Iran’s Khamenei tells Turkish President Erdogan offensive in Syria would be ‘detrimental’

Above, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on July 19, 2022. Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive in northern Syria. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA via Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive in northern Syria
  • Turkey has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday told visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that any offensive by Ankara in northern Syria would be “detrimental” to the region.
His statement came shortly before Iran’s ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi hosts his Russian and Turkish counterparts for talks on the Syrian conflict.
Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to launch a military offensive in northern Syria to create a “safe zone” that would drive Kurdish militants 30 kilometers (19 miles) back from the Turkish border.
On Tuesday, Khamenei told him that “this is definitely detrimental to Syria, Turkey and the region and will not fulfil the political action expected by the Syrian government.”
“Terrorism must be opposed, but a military attack in Syria will also benefit terrorists,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.
The Iranian leader called for the issue to be resolved through dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran.
Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, also told Erdogan that Iran would offer cooperation “in the fight against terrorism.”
Erdogan arrived in Tehran on Monday night, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to land in the Iranian capital later for Tuesday’s trilateral meeting.
Russia, Turkey and Iran have in recent years met to discuss Syria as part of the “Astana peace process” to end more than 11 years of conflict in the Arab country.
All three are involved in Syria, with Russia and Iran supporting the Damascus regime against its opponents, and Turkey backing rebels.
Turkey has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016, targeting Kurdish militias as well as Daesh militants and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Erdogan’s planned military offensive would target Kurdish fighters regarded by Ankara as “terrorists.”
They include the US-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which formed a crucial part of an international coalition against Daesh militants in Syria.
Ankara fears a strong Kurdish presence along its border with Syria will embolden the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which for decades has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Syria’s government has repeatedly condemned Turkish threats to mount a new incursion.

At least 22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt

At least 22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

  • Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record
CAIRO: At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt’s southern province of Minya, authorities said.
The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country’s south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement.
Authorities said in a statement the truck was changing tires on the roadside when the bus hit it in the city of Malawi in Minya province, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) south of Cairo.
Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.
Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Iran filmmaker Panahi must serve 6-year sentence: Judiciary

Iran filmmaker Panahi must serve 6-year sentence: Judiciary
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was arrested last week in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 July 2022
AFP

  • Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was arrested last week in Tehran
TEHRAN: Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi, arrested last week in Tehran, must serve a six-year sentence previously handed to him in 2010, the judicial authority announced Tuesday.
Panahi, 62, has won a number of awards at international festivals for films that have critiqued modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for “Taxi” in 2015, and best screenplay at Cannes for his film “Three Faces” in 2018.
He is the third director to be detained this month, alongside Mostafa Aleahmad and Mohammad Rasoulof, who won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film “There Is No Evil.”
“Panahi had been sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison... and therefore he was entered into Evin detention center to serve his sentence there,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters.
He was arrested in 2010, following his support for anti-government demonstrations.
He was convicted of “propaganda against the system,” sentenced to six years in jail, banned from directing or writing films and blocked from leaving the country.
But he served only two months in jail in 2010, and was subsequently living on conditional release that could be revoked at any time.
Panahi was arrested again on July 11 after he went to the prosecutor’s office to follow up on the situation of Rasoulof.
The arrests come after Panahi and Rasoulof denounced in May the arrests of several colleagues in their homeland in an open letter.
Despite the political pressures, Iran has a thriving film industry and the country’s products regularly win awards at major international festivals.
Panahi’s detention has sparked condemnation from fellow filmmakers.
Cannes film festival organizers said they “strongly condemn” the arrests as well as “the wave of repression evidently under way in Iran against its artists.”

 


The Venice film festival called for the “immediate release” of the directors, while the Berlin film festival said it was “dismayed and outraged” at the arrest.
France’s foreign ministry on Friday expressed concern at the “arbitrary” arrests of the filmmakers, citing a “worrying deterioration in the situation of artists in Iran.”
Iran has in recent weeks arrested several leading figures, including reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh who was detained on July 8.
Tajzadeh “is currently in pre-trial detention in Evin” prison and “his accusation is gathering and collusion with the intention of acting against the country’s security and propaganda against the system,” Setayeshi said on Tuesday.
The politician, who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency, was arrested in 2009 during protests disputing the re-election of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Tajzadeh, who had long campaigned for democratic and “structural changes” in the Islamic republic was convicted in 2010 on charges of harming national security and propaganda against the state before being released in 2016 after serving his sentence.
He had served as deputy interior minister during the 1997-2005 tenure of reformist former president Mohammad Khatami.

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Vladimir Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey
Updated 19 July 2022
AP

  • Only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February
  • Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner
TEHRAN: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran starting Tuesday is intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe amid its grinding campaign in Ukraine.
In only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighbor in February, Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the pressing issues facing the region, including the conflict in Syria and a UN-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.
As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is seeking to bolster ties with Tehran, a fellow target of severe US sanctions and a potential military and trade partner. In recent weeks, Russian officials visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice to review Tehran’s weapons-capable drones for possible use in Ukraine, the White House has alleged.
But perhaps most crucially, Tehran offers Putin a chance for a high-stakes meeting with Erdogan, who has sought to help broker talks on a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.
Turkey, a NATO member, has found itself opposite Russia in bloody conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya and Syria. But Turkey hasn’t imposed sanctions on the Kremlin, making it a sorely needed partner for Moscow. Grappling with runaway inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency, Turkey also relies on the Russian market.
The gathering has symbolic meaning for Putin’s domestic audience as well, showing off Russia’s international clout even as it grows increasingly isolated and plunges deeper into confrontation with the West.
Backed into a corner by the West and its regional rivals, the Iranian government is ramping up uranium enrichment, cracking down on dissent and grabbing headlines with optimistic, hard-line stances intended to keep the Iranian currency, the rial, from crashing.
Without sanctions relief in sight, Iran’s tactical partnership with Russia has become one of survival, even as Moscow appears to be undercutting Tehran in the black market oil trade.
“Iran is (the) center of dynamic diplomacy,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on Twitter, adding the meetings will “develop economic cooperation, focus on security of the region via political solution ... and ensure food security.”
Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament’s influential committee on national security and foreign policy, described Russia as Iran’s “most strategic partner” on Monday. His comments belied decades of animosity stemming from Russia’s occupation of Iran during World War II — and its refusal to leave afterward.

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation

US delegation urges Lebanon to speed up government formation
Updated 19 July 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Public sector workers strike for better pay, conditions
  • Proposal to divide Beirut municipality sparks criticism
BEIRUT: A delegation from the American Task Force for Lebanon has stressed the importance of “establishing a social economic program before it is too late.”

The call came after the delegation — accompanied by US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea — held talks with several Lebanese officials on Monday.

Edward Gabriel, head of the ATFL, said: “Time is moving quickly, and the government must expedite laws and policies, carry out the required reforms, and take the necessary steps to meet the needs of citizens to push forward negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. We need a partner, and that partner is the government, which has to act quickly to achieve what is required from it.”

The US provided aid worth more than $700 million to Lebanon last year, he added, and President Joe Biden “did not forget about Lebanon” during his Middle East visit.

FASTFACT

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, announced the adoption of a law amending banking secrecy to prevent tax evasion, combat corruption, financing terrorism, and illicit enrichment.

Biden mentioned several issues that affected Lebanon and stressed the integrity of the Lebanese territories during his meetings.

The US call came as judicial assistants decided to join a strike of public sector employees on Monday, causing courts in Lebanon to grind to a halt.

Public sector employees have been striking for about a month demanding that salaries be increased and for transportation allowances to be raised.

The judicial assistants said they had stopped working permanently and would not make any exceptions, be they for urgent cases or public prosecutions, and would no longer issue notices on behalf of departments and courts.

Joseph Talj, an official from the judicial assistants’ committees, said: “Ever since the crisis began in 2019, judicial assistants have been seeing how unfortunate people’s lives have become and are now suffering just like them in making ends meet. They can no longer provide food for their families, proper education, or health care.

“How can we work in palaces of justice where equity, equality, justice, and fairness don’t exist? Either we work to live a decent life with our children, or we stay home and die of starvation and diseases.”

The same demand prompted retired members of the armed forces to stage a sit-in on Monday morning in front of the Baalbek branch of Banque du Liban, preventing employees from entering.

They stressed that salary increases needed to include all employees, especially military personnel, in service and retired.

The Lebanese pound has lost 95 percent of its value since it started depreciating in 2019.

The minimum wage is equivalent to $23 according to the black market exchange rate of LBP29,500. Before the financial collapse, it amounted to $444.

With the gradual lifting of subsidies on fuel and medicines, and the inability of health and social security institutions to cover hospitalization for public sector employees, the workers went on strike because they were unable to afford a minimum standard of living.

Speaking on behalf of the retired armed forces personnel, Imad Awada said: “More protests will be organized in different regions until the decision to amend judges’ salaries based on the LBP8,000/USD rate is withdrawn, or until all public employees are included in the decision, especially military personnel in service and retirement, in addition to improving benefits.”

The ongoing strike paralyzes most of the state’s official departments, especially the Ministry of Finance and the real estate departments.

Those striking urged the ministerial committee tasked with managing public facilities to hold a meeting headed by the caretaker PM and PM-designate Najib Mikati to follow up on this issue.

Parliamentary committees have been convening to approve bills that fall within the framework of reforms demanded by the IMF in light of the ongoing government impasse since mid-May to present them in a legislative session to be determined later.

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, announced the adoption of a law amending banking secrecy to prevent tax evasion, combat corruption, financing terrorism, and illicit enrichment.

The committee has not yet finished studying the 2022 budget which, according to Kanaan, required “the government to present its study on the unification of the exchange rate, especially since taxes, fees, and salaries in the state are still calculated based on the rate of 1,507 LBP/USD, with the exception of judges’ salaries.”

There is also discontent over calls to divide the municipality of Beirut into one council for the Christian part of the capital and one for the rest.

MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement have proposed a bill on this subject. MPs from the Lebanese Forces Party and the Kataeb Party argued that the proposal served to “treat all Beirut neighborhoods equally.”

But there were strong reactions to the idea.

Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian said: “This cannot happen. This would bring us back to the East/West Beirut division. This is unacceptable and threatens the Islamic-Christian coexistence that we have preserved and will preserve at all costs. A government needs to be formed as soon as possible, especially since the collapse and paralysis pervade state institutions.”

Derian stressed that officials needed to assume their responsibilities and form a rescue government as nothing else would pave the way for the election of a new president, implementing reforms, and fighting corruption.

Beirut MP Ibrahim Mneimneh also commented on the division proposal.

“Beirut's size and role require an elected local authority with the ability to rule and make decisions, not sectarian divided municipalities that seek to give priority to narrow interests over the city's. Populist proposals do not address the crisis, but may create a larger one.”

Palestinian residents in West Bank facing severe water crisis

Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
Updated 19 July 2022
Mohammed Najib

Bassam Darwish filling the water tank for his residential building. (Photo/Mohammed Najib)
  • Desperate villagers fear shortages could lead to further conflict with Israel
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian village surrounded by three Israeli settlements and an Israel Defense Forces military camp is in the grip of a severe water crisis, community leaders have revealed.

Nearly 3,500 residents of Duma village in Jordan Valley in the northern West Bank are struggling to find enough drinking water to meet their basic needs and sustain livestock. And many of them cannot afford the $100 cost of buying a water tank.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of Duma village council, told Arab News that local residents received just 1,280 cups of water per week, and that four nearby Bedouin communities also relied on Duma for water supplies.

They call us the thirsty village due to the small amount of water that reaches us and the small amount of rain that falls annually, which does not exceed 420 millimeters.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, Head of Duma village council

He said: “They call us the thirsty village due to the small amount of water that reaches us and the small amount of rain that falls annually, which does not exceed 420 millimeters.”

Photo: Mohammed Najib

Dawabsheh claimed that settlers had prevented them from rehabilitating four springs in the village that could have contributed to alleviating the water shortage.

“We have large numbers of livestock that consume vast quantities of water, especially this summer that has been hotter than previous ones, and as a result we cannot find enough water for human use and watering sheep.”

Duma is just one example of many Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank — where 3 million people live — suffering from a lack of water.

Meanwhile, many of the 700,000 people living in Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank are thought to have access to plentiful supplies of water for drinking, filling swimming pools, irrigating crops, and washing vehicles.

Huge black-and-es have been accused of syphoning off 85 percent of Palestinian water and then re-selling it to them, while also refusing license applications to drill additional wells or install booster pumps.

Bassam Darwidh, a supervisor of five residential and commercial buildings in Ramallah housing around 65 apartments and stores, told Arab News that this year’s water crisis had been worse than last year as the number of hours and days of pumping water to citizens’ homes had been reduced. Sometimes, he said, water could take up to 10 days to reach the area.

“Every day, I receive inquiries from residents in the buildings under my responsibility, and they all ask me when the water will arrive? Why is the water cut off? I do not have an answer for them, and some residents ask me for the phone number of the owner of a water tank to buy a tank at his expense,” he added.

Darwish pointed out that supplies had been dwindling since April.

SPOTLIGHT

In the Jordan Valley village of Duma in the northern West Bank, nearly 3,500 residents are struggling to find enough water to meet their basic needs and sustain livestock, and many cannot afford the $100 cost of a water tank.

The village receives only 1,280 cubic meters of a water a week, which must also supply four nearby Bedouin communities.

Thirty-four of the 42 water wells controlled by Israel’s national water company Mekorot were on Palestinian land in the Jordan Valley. The Palestinian Authority has requested that Israel increase the amount of water sold to the West Bank, but the Israelis claim the Palestinian water infrastructure was not capable of handling larger quantities.

Mahmoud Barham, mayor of Beita, south of Nablus, said his town of 15,000 people was only receiving 50 percent of its water requirements.

“We need 2,400 cups of water, but Mekorot supplies us with only 120 cups and pumps them to our town intermittently. For eight years, the company has refused to increase the amount of water, despite the large increase in the population of the town,” he added.

He noted that the Israeli authorities would not allow digging for water wells on land belonging to the village.

Bassam Al-Sawalhi, director of operations at the Jerusalem Water Undertaking, told Arab News that he was still able to provide the 380,000 residents of Ramallah and Al-Bireh areas with their basic water needs, despite constraints. And he said the authority was seeking to rehabilitate water wells around Ramallah in a bid to alleviate the crisis.

Although the average daily water consumption rate was between 60,000 and 65,000 cubic meters during the summer, Al-Sawalhi pointed out that the Jerusalem Water Undertaking could only supply 53,000 cubic meters a day to its customers.

Mekorot has reduced supplies to 32,000 cubic meters per day from 38,000 in previous years and has been accused of transferring the difference to Israeli settlements around Ramallah.

On July 1, dozens of Palestinian youths closed the southern entrance to Bethlehem in protest at water shortages in the city.

But Israeli authorities maintain it is the job of the Palestinian Authority to provide its citizens with water. Al-Sawalhi claimed that Israel delivered an additional 76 million cubic meters of water per year, using 200 connection points.

One Palestinian resident of Ramallah, Mohammed Abu Qassem, who owns a water tank, told Arab News that his mobile phone never stopped ringing with residents and owners of cafes, restaurants, and hotels offering to buy his tank.

He said the current situation would probably not ease until the beginning of November. “I think the next war between the Palestinians and the Israelis will be a war over water, not just land,” he added.

