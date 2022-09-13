You are here

In parts of Middle East, power generators spew toxic fumes 24/7

A new generator is lifted to a roof to replace an old generator in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP)
A new generator is lifted to a roof to replace an old generator in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

In parts of Middle East, power generators spew toxic fumes 24/7

A new generator is lifted to a roof to replace an old generator in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT (AP) — They literally run the country.
In parking lots, on flatbed trucks, hospital courtyards and rooftops, private generators are ubiquitous in parts of the Middle East, spewing hazardous fumes into homes and businesses 24 hours a day.
As the world looks for renewable energy to tackle climate change, millions of people around the region depend almost completely on diesel-powered private generators to keep the lights on because war or mismanagement have gutted electricity infrastructure.
Experts call it national suicide from an environmental and health perspective.




A row of privately-owned diesel generators provide power to homes and businesses in Beirut, Lebanon, March 4, 2022. (AP)

“Air pollution from diesel generators contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected cancer-causing substances,” said Samy Kayed, managing director and co-founder of the Environment Academy at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon.
Greater exposure to these pollutants likely increases respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular disease, he said. It also causes acid rain that harms plant growth and increases eutrophication — the excess build-up of nutrients in water that ultimately kills aquatic plants.
Since they usually use diesel, generators also produce far more climate change-inducing emissions than, for example, a natural gas power plant does, he said.
The pollutants caused by massive generators add to the many environmental woes of the Middle East, which is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change. The region already has high temperatures and limited water resources even without the growing impact of global warming.
The reliance on generators results from state failure. In Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere, governments can’t maintain a functioning central power network, whether because of war, conflict or mismanagement and corruption.
Lebanon, for example, has not built a new power plant in decades. Multiple plans for new ones have run aground on politicians’ factionalism and conflicting patronage interests. The country’s few aging, heavy-fuel oil plants long ago became unable to meet demand.
Iraq, meanwhile, sits on some of the world’s biggest oil reserves. Yet scorching summer-time heat is always accompanied by the roar of neighborhood generators, as residents blast ACs around the clock to keep cool.
Repeated wars over the decades have wrecked Iraq’s electricity networks. Corruption has siphoned away billions of dollars meant to repair and upgrade it. Some 17 billion cubic meters of gas from Iraq’s wells are burned every year as waste, because it hasn’t built the infrastructure to capture it and convert it to electricity to power Iraqi homes.
In Libya, a country prized for its light and sweet crude oil, electricity networks have buckled under years of civil war and the lack of a central government.
“The power cuts last the greater part of the day, when electricity is mostly needed,” said Muataz Shobaik, the owner of a butcher shop in the city of Benghazi, in Libya’s east, who uses a noisy generator to keep his coolers running.
“Every business has to have a backup off-grid solution now,” he said. Diesel fumes from his and neighboring shops’ machines hung thick in the air amid the oppressive heat.
The Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people rely on around 700 neighborhood generators across the territory for their homes. Thousands of private generators keep businesses, government institutions, universities and health centers running. Running on diesel, they churn black smoke in the air, tarring walls around them.
Since Israel bombed the only power plant in the Hamas-ruled territory in 2014, the station has never reached full capacity. Gaza only gets about half the power it needs from the plant and directly from Israel. Cutoffs can last up to 16 hours a day.
WAY OF LIFE
Perhaps nowhere do generators rule people’s lives as much as in Lebanon, where the system is so entrenched and institutionalized that private generator owners have their own business association.
They are crammed into tight streets, parking lots, on roofs and balconies and in garages. Some are as large as storage containers, others small and blaring noise.
Lebanon’s 5 million people have long depended on them. The word “moteur,” French for generator, is one of the most often spoken words among Lebanese.
Reliance has only increased since Lebanon’s economy unraveled in late 2019 and central power cutoffs began lasting longer. At the same time, generator owners have had to ration use because of soaring diesel prices and high temperatures, turning them off several times a day for breaks.
So residents plan their lives around the gaps in electricity.
Those who can’t start the day without coffee set an alarm to make a cup before the generator turns off. The frail or elderly in apartment towers wait for the generator to switch on before leaving home so they don’t have to climb stairs. Hospitals must keep generators humming so life-saving machines can operate without disruption.
“We understand people’s frustration, but if it wasn’t for us, people would be living in darkness,” said Ihab, the Egyptian operator of a generator station north of Beirut.
“They say we are more powerful than the state, but it is the absence of the state that led us to exist,” he said, giving only his first name to avoid trouble with the authorities.
Siham Hanna, a 58-year-old translator in Beirut, said generator fumes exacerbate her elderly father’s lung condition. She wipes soot off her balcony and other surfaces several times a day.
“It’s the 21st century, but we live like in the stone ages. Who lives like this?” said Hanna, who does not recall her country ever having stable electricity in her life.
Some in Lebanon and elsewhere have begun to install solar power systems in their homes. But most use it only to fill in when the generator is off. Cost and space issues in urban areas have also limited solar use.
In Iraq, the typical middle-income household uses generator power for 10 hours a day on average and pays $240 per Megawatt/hour, among the highest rates in the region, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.
The need for generators has become engrained in people's minds. At a recent concert in the capital, famed singer Umm Ali al-Malla made sure to thank not only the audience but also the venue’s technical director “for keeping the generator going” while her admirers danced.
TOXIC CONTAMINANTS
As opposed to power plants outside urban areas, generators are in the heart of neighborhoods, pumping toxins directly to residents.
This is catastrophic, said Najat Saliba, a chemist at the American University of Beirut who recently won a seat in Parliament.
“This is extremely taxing on the environment, especially the amount of black carbon and particles that they emit,” she said. There are almost no regulations and no filtering of particles, she added.
Researchers at AUB found that the level of toxic emissions may have quadrupled since Lebanon’s financial crisis began because of increased reliance on generators.
In Iraq's northern city of Mosul, miles of wires crisscross streets connecting thousands of private generators. Each produces 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases per 8 hours working time, according to Mohammed al Hazem, an environmental activist.
Similarly, a 2020 study on the environmental impact of using large generators in the University of Technology in Baghdad found very high concentrations of pollutants exceeding limits set by the United States’ Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization.
That was particularly because Iraqi diesel fuel has a high sulphur content — “one of the worst in the world,” the study said. The emissions include “sulphate, nitrate materials, atoms of soot carbon, ash” and pollutants that are considered carcinogens, it warned.
“The pollutants emitted from these generators exert a remarkable impact on the overall health of students and university staff, it said.

 

Topics: generators hazardous fumes environmental disaster

Lebanon's economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
Middle-East
Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world
Middle-East
Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world

Egypt's El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row

Egypt’s El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Egypt’s El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row

Egypt’s El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row
  • Cairo joined Gulf allies in cutting ties with Doha in June 2017 over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, soft line on Iran
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
AFP
DOHA: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is to visit Qatar on Tuesday for the first time since a four-year rift between Cairo and Doha, the royal palace announced.
The Qatari palace said on Twitter that El-Sisi would meet with the energy-rich Gulf state’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on a visit which the official news agency QNA described as marking “a new era in relations” between the two Arab countries.
The emir visited Cairo in June, when Qatari investments in cash-strapped Egypt were on the agenda, as well as cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors.
In late March, Cairo said Qatar planned to invest five billion dollars in Egypt, while hydrocarbon giant QatarEnergy announced an agreement with US major ExxonMobil to acquire a 40-percent stake in a gas exploration block off Egypt in the Mediterranean.
Cairo had joined Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, the UAE and Bahrain, in cutting ties with Doha in June 2017 over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood and alleged soft line on Iran.
Their blockade of Qatar was lifted in January 2021.

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier

Pro-Iran faction in Iraq sticks to its pick for premier
Updated 12 September 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: The main coalition of pro-Iran parties in Iraq said Monday it would keep its candidate for the post of prime minister, despite a backlash from its main Shiite rival.
The country is at a political impasse, with the two main Shiite groups clashing since October 2021 elections over who will be the next premier and how to appoint him.
The group headed by firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr wants parliament dissolved and early elections, but the Coordination Framework alliance of pro-Tehran factions wants a government to be put in place first.
On Monday, the Coordination Framework said it had reached an “understanding” with other political factions on how to proceed.
In a press release published by the INA state news agency, the Coordination Framework reiterated “its total commitment to its candidate presented for the post of Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.”
The group’s nomination of Sudani as premier had previously angered Sadr, whose supporters stormed parliament in late July, demanding fresh elections. They then staged a weeks-long sit-in outside the legislature.
On Monday, the Coordination Framework claimed to have reached “understandings with the national forces.”
It said it would “continue dialogue with all the parties ... to form a government endowed with full powers.”
The Coordination Framework also welcomed a declaration by Sunni-backed parliament speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi and the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (KDP).
On Sunday these two factions had reiterated their support for “early elections,” but preceded by “the formation of a government.”
Iraq’s latest crisis culminated at the end of August with Sadr supporters clashing with the army and the Iran-backed factions.
More than 30 Sadr supporters were killed and hundreds wounded in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when he called on his supporters to pull out and announced he was retiring from politics.
Under Iraq’s constitution, parliament can only be dissolved by an absolute majority vote in the house, following a request by one-third of deputies, or by the prime minister with the approval of the president.

Topics: Iraq Iran

Iraq's ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Middle-East
Iraq’s ancient ruins open up to tourism after Daesh atrocities
Iraqi conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes
Saudi Arabia
Iraqi conjoined twins arrive in Riyadh amid separation surgery hopes

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire

UN Security Council highlights benefits of Yemen truce, urges all parties to uphold ceasefire
  • Council members said that since the truce was implemented there has been a 60 percent reduction in casualties and a four-fold increase in fuel shipments through Hodeidah port
  • They also reiterated their “deep concern about the catastrophic ecological, maritime and humanitarian risk posed by the Safer tanker,” a decaying oil storage vessel off the nation’s coast
Updated 13 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Security Council on Monday highlighted the positive effects the ceasefire in Yemen is having on the country and its people.

The council said that since the implementation of the truce there has been a 60 percent reduction in casualties in the ongoing conflict and a four-fold increase in fuel shipments passing through Hodeidah port. In addition, the resumption of commercial flights to and from Sanaa has allowed 21,000 passengers to travel to receive medical treatment or reunite with their families.

Council members called on the Houthi militia and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen to “urgently intensify, and be flexible in, the negotiations under the auspices of the UN to agree on an expanded truce that could be translated into a durable ceasefire.”

They urged both parties to intensify their engagement with UN’s special envoy to Yemen on all aspects of negotiations, and to “eschew conditionality, and ensure their economic experts work closely with the UN, to implement measures to tackle the economic and financial crises.”

The members of the Security Council welcomed the exceptional measures taken by Yemen’s government to avert fuel shortages in Houthi-controlled areas following a Houthi order that affected the established process for providing clearance for fuel shipments. They called on the Houthis to cooperate with UN-led efforts to identify a durable solution that can ensure the flow of fuel into the country.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW: There is ‘a very strong consensus’ in favor of Yemen truce continuation, says US envoy Tim Lenderking

The council condemned the Houthi militia’s recent attacks on Taiz, its military parade in Hodeidah and all “visible manifestations in violation of the Hodeidah agreement,” and urged both sides to uphold and respect human rights, including the protection of civilians, especially children.

Members called on both sides to work with the special envoy to reach an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement based on agreed references and under the auspices of the UN, and reiterated the importance of the “full, equal and meaningful participation of women in the peace process, including a minimum 30 per cent participation by women.”

They also highlighted the gravity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and the ever-present danger of famine, while encouraging donors to fully fund the UN humanitarian response plan and support the efforts of the Yemeni government to stabilize the economy.

Council members reiterated their “deep concern about the catastrophic ecological, maritime and humanitarian risk posed by the Safer tanker,” a decaying storage vessel containing more than 1.14 million barrels of oil that has been moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen with little or no maintenance since the war began in 2015.

They commended the pledges that have been made to help fund the UN operational plan for the vessel, which involves assistance from member state governments and the private sector. They underlined their expectation that the UN will be ready, as soon as the funding target has been reached, to immediately start work on the oil-transfer operation.

Topics: Middle East Yemen UN UN Security Council (UNSC) Houthis

Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen's Abyan
Middle-East
Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia designates five individuals for association with activities in support of Houthis

Lebanon's economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
Updated 12 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies

Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsens as central bank pulls fuel subsidies
  • Protesters block Beirut, Tripoli roads as Lebanese government renews plea for international help to resolve Syrian refugee crisis
Updated 12 September 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s economic meltdown worsened on Monday as protesters blocked roads in Beirut and Tripoli over power cuts and the Banque du Liban’s decision to permanently remove fuel subsidies.

The demonstrations coincided with the Lebanese caretaker government’s renewed call for international efforts to help with the Syrian refugee crisis in the country.

In Qasqas and on Corniche Al-Mazraa, in Beirut, crowds used waste bins to block streets in response to the latest cost-of-living blow.

One protester said: “We can no longer bear this situation. We are dying. There is no electricity, no water, no medicine, and death awaits us near hospital doors because we do not have the means to pay for their services.”

A lack of vital medicines for cancer patients in Lebanon has recently hit the headlines amid a growing crisis in the country’s healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, George Brax, a member of the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners, said: “The central bank completely lifted fuel subsidies on Monday. The gasoline that will be sold at stations is now devoid of any subsidy and will be sold according to the dollar exchange rate on the black market.”

The gas gallon (20-liter) increased by 20,000 Lebanese pounds ($13.18) with the price of one gallon hitting 638,000 pounds, subject to exchange-rate fluctuations.

The Banque du Liban on Monday stopped securing a 20 percent subsidy rate, prompting importers to buy dollars on the black market (at a rate of 36,000 pounds to the dollar) to bring fuel into the country for sale to gas station owners. They had previously been buying dollars according to the central bank’s Sayrafa platform at around 7,000 pounds less than the black-market exchange rate.

Also on Monday, Lebanon’s interior minister urged representatives of Western embassies in the country to “unify efforts and meet the Lebanese authorities’ efforts” to resolve the Syrian refugee situation.

“Neglecting the issue of Syrian refugees may lead to an increase in the hosts’ resentment against the state and a decline in their trust in it and in the Lebanese justice system, as well as the social and psychological consequences that this may have on the hosts,” the minister said.

In a report published on Monday, the Litani River Authority made allegations about breaches of agreements, especially in the Bekaa region, related to trading, the establishment of farms, the raising of livestock, and the opening of shops selling clothes, food, and electronic devices in Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The report noted that what was happening, “contradicts the definition of a refugee in international agreements, is an exception to the provisions of Lebanese laws, and is in contrast to the situation of refugees in various countries.”

The authority called on the Lebanese interior minister, public and internal security forces, and ministers for social affairs, and labor to take appropriate action.

A plan by Lebanese authorities to resolve overcrowding issues and return 15,000 refugees a month to Syria has been rejected by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees agency.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, recently sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlining his concerns over the refugee crisis.

Executive director of the Civic Influence Hub, Ziad Al-Sayegh, said: “What the Lebanese authorities are doing regarding the issue of Syrian refugees is based on populism, and stems from intimidation, incitement, and beggary.”

The official questioned the reasoning behind not “unifying the statistical figures for the number of refugees and classifying Syrian workers and the Syrian refugees,” along with the absence of “inspections for the entry and exit of refugees to Syria.”

He also questioned why “400,000 Syrian refugees had not returned to the Qalamoun, Zabadani, and Al-Qusayr regions,” and what he said was Lebanon’s “refusal to sign a cooperation protocol with the UNHCR, through which they can determine where the refugees came from, where they can return, and what are the paths of their return.”

However, he also blamed the international community’s sluggish response to resolving the crisis.

“What is happening may create tensions between the refugees and the hosts and may endanger Lebanon’s national security,” Al-Sayegh added.

Topics: Lebanon Economic crisis Protests

Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world
Middle-East
Rise in breakups and divorce in Lebanon mirrors socio-economic changes across the Arab world
Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe
Middle-East
Lebanon seeks to name second investigator to stalled Beirut blast probe

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths

Cholera outbreak: Syria reports two dozen cases, three deaths
  • The main cause of the spread appears to be people drinking polluted water as well as watering plants in some areas with unclean water
Updated 12 September 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: Hospitals in the Syrian capital have been put on alert after more than two dozen cases of cholera and at least three deaths were reported in the war-torn country, health officials said on Monday.

The main cause of the spread appears to be people drinking polluted water as well as watering plants in some areas with unclean water.

Syria’s infrastructure has suffered severe damage since the country’s conflict began in March 2011 where residents of some areas have no access to clean water.

The conflict had killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, many of them living in tent settlements around the country.

The World Health Organization’s office in Damascus had no immediate comment.

Pro-regime news agency SANA quoted the head of the Health Ministry in Damascus, Mohammed Samer Shahrour, as saying that the ministry is coordinating with departments in all provinces to test water as well as some fruits and vegetable. He added that hospitals in government-held parts of the country have the medicines to deal with cholera cases.

In areas controlled by US-backed fighters in northeast Syria, the head of the health department in the region, Jwan Mustafa, reported three deaths and several other cases over the weekend.

Mustafa added in a statement that most of the cases in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria are in the eastern province of Deir Exxor.

He said some were discharged from hospital.

In the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest and once commercial center, the Health Ministry reported 15 cases, including a nine-year-old child who suffered diarrhea and vomiting before getting treatment and being discharged.

The ministry said cholera was also discovered in a factory that makes ice cubes and was closed immediately.

The Health Ministry urged residents to make sure they are drinking water from a known clean source as well as to wash well fruits and vegetables.

Topics: Syria cholera

Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that is treatable with antibiotics. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq announces first cholera death since new outbreak
UK says Ukraine's Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak
World
UK says Ukraine’s Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Two illegal residents arrested for possession of drugs
Two illegal residents arrested for possession of drugs
Egypt's El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row
Egypt’s El-Sisi to make first visit to Qatar after four-year row
In parts of Middle East, power generators spew toxic fumes 24/7
A new generator is lifted to a roof to replace an old generator in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP)
Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war
In this picture taken on May 9, 2022, the Sony logo is displayed at an entrance of the company's headquarters in Tokyo. (AFP)
After risky journey, migrant and his dog say goodbye at US border
Brayan Pinto, a migrant from Venezuela seeking asylum, says goodbye to his dog Brandy. (REUTERS)

