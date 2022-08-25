You are here

Thailand's suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting
Protesters gather outside the Government House as the Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Aug. 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting

Thailand’s suspended prime minister to attend defense ministry meeting
  • Prayuth Chan-ocha retained his cabinet position as defense minister
  • Thailand’s next general election is due by May next year
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Suspended Thai prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is to attend a defense ministry meeting on Thursday as a longtime ally begins his first full day as acting premier and Thailand settled in for weeks of uncertainty while a court ponders Prayuth’s future.

Prayuth, 68, retained his cabinet position as defense minister after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended him from the top job pending a review of his constitutionally mandated term limit.

The court decided to hear a petition from the main opposition party arguing that Prayuth, who first came to power in a coup in 2014 when he was army chief, has reached the eight-year term limit because his time as junta chief should count.

The court suspended Prayuth until it delivers a verdict on the petition. It has not given a date.

Prayuth has made no public comment on the court’s decision and it was not clear if he would speak about the matter on Thursday.

A government spokesperson said on Wednesday Prayuth respected the decision and urged the public to do the same, and the government would function as normal.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, 77, also a royalist and ex-army chief with longstanding ties with Prayuth, has taken over as interim leader but was not expected to make a public appearance on Thursday.

Prayuth ruled as head of a military council after he overthrow an elected government in 2014.

He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 following an election held under a 2017 military-drafted constitution in which an eight-year limit for a prime minister was set.

Thailand’s next general election is due by May next year.

The controversy over Prayuth’s tenure could revive old rivalries at the root of nearly two decades of intermittent political turmoil, including two coups and violent protests, stemming broadly from opposition to military involvement in politics and demands for greater representation as political awareness grows.

The main opposition Pheu Thai party, which lodged the petition, was the party forced from power in the 2014 coup, when Prayuth ousted a government led by Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister of former prime minister and telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra.

Both Yingluck and Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup, live abroad in self-exile.

The Pheu Thai leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, called for Prayuth to resign.

“For the sake of the country, General Prayuth should resign so we can begin the process of selecting a prime minister based on the consitution as fast as possible,” Chonlanan said in a post on Facebook.

Prayuth’s supporters argue that his term started in 2017, when a new constitution took effect, or after the 2019 election, meaning that he should be allowed to stay in power until 2025 or 2027, if he retains backing in parliament.

Even if the court later rules Prayuth’s term has reached its limit, his ruling coalition has the votes in parliament to choose the next prime minister.

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial

Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak returns to court for 1MDB trial
  • Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case
  • Najib Razak was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak returned to court Thursday for a second corruption trial over the pilfering of the 1MDB state fund, two days after he began a 12-year prison term for graft.

Najib, 69, became Malaysia’s first leader to be imprisoned Tuesday after the country’s top court rejected his final appeal in his first graft case linked to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund. His incarceration comes four years after his election ouster over the scandal and was celebrated by many citizens as justice served.

Wearing a dark blue suit, red tie and face mask, Najib sat impassively in the dock without handcuffs as the hearing began. He was earlier brought into the court complex in a tinted police vehicle under heavy security to avoid a crowd of media waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

The current trial began in August 2019 and is the most significant as it ties Najib directly to the 1MDB scandal that has prompted investigations in the US and several other countries. Prosecutors allege Najib pilfered billions of dollars from 1MDB through an “elaborate charade” and then sought to cover his tracks. Najib says he was misled into believing it was a donation from the Saudi Arabia royal family.

Najib faces four charges of abusing his power to obtain 2.3 billion ringgit (more than $700 million in the exchange rate at the time) from 1MDB between 2011 and 2014, and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of abuse of power and up to five years for each of the money laundering charges.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up shortly after taking power in 2009. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, art works and jewelry.

The scandal led to the ouster in 2018 general elections of Najib’s United Malays National Organization, which had been in power since the country’s independence from the British in 1957.

The new government opened investigations into 1MDB that were stifled under Najib’s rule, and blocked Najib and his wife from leaving the country.

Najib faces dozens of charges of criminal breach of trust, graft, abuse of power and money laundering in a total of five criminal cases linked to 1MDB. His wife and other senior government officials have also been hauled to court for corruption.

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of seven charges of corruption for illegally receiving $9.4 million from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. The country’s top court affirmed the decision on Tuesday, sending Najib straight to prison to begin his sentence.

Najib has insisted he was misled by fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho and other bankers into believing the funds entering his personal accounts were an Arab donation. Low, who was identified by US investigators as the mastermind in the pilfering of the fund, is wanted in both the US and Malaysia but has been in hiding.

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution

UN chief: Rohingya must be part of Myanmar crisis solution
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Myanmar’s military-installed government Wednesday to include ethnic Rohingya in a solution to the country’s political crisis.

He commented on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the start of a mass exodus by the Muslim minority to Bangladesh to escape a military crackdown in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres noted “the unflagging aspirations for an inclusive future” for the Rohingya, who face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

The long-simmering conflict with the Rohingya exploded on Aug. 25, 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to attacks on police and border guards by a Rohingya militant group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh as troops allegedly committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

In January 2020, the International Court of Justice, the UN’s top court, ordered Myanmar to do all it could to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. Two days earlier, an independent commission set up by Myanmar’s government concluded there were reasons to believe security forces committed war crimes against the Rohingya — but not genocide.

In March 2022, the United States said the oppression of the Rohingya amounts to genocide after authorities confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by Myanmar’s military.

Guterres’ spokesman said that “perpetrators of all international crimes committed in Myanmar should be held accountable,” adding that “justice for victims will contribute to a sustainable and inclusive political future for the country and its people.”

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet that some 1 million Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh must return home to Myanmar.

“The Rohingya are nationals of Myanmar and they have to be taken back,” Hasina was quoted as saying by Bachelet’s press secretary, Ihsanul Karim.

But Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said there are no immediate prospects for the Rohingya to return, noting that more than 150,000 Rohingya are still confined in camps in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

China brokered a 2017 agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya. But Hasina and other Bangladeshi officials have expressed frustration at what they call Myanmar’s inaction in taking them back. The Rohingya have balked at returning without having their longstanding grievances addressed.

Myanmar’s army ousted the country’s elected government in February 2021 as Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was about to start a second term in office. The military takeover was met with widespread public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance that some UN experts have characterized as civil war. Critics of the military have accused it of carrying out widespread human rights abuses.

Following the military takeover, Dujarric said, “the humanitarian, human rights and security situation in Myanmar has deteriorated.”

The secretary-general “underlines that the full and effective participation of the Rohingya people is an inherent part of a Myanmar-led solution to the crisis,” he said. “It is critical that the international community continue to seek comprehensive, durable and inclusive solutions to the crisis.”

Dujarric said greater access to affected areas for UN humanitarian and development officials and their partners is “crucial.”

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
Updated 25 August 2022

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows

UN special envoy meets Bangladeshi officials as pressure to repatriate Rohingya grows
  • Noeleen Heyzer’s trip to Bangladesh follows her visit to Myanmar
  • Bangladeshi PM called on UN last week to start repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Updated 25 August 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer met with Bangladeshi officials on Wednesday amid growing pressure for the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

Although Bangladesh is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, it has been hosting and providing humanitarian support to 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

A majority of the refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast and the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Despite multiple attempts from Bangladesh over the past years, a UN-backed repatriation process has been failing to take off.

Heyzer arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, after her visit to Myanmar last week.

“The UN envoy to Myanmar visited the Rohingya camps at Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday. She witnessed the facilities over there that Bangladesh has provided to the Rohingya refugees,” Shamsud Douza Nayan, additional commissioner of Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.

“Today’s meeting was to discuss the issues about the well-being of the Rohingyas.”

Heyzer inspected facilities provided to Rohingya refugees in the camps, where no work is available, sanitation is poor and access to education limited.

Her arrival in Bangladesh follows the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, whom Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon to repatriate the Rohingya.

When Bachelet asked Hasina to increase opportunities for education and work for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, the prime minister said such initiatives would not be possible to implement in Cox’s Bazar but could be pursued in Bhasan Char, a remote camp island in the Bay of Bengal, where Bangladeshi authorities have shifted over 20,000 refugees since December 2020 to take pressure off Cox’s Bazar.

Before and during the relocation process, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and rights groups criticized the camp island project on the grounds of safety and Bhasan Char’s livability, as the island, 68 km from the mainland, is prone to severe weather and flooding.

As international financial support for hosting the Rohingya has decreased since 2020, the pressure on Bangladesh has been also economic, multiplying the challenges the developing country battered by the COVID-19 pandemic is already facing. Hosting Rohingya refugees costs Bangladesh an estimated $1.2 billion a year.

Security in Rohingya settlements has come under the spotlight in recent weeks after two refugee community leaders were shot dead earlier this month, reportedly by an insurgent group active in the camps, which has been accused of killing scores of opponents and local community leaders since last year.

Reports of criminal organizations using refugees as drug traffickers have also been on the rise.

In an appeal to donors, the UN refugee agency said on Tuesday that international support for Rohingyas is “well short of needs.”

The UNHCR said its 2022 response plan sought $881 million for more than 1.4 million people, including Rohingya refugees and host communities, but so far was funded at only 49 percent.

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID19 case, president negative

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID19 case, president negative
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID19 case, president negative

Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID19 case, president negative
  • President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative
  • Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15
Updated 24 August 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine health care: WHO

Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine health care: WHO
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine health care: WHO

Nearly 100 dead in attacks on Ukraine health care: WHO
  • WHO’s Europe chief Hans Kluge branded the attacks "unconscionable"
  • Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities
Updated 24 August 2022
AFP

GENEVA: There have been 473 verified attacks on health care in Ukraine since Russia invaded six months ago, which have killed nearly 100 people, the WHO said Wednesday.

The World Health Organization’s Europe chief Hans Kluge branded the attacks “unconscionable.”

As well as the 98 people known to have been killed in verified attacks on health care, at least 134 others were wounded, the WHO’s figures showed.

Nearly 400 of the attacks hit health facilities. Dozens of attacks struck transport, including ambulances, while warehouses, supplies, personnel and patients were also damaged.

Jarno Habicht, the WHO’s representative in Ukraine, said the number of attacks on health care was unprecedented.

“These attacks are not only a violation of international law, they are also a barrier for many who need health care during the war,” he told reporters in Geneva, via video-link from a bunker in Dnipro.

Although the war had had a devastating impact on the health and lives of Ukraine’s people, the health system had not collapsed, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But no system can deliver optimum health to its people under the stress of war, which is why we continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this war,” Tedros added.

These types of attacks in Ukraine had killed and maimed civilians and health providers alike, as well as denying treatment to those who need it the most, said the WHO.

Kluge paid tribute to the “heroic efforts of health providers... despite their own personal suffering.”

Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that 19 out of 20 missiles that have struck the country in the past six months had hit civilian targets.

“It’s not only the health institutions but residential buildings (that) have been targeted,” she added.

“The level of damage and destruction is unbelievable.”

Education facilities, private homes and cultural sites had all been destroyed or damaged, she said.

