the office assumes greater power.
The votes from Monday’s election will be counted Thursday.
Modi’s party has projected Murmu as a leader representing poor tribal communities, which generally lack health care and education facilities in remote villages. Murmu, 64, hails from the eastern of state Odisha and previously was governor of Jharkhand state.
If elected, she will become the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever female president of India. She is a member of the Santal ethnic minority.
Murmu’s main opponent is a former BJP rebel, a candidate put up by a divided opposition. Yashwant Sinha, 84, was finance minister during the previous BJP government from 1998 to 2002. He quit the party following a divergence with Modi on economic issues in 2018.
The winner will replace Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from the Dalit community, which is at the lowest end of the complex hierarchy of caste in Hinduism.
Kovind, 76, is also a longtime associate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or National Volunteer Corps, a Hindu nationalist group that has long been accused of stoking religious hatred against Muslims. He has been president since 2017.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan may be heading for early national polls, political analysts said on Monday, after the opposition party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan swept a crucial by-election in the country’s most populous province of Punjab.
Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, have been demanding new elections since he was dismissed with a no-confidence vote in April. The premier’s tenure was marked by a deteriorating economy, defections by his party’s lawmakers and abandonment by his coalition partners.
Sunday’s vote for the 20 seats in Punjab was seen as a popularity test for the ousted leader and a bellwether for the national election that must be held next year.
Khan’s PTI party won 15 seats, while current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N, or PML-N, took four, with one going to an independent, according to official results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
“The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP,” Khan said on Twitter late on Sunday.
“Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos.”
Khan is likely to “increase pressure” on the federal government to hold early polls “to keep his political capital intact,” Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais, political science professor at LUMS university in Lahore, told Arab News on Monday.
Under Pakistan’s constitution, the prime minister can call early national elections without waiting until 2023.
“The ruling coalition should call (for) fresh elections as early as possible to avoid further political and economic instability in the country,” Rais said.
Adnan Rehmat, a Punjab-based political analyst, told Arab News that fresh elections were now “inevitable.”
“The Punjab by-polls have proven (to be) a referendum against the ruling coalition, and all political parties should now sit together to mutually decide a timeframe for (the) next elections,” Rehmat said.
The country’s political situation will be clearer in the next few days once Pakistan’s political parties work out their strategies following the Punjab by-polls, political analyst and editor at The News daily Zebunissa Burki told Arab News.
Burki said Khan’s political graph was “very high,” at a time when Sharif’s party and its coalition partners were caught in a dilemma.
“The PML-N and its coalition partners are now in a situation of damn(ed) if you do and damn(ed) if you don’t,” Burki said.
“But there seems to be no other option except going for elections to seek (a) fresh mandate (from) the public.”