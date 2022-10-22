You are here

How Uber plans to serve ads to users at every stage of their journey

How Uber plans to serve ads to users at every stage of their journey
Uber set to launch ads targeting riders as they open the app to track their journey. (AP)
Updated 22 October 2022
How Uber plans to serve ads to users at every stage of their journey

How Uber plans to serve ads to users at every stage of their journey
  • Uber launches advertising division under the leadership of media veteran Mark Grether.
  • The company will target users before and during their ride as well as before, during and after they order food via Uber Eats.
DUBAI: Uber, the global ride-hailing service, has launched an advertising division that will enable brands to market within Uber’s apps — and even in an Uber.

Uber’s advertising division was formed earlier this year under the leadership of advertising veteran Mark Grether, who has previously worked with Amazon Advertising, as the CEO of online advertising company Sizmek, and co-founder of media agency Xaxis.

Uber is also launching “journey ads,” which it describes as “an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process.”

What this means is that Uber riders will now be delivered advertisements in the app while they are waiting for their driver and even during their ride as they open the app to track their journey.

Uber will leverage first-party data to help brands reach its 122 million monthly active users. The bombardment of ads will at least be restricted to a single advertiser, which means users will see the same brand’s ad repeatedly — before and during their trip.  

Initial tests show that users were exposed to the ad content for about two minutes, resulting in two to six times the brand-performance lift compared to other benchmarks.

“We have a global audience of valuable, purchase-minded consumers who, as part of our core business, tell us where they want to go and what they want to get,” Grether said.

Uber will also enable ads in Uber Eats, at different stages during the food ordering process — from opening the app to checking out.

Brands can place an ad on the Uber Eats homepage, pay for sponsored listings, advertise a particular item within their own menu, and even place ads post-checkout when users often check back to track their food.

The list of Uber’s ad formats is long. Brands can send sponsored emails to Uber and Uber Eats’ database of users; or advertise via digital out-of-home ads atop Uber cars in “top US cities,” which enable brands to advertise based on location and time of day.

The company is also piloting in-car tablet devices by “strategic partners” in Los Angeles and San Francisco, it said in a statement.

“While these consumers are making purchase decisions and waiting for their destination or delivery, we can engage them with messages from brands that are relevant to their purchase journeys,” Grether said. 

“And with 1.87 billion trips last quarter, that means we can connect advertisers to consumers on average five times per month across rides and delivery,” he added.

If that seems overwhelming, users can choose to opt out of ads, Grether told The Wall Street Journal.

However, that might very well mean a more expensive ride for the consumer, because according to Business Insider, he indicated that the ads would eventually make rides cheaper.

More than 40 brands, including NBCUniversal, Heineken, and United Artists Releasing, have already partnered with Uber to run Journey Ads, the company said.

The move comes after Uber’s main competitor in Western markets, Lyft, announced the launch of its own advertising division in August.

Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
  • Spam filters on email services typically weed out unsolicited ‘spam’ messages and divert them to a separate folder
The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Google on Friday, for allegedly sending its emails to users’ spam folders.
The US political committee accuses the tech giant of “discriminating” against it by “throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views,” according to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of California.
“Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building,” the RNC said in the lawsuit.
Google did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.
Spam filters on email services typically weed out unsolicited “spam” messages and divert them to a separate folder.
The RNC said that for most of the month, nearly all of its emails end up in users’ inboxes but at the end of the month, which is an important time for fund-raising, nearly all of their emails end up in spam folders.
“Critically, and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC’s fundraising is most successful,” the lawsuit said, adding that it doesn’t matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach.
The committee said the “discrimination” had been going on for about 10 months despite its best efforts to work with Google.
It said the fact that so much of its mail was going to spam folders had cost it revenue and it would cost it more in coming weeks as midterm elections loom.
Republicans have long accused tech giants of discriminating against conservative views and suppressing free speech.
The tech companies deny that.

Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies
Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies
  • The business news magazine’s list recognizes 42 companies in 25 categories it believes have reshaped their businesses and industries
DUBAI: Business-sector news magazine Fast Company, which launched its Middle East edition this year, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Most Innovative Companies in the region.
It said the 42 companies on the list helped to reshaped their businesses and industries in 25 categories, including media, entertainment and e-commerce.
“Most Innovative Companies is one of our highly anticipated editorial efforts,” said Ravi Raman, publisher of Fast Company Middle East.
“It provides a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most-dynamic sectors and we were enthused by both the quantity and quality of the nominations received.
“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and this list best reflects that.”
In the media category, Asharq News and Augustus Media were recognized for introducing vertical streaming and adapting to the changing world, respectively.
In the entertainment category, TikTok and OSN+ were identified as being the most innovative companies. The latter was chosen for its recent revamp, unconventional screening locations, and the augmented reality initiatives it developed ahead of the release of “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones.”
TikTok earned its spot for “placing power in the hands of the masses” by putting a studio in every content creator’s pocket, Fast Company said.
Advertising agency TBWA\RAAD ranked top in the advertising category for “re-engineering brand experiences.”
Reda Raad, the agency’s CEO, said: “We are very thrilled to be number one in the advertising sector and to be recognized for our commitment to innovation and to the power of disruptive creative ideas on behalf of our clients.”
In the artificial intelligence category, IBM, SAS and Crayon DMCC made the list for “applying AI to everything — from property valuations to detecting mortality risks and reducing carbon emissions.”
In the e-commerce section, which has surged since the start of the pandemic, Noon and Rabbit were recognized. The former was chosen for helping micro-entrepreneurs through its Mahali initiative, which provides Emirati and Saudi entrepreneurs with assistance and support to build their enterprises online.
Delivery company Rabbit was lauded for disrupting the quick-commerce model. It offers the promise of deliveries of groceries and other consumables within 20 minutes and after only a year of operation boasts a success rate of 94 percent.
Other companies on the list include Aramex, Sony PlayStation, Chalhoub Group, L’oreal Middle East, PepsiCo, Barakat Group, Pickl, MonkiBox, Independent Food Company, Technology Innovation Institute, RedSea, Aster DM Healthcare, G42 Healthcare, FIVE Hotels and Resorts, Cafu, GMG, Virgin Mobile UAE, Justlife, Virtuzone, Dulsco, Emirates National Oil Company, Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Peacefull, Huspy, Masdar City, Balinca, ZainTech, NOMADD Desert Solar Solutions, BitOasis Technologies, Mamo, Stripe and Zuhair Fayez Partnership Consultants.

10 Middle Eastern schools join CNN’s Call to Earth Day

10 Middle Eastern schools join CNN's Call to Earth Day
10 Middle Eastern schools join CNN’s Call to Earth Day

10 Middle Eastern schools join CNN’s Call to Earth Day
  • Event will include coverage across CNN’s platforms, TV special featuring oceanographer, explorer Sylvia Earle
  • This year’s Call to Earth Day will focus on the theme, “Living Oceans: Turning the Tide”
DUBAI: CNN is celebrating its annual Call to Earth Day, dedicated to conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability, on Nov. 3.
This year’s event will build on the inaugural Call to Earth Day last year, where CNN connected with thousands of environmental organizations around the world, including more than 500 schools, to raise awareness, educate students, and inspire actions that created real impact.
This year, at least 10 schools in the Middle East from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Qatar have already pledged to participate in activities on the day.
Ellana Lee, senior vice president and managing editor of CNN Asia Pacific, said: “The first Call to Earth Day proved just how motivated people are to take tangible actions and tackle the climate crisis directly.
“Seeing that response has inspired us to continue its momentum, and we’re tremendously excited about everything we have lined up this year.”
CNN will run special coverage on the day across its television, digital, and social media platforms. The multi-platform content will be complemented by a series of live events, and partnerships with schools, organizations, and individuals around the world.
This year’s Call to Earth Day will focus on the theme, “Living Oceans: Turning the Tide.” CNN International will run stories and live programming gathered from around the globe, focusing on the theme every hour.
On TV, CNN will air a 30-minute special featuring leading oceanographer and explorer, Sylvia Earle, who will talk about her conservation efforts on Florida’s increasingly fragile coast.
The show “Connect the World with Becky Anderson” will also air a special panel, discussing some of the key issues affecting the world’s oceans.
CNN’s digital platforms, meanwhile, will feature a live blog cataloguing the day’s events in addition to other content including features and social posts on remarkable conservation projects globally.
“We’ll be taking our audiences from the pristine coastal waters of Patagonia to the polluted banks of the Ganges, and down to the depths of the deepest seas, while helping to raise the voices of thousands of individuals and organizations who are determined to fight for our planet’s future.
“This year’s event will also arrive as many of the world’s leaders and keenest scientific minds prepare to gather in Egypt for COP27, so Call to Earth Day will give us a platform on which we can build toward that important moment,” Lee added.
Call to Earth Day is part of Call to Earth, a major network initiative launched by CNN in 2019, in partnership with Rolex and its Perpetual Planet initiative.
Audiences are encouraged to share their actions, ideas, and inspirational thoughts on social media, using the hashtag #CalltoEarth.
 

‘Shark Tank’ reality show set for Egypt

'Shark Tank' reality show set for Egypt
‘Shark Tank’ reality show set for Egypt

‘Shark Tank’ reality show set for Egypt
  • Aspiring entrepreneurs can register their interest
  • Program has enjoyed widespread success across the world
LONDON: The reality show “Shark Tank” is set for Egypt in December, according to an announcement on the show’s official Instagram page.
The Middle East’s version of the hugely successful American program will make its regional debut in Egypt, tapping into the country’s growing startup market.
The media post read: “The critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show by Sony Pictures is now taking place in Egypt.”
The show features aspiring innovators who pitch their product and service ideas to a panel of investors, known as “sharks,” who decide whether to invest money in their idea and negotiate an equity percentage.
The program has attracted a dedicated following in many countries. It has also made entrepreneurship appear accessible to a wider audience.
Innovative Media Productions acquired the license to produce the show from Sony Pictures Television earlier this year, as it looked to reproduce its success in the Middle East.
Registrations are officially open and aspiring entrepreneurs can register their interest on the Innovative Media Productions’ website.
Although the judges have yet to be announced, sources close to the show confirmed the sharks for the Egyptian version have already been selected.
“Shark Tank” first aired in 2009 as an adaptation of “The Tigers of Money,” the 2001 Japanese TV show from which the format originated. There have been several versions of the program screened across the world since.
“The ecosystem in Egypt is booming and startups are more established, so the market was ready,” said Innovative Media Productions’ founder and CEO Ahmed Luxor.

UAE firms offered chance to be toast of TikTok

UAE firms offered chance to be toast of TikTok
UAE firms offered chance to be toast of TikTok

UAE firms offered chance to be toast of TikTok
  • 6-week ‘Follow Me’ course helps businesses get best out of platform
DUBAI: TikTok has launched a campaign to help small and medium businesses in the UAE get noticed.
The Follow Me initiative will allow SMBs to register for a six-week program that helps them get the best out of their first campaign on the platform.
TikTok is also hosting a series of webinars, in both English and Arabic, which will feature advice from experts on how to get started, create content, and boost brand campaigns.
The program was launched with an immersive event highlighting marketing tools available to SMBs.
Product experts from TikTok hosted live demos, helped those in attendance create content in a studio, and provided guidance on reaching the right audience.
The program was first launched in the US in July. “We created the Follow Me experience to empower more small businesses to dive into TikTok, so that they can also share their story,” Sujatha Mamidibathula, head of SMB, North America, said in a blog post at the time.
She added that around four in five small businesses say that TikTok is fun and around three-quarters say it is easy to use, according to a study by Hello Alice.

