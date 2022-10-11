You are here

UAE rolls out unemployment insurance scheme

The new unemployment insurance scheme applies to public and private sector employees across the UAE. (File/AFP)
  • The compensation, which will be paid monthly, is calculated at 60 percent of the employee’s salary
DUBAI: The UAE has started rolling out an unemployment insurance scheme that assures financial support for Emiratis and residents who lost their jobs until they find a new opportunity, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization announced on Tuesday.
The compensation, which will be paid monthly, is calculated at 60 percent of the employee’s salary with a maximum of $5,400 (20,000 dirhams) for no more than three months from the date of their unemployment.
The ministry said the scheme aims to provide “social security” during unemployment, while reducing business risks, state news agency WAM reported.
“It also aims to boost the attractiveness of the UAE’s job market for the best international and national talents and contribute to building a competitive knowledge-based economy that is among the best globally,” the ministry added.
The insurance applies to public and private sector employees across the UAE, except investors, domestic helpers, part-time employees, juveniles under the age of 18 and retirees who receive a retirement pension, the ministry noted.
To be eligible for the scheme, employees need to have been insured for at least 12 months, calculated from the date of subscription in the insurance system. They also must not have been dismissed from their work for disciplinary reasons.

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries

  • Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped
  • President Kais Saied has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages
TUNISI: Frustrated motorists queued in long lines outside Tunisian petrol stations on Tuesday even after the energy minister had said a shortage would end on Monday with a new delivery of fuel.
Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped, leading to lines of cars stretching kilometers in some places, causing bad traffic in Tunisian cities.
“I didn’t go to work today,” said Mohamed Neji, who had been waiting for an hour and a half in the Ariana district of Tunis.
“We’ve become like refugees in our own country,” he added, alluding to other shortages that have struck Tunisia in recent weeks including flour, sugar, butter, milk and cooking oil.
Tunisia faces a crisis in public finances and the influential labor union which has branches in government and national supply sectors says the state has struggled to pay for imports of goods that it sells at subsidised rates.
President Kais Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution, has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages.
Tunisia hopes soon to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue program that could also unlock billions of dollars in bilateral support from other countries.
However, it is not clear if it can push through the reforms that the IMF wants, including reductions in subsidies that are opposed by the labor union.
Near petrol stations in Tunis on Tuesday there was furious honking from cars as lines of waiting motorists blocked traffic lanes, with vehicles crammed into the spaces around.
Cars at many petrol stations were only allowed to fill up to 30 dinars ($9) worth of petrol, or about 13 liters. At some, petrol station workers were distributing petrol from plastic bottles to ease congestion at the pumps.
“I waited my turn for two hours. It’s a nightmare we live every day. I no longer have confidence in the state. It’s bankrupt, but they in government keep telling us everything is available,” said Zara, a woman waiting in Ariana.

Iraq MPs to meet Thursday to elect president: speaker

  • Thursday's parliamentary session would have "a single item on the agenda, the election of the President of the Republic"
  • The country has yet to form a new government after last year's election
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament will meet on Thursday to “elect the president,” a press release from speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi’s office said on Tuesday, after months of political impasse.
More than a year after the last general election in Iraq, Halbussi’s office said Thursday’s parliamentary session would have “a single item on the agenda, the election of the President of the Republic.”
Iraqis last voted on October 10, 2021 in an election triggered by a wave of mass protests against endemic corruption, rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure.
Ahead of Tuesday’s surprise announcement, the United Nations mission had urged political factions to end the deadlock paralysing the oil-rich country, warning that “Iraq is running out of time.”
The country has yet to form a new government after last year’s election, leaving caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in charge.
Rival Shiite Muslim factions in parliament have been vying for influence and the right to select a new premier and government.
The standoff has seen both sides set up protest camps and at times has sparked deadly street clashes in Baghdad.
On August 30, current President Barham Saleh had urged “new, early elections in accordance with a national consensus,” saying these could provide “an exit from the stifling crisis.”
The largely honorific post of Iraqi president is traditionally reserved for a Kurd.

UAE president meets with Russia’s Putin

  • Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has doubled trade exchange with Russia reaching five billion dollars
DUBAI: The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

During a meeting with Putin, Sheikh Mohamed said his country seeks to contribute to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability in the world, and is working to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions to crises.

 

 

Sheikh Mohamed added that the UAE has doubled trade exchange with Russia reaching five billion dollars.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the president's visit to Russia aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis.

The UAE called for diplomacy, dialogue, and respect for the rules and principles of international law.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 11, 2022. (Reuters)

The Gulf country “seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Putin told the Gulf country’s president that the UAE has played a major role in the region.

He added that Moscow wants energy markets to be balanced between supply and demand, and that its actions are aimed at creating stability in the energy sector.

 

 

UAE rolls out emergency document e-services for Emiratis

  • Service enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes
DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out an electronic service for Emirati travelers returning from abroad and in need of emergency documents for their travel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s ‘e-return document’ platform provides services to Emirati citizens whose passports expired or lost them, as well as documentary support for newborns.

The electronic service aims to facilitate the issuance of emergency passports, which previously took up to three days, a report from state news agency WAM said.

The service also enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes, which will be emailed to them free of charge and without the need to visit a UAE embassy or consulate, WAM added.

Emiratis who want to avail of the service can apply on the ministry’s website, www.mofaic.gov.ae, or on its smart application, UAE MOFAIC.

Erdogan to meet Putin in Astana: Turkish official

  • Erdogan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month
  • The Turkish leader still hopes to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together for truce talks
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the margins of a regional summit in the Kazakh capital Astana this week, a Turkish official told AFP.
The official initially said the meeting would be on Wednesday, but later said it appeared Erdogan was likely to meet Putin on Thursday, according to the latest program.
Erdogan is scheduled to fly to Astana on Wednesday for talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said the Turkish official.
Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors — Russia and Ukraine.
Erdogan has not yet commented on mass Russian strikes across Ukraine on Monday, which Ukrainian emergency services said killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100.
But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone call with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after the attacks, a Turkish diplomatic source said, without elaborating further.
Erdogan met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last month.
The Turkish leader still hopes to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together for truce talks that neither side particularly wants but which Turkish officials insist are essential and realistic.
NATO member Turkey has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia.
Erdogan is keen to boost trade with Moscow as he tries to stabilize the battered Turkish economy in the run up to elections next June.
Last month Ankara bowed to pressure from the United States and confirmed the last three Turkish banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling the plug.
The decision followed weeks of increasingly blunt warnings from Washington for Turkey to either limit economic ties with Russia or face the threat of sanctions itself.

