Philippines’ ABS-CBN scraps deal to buy into rival TV network
ABS-CBN was once the country’s biggest broadcaster, with a reach of up to 55 million people domestically and millions more Filipinos overseas. (Reuters)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • ABS-CBN has been broadcasting content mostly online since losing its rights to operate radio and television frequencies in 202
  • Termination follows concern from some legislators at an inquiry last week that TV5 could be violating its franchise
MANILA: Philippine broadcaster ABS-CBN Corp. said on Thursday it has terminated a deal to acquire a minority stake in local operator TV5 Network Inc, weeks after some lawmakers questioned the legality of the plan.
ABS-CBN, which has been broadcasting content mostly online since losing its rights to operate radio and television frequencies in 2020, gave no reason for the scrapping of the deal, which it said was a mutual decision.
The termination follows concern from some legislators at an inquiry last week that TV5 could be violating its franchise if it went ahead with the plan to sell a 35 percent stake to ABS-CBN for $38.3 million (2.16 billion pesos).
“The parties confirmed that they have not implemented any of the transactions covered by the investment agreement,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.
The deal could have allowed ABS-CBN to show some of its programs to a wider audience through TV5’s free-to-air channels. ABS-CBN has said such channels remain the best source of entertainment and public service to Filipinos.
ABS-CBN shares sank nearly 12 percent to a one-month low upon resumption of trading after a one-hour halt on Thursday. The broader stock index was up 0.19 percent.
ABS-CBN lost its congressional broadcast franchise in 2020 and was among several media groups hit by legal or licensing problems after angering former President Rodrigo Duterte.
Prior to that, it was the country’s biggest broadcaster, with a reach of up to 55 million people domestically and millions more Filipinos overseas.
The two firms also dropped a deal for TV5’s cable unit to acquire a 38.88 percent equity interest in ABS-CBN’s Sky Cable Corp.

Disney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program — WSJ

Disney mulling Amazon Prime-like membership program — WSJ
  • A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services
Walt Disney Co. is exploring a membership program that could offer discounts or perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The program would be somewhat similar to Amazon Prime and internally some executives have referred to Disney’s initiative as “Disney Prime,” although that won’t be the name of the program, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.
Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it wasn’t known how much the company would charge for membership and how long it would take to launch such a program, the WSJ reported.
A membership program would help Disney increase customer spending on its products and services, while giving it access to information about consumer preferences.
Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Instagram to give users more control over what they see with new features

Instagram to give users more control over what they see with new features
  • Users will be able to mark multiple posts deemed not interesting, hide suggested posts with certain words, phrases, emojis
LONDON: Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has announced it is testing new features aimed at giving users more control over what they see.

The photo and video app is currently trialing two new features offering the option to hide suggested posts with certain words, phrases, or emojis in the caption or hashtag, and mark multiple posts on the explore section as not interested.

In a blog post, Meta said: “We’re testing the ability to mark multiple posts in explore as not interested. We’ll immediately hide those posts and refrain from showing you similar content in the future.

“We’ll also soon start testing the ability to tell Instagram you don’t want to see suggested posts with certain words, phrases, or emojis in the caption or hashtags. Whether you’re seeing something that’s not relevant or have moved on from something you used to like, you can use this feature to stop seeing content that’s not interesting to you,” the statement added.

Experts claim Instagram’s move forms part of the app’s greater effort to become more transparent and offer users a more customizable feed.

In the last two years, the app has introduced a number of features that sought to offer algorithmically generated content, as opposed to posts users have chosen to follow, in a move to tackle TikTok’s growing popularity.

Tessa Lyons-Laing, Instagram’s director of product management, said: “We recognize that people sometimes want different things from different sessions, or their interests or needs from Instagram change quickly over time in a way we’re not going to be able to reflect in our ranking alone.

“We’re always going to be working to make our ranking systems that deliver content to you as personalized and relevant and engaging as possible.”

Currently, Instagram’s algorithm offers suggested posts based on previously interacted content and has a limited ability to introduce users to new interests and communities, a characteristic instrumental to the success of its rival, TikTok.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, Meta also shared tips that people can use to see more of what they want on Instagram. As well as explaining favorites and following, not interested control, and snooze suggested posts’ feature potential, the app introduced the ability to adjust sensitive content controls to see more or less of some types of sensitive content.

The launch of the new features coincided with Instagram’s recent decision to temporarily reduce the number of suggested posts that users see, following an intense backlash from its users who accused the app of increasingly trying to resemble TikTok.

Meta said: “It’s important to us that people feel good about the time they spend on Instagram, so we’ll continue to work on ways to give people more control over what they see.”

Inflation ups estimated cost of completing World Cup Qatar 2022 sticker album to more than $1,000

Inflation ups estimated cost of completing World Cup Qatar 2022 sticker album to more than $1,000
  • According to research, collectors will have to buy around 4,832 stickers to finish album
LONDON: 

The UK cost of gaining all 670 stickers for a 2022 FIFA World Cup album has shot up with fans now needing to spend an estimated £883.80 ($1,026) to complete the collection.

Due to inflation, Panini, the Italian company that first produced a World Cup sticker album for the 1970 tournament in Mexico, has increased the price in the UK to 90 pence for a five-sticker pack for the Qatar 2022 booklet.

The price rise represents a 12.5 percent hike on the 80p five-sticker pack for the Russia 2018 album, and almost double that of the Euro 2016 price of 50p per pack.

In a tweet, author and football finance expert Kieran Maguire calculated the cost of completing the Qatar edition would be a minimum £120.60, assuming all the stickers were acquired in one go, a probability he pointed out would be “possible but highly improbable.”

According to research conducted in 2018 by Paul Harper, a mathematics professor at Cardiff University, in Wales, on average a collector needed to buy 4,832 stickers to finish the album, equivalent to £883.80 at current prices.

Writing on Twitter, Maguire said: “The Panini World Cup 2022 sticker album is out. It’s 90p for five stickers and there are 670 to collect. That works out as £120.60 if you have to collect all and swap all spares, but if no swapping, then based on probability it will cost you £883.80.”

 

 

Harper’s study found that the likelihood of finding new stickers the nearer a person came to completing a collection was increasingly smaller.

He said: “What is interesting is that to collect just the last 19 stickers for the book, you would still be required to buy 483 packets of stickers, or half the total number of expected packets.

“Put another way, you are only halfway through when you have just 19 stickers left to collect.”

Most collectors usually resort to swapping stickers with friends or, in recent years, through online swap clubs. These platforms are a much-needed resource for many fans, particularly in view of the 2026 World Cup which will see the number of teams participating in the tournament go up to 48, an increase likely to be reflected in collectors’ pockets.

“When the World Cup increases to 48 teams in 2026 from the current 32, the cost of filling an album will be at least £1,500 unless you resort to swaps. Fortunately, there are many online swap websites around these days that help to reduce costs,” Maguire added.

Panini, which has been creating sticker albums since 1961, recently released limited-edition stickers honoring 20 famous players taking part in the tournament.

On reselling platforms such as eBay, the popular cards, featuring players including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. of Brazil, and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, can sell for more than $400.

Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store

Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store
  • Google said content circulating in the social network violates its Play Store policies and won't restore the app until Truth Social addresses the issues
LONDON: Former US President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson on Tuesday.
The delay marks a setback for the app, which launched in the Apple App Store on Feb. 21. Android phones comprise about 40 percent of the US smartphone market. Without the Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.
“On August 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” Google said in a statement.
Google said it has expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.
Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment, but in a press release said that it has “continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google’s policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech.”
It added: “Moreover, some of our competitors’ apps are allowed in the Google Play Store despite rampantly violating Google’s prohibition on sexual content and other policies, whereas Truth Social has zero tolerance for sexually explicit content.”
News of the Android delay was first reported by Axios.
Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021 US Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
TMTG has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience” on Truth Social, appealing to a base that feels its views around such hot-button topics such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election have been scrubbed from mainstream tech platforms.

Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap

Netflix hires two top ad executives from Snap
Netflix Inc. lured two of Snap Inc’s top executives to lead its advertising sales team, the company announced Tuesday, poaching two people that lent the social media company credibility with brand marketers.
Netflix confirmed it hired Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, as its new president of worldwide advertising. It also brought in Snap’s vice president of ad sales, Peter Naylor, in the same role at the streaming service.
The hiring of these two veterans signals Netflix’s commitment to building an ad-supported version of the company’s streaming service, which is expected to launch next year.
“You have two executives that are incredibly well positioned to help Netflix move quickly,” said LightShed Partners partner Rich Greenfield. “They have incredible relationships with brands and advertisers who will want to advertise on Netflix.”
Gorman is a well-respected executive who previously spent six years at Amazon.com. She arrived at Snap in 2018, at a time when the service was losing executives. Her arrival was seen as bringing credibility to Snap’s ad-sales business.
Naylor served as Hulu’s senior vice president of ad sales for six years before joining Snap in 2020. He attempted to help Snap capture more television ad dollars.
Snap confirmed the executive departures but declined to comment further.
Netflix has been assembling the pieces to launch a less-expensive version of its streaming service with commercials. In July, it announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp. to provide ad technology. The new executives will bring established relationships with advertisers looking to advertise on Netflix.
“It sends a message that Netflix is really serious about building an ad business quickly,” Greenfield said.

