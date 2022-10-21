REVIEW: ‘Ramy’ season three — this show just keeps getting better

DUBAI: Praise for “Ramy” — the story of a first-generation millennial American Muslim trying to reconcile his Egyptian heritage, his religion, and the Western culture in which he was raised — is nothing new. As the comedy-drama, created by its lead, Ramy Youssef, launches its third season, it has established itself as both a prime example of a particular type of show featuring a slightly lost, slightly overwhelmed lead character striving, but usually failing, to be better (“Better Things” and “Atlanta,” for example), and of a rare portrayal of Muslims in Western media, in which two Arabs can talk together for minutes-long scenes that have no connection to bombings or extremism. But in its third season, now showing on OSN+, “Ramy” reaches new heights.
Season two saw Ramy seeking clarity and guidance from a new mentor, Sheikh Ali. It seemed like Ramy was ready to grow up and take on some genuine responsibility, at least until he slept with his first cousin the night before his wedding to Zainab. That was just the latest step in the show’s apparent effort to make the initially likeable Ramy impossible to like. His selfishness, and the damage it does, is a constant presence.
Season three starts one year on from the wedding, with Zainab having filed for divorce immediately and Ramy struggling to pay off his six-figure debt to her for breaking their marriage contract. If season two’s focus was faith, then season three’s it seems, is love — in all its facets. Love between parents and children (and the ‘duty’ that is involved, or not, in that); love between friends; love between long-married couples whose lives haven’t turned out as they hoped; physical love; self-love, and more. All of which are tackled with fearlessness and honesty. And laughs (though rarely jokes).
But the show also zooms out from Ramy and his family’s daily to tackle wider issues including Palestine. Ramy’s family are furious when he starts dealing with Israelis to help boost his jewelry business, resulting in more intelligent and nuanced arguments than many of those on news networks.
The ensemble cast — particularly Amr Waked, Hiam Abbas and May Calamawy as Ramy’s father, mother, and sister — are excellent, playing for realism, not laughs. The chemistry between them is instantly believable and gives “Ramy” an emotional anchor that allows it to take the audience into uncomfortable, unfamiliar territory. At times, it’s not clear that “Ramy” is even a comedy anymore. But for a show that dispels so many stereotypes, that makes perfect sense. Don’t try and label this. Just watch it.
Wild peregrine falcons thrive in new habitat at UK’s newly inaugurated Battersea Power Station
The falcons, which are protected under British wildlife laws, are back in their preferred location after 9 years in a custom-built temporary nest while building work took place
Updated 21 October 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: One of London’s most recognizable buildings, Battersea Power Station, is a favorite spot for peregrine falcons, which have bred 22 chicks there in the past 10 years.
“The peregrine falcon is a highly territorial and adaptable species, as demonstrated at Battersea Power Station, a major construction site since 2013,” David Morrison, a peregrine falcon urban consultant, told Arab News. “The birds have adapted to the changing landscape, and adjusted to all aspects of the works.”
Morrison, who also looks after other birds, including black redstarts was hired by BPS in 2000 to monitor the falcons, the fastest bird in the world, when they were first spotted nesting at the site. The developer working there at the time had to halt construction work until their chicks had hatched and left the nest, as their habitats are protected by UK law.
“Peregrine falcons and black redstarts are Schedule 1 species and, as such, it is a criminal offense to disturb them while they are breeding,” said Morrison, who is a Schedule 1 license holder and regularly works with governing bodies to assist in breeding and management efforts.
“Adults and young at or near their nests fall under the highest protection given by UK Wildlife laws.”
Peregrine falcons are the dominant species of falcon in London as they are large, extremely fast and very aggressive, he added, and their numbers are at an all-time high. A national survey conducted in 2014 identified 1,505 breeding pairs in the UK, and the current figure is estimated to exceed 2,000 pairs.
At least 45 of those breeding pairs are in the English capital. Morrison monitors and assists 16 of them at various locations, including the Houses of Parliament, which is also undergoing construction and refurbishment work, and the Tate Modern art gallery.
“They prefer elaborate buildings with ledges and niches, especially for fledgling juveniles, with sufficient height to provide a buffer from any disturbance below,” he said.
Between 2013 and July this year, the falcons at BPS — which officially opened on Oct. 14 as a public attraction celebrating the building’s illustrious past as a power station — were housed in a temporary, purpose-built tower with a nesting box, where they thrived and fledged 20 juveniles.
“The Tower and the nest box offered breeding stability, a proper egg ‘scrape’ where eggs could not roll and, above all, protection from the elements, removing the risk of being washed out or flooded,” Morrison said.
“Their new permanent nest, integrated into the northeast wash tower of the power station, also offers complete protection (and) the pair have already shown that they favor it considerably.”
A “recovery plan” is also in place to help juvenile birds that get stuck on the ground during the crucial fledging phase.
Sarah Banham, head of communities and sustainability at the Battersea Power Station Development Company, said when developers began construction work in 2014 on the decommissioned Grade II listed coal-fired power station, which had been empty since the 1980s, they understood that to refurbish the site and get it ready for occupation, they had to move the peregrines safely.
“We built this new riverside penthouse for the peregrine falcons … It’s got a riverside terrace with a balcony so they can look out across the river, they have two front doors, and they’ve got the brickwork inside. I mean, it’s incredible,” she said.
Their new permanent habitat is easy to clean, to avoid contamination, she said, and there are plans to track the chicks that are born there next year after they leave the nest to see where they go.
The nesting site provides ideal hunting grounds for the birds as they can swoop down over the River Thames, or hunt from perches on chimneys or construction cranes in search of the other birds that are their prey, which can include sparrows, hawks and kestrels, though they live mainly on pigeons.
Banham said the falcons bond in pairs and there are only ever two adults in a nest at a time. When one dies, another bird will move in.
“Since I’ve been on the project, which is 16 years, we’ve had two females here and then I think the last male left about three years ago, so we’ve got a new, younger male who’s very good at hunting and they are now bonded,” she said.
The young father has a particular fondness for hunting the wild green parakeets that live in nearby Battersea Park, she added.
Why Beirut plays a central role in this year’s Lyon Biennale
The Lebanese capital is key to the curators’ vision of a ‘Manifesto of Fragility’
Updated 21 October 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: When Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath began planning their curation of the Lyon Biennale, in March 2020, the world was just waking up to the dangers of COVID-19.
Naturally, the disruption and damage of the pandemic ended up having a major influence — not just logistically (it was delayed for a year), but thematically.
Bardaouil tells Arab News that the conversations he and Fellrath had with creatives all raised similar concerns. “We’re all so conscious of our fragility and our mortality, how vulnerable these structures we’ve built are — one virus and we’re building from scratch. So there was this sense of hopelessness. But, at the same time, people started to find ways of resisting.
“We thought it would be important to talk about how this consciousness of weakness could be the basis for a new way of thinking about forms of resistance that allow us to use this fragility as a stepping-stone, instead of always pushing it to one side and always wanting more, stronger, better.” Hence the biennale’s theme: “Manifesto of Fragility.”
Bardaouil, who now lives in Berlin, is a native of Beirut, which, aside from the pandemic, also went through financial and political meltdown and the horrific port explosion of August 2020 — all of which he believes has left the city’s inhabitants at a lower ebb than ever before.
The curators wanted to find a way of “shedding light on that antagonism that has been going on for decades (in Beirut) — between moments of prosperity and well-being and a sense of self-confidence and achievement, and these lows where you feel you’re at a dead end.”
But they knew they couldn’t simply shoehorn Beirut into the Lyon Biennale. As it turned out, they had no need to. History provided.
As the pair began to research ideas, they discovered the two cities have been linked for hundreds of years, ever since Lyon was a major center for silk production and the area around Mount Lebanon became a vital source of raw silk for the local merchants. “In terms of size, it wasn’t the biggest,” Bardaouil explains. “But in terms of how much power they had to monopolize the market, it was very important.”
Wealthy families in Lyon began to acquire land in Lebanon, where they built factories for raw silk production. By the 1850s, it was a vital export and Lebanon’s farmers shifted away from food crops to plant mulberry trees.
But then came the First World War. “And then,” Bardaouil says, “there’s starvation. Because you can’t eat the leaves of mulberry trees. So lots of people are forced to leave — this huge wave of emigration from Lebanon in the First World War to North America and other parts of the world, but also even earlier, because of (Lyon’s) monopoly, the farmers were always in debt to the agents who were supplying their money. So people started emigrating in the 1870s and 80s, and women started going into the work force. A lot of things we see today — the social standing of Lebanese women; emigration; the rise of families who are still some of the most dominant in politics and society — all go back to the silk and Lyon.”
The ties deepened: Lyon’s silk merchants affected the selection of the first French High Commissioner in Lebanon, and supported the Jesuits who set up many of the country’s schools — not out of generosity, but to gain free child labor.
“It’s a very intriguing and ugly and beautiful history, all at the same time — a conflation of religion, politics, education and economy,” Bardaouil says.
The curators have highlighted that history with their customary flair. “We like to find entry points that bring a project into direct contact with its local context then branch out into something more universal,” Bardaouil explains. So the biennale is in three stages. The first focuses on an individual: Louise Brunet, a woman from Lyon who took part in a revolt in 1834 against the terrible working conditions of the silk weavers, got sent to prison, then emigrated to work in a silk factory in Mount Lebanon, where she led another revolt.
“For us she became this symbol of fragility and resistance,” says Bardaouil. “We thought, ‘How many Louise Brunets are there in the world, throughout history?’ She could be a black woman brought from Senegal to pretend to be the wife of some Zulu leader at the colonial exhibition in 1894 in Lyon. She could be a Japanese immigrant in America sent to a concentration camp after Pearl Harbor. She became a metaphor, a symbol. In this section, we’re talking about the fragility of race, the fragility of our bodies, of our desires. All these things.”
From there, the show expands to look at an entire city as a symbol of fragility: Beirut. Specifically its ‘Golden Age,’ from the end of the French Mandate to the start of the Civil War, in five stages, covering artists’ representations of Place, Body (including the women’s liberation movement), Form (the various styles that artists in Lebanon adopted), Politics, and War.
For the show’s third section, “A World of Endless Promise,” Bardaouil and Fellrath invited artists from across the globe “to think with us about our fragility and different forms of resistance. How do we move forward using this fragility as a platform? How do we live in the world?”
Through the works on display in the show’s middle section, Bardaouil says, “We wanted to celebrate these artists and say, ‘Look, this city has given so much. It’s been a major contributor to the language and practice of modernism.’ But at the same time, it’s a bit of a cautionary tale. Because if it was such a golden age, then how come we had a civil war just a few years later, the repercussions of which are still with us today?”
The nostalgia surrounding this period of Lebanon’s history is something Bardaouil has been familiar with since childhood — when clichés like “The Arab Riviera” or “The Paris of the East” were common.
“As a child, of course, your eyes sparkle; it’s so exciting to hear,” he says. “I grew up in the thick of the civil war, so this was completely alien. But, still, you absorb it and it inspires you. And, at some point, people stop questioning whether it’s true. Because you want to hold on to this idea that if it happened before, it might happen again — it becomes a form of potential redemption.”
While Lebanon did become a revered cultural hotspot in the Fifties and Sixties — home to an influx of activists, artists, writers and intellectuals who had no platform in their own countries — this brought its own problems, Bardaouil points out.
“It became a thriving place for all these ideas and projects and, at times, irreconcilable ideologies. And at some point, it became untenable,” he says. “There were people who were benefitting from this and there were people who weren’t. Some people felt empowered, some felt marginalized. And all these things escalated until it came to a head in 1975.”
Bardaouil talks of an “adoptive amnesia” that has afflicted his homeland. “This is one of the biggest issues we face in Lebanon,” he says. “It’s almost like a national myth. But once you start looking at it, you get a better understanding of why we are where we are. The problems of the moment are related to what happened back then.” The topics raised in the biennale can, he hopes, lead to “moments of crystallization.”
The attempt to open up such conversations can be seen as a form of activism, he argues, “because you’re trying to challenge people on what they’ve adopted as fact. And we can never find a common way forward if we’re all coming from completely different ways of thinking about our past.
“This is where this exhibition becomes about more than just beautiful artwork,” he continues. “It’s saying, ‘Wait! This is not as simplistic or linear as we think. It’s much more convoluted, and we need to disentangle it to find something we can all agree on.’”
From Belfast to Dublin, Ireland offers stunning views, great cuisine and luxurious accommodation
Updated 21 October 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Ireland has so much to offer that it’s sometimes difficult to know where to begin. Do you head to the Wild Atlantic Way, to Dublin, to Galway, to Cork? Do you take a food tour of Belfast, wander the Glens of Antrim, or soak up the history of Kilkenny Castle? You can’t have it all, of course, but you can try.
The Grand Central Hotel in Belfast is an ideal starting point, not only for a Black Cab Tour of the city, followed by dinner at the Michelin-starred Eipic, but for the majesty of Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast. It’s a relatively short drive north from the capital to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is blessed with a dizzying array of inlets and bays, sea stacks and islands — all backed by the glorious Glens of Antrim.
A drive along the initial stretch of this rugged coastline takes in the picturesque villages of Cushendal, Cushendun and Ballycastle. Lying off the coast is Rathlin Island, a six-mile-long sanctuary for migratory birds, while to the north-east is the discernible outline of Scotland’s western seaboard. Further along lie the dramatic ruins of Kinbane Castle — perched atop a rock of white limestone — and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, which was built by salmon fishermen in 1755. From all vantage points lies a coastline of remarkable beauty.
In Ballintoy, Northern Ireland’s starring role in the making of “Game of Thrones” comes to the fore. Its small fishing harbor was the setting of the Iron Islands’ Lordsport Harbor, where Theon Greyjoy met his sister Yara for the first time. At the Cushendun Caves — located at the end of a stretch of golden sand — Ser Davos Seaworth and Lady Melisandre came ashore beneath the walls of Storm’s End. Everywhere you go, in fact, there are signs and tales of Westeros. Even in Belfast, where the entirety of King’s Landing was built on an empty parking lot near the city’s Titanic Studios.
It is the Giant’s Causeway, however, that takes center stage. Formed over 60 million years ago by lava that oozed from the fissures of the Earth, its 40,000 interlocking basalt columns are the stuff of myth and legend. The columns act as hexagonal stepping stones, enabling visitors to scramble as close to the Atlantic Ocean’s crashing waves as they dare. On a blustery or stormy day, those waves are huge and the noise incessant, with the ocean creating a thundering soundtrack to nature’s unceasing ability to create wonder.
A short drive from the Giant’s Causeway is the Bushmills Inn, a boutique hotel and restaurant that will peacefully and satisfyingly charge your batteries for the day ahead — a day that takes in the sweeping grandeur of Whiterocks Beach, the traditional seaside resort of Portrush, and the 6,000-year-old sand dunes of Portstewart Strand, before heading south into Éire and on to the gentility of Castle Leslie. The latter is one of the last great Irish castle estates still in the hands of its founding family, and it shows. The welcome is warm, its rooms are lined with portraits and paintings, and there’s a real sense of family hospitality, even if you stay at the renovated lodge, with its Snaffles restaurant and wonderfully spacious rooms.
As you travel through Ireland you’ll begin to notice certain things: the lush, multi-layered greenery of its landscape; the friendliness of its people; the richness of its produce; the beauty of its country estates. The latter include the Powerscourt Estate (home to National Geographic’s third-best garden in the world) and the Mount Juliet Estate, now part of the Marriott’s Autograph Collection. Built by the first Earl of Carrick in 1757, Mount Juliet is perhaps best known for its Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, which this year played host to the Irish Open. But for travelers the real draw is its 32-bedroom Georgian manor house, complete with Michelin-starred restaurant and stunning views across the River Nore.
Our final day is spent in Dublin, touring Trinity College and searching for traces of James Joyce, before heading to Brown Thomas on Grafton Street and dining at Fade Street Social. Our base is The Merrion, an elegant and luxurious five-star hotel in the heart of Georgian Dublin. One of Ireland’s finest hotels, and lying within easy walking distance of the city’s myriad attractions, The Merrion is also home to an important collection of 19th- and 20th-century Irish art and Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, a two-star Michelin restaurant. All contribute to a sense of peace, of relaxation, of warmth and luxury — which sums up the trip nicely.
Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki
The event, considered the largest music festival in the region, will be held in Banban
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announced a further string of superstar DJs set to perform at this year’s festival, taking place from Dec. 1-3.
Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Chet Faker, FKJ, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Michael Kiwanuka, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82, Ricardo Villalobos, Jamie Jones, Zedd and Hardwell will join an already packed line-up of music sensations that was announced earlier today.
The event, considered the largest music festival in the region, will be held in Banban.
The lineup of performers also includes DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Carl Cox, Marshmello, Solomun and Wizkid.
It also features Saudi women DJs including Biirdperson, DJ Cosmicat, Dorar, Kayan and Solskin alongside their peers Dish Dash, Vinylmode and regional star DJ Aseel.
Talal Al-Bahiti, chief operating officer and head of talent booking at MDLBEAST, said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia’s music scene has been thriving for the past two decades behind closed doors. With every edition of SOUNDSTORM, we further blow these doors wide open. It’s incredibly special to see music lovers enjoy this new reality, in a safe space with the highest standards of music entertainment.
“Talent is at the heart of everything we do at MDLBEAST. As well as bringing superstar global headliners to the Kingdom, it is also essential to us that we center our efforts on showcasing unseen talent from across the region,” he added.
Organizers revealed that this year’s festival has almost doubled in size with more food and beverage offerings, open seating spaces to relax and parking on site for all general admission ticket holders.
Last year’s event welcomed more than 730,000 attendees.
Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Fashion Trust Arabia has unveiled its star-studded judging panel for this year’s awards ceremony, to be held in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 26.
Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, French designer Olivier Rousteing and Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli are among those who will be determining this year’s winners.
The judges will select six winners across five womenswear-focused categories: Evening Wear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories (Shoes and Handbags), and Jewellery (Fine & Fashion Jewellery), and the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award (Arab Fashion Design Graduate), along with the guest country award.
The distinguished judging panel also includes Ruba Abu-Nimah, creative director of Tiffany & Co.; Yoon Ahn, the designer behind Yoon Ambush; Imran Amed, founder and chief executive of The Business of Fashion; Gherardo Felloni, creative director of Roger Vivier; Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, creative directors of Oscar de la Renta; Camille Miceli, creative director of Pucci and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, among others.