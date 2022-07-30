Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in final of 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

You are here

Saudi's players and staff celebrate reaching the final of the 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship. (Twitter/@ksavollyball)
  • A 3-2 victory over Iraq in Qatif confirmed hosts’ place in Sunday’s final at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall
Saudi Arabia have beaten Iraq by three sets to two on Friday to reach the final of the  2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship, where they will meet Bahrain at Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Sports City Hall in Qatif on Sunday.

The young Falcons twice fought back from being a set behind to win a hard fought semifinal 16-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12.

In the second semifinal, Bahrain beat Lebanon 3-1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19) to reach the final.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain 2022 West Asian Junior Volleyball Championship

  • The Magpies recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Serie A side Atalanta at St. James’ Park
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admitted he has a dose of transfer frustration just seven days before Newcastle United head into Premier League battle.

The Magpies recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Serie A side Atalanta at St. James’ Park on Friday evening thanks to a Chris Wood penalty.

And while Howe was content with what he saw from his current crop, he has revealed that he had hoped for better news on a frontline recruit before now.

“I probably wouldn’t have hoped to have been in that situation but that’s the transfer window,” Howe said.

“As I’ve said many times, there’s no certainty on anything. You want to get business done early but time in management has told me that rarely happens and we have to be adaptable.

“The most important thing is we get the right players, not the speed in which we get the players in.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes to try and make that happen.”

Howe continued: “I think there is a slight frustration but not aimed at anyone from our side. It’s just an understanding of the window and the mechanics that go into making transfers happen.

“There’s a frustration that you want to build your team and get the cohesive nature working quickly.

“We hope we can do something but I think we’ve shown tonight we do have strength in depth.”

Howe used the final weekend of the summer to split his United squad into two groups — and made sure all but one of those players got 90 minutes under their belt.

Kieran Trippier captained the side as Nick Pope made his home debut and fellow summer capture Sven Botman, as well as Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin, sat it out. All will start against Bilbao on Tyneside on Saturday afternoon.

United got off to a bright start against their Italian foes with youngster Elliot Anderson architect-in-chief, but had Pope to thank for keeping things level, as he made a sharp reaction save to deny Luis Muriel.

In stark contrast to pre-season in 2021, Newcastle look fit and sharp, implementing a new high press brought in by Howe this summer.

And that high press, again led by Anderson and Miguel Almiron, started to win possession high up the pitch.

It was the youngster, coined the Geordie Maradona by former manager at Bristol Rovers, Joey Barton, who created the opportunity for New Zealander Wood to score from the spot.

A short corner by Sean Longstaff saw Anderson given the chance to create — his quick feet were far too swift for the visiting defense and he was felled in the area. A clever move by a player who looks to have a chance of making his mark on the Premier League this season.

Wood, who struggled for goals last season, made no mistake from the spot, sending Marco Sportiello the wrong way for 1-0.

After the break, creator almost turned scorer as Anderson produced a crafty Cruyff turn on the edge of the area before cracking left-footed toward the bottom corner, only for the outstretched Sportiello to deny.

The visitors threw on fresh legs galore into the second 45 and it began to tell as their influence increased, but it was United who came closest to adding to their lead as Almiron was denied again by the impressive Sportiello low down as he went in search of goal seven of the summer.

While Almiron has looked good for United, the star of the show is surely Anderson, who has gone from heading out the door to the Championship to in-with-a-shout in the Premier League this season.

And while the focus is on transfers, the young lad from the banks of the Tyne — Whitley Bay to be precise — might well save the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia a pretty penny this summer, should his performances continue.

That doesn’t stop Howe wanting more, however.

And one name heavily linked with United in recent days has been Maxwell Cornet.

The Burnley forward, who can also play left-back, has a reported $21.3million release clause in his Burnley deal.

And while he may prove a slightly underwhelming recruit, particularly given United’s pursuit of the likes of Moussa Diaby, he would provide much-needed fresh legs in a department the Magpies are desperate to improve.

When asked about the player, Howe said: “A predictable answer from me, I won’t comment on other people’s players.”

And when asked about the 25-year-old’s absence from Burnley’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, Howe added: “Not that I know of. It’s nothing to do with us.”

Newcastle United finish their pre-season campaign tomorrow against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

And in seven days the Magpies take on newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the opening Premier League game of the season, again at St. James’ Park.

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Chris Wood

Two-time Masters champ Watson headed to LIV Golf, Stenson leads on debut at Bedminster

  • Although he claimed the most recent of his 12 US PGA Tour titles four years ago, Watson remains a fan favorite and is another former major winner to make the leap to the lucrative series
  • Stenson birdied his last two holes in a 7-under effort at Bedminster, where he shared the first-round lead with former Masters champion Patrick Reed
NEW YORK: Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson confirmed his move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf on Friday as marquee recruit Henrik Stenson snagged a share of the first-round lead on his debut.

Former world No. 2 Watson, currently ranked 86th, has been sidelined since May and said he won’t actually play on the fledgling circuit until next year as he continues to recover from surgery on his right knee.

“So I should be 100 percent in the next couple of months,” Watson said in an interview during the live stream of the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I’m good now, it’s just now getting the leg to loosen up so I can hit the shots full-bore,” he said.

Although he claimed the most recent of his 12 US PGA Tour titles four years ago, Watson remains a fan favorite and is another former major winner to make the leap to the lucrative series. 

Sweden’s Stenson was stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy last week after confirming his move to the LIV Golf series spearheaded by Greg Norman.

Stenson birdied his last two holes in a 7-under effort at Bedminster, where he shared the first-round lead with former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

“I have to be extremely pleased with my focus,” Stenson said after a round that featured eight birdies. “It’s been pretty busy the last 10 days, so to come out and be able to focus on the golf as well as I did today — I’m very happy with that.”

The fledgling global tour offers golfers $20 million purses this season for its 54-hole, shotgun start events.

Watson said he’d heard “nothing but great things” from the golfers who have risked the wrath of the established tours to participate.

Watson said he was particularly attracted to the team aspect of the events, with players part of four-man teams battling for another $5 million in prize money this week.

“It’s not an individual sport any more,” said Watson, who plans to join LIV as a non-playing team captain until he is ready to resume competition.

Stenson said he enjoyed his first LIV experience.

“It’s obviously very fair when we’re all playing at the same time,” he said of the shotgun start, which eliminates the chance of differing weather conditions for early and late starters.

He also enjoyed the fan-friendly but non-traditional touch of music at the practice facilities.

“I do that at home,” he said.

Topics: LIV Golf sports golf

England’s summer of love for the Lionesses reaches Euro 2022 finale

  • On top of a sold-out Wembley, a crowd of 7,000 is set to congregate to watch the final on big screens in London’s Trafalgar Square
LONDON: England manager Sarina Wiegman has fulfilled her goal of using Euro 2022 to fuel the nation’s passion for women’s football and victory in Sunday’s final against Germany would consummate the burgeoning love affair.

A tournament that has smashed attendance records will get a fitting finale with a crowd of 87,000 expected at Wembley to set a new high for a final at a European Championship in either the men’s or women’s game.

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch in England as the Lionesses look to end their wait to win a first major tournament.

Wiegman’s team are unbeaten in 19 games since the Dutch coach, who led the Netherlands to Euro glory on home soil five years ago, took charge in September.

On top of a sold-out Wembley, a crowd of 7,000 is set to congregate to watch the final on big screens in London’s Trafalgar Square.

There have even been calls from leading politicians for a national holiday “day of celebration” should a 56-year wait for either England’s men or women to win a major football tournament come to an end at the weekend.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged England to “bring it home,” while Prince William expressed the pride of the nation.

“We believe in you and will be with you all the way!” the Duke of Cambridge said on Twitter.

Such support for the sport shows how far women’s football in England has come since it was banned by the Football Association for nearly 50 years until 1970.

England’s presence as a force in the women’s game has long been on the cards.

The Lionesses faltered at the semifinal stage in each of the last three major tournaments.

At club level, the riches of the men’s Premier League have allowed the big clubs to invest heavily in turning the Women’s Super League into a destination for the world’s best players.

“For English women’s football this is a great moment. It’s not only a month’s work, this is years and years of work, investment, passion and commitment,” said Arsenal women’s Swedish manager Jonas Eidevall.

Fittingly it is Germany, the European nation that for so long led the drive in professionalism and standards for women’s football that stand in the way of England’s history bid.

Germany have never lost in any of their previous eight finals at the Euro, including a 6-2 thrashing of England in the 2009 final.

“It’s a classic game,” said Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. “It will be an incredible final.”

The hope for many is that the impact lasts long after the final whistle under the Wembley Arch.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright called on the authorities to seize the momentum of goodwill around the game to ensure girls have just as much access to football as boys in schools.

The return of a European Championship final to the home of English football just 13 months after the climax to Euro 2020 was marred by chaotic scenes and violence as supporters stormed the turnstiles also offers women’s football the chance to show how its culture differs from the men’s game.

Of the 488,000 to have attended matches at Euro 2022 so far, 47 percent have been female with nearly 100,000 children, according to figures released by UEFA.

“You can see the audience is children and happy people,” said Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson in the aftermath of his side’s semifinal defeat.

Wiegman got her wish for a nation to be hooked. Now they are waiting for one more win.

Topics: Euro 2022

Pendrith edges ahead of Finau for Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Taylor Pendrith makes a birdie putt on the fourth hole during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament.
Pendrith edges ahead of Finau for Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

  • Pendrith jumped out of the gate with birdies at the first four holes, rolling in an 11-footer to start his round before giving himself a tap-in at the second
LOS ANGELES: Canadian rookie Taylor Pendrith, making up for lost time after a broken rib sidelined him almost four months, fired a 7-under par 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

Pendrith, chasing a first US tour title, started the day tied for the lead with Tony Finau. With eight birdies and one bogey at Detroit Golf Club his 15-under par total of 129 put him one in front of the American, who is coming off a victory in the 3M Open in Minnesota last week.

“I think today especially I hit my driver really well, hit a lot of fairways,” said Pendrith, who found 13 of 14 fairways. “And my wedges were good. The distances were pretty consistent and gave myself a lot of nice birdie putts.”

He jumped out of the gate with birdies at the first four holes, rolling in an 11-footer to start his round before giving himself a tap-in at the second.

Pendrith drained six- and seven-foot birdie putts at the third and fourth and made another short one at the seventh, picking up three more birdies coming in.

“The putter was great as well,” Pendrith said. “But if you can get it in the fairways here you can kind of attack.”

Finau rolled in a 19-foot birdie putt at the second, then didn’t find another birdie until the 10th, where he drained a 10-footer.

That and a par save at 11 jump-started his round. He birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th, then briefly grabbed a share of the lead with a birdie at 17, his bogey-free 66 giving him a 14-under total of 130.

American Lee Hodges was alone in third after a 66 for 132. Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Stewart Cink were tied for fourth on 134.

“Anytime you win, you breed confidence,” Finau said. “I was just happy to carry that confidence from last week right into this week.”

Pendrith, ranked 237th in the world, missed about 16 weeks after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in a rib.

He’d optimistically hoped the injury would keep him off the course less than half that time, especially since he’d played well early in the year.

“To have to sit out for almost four months after that really sucked, but honestly, couldn’t really do much about it,” Pendrith said. “Just tried to stay patient and know that it’s going to heal and I’ll be back at some point.”

Topics: Taylor Pendrith

Vos wins stage 6, extends lead in women’s Tour de France

  • It was a second stage win and fifth podium in the six stages of the Tour for Vos who extended her lead by 10 seconds
ROSHEIM, France: Marianne Vos of Team Jumbo-Visma kept a firm grip on the leader’s yellow jersey on the women’s Tour de France with victory in Friday’s sixth stage between Saint-Die-des-Vosges and Rosheim.

The 35-year-old Dutch rider edged out Team UAE Emirates’ Marta Bastianelli and Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx in the sprint for the line at the end of the 128.6km stage.

Lorena Wiebes, who won the opening stage in Paris and triumphed again in Thursday’s stage five, finished 7min 34sec behind her compatriot Vos after suffering a nasty fall, along with Kopecky and Alena Amialiusik, 24km from the finish.

It was a second stage win and fifth podium in the six stages of the Tour for Vos who extended her lead by 10 seconds. She is now 30 seconds ahead of Valcar’s Italian rider Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon/SRAM with two stages to come.

“It was quite a difficult race,” said Vos.

“We had a good situation with Anna Henderson in the breakaway. It was a big breakaway and a strong chase, and (we had) the Cote de Boersch two times which caused some action... and it was also stretched out on a pretty difficult descent.

“The rest of the girls, they kept me in the front, kept me constantly out of the wind.

“They did a perfect job to keep me in front and keep the speed really high until the last corner and then I was in a good position.

“I also felt I was coming from the back so I hoped I could keep it to the line.”

Saturday’s seventh stage could provide a big shakeup as the Tour heads into the mountains for the first time with three big climbs and a 3,000 meters rise in altitude between Selestat and Le Markstein in the east of France.

The race ends on Sunday with a grand finale up the iconic La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

Another Dutch rider, Movistar’s Annemiek van Vleuten, a three-time winner of the Giro d’Italia and time trial gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, is lurking just 1min 28sec behind Vos.

All the breakaways on the Tour so far have come to nothing and the Alsace wine route on Friday was equally unforgiving as the riders took on four categorized climbs.

Trek-Segafredo pair Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Elisa Longo Borghini led a breakaway group of 14 riders which built a gap of two minutes before being largely chased down on the final climb with 10km to go.

The last survivor Marie Le Net was caught in the descent to Rosheim, four kilometers from the finish.

Vos positioned herself perfectly in the final sprint and had too much power for Bastianelli and Lopecky.

Topics: women's Tour de France Marianne Vos Team Jumbo-Visma

