You are here

  • Home
  • Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
protester lifts a placard bearing a slogan in Arabic which reads "early elections" during an anti-government demonstration calling for the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament near the Green Zone in the capital Baghdad. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzzty

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: The main coalition of pro-Iran parties in Iraq said Monday it would keep its candidate for the post of prime minister, despite a backlash from its main Shiite rival.
The country is at a political impasse, with the two main Shiite groups clashing since October 2021 elections over who will be the next premier and how to appoint him.
The group headed by firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr wants parliament dissolved and early elections, but the Coordination Framework alliance of pro-Tehran factions wants a government to be put in place first.
On Monday, the Coordination Framework said it had reached an “understanding” with other political factions on how to proceed.
In a press release published by the INA state news agency, the Coordination Framework reiterated “its total commitment to its candidate presented for the post of Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.”
The group’s nomination of Sudani as premier had previously angered Sadr, whose supporters stormed parliament in late July, demanding fresh elections. They then staged a weeks-long sit-in outside the legislature.
On Monday, the Coordination Framework claimed to have reached “understandings with the national forces.”
It said it would “continue dialogue with all the parties ... to form a government endowed with full powers.”
The Coordination Framework also welcomed a declaration by Sunni-backed parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (KDP).
On Sunday these two factions had reiterated their support for “early elections,” but preceded by “the formation of a government.”
Iraq’s latest crisis culminated at the end of August with Sadr supporters clashing with the army and the Iran-backed factions.
More than 30 Sadr supporters were killed and hundreds wounded in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when he called on his supporters to pull out and announced he was retiring from politics.
Under Iraq’s constitution, parliament can only be dissolved by an absolute majority vote in the house, following a request by one-third of deputies, or by the prime minister with the approval of the president.

Topics: Iraq Iran

Related

Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Middle-East
Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Iraqi conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes
Saudi Arabia
Iraqi conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
  • Council members said that since the truce was implemented there has been a 60 percent reduction in casualties and a four-fold increase in fuel shipments through Hodeidah port
  • They also reiterated their “deep concern about the catastrophic ecological, maritime and humanitarian risk posed by the Safer tanker,” a decaying oil storage vessel off the nation’s coast
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Security Council on Monday highlighted the positive effects the ceasefire in Yemen is having on the country and its people.

The council said that since the implementation of the truce there has been a 60 percent reduction in casualties in the ongoing conflict and a four-fold increase in fuel shipments passing through Hodeidah port. In addition, the resumption of commercial flights to and from Sanaa has allowed 21,000 passengers to travel to receive medical treatment or reunite with their families.

Council members called on the Houthi militia and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to “urgently intensify, and be flexible in, the negotiations under the auspices of the UN to agree on an expanded truce that could be translated into a durable ceasefire.”

They urged both parties to intensify their engagement with UN’s special envoy to Yemen on all aspects of negotiations, and to “eschew conditionality, and ensure their economic experts work closely with the UN, to implement measures to tackle the economic and financial crises.”

The members of the Security Council welcomed the exceptional measures taken by Yemen’s government to avert fuel shortages in Houthi-controlled areas following a Houthi order that affected the established process for providing clearance for fuel shipments. They called on the Houthis to cooperate with UN-led efforts to identify a durable solution that can ensure the flow of fuel into the country.

The council condemned the Houthi militia’s recent attacks on Taiz, its military parade in Hodeidah and all “visible manifestations in violation of the Hodeidah agreement,” and urged both sides to uphold and respect human rights, including the protection of civilians, especially children.

Members called on both sides to work with the special envoy to reach an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement based on agreed references and under the auspices of the UN, and reiterated the importance of the “full, equal and meaningful participation of women in the peace process, including a minimum 30 per cent participation by women.”

They also highlighted the gravity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and the ever-present danger of famine, while encouraging donors to fully fund the UN humanitarian response plan and support the efforts of the Yemeni government to stabilize the economy.

Council members reiterated their “deep concern about the catastrophic ecological, maritime and humanitarian risk posed by the Safer tanker,” a decaying storage vessel containing more than 1.14 million barrels of oil that has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen with little or no maintenance since the war began in 2015.

They commended the pledges that have been made to help fund the UN operational plan for the vessel, which involves assistance from member state governments and the private sector. They underlined their expectation that the UN will be ready, as soon as the funding target has been reached, to immediately start work on the oil-transfer operation.

Topics: Middle East Yemen UN UN Security Council (UNSC) Houthis

Related

Special Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Middle-East
Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
  • Protesters block Beirut, Tripoli roads as Lebanese government renews plea for international help to resolve Syrian refugee crisis
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsened on Monday as protesters blocked roads in Beirut and Tripoli over power cuts and the Banque du Liban’s decision to permanently remove fuel subsidies.

The demonstrations coincided with the Lebanese caretaker government’s renewed call for international efforts to help with the Syrian refugee crisis in the country.

In Qasqas and on Corniche Al-Mazraa, in Beirut, crowds used waste bins to block streets in response to the latest cost-of-living blow.

One protester said: “We can no longer bear this situation. We are dying. There is no electricity, no water, no medicine, and death awaits us near hospital doors because we do not have the means to pay for their services.”

A lack of vital medicines for cancer patients in Lebanon has recently hit the headlines amid a growing crisis in the country’s healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, George Brax, a member of the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners, said: “The central bank completely lifted fuel subsidies on Monday. The gasoline that will be sold at stations is now devoid of any subsidy and will be sold according to the dollar exchange rate on the black market.”

The gas gallon (20-liter) increased by 20,000 Lebanese pounds ($13.18) with the price of one gallon hitting 638,000 pounds, subject to exchange-rate fluctuations.

The Banque du Liban on Monday stopped securing a 20 percent subsidy rate, prompting importers to buy dollars on the black market (at a rate of 36,000 pounds to the dollar) to bring fuel into the country for sale to gas station owners. They had previously been buying dollars according to the central bank’s Sayrafa platform at around 7,000 pounds less than the black-market exchange rate.

Also on Monday, Lebanon’s interior minister urged representatives of Western embassies in the country to “unify efforts and meet the Lebanese authorities’ efforts” to resolve the Syrian refugee situation.

“Neglecting the issue of Syrian refugees may lead to an increase in the hosts’ resentment against the state and a decline in their trust in it and in the Lebanese justice system, as well as the social and psychological consequences that this may have on the hosts,” the minister said.

In a report published on Monday, the Litani River Authority made allegations about breaches of agreements, especially in the Bekaa region, related to trading, the establishment of farms, the raising of livestock, and the opening of shops selling clothes, food, and electronic devices in Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The report noted that what was happening, “contradicts the definition of a refugee in international agreements, is an exception to the provisions of Lebanese laws, and is in contrast to the situation of refugees in various countries.”

The authority called on the Lebanese interior minister, public and internal security forces, and ministers for social affairs, and labor to take appropriate action.

A plan by Lebanese authorities to resolve overcrowding issues and return 15,000 refugees a month to Syria has been rejected by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees agency.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, recently sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining his concerns over the refugee crisis.

Executive director of the Civic Influence Hub, Ziad Al-Sayegh, said: “What the Lebanese authorities are doing regarding the issue of Syrian refugees is based on populism, and stems from intimidation, incitement, and beggary.”

The official questioned the reasoning behind not “unifying the statistical figures for the number of refugees and classifying Syrian workers and the Syrian refugees,” along with the absence of “inspections for the entry and exit of refugees to Syria.”

He also questioned why “400,000 Syrian refugees had not returned to the Qalamoun, Zabadani, and Al-Qusayr regions,” and what he said was Lebanon’s “refusal to sign a cooperation protocol with the UNHCR, through which they can determine where the refugees came from, where they can return, and what are the paths of their return.”

However, he also blamed the international community’s sluggish response to resolving the crisis.

“What is happening may create tensions between the refugees and the hosts and may endanger Lebanon’s national security,” Al-Sayegh added.

Topics: Lebanon Economic crisis Protests

Related

Special Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world photos
Middle-East
Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world
Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe
Middle-East
Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
AP

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths
  • The main cause of the spread appears to be people drinking polluted water as well as watering plants in some areas with unclean water
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Hospitals in the Syrian capital have been put on alert after more than two dozen cases of cholera and at least three deaths were reported in the war-torn country, health officials said on Monday.

The main cause of the spread appears to be people drinking polluted water as well as watering plants in some areas with unclean water.

Syria’s infrastructure has suffered severe damage since the country’s conflict began in March 2011 where residents of some areas have no access to clean water.

The conflict had killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, many of them living in tent settlements around the country.

The World Health Organization’s office in Damascus had no immediate comment.

Pro-regime news agency SANA quoted the head of the Health Ministry in Damascus, Mohammed Samer Shahrour, as saying that the ministry is coordinating with departments in all provinces to test water as well as some fruits and vegetable. He added that hospitals in government-held parts of the country have the medicines to deal with cholera cases.

In areas controlled by US-backed fighters in northeast Syria, the head of the health department in the region, Jwan Mustafa, reported three deaths and several other cases over the weekend.

Mustafa added in a statement that most of the cases in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria are in the eastern province of Deir Exxor.

He said some were discharged from hospital.

In the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest and once commercial center, the Health Ministry reported 15 cases, including a nine-year-old child who suffered diarrhea and vomiting before getting treatment and being discharged.

The ministry said cholera was also discovered in a factory that makes ice cubes and was closed immediately.

The Health Ministry urged residents to make sure they are drinking water from a known clean source as well as to wash well fruits and vegetables.

Topics: Syria cholera

Related

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that is treatable with antibiotics. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq announces first cholera death since new outbreak
UK says Ukraine’s Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak
World
UK says Ukraine’s Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Daesh kills 6 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

Daesh kills 6 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
AP

Daesh kills 6 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria

Daesh kills 6 US-backed fighters in eastern Syria
  • The Daesh-linked Aamaq news agency released a video showing the shooting of the six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces near the eastern village of Ruwaished
Updated 28 min 24 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Daesh killed six US-backed Syrian fighters in eastern Syria saying on Monday that the killing was in retaliation for an ongoing operation inside a sprawling camp housing tens of thousands of family members of the extremist group.

The Daesh-linked Aamaq news agency released a video showing the shooting of the six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces near the eastern village of Ruwaished where they were captured alive and later shot dead late on Sunday.

Despite their defeat in Syria in 2019, when Daesh lost the last sliver of land its fighters once controlled, the extremists’ sleepers cells have continued to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq where they once held large parts of the two countries.

The latest attack occurred in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor bordering Iraq, and where US troops are based at an oil facility known as the Omar Field.

Last week, the US military said SDF fighters arrested dozens of Daesh militants and rescued four women who were being held chained inside tents at the massive Al-Hol camp that houses Daesh families.

The operation that has been ongoing for three weeks is part of an effort to dissolve a major Daesh network at the camp, which is widely seen as a breeding ground for the next generation of Daesh extremists.

The Al-Hol camp in Syria’s northeastern Hassakeh Province, has long been viewed as a growing problem and there have been a number of military operations and raids there to root out Daesh threats.

Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are crowded into tents in the fenced-in camp. Nearly 20,000 of them are children; most of the rest are women, the wives and widows of Daesh fighters. In a separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex are an additional 2,000 women from 57 other countries — they are considered the most die-hard IS supporters — along with their children, numbering about 8,000.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Related

Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Middle-East
Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Update Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan
Middle-East
Turkey captures ‘senior’ Daesh leader: Erdogan

Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan

Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Updated 12 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan

Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
  • Two local officials told Arab News that the soldiers were killed immediately after their vehicles came into contact with IEDs planted by Al-Qaeda in Moudia
Updated 12 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: At least three Yemeni soldiers were killed and six more wounded, including a field military leader, when Al-Qaeda militants detonated improvised explosive devices and launched attacks in Yemen's southern province of Abyan on Monday, in a bid to halt Yemeni military advances into the militants’ strongholds.

Two local officials told Arab News that the soldiers were killed immediately after their vehicles came into contact with IEDs planted by Al-Qaeda in Moudia, as they pushed deeper into remote areas of the district.

“Al-Qaeda militants cannot halt the advance of southern troops. However, they merely laid mines and quickly attacked them before fleeing,” an official, who requested anonymity, said.

The Yemeni troops, mainly commanded by the Southern Transitional Council, have succeeded in clearing pockets of Al-Qaeda approximately 35 km east of Moudia, and are still pushing into the more remote areas of Abyan.

Residents reported hearing large explosions and seeing thick smoke billowing from mountainous areas east of Moudia on Monday, as advancing forces exchanged fire with Al-Qaeda militants.

The military activities in Abyan are part of a offensive by local security forces that began on Saturday and has the objective of driving Al-Qaeda militants from their long-held hiding places in Abyan and Shabwa, where militants stage deadly attacks on government-controlled areas.

Over the past three days, the military has gained control of a large swathe of land in Abyan, including three valleys that each house Al-Qaeda training facilities. Security forces also entered Khaber Al-Marakesha, an area of arid and mountainous terrain that is the home of Al-Qaeda militants, including Jalal Baliedi, a senior Al-Qaeda leader who was killed by a US drone in the same area in 2016.

In Shabwa, Yemeni forces also pushed the militants out of Al-Musainah and are now chasing pockets of Al-Qaeda in the area’s mountains.

The current operations in Abyan and Shabwa will cease once both provinces have been cleared of Al-Qaeda militants, local military commanders said.

Analysts, however, argue that because of Al-Qaeda’s knowledge of the challenging topography of Abyan, Shabwa, and Al-Bayda, local military forces may not be able to achieve more gains in the three provinces’ mountains.

Yahiya Abu Hatem, a military analyst, told Arab News that Al-Qaeda has long been sheltered in Abyan’s remote and mountainous areas which lack populations and state institutions.

“The terrorist organizations thrive in dead and difficult terrain where they are able to easily set up military facilities and take refuge in caves and valleys,” Abu Hatem explained.

“In those areas, state services have been absent for a long time.”

Al-Qaeda is also flourishing in the areas between Abyan and Shabwa and close to the Houthi-held Al-Bayda, Abu Hatem noted, due to the unusual relationship between Al-Qaeda and the Houthis, who encourage the militants to carry out attacks in the liberated areas in exchange for protection and weapons.

“Those liberated areas, mainly in the southern provinces, would not be safe without liberating Al-Bayda from the Houthis, forming one command room, activating intelligence,” Abu Hatem said.

Topics: Yemen Al-Qaeda Abyan

Related

Special Yemen military forces drive Al-Qaeda out of new areas in Abyan, Shabwa
Middle-East
Yemen military forces drive Al-Qaeda out of new areas in Abyan, Shabwa
Special 26 killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Yemen’s Abyan
Middle-East
26 killed in Al-Qaeda attack in Yemen’s Abyan

Latest updates

New Saudi organic restaurant puts sustainability, environment top of menu
The restaurant’s design theme has been inspired by ancient civilizations such as the sumerians, thamud, lihyan, and nabataeans.
50 million people stuck in ‘modern slavery’: UN
Fifty million people around the world are trapped in forced labour or forced marriage, the UN says. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: Sinkable
What We Are Reading Today: Sinkable
Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao
Philippines’ top separatist leaders agree to unite for peace, development in Muslim Mindanao

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.