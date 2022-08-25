You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
The flag of Ukraine hangs in a train station as passengers arrive in Lviv, Ukraine, on the country’s Independence Day, on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
  • The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen
  • On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: The death toll from an air strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25 on Thursday, as the EU warned those “responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable.”

The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the attack Wednesday on a rail hub in Chaplyne city of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack struck six months to the day since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, which was also the day Ukraine celebrates its 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.

On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25 and included two children with a further 31 people injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned at the weekend Russia might do something “particularly cruel” to mark Ukraine’s independence celebrations.

Moscow claimed to have slain over 200 Ukrainian troops and 10 units of military equipment in the attack.

In a daily press briefing, the defense ministry said the train was “en route to combat zones” in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia seeks to fully control.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly” condemned “another heinous attack by Russia on civilians.”

“Those responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Washington warned Wednesday that Moscow was preparing to hold “sham” polls in occupied areas of Ukraine that would seek to formalize its control.

“Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referenda,” White House national security coordinator John Kirby said.

“We can see a Russian announcement of the first one or ones before the end of this week.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv air strike

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
  • English Channel crossings hit monthly record for August this week after 6,887 made the journey
  • French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: French police have been filmed by British film crews slashing inflatable small boats used by migrants to cross the English Channel, with some officers pepper-spraying migrants as they attempted to leave the northern French coast.

The group of migrants, which included Iraqi Kurds and Albanians, were attempting to launch a dinghy from a beach in Dunkirk when a camera from Channel 4 News captured policemen slashing their boat.

The migrants had to give up their efforts due to the damage to the boat, with some officers deploying pepper spray on them. 

The cameras captured the group, composed mostly of men, rapidly sprinting across the beach in the morning carrying the black dinghy.

Most of them wore life vests, but some did not, despite the many fatalities that have occurred on the perilous trip.

Officers from the French police stopped the group of men in their tracks as they ran for the water.

“So, we’ve got about 40 or 50 people,” said Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O’Brien as his team’s cameras captured the events unfolding.

“The police buggy has just turned up to try and stop them,” he added, narrating as the police intervened. 

Four French border patrol officers were filmed jumping from their buggy onto the sand, blocking the migrants carrying the dinghy. 

In the footage, one of the officers slashes the small boat, causing a loud popping sound as the blade breaks the inflatable rib, causing rapid deflation.

One of the migrants carrying the boat tries to prevent the police officer from slashing the boat, and is subjected to pepper spray from point-blank range, forcing him to run away.

The group of migrants then fled the scene.

“A large group of migrants were confronted by three French police officers. We were told that (a) drone, funded by the UK, had first detected the group,” O’Brien said after the incident.

“After police slashed the dinghy with a knife, one of the migrants tried to prevent them from cutting it again — that’s when the pepper spray came out.”

More than 23,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year, with August becoming the busiest month since records began in 2018, with 6,887 making the journey so far this month.

Despite the perilous conditions and interventions by the French police, some 400 migrants made the 21-mile journey across the strait on Thursday.

French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the groups sometimes appear in their hundreds, overwhelming the authorities. 

The newspaper said that the current record-breaking numbers were likely due to the French police taking their summer holidays, allowing more opportunities for migrants to push for the water and avoid detection, adding that weather conditions had cleared in recent weeks, allowing smuggling gangs to cater to thousands of waiting customers.

Topics: France English channel migrants dunkirk

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
  • Athens will extend a 40-kilometre long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km
  • Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government said on Thursday that some 25,000 migrants had tried to enter the country through its border with Turkey in August, as it announced plans to dramatically extend a wall between the two neighbors.

Athens will extend a 40-kilometer (25-mile) long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants.

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that the country was facing “increased migratory pressure” both at its land border in Evros and in the Aegean Sea.

“In August alone, with the month not yet over, 25,000 migrants tried to enter illegally through the Greek-Turkish borders,” Oikonomou said at a press briefing.

Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years.

As well as extending the wall, Oikonomou said the government will install thermal cameras and deploy an additional 250 border guards.

Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the European Union.

Thousands come via Turkey over the narrow and perilous sea crossing separating the traditional enemies.

Charity groups have accused Athens of illegally turning back migrants or forcing them over the border to Turkey — something Greece’s conservative government has denied.

And Greece has similarly accused neighboring Turkey of not doing enough to stop people smugglers from sending migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier this month, Athens accused Turkey of forcibly pushing a group of stranded migrants onto a small Greek island and leaving behind the body of a five-year-old child who died.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
Updated 25 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
  • More advocacy like Jewish community, urges Khalil Jahshan, executive director of thinktank Arab Center Washington DC
  • ‘Bright future ahead with young generation’s public service, media roles’
Updated 25 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Arab American community has seen many successes, mainly on the economic and education fronts, but continues its advance to achieve the desired level of political influence, says Arab Center Washington D.C. Executive Director Khalil Jahshan.

Jahshan, who has been working with Arab Americans since his college days in the 1970s, called their current involvement in politics an “evolving process,” adding that “nobody makes it in this country except on a gradual basis, step-by-step.”

During an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Jahshan said it is a natural progression, although they are nowhere near the level of activism achieved by, for example, the Jewish American community which creates the imbalance in US policies toward the Arab-Israeli conflict.

“We haven’t done bad as a community over the past 120 years of immigration. We have done best economically and educationally in this country. But politically it has been slow. Again, we have some impressive gains and they need to be built on,” Jahshan told Arab News Wednesday.

Jahshan said Arab Americans need to expand their political activism and engagement, noting that activists are a small minority in the community while the majority tends to remain inactive in advocacy work in the pursuit of political empowerment.

Part of the reason is the fact that Arab Americans, in general, immigrated to America over the past century, beginning in the late 19th century, from colonized countries where political participation was virtually non-existent. These early immigrants tended to have a limited sense of political efficacy, the sense of having the power and opportunity to change politics, said Jahshan.

“Frankly what delayed us and slowed down our progress in this country is our low propensity to be (politically) active, to be visible, to be involved in issues that are relevant to us as a community,” Jahshan said.

“Those who were born here didn’t know the issues, so they waited and waited … for the ‘Holy Spirit’ to strike. And those who came as new immigrants didn’t know the system. So they waited … until a (new) generation emerged that knew how to plug into the (social and political) system. When you look at us today as a community of some 3.7 million Americans of Arab origin, we are still not as involved as we should be.

“When you compare us, let’s say, to the Jewish community which is about twice our size and with at least 3 million American Jews involved in political organizations that represent their interests, we have to ask why we don’t have half of their organized membership. We don’t have that. We don’t even have 300,000 Arab Americans involved.”

Jahshan said the reasons for Arab immigration has varied widely over the past 120 years, which also sees a diversity in the community in terms of educational background and country of origin.

“The early phases of our immigration as Arab Americans tended to seek acceptance through quick assimilation. It was as you said wisely and correctly that their immigration was related to conflict in their homelands. It was related to famine before. It was related to economic crises in the region. So, it took several immigration waves to simply adjust, survive and make it and become part of this American melting pot, this mixed society, this fattoush,” he said.

Early priorities included the preservation of cultural identity, the Arabic language, and connections with the old country.

“First, they attempted to make sure that Arabic survived (here in America) as their preferred mode of communication. They felt that language survival is crucial to culture survival and the continuation of our Arab identity. So, the early phases of Arab American journalism was in Arabic. It was uniquely American journalism, yet it was Arab at the same time.”

Besides lagging behind other communities in activism, Jahshan said Arab Americans must do more in philanthropy to help those in need, but also to support communal causes. Securing one’s rights and role in American politics is a very expensive enterprise and the community needs to do more in this regard, he added.

Jahshan said another major factor impacting the slow evolution of engagement and influence is Arab confessionalism and ethnic fragmentation. The lack of secular identification within the community did not help either.

Explaining that he was not criticizing the importance of faith and religion in the Arab American community, but religious affiliation has tended to overshadow the common cultural identity, especially in the mainstream US news media.

“As a person of faith, I have no problem with people having their own faith be they Christian, Muslim, Buddhist or whatever they are. But at the same time, our identity shouldn’t be colored by our confession. Our religion shouldn’t trump our politics so to speak.”

Jahshan said the mainstream news media exploits these issues and “tends to oversimplify” the community in terms of its diversity, and avoids “in-depth” coverage.

Jahshan noted the Arab American immigrant communities did have their own Arabic language media outlets, but it was only recently that significant numbers of individuals have turned to journalism as a profession, to enter an industry that has so much influence in terms of creating group definitions and stereotypes.

“I am very encouraged by the new generation in terms of their increased activism, particularly those who are going into journalism and public service,” he said.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase
  • Cases in the Americas accounted for 60 percent of cases in the past month
  • Monkeypox typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient’s lesions to spread
Updated 25 August 2022
AP

GENEVA: The number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21 percent in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections and a possible signal the outbreak in Europe may be starting to decline, according to a World Health Organization report issued Thursday.

The UN health agency reported 5,907 new weekly cases and said two countries, Iran and Indonesia, reported their first cases. To date, more than 45,000 cases have been reported in 98 countries since late April.

Cases in the Americas accounted for 60 percent of cases in the past month, WHO said, while cases in Europe comprised about 38 percent. It said infections in the Americas showed “a continuing steep rise.”

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the continent had 219 new cases reported in the past week, a jump of 54 percent. Most were in Nigeria and Congo, the agency said.

In early July, just weeks before the agency declared the international spread of the disease to be a global emergency, WHO’s Europe director said countries in the region were responsible for 90 percent of all laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox.

British health authorities said last week after seeing a decline in the number of new cases getting reported daily that there were “early signs” the country’s monkeypox outbreak was slowing.

The UK’s Health Security Agency downgraded the country’s monkeypox outbreak last month, saying there was no evidence the once rare disease was spreading beyond men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men.

Since monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were identified in May, WHO and other health agencies have noted that its spread was almost exclusively in men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades and experts suspect the outbreaks in Europe and North America were triggered after the disease started spreading via sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

WHO’s latest report said 98 percent of cases are in men and of those who reported sexual orientation, 96 percent are in men who have sex with men.

“Of all reported types of transmission, a sexual encounter was reported most commonly,” WHO said. “The majority of cases were likely exposed in a party with sexual contacts,” the agency said.

Among the monkeypox cases in which the HIV status of patients was known, 45 percent were infected with HIV.

WHO has recommended that men at high risk of the disease temporarily consider reducing their number of sex partners or refrain from group or anonymous sex.

Monkeypox typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient’s lesions to spread. People can also become infected through contact with the clothing or bedsheets of someone who has monkeypox lesions.

With globally limited vaccine supplies, authorities in the US, Europe and the UK have all begun rationing doses to stretch supplies by up to five times.

WHO has advised countries that have vaccines to prioritize immunization for those at high risk of the disease, including gay and bisexual men with multiple sex partners, and for health workers, laboratory staff and outbreak responders.

While Africa has reported the most suspected deaths from monkeypox, the continent has no vaccine supplies apart from a very small stock being tested in a research study in Congo.

“As we know, the situation with monkeypox vaccine access is very topical, but there are not enough doses of vaccines,” Nigeria Center for Disease Control Director-General Ifedayo Adetifa said this week. Potentially, a lot more more doses will become available, but because of challenges with manufacturing factories and unexpected uptick in monkeypox cases, the vaccine may actually not be available until 2023.”

Topics: WHO Monkeypox

China upholds death sentence for US citizen over murder

China upholds death sentence for US citizen over murder
Updated 25 August 2022

China upholds death sentence for US citizen over murder

China upholds death sentence for US citizen over murder
  • Court rejected appeal of US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen and upheld the original verdict
  • Shadeed Abdulmateen had been found guilty of stabbing 21-year-old woman in the face and neck multiple times after disagreements in their relationship
Updated 25 August 2022

BEIJING: A Chinese court on Thursday upheld the death penalty for a US citizen over the murder of his girlfriend, calling the conviction “accurate” and sentence “appropriate.”
Shadeed Abdulmateen had been found guilty in April of stabbing the 21-year-old woman in the face and neck multiple times when they met to talk about disagreements in their relationship.
He appealed against the death sentence handed to him at the time.
But a higher court in eastern China on Thursday rebuffed Abdulmateen’s appeal, according to an official statement.
The Zhejiang High People’s Court said Abdulmateen had threatened the woman after she told him multiple times that she wanted to break up.
On the night of the murder in June 2021 they met near a bus stop in Ningbo, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Shanghai.
Abdulmateen turned up with a folding knife and “stabbed Chen’s neck and face multiple times, causing Chen to lose a large volume of blood and die on the spot.”
The court on Thursday said the initial conviction was “accurate, the sentencing was appropriate, and the trial procedure was legal.”
When asked for comment a US Embassy spokesperson told Reuters that they were “aware of a court decision related to a US citizen.”
“We take seriously our responsibility to assist US citizens abroad and are monitoring the situation,” the spokesperson said via email. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”
Human rights groups say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare.
The most recent case involving a Westerner is believed to be that of Akmal Shaikh, a British citizen put to death in 2009 for heroin trafficking, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Topics: United States China CHINA - US

