Kuwait's Chief of General Staff meets with NATO Defense College Commandant

Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff meets with NATO Defense College Commandant
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff meets with NATO Defense College Commandant

Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff meets with NATO Defense College Commandant
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Khaled Salih Al-Sabah met with the Commandant of the NATO Defense College Lieutenant-General Olivier Rittimann.

They both discussed defense cooperation, according to press statement on KUNA. 

The meeting also touched on several topics, including ways to boost military cooperation between the two sides.  

Kuwaiti lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun named as parliament speaker

Kuwaiti lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun named as parliament speaker
Kuwaiti lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun named as parliament speaker

Kuwaiti lawmaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun named as parliament speaker
  • The 88-year-old lawmaker will hold the post until the end of the National Assembly's four-year term
  • Parliament to reconvene on Nov. 1
KUWAIT: Ahmad Al-Saadoun has been named as Kuwait’s speaker of parliament after no lawmaker contested his candidacy on Tuesday.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the 88-year-old lawmaker will hold the post until the end of the National Assembly’s four-year term.

His election came after Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the parliament’s session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29.

Al-Saadoun previously served as the parliament speaker in 1985, 1992 and 1996 after being a member for 10 years starting from 1975.

Before the speaker’s election, the government was asked to leave the hall to allow members to elect the speaker “in a transparent and fair manner,” according to state news agency KUNA.

Al-Saadoun closed the first session of the country’s 17th National Assembly on Tuesday, calling for members to convene again on Nov. 1.

Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community

Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community
Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community

Yemen seeks greater humanitarian intervention from international community
  • Miftah aims to meet health, education, water, and childhood protection needs of those living in Marib
  • Abdulmalik called on the international community to condemn and act against the Houthi militia's excessive use of landmines
DUBAI: Yemen’s Marib deputy governor Abd-Rabbu Miftah has asked UNICEF to support efforts by local authorities to respond to the growing needs of internally displaced people (IDP) in the country. 
Miftah made the requests during talks held on Tuesday with UNICEF’s representative in Yemen, Philippe Duamelle, who is on an official visit in Marib, reported state agency Saba. 
Duamelle is in the Yemeni governorate to broaden partnerships with local bodies and get first-hand information on the current humanitarian situation in the war-torn city. 
Miftah aims to meet health, education, water, and childhood protection needs of those living in Marib with the help and support of UNICEF. 
He also expressed his appreciation for the UN organization’s significant humanitarian intervention in the governorate. 
Duamelle praised the robust partnership with Marib local authority and its understanding of the growing needs of IDPs who continue to arrive in the city daily. 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ma’een Abdulmalik reiterated the government’s keenness to establish regional and international collaborations with local demining programs during a meeting in Aden. 
During the talks held with a delegation from the Hello Trust Organization, Abdulmalik called on the international community to condemn and act against the Houthi militia’s excessive use of landmines, which violates international law. 
Program director Calvin Ricin, and director of the organization's program in Yemen Abdullah al-Khasawina, also discussed demining projects focused on clearing the country from mine planted by Houthis. 
Yemen’s Minister Planning and International Cooperation Wa’id Badhib also called on the World Bank (WB) to increase aid as part of further efforts to support the country’s ongoing crisis. 
Badhib, who made the appeal during a meeting with WB’s President David Malpass and governors of Arab Central Banks at the World Bank’s headquarters in Washington. 
He called on the international financial institution to handle ‘grassroots of food insecurity, energy and promote investment in the infrastructure,’ state news agency Saba reported. 
Badhib welcomed the WB’s decisions to re-establish its presence in Aden, and urged the entity to help develop private-owned businesses Yemen.

UAE to provide $100m additional aid to Ukraine as top envoy pushes for de-escalation of conflict

UAE to provide $100m additional aid to Ukraine as top envoy pushes for de-escalation of conflict
UAE to provide $100m additional aid to Ukraine as top envoy pushes for de-escalation of conflict

UAE to provide $100m additional aid to Ukraine as top envoy pushes for de-escalation of conflict
  • UAE supports peace and stability at regional and global levels
  • Need for continuing serious consultations among parties involved in the Ukraine crisis
DUBAI: The UAE is providing $100 million worth of additional relief for Ukrainians affected by the ongoing crisis.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE President, said he believes the supplementary aid emphasized the importance of solidarity in times of war and conflict, and the UAE’s continued efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the Ukraine crisis, state news agency WAM reported.

The UAE leader had previously visited St. Petersburg to meet with his counterpart President Vladimir Putin in a push for diplomacy and dialogue among all parties to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Sheikh Mohamed also had a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the week where they agreed on the importance of de-escalating and reducing tension between Kyiv and Moscow.

The aid announcement comes as top UAE envoy, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, pushed for a de-escalation of the conflict during talks with a senior Russian diplomat.

Gargash took a similar track to the president in the UAE’s peace-building initiative when he met with Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and Special Presidential Representative on the Middle East.

In his meeting with the Russian diplomat, Dr. Gargash stressed the UAE’s support for peace and stability at regional and global levels and exerting all possible efforts to promote de-escalation in various parts of the world, WAM reported.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the need for continuing serious consultations among parties involved in the Ukraine crisis to reach a peaceful settlement.

No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus

No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus
No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus

No letup on day 8 of Israeli blockade of Nablus
  • Dozens of people have been arrested as Israeli authorities hunt for members of military group Areen Al-Osood, which is accused of targeting Israeli military forces and settlers
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army’s blockade of 200,000 people in Nablus and surrounding villages in the occupied West Bank continued for an eighth day on Tuesday.

Several main arteries remain closed. Cement blocks have been used to block city entrances and random mobile checkpoints continue to disrupt the life of residents, Palestinian sources told Arab News. There has been no letup in the crackdown by the Israeli Defense Forces, internal security service Shin Bet, or Israeli Border Police forces in Nablus, Jenin and other West Bank towns.

Dozens of people have been arrested and their light arms confiscated as Israeli authorities hunt for members of local military group Areen Al-Osood, which has been accused of targeting Israeli military forces and settlers. Its 150 fighters are not affiliated with traditional Palestinian organizations such as Fatah or Hamas.

Israeli settlers in the area have significantly escalated attacks on Palestinian farmers, targeting villages and towns, closing crossroads, cutting down trees, and smashing Palestinian vehicles.

Analysts view the crackdown against the backdrop of the upcoming legislative election in Israel on Nov. 1. Some have expressed concerns that the attacks might escalate in the coming days as a form of collective punishment, as the heavy-handed treatment of Palestinians can help politicians gain votes among settlers in the West Bank, the number of which is estimated at about 700,000.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed, dozens injured and hundreds arrested by the Israeli army since the start of the year in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the closure of the city, a commercial hub and the economic capital of the West Bank, has led to the complete paralysis of commercial activity in the city.

“All furniture stores and restaurants are suffering from a decrease in the number of shoppers due to the suspension of the economic cycle in Nablus,” Nasrallah said.

“As an employee, I am not ready to spend four hours waiting at an Israeli military checkpoint to reach my workplace in Ramallah. After passing through the checkpoint, I may be exposed to attacks from settlers scattered along the road between Nablus and Ramallah.”

The siege, at the height of the olive-picking season negatively, also affects farmers, he added.

Markets in Nablus are mostly frequented by people from surrounding villages and towns. The residents of the city anticipate an Israeli military invasion as part of the crackdown on Areen Al-Osood. Israeli authorities canceled entry passes to Israel for 164 relatives of groups members this week.

Yassin Dwaikat, a member of Nablus Chamber of Commerce, told Arab News that the city's financial losses amounted to millions of dollars during the first week of the siege, adding that the tourism, restaurant, hotel, resorts, parks, retail and wholesale trade, health and education sectors were affected.

“We cannot currently calculate the exact amount of the financial losses but they are estimated at millions of dollars, and the longer the siege continues, the more losses people incur,” he said.

Nablus was subjected to an Israeli economic siege between 2001 and 2007, which was lifted after an international intervention.

The Palestinian National Initiative said the current siege “by the occupation army constitutes an aggressive crime and collective punishment that targets our people and endangers their lives and deprives them of a normal life. The blockade deprives university and school students of education and represents a threat to the lives of patients, especially those with chronic diseases. It deprives farmers of access to their agricultural land, especially during the olive-harvest season.”

Meanwhile, Israel expressed anger at Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh’s visit to the Jenin camp on Sunday, where he offered his condolences to the families of people killed by Israeli forces, and delivered a speech accusing Israeli authorities of using Palestinian blood as a means to make electoral gains on Nov. 1.

“From the camp of sacrifices, Jenin camp, we say that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain … this struggle is a cumulative process, generation after generation, sacrifices after sacrifices,” Shtayyeh said in a message posted on Facebook.

Iranian regime's relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief
Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief

Iranian regime’s relentless attacks on protesters must end, says UN human rights chief
  • More than 20 children reportedly killed during the current protests; schools have been raided and pupils sent to "psychological centers"
  • Patterns of torture and violations of prisoners' right to due process "are common" among security forces, according to UN Human Rights Office
NEW YORK CITY: Volker Turk, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, on Tuesday said he is deeply concerned about the unrelenting violent crackdown by security forces on protesters in Iran, including reports of arbitrary arrests and the killing and detention of children.

More than a month after nationwide protests broke out over the death in police custody of 23-year-old Mahsa Amini, as many as 23 children have been killed and many more injured in a number of provinces by live bullets or metal pellets fired at close range, or by fatal beatings, according to Turk’s office.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the high commissioner, said that security forces have carried out raids on several schools, during which children were arrested, along with school principals who refused to cooperate with the officers.

Iran’s minister of education confirmed that “an unspecified” number of children were sent to “psychological centers” after they were detained while participating in anti-government protests.

“Under human rights treaties, accepted by Iran, the Islamic Republic has an obligation to protect children’s right to life under any circumstances, and to respect and protect their right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest,” according to a statement issued by Shamdasani.

“Along with the mass arrests of protesters, our office has also received reports of the arrests of at least 90 members of civil society, including human rights defenders, lawyers, artists, and journalists. On Oct. 12 three lawyers were arrested as they demonstrated outside the bar association in Tehran.”

A large number of such detainees, along with students, opposition politicians and environmentalists, are among the inmates at Evin prison in Tehran, where a fire broke out on Oct. 15. Although the circumstances surrounding the blaze remain unclear, there have been reports of explosions and gunfire. Iranian officials said at least eight prisoners died and 61 were injured. Many prisoners were reportedly beaten during the incident and transferred to other detention centers.

Shamdasani repeated UN Human Rights Office concerns about “patterns of ill-treatment, torture and medical neglect of prisoners,” and said: “Violations of due process, including keeping prisoners incommunicado in solitary confinement with no access to a lawyer, are common.

“The continued unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against protesters must stop. Arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty.”

The office has called on Iranian authorities to immediately release all detainees, while reminding them of their obligation under international law to protect the physical and mental health and well-being of inmates, adding that “any use of force must strictly comply with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and non-discrimination.”

It also urged the regime in Tehran to conduct “prompt, impartial and independent investigations into all alleged violations, including the killing of children, and to ensure those responsible are prosecuted” and, more broadly, to “address the underlying causes of the grievances of the population instead of using violence to suppress the protests.”

