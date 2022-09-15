You are here

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City
The agreement will see SR85 million ($22.6 million) invested in the developments
SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City

SMEs to benefit from dozens of new factories built in Riyadh Third Industrial City
RIYADH: Some 84 factories will be built in Riyadh Third Industrial City under the terms of a deal struck by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, and MASIC Logistics.

The agreement will see SR85 million ($22.6 million) invested in the developments, and is part of the authority’s efforts to cooperate with private sector entities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and Shareek program. 

MODON will allocate an industrial land plot spanning 80,749 sq. m. in Riyadh Third Industrial City with a ready factory space of 2,700 sq. m., according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The program aims to develop partnership between the public and private sectors, and raise its contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent. 

Industrial cities currently have 1,000 ready factories, in which 95 percent of them are allocated for small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs and women investors, according to Kosai Al-Abdulkarim, the director of marketing and corporate communications.

He added that the ready factory space option varies between 700 to 1,500 sq. m. and other small spaces with areas of 350 sq. m..

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, MODON has lately inaugurated 58 ready factories spanning 2,700 sq.m. in Sudair Industrial City to stimulate the role of SMEs in the local economy.

ABU DHABI: e& announced on Thursday a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management as a founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Middle East’s largest sporting event.

As a founding partner, e& will collaborate closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1 to drive consumer engagement with digital experiences.

“These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to UAE,” e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar said.

“Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities to not only build new relationships and enhance customer experiences but also to seal our brand positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers societies,” he said.

“Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world’s sporting calendar. 

“We are proud to be part of this global show alongside other reputed global brands, a next-generation, technology-driven sport appealing to a broad and ever-growing audience that resonates with the values of e& and its ambitions of transforming into a global technology and investment conglomerate. 

“The event will allow us to explore possibilities that will elevate the visitor experience most innovatively at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management CEO Saif Al-Noaimi said: “We are proud and honored to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world’s eyes on Abu Dhabi during race week provides e& with an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story as it grows and evolves. 

“The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event. With exceptional demand following last year’s record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. 

“We will once again create some unforgettable memories for visitors from around the world in front of our biggest-ever crowds. We look forward to e& joining us on that journey.”

This year’s race weekend will be held from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2022 F1 season finale will conclude a four-day event packed with entertainment and racing action.

Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia are the first international superstar acts to be announced for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, with two more premium global artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The on-track schedule will again include Formula 2 and Formula 4 UAE. This year’s event will also feature a special edition of historic F1 cars on the track, providing spectators with a view into past eras of Formula 1, with additional on-track experiences available throughout the weekend

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. has announced the establishment of a new legal entity in Bahrain after more than 20 years of operations in the market.

The firm signed the incorporation commercial registration of Saudi Cable Co. Bahrain as a standalone legal company on Sept. 6, according to a bourse filing.

The move comes as a step toward the cable group’s restructuring efforts.

“Establishing this new stand-alone legal entity at this key market will support the financial stability of operations and contribute to SCC's positioning and regional leadership,” the company said.

It added that it will reflect positively on its sales and shareholders’ equity.

RIYADH: Fuel cell producer Advent Technologies Holdings has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi-based energy solutions company Hydrogen Systems to boost its sales in the Middle East.

The Boston-headquartered firm will also collaborate with Hydrogen Systems to explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications across the region.

Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s chairman and CEO, stated: “We look forward to a successful partnership with Hydrogen Systems to support the effort in the Middle East to decarbonize faster by adopting hydrogen and HT-PEM fuel cells to replace conventional and polluting energy sources. 

“Hydrogen Systems’ industry knowledge and reach provide an advantage in bringing disruptive, emerging fuel cell solutions to a mature application.”

Sattam Alsuwailem, CEO of Hydrogen Systems, said his firm was looking forward to “bringing Advent’s highly differentiated technology to the Middle East market.”

“We are excited to have Advent as our new industry partner and truly believe that this new collaboration can play a vital role in speeding up the Middle East’s transition to clean energy technologies,” he added. 

Hydrogen Systems was founded in 2009 and is focused on the localization and development of hydrogen energy and decarbonization solutions to meet the growing demand in the region.

 

RIYADH: Oman energy company OQ has selected Bank of America and Bank Muscat to assist in the initial public offering of its gas pipeline unit, as the Sultanate steadily moves ahead in its privatization program. 

Quoting people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the IPO of OQ Gas Network could raise as much as $800 million. The sources, who asked for anonymity, revealed that OQ may consider listing in Muscat and Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, known as Tadawul. 

According to the sources, more banks may enter the deal, and listing details about size and locations could change as nothing has yet been finalized. 

RIYADH: Metito, one of the Middle East’s leading water development companies, is building the world’s largest desalination plant in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Desalination International Conference held in Riyadh, Metito’s Managing Director Fady Juez said that Al Jubail’s desalination plant is set to produce 1 million cubic meters per day and will be the largest in the world.

The project was rewarded by the Saline Water Conversion Corp., the largest water desalination entity in the world, said Juez.

Founded in 1958, Metito has been a leading provider of intelligent water management solutions in the Middle East and North African region.

The company was one of the first to introduce reverse osmosis technology, which is the treatment of water using pressure, in the region.

According to Juez, Metito was the first Arab-based water treatment company to introduce desalination by RO in 1972, when no one knew about the technology outside the US.

“Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries in the world to start investing into large desalination plants by reverse osmosis for the infrastructure projects,” he added.

The company has a strong presence in the Kingdom through its partnerships with SWCC and NEOM.

“We built a 125,000 cubic meter per day water desalination plant in NEOM that supplies the initial phases of the city. It is the first large desalination plant powered by solar energy, 25 percent of its capacity is solar powered,” Juez stated.

Metito was the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor, completing a record-breaking 50,000 cubic meters per day in six months.

The plant has been operating for a year and a half in partial capacity and six months in full capacity.

Moreover, the company is building a large sewage treatment plant wholly owned and funded by Metito in the city of Dammam.

“We’re building the first and largest independent sewage treatment plant in the city of Dammam. It is 200,000 cubic meters per day where we are investing and owning the plant. It will start operation very soon,” Juez said.

In fact, Qatar’s Public Works Authority recently selected a Metito-led consortium for the contract to develop a $1 billion sewage treatment plant in the Wakra and Al-Wukair area. The consortium includes Qatar-based Al-Attiya Motors & Trading Co. and Kuwait’s Gulf Investment Corp.

