Saudi Hajj minister meets Indonesian vice president

JAKARTA: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah on Wednesday met Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in Jakarta.
The meeting was part of the minister’s official visit to Indonesia, with the aim of discussing cooperation and boosting ties between the two countries to ease the arrival of Indonesian Umrah performers in Makkah and Madinah.
The Kingdom aims to streamline the pilgrim experience as part of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Rabiah passed on the greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Indonesian president, the government, and people of Indonesia, and its wishes for continued development and prosperity.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia was honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques and noted Indonesia’s great Islamic and international influence, including as a member of the G20.
Al-Rabiah said that during the last Hajj season, and in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, visitor numbers increased, registering around 211,000 Indonesian pilgrims who were able to perform their rituals, while the number of Umrah performers coming from Indonesia over the past few months exceeded more than 1 million.
The minister’s visit included meetings with several officials and specialists from the public and private sectors, including the Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno to discuss increasing the number of flights between the two countries.
Such a move would boost opportunities for the movement of Saudi and Indonesian pilgrims and Saudi visitors following the Kingdom’s lifting of health and procedural restrictions and decision to allow holders of all types of tourist and personal visas to perform Umrah.
Al-Rabiah highlighted Saudi efforts to rehabilitate the religious historical sites in Makkah and Madinah, under the umbrella of the Pilgrim Experience Program, to enrich the journey of visitors and pilgrims and promote the historical civilizational diversity of the cities and regions of the Kingdom, especially after extending the duration of the Umrah visa from 30 to 90 days.
Urban planning requires urgent rethink, Future Investment Initiative forum hears
As more of the economy moves into cyberspace, cities will be forced to adapt to changing demands
Developers looking to the rising economies of Asia for clues to the future of urban design
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: Cities are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the global pursuit of a clean-energy and zero-emissions future. However, experts speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Wednesday felt urban planning first requires an urgent rethink.
The scale of the challenges facing urban populations worldwide are forcing architects, planners and developers to overhaul traditional models for new cities, prioritizing the environment, technology and human well-being.
It is difficult to change existing cities in ways that could address some of their most fundamental problems, for example by introducing more green spaces, pedestrian routes, and advanced technologies designed to reduce waste and overconsumption of resources.
That is why, on the second day of the forum, the agenda included a session intended to re-examine the definition of livability and analyze the possibilities for all-new cities based on completely different designs, values and conceptions.
For much of human history, the majority of people lived in rural communities. By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9.7 billion, of which about 70 percent will live in urban areas, placing a strain on the planet and communities.
The decades ahead will prove critical to transforming the way people live and what resources are available to them, through the establishment of infrastructure for new forms of energy, mobility and eco-friendly, sustainable lifestyles.
During one FII panel, titled “Designing Cities for 2122,” moderator Nik Gowing, the founder and co-director of Thinking the Unthinkable, an independent project helping leaders to understand the threats and opportunities in the new era of radical uncertainty and disruption, said many people fail to comprehend “how we’re going to cope with huge numbers of people who expect to live somehow in cities, even though the cities are not built to cope with them.”
Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, said the problems facing the world’s ever-growing cities can only be addressed by adopting sustainable and smart solutions that balance economic and social development through collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors.
“I think everything will be driven by technology,” Alabbar told the panel. “I think we, as human beings, have a massive risk, but we are also very capable.”
Governments around the world are embracing a shift toward building more inclusive, smart and resilient cities. This has led to new planning and governance approaches to create what are perceived as “good” cities.
Although this is somewhat difficult to define, the shift has created a culture of experimentation which is pushing the boundaries of urban planning.
For instance, in Saudi Arabia, several massive development projects are underway, drawing together the various architectural styles found across the Kingdom, embracing archaeological preservation, natural topography and sustainable practices.
Speaking during Wednesday’s panel, David Grover, CEO of Roshn Group, a pioneering real estate developer in the Kingdom and a Public Investment Fund project, said it is important for urban planners to design and construct buildings that can adapt over time to respond to population growth and lifestyle changes, and are properly equipped to address environmental concerns.
“We’re already looking into designs that are 20 percent more efficient than the Saudi building code, so we’re driving energy conservation, driving tech at home so that it can be controlled and monitored remotely, so we think about all that will add a long-term benefit,” said Grover.
Creating new green spaces for pedestrians, prioritizing public-transport infrastructure, installing electric vehicle charging points, and introducing micro-mobility options in the form of e-scooters and e-bikes will help reduce the existing dependence on private vehicles, easing congestion while reducing emissions and air pollution, he added.
For much of the 19th and 20th centuries, urban planning was focused on building ever-denser housing, expanding the traffic network, and incorporating cutting-edge technology, often to the detriment of well-being, the environment, and resources.
Today, computer simulations can help predict what a building, or even an entire city, will look like before construction gets underway, allowing planners to better shape urban spaces and mitigate their footprint.
“The digital twin can replicate what a city will look like and simulate the creation of new infrastructure, the creation of a new district in the city, and the impact it will have from gas emissions, for instance, but also on the overall foundation of the city before taking the decision to build,” said panelist Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis, an international company active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors that design and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings.
“Technology will be key for urban planning in the future.”
Japan has begun work on a human-centered smart-city — dubbed “Woven City” — where new automated driving technology, personal mobility, robotics and artificial intelligence will help shift the narrative on how cities of the future ought to work.
Set to be located at the base of Mount Fuji, the prototype city will be powered by a small hydrogen fuel cell system, fit for a population of nearly 350 residents, which could grow to 2,000.
Saudi Arabia is likewise reinventing the urban experience with its own flagship giga-project, NEOM. The Kingdom’s smart-city, currently taking shape on the Red Sea coast, will be the world’s first cognitive city based on new technological innovations.
Saudi Arabia’s latest project, The Line, is a 170 kilometer-long hyper-connected, linear, car-free city, built to provide essential services to millions of people, all within walking distance.
Urban concepts such as these are designed to adapt to changing habits of living and working.
Indeed, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown measures forced students and workers to remain home, whole sections of the economy moved entirely online, leaving traditional office spaces and commuter infrastructure largely redundant.
As the trend continues and more of the economy moves into cyberspace, urban spaces will be forced to adapt to changing demands. For traditional, established cities such as Chicago, New York, Houston, Singapore and others, this transformation will not be easy.
That is why many experts and investors are looking to the rising economies of Asia, blessed with a blank canvas, for clues as to the future of urban design.
“The quality of what’s built and the infrastructure will dictate the future of these cities, how successful they’ll be and how they grow,” Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, a US-based private equity company, told the panel.
“It’s a very interesting and fascinating time for people to think long term.”
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Sweden’s PM Ulf Kristersson
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, following his victory in his country’s prime ministerial elections, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
“On the occasion of your victory in the prime ministerial elections in the Kingdom of Sweden, we are pleased to send to you congratulations and best wishes for success, wishing your country continued health and happiness, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Sweden progress and prosperity,” the king said in a statement.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar congratulatory cable to the new Swedish premier.
Sweden’s Riksdag, or parliament, elected Kristersson of the Moderate Party as prime minister on Oct. 25, 2022.
His three-party coalition secured a majority in the 349-seat Riksdag after the Sept. 11 election by teaming up with the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats and Liberals.
Kristersson took over the prime minister’s post from Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the center-left Social Democrats, which are now in opposition after eight years in power.
Saudi king to release Pakistanis arrested for ‘insulting’ official delegation in Madinah in April
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered the release of all Pakistani prisoners held by the police for “insulting” a government delegation from Pakistan at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah earlier this year, said a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.
“King Salman has authorized the pardon and release of six Pakistani nationals who were arrested during Ramadan after they attacked a Pakistani woman and her companions with offensive words in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque,” the statement on SPA said.
It added that the move was in response to a request by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pardon them.
The Kingdom’s police arrested at least five Pakistani nationals in April for “abusing and insulting” federal ministers of information and narcotics control, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, in the courtyard of the mosque, said the prime minister’s office in Islamabad.
The act was allegedly performed by the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who loudly chanted slogans against the two ministers and were later arrested for violating “the sanctity of the place” and putting “the safety of visitors and worshipers” in jeopardy.
“Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has announced a big decision for Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia,” said the official statement. “He has ordered the release of all Pakistanis imprisoned in the Masjid-e-Nabawi sloganeering incident.”
The statement added the decision was announced after the Pakistani prime minister requested the Saudi crown prince to release all those Pakistani nationals who were arrested in the wake of the incident.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested Prince Mohammed bin Salman to forgive [the prisoners],” the PM Office said.
It added that Sharif thanked the crown prince for making the announcement.
Saudi FM and Britains’ Cleverly discuss ways to develop relations during call
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
During the call, they reviewed aspects of the strong relations between the two kingdoms, and ways to strengthen and develop them in all areas of cooperation, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, and the most prominent issues of common interest.
Artists share the floor at timely Jeddah exhibition talk
The public talk was moderated by Rotana Shaker, the assistant curator of Art Jameel, which managed the exhibition
Updated 26 October 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: The human experience of space and time was one of the subjects of a public talk by two artists linked to the exhibition “The Distance From Here” at Jeddah’s Hayy Arts hub.
Filwa Nazer, a Saudi visual artist, and her Palestinian contemporary Mona Ayyash discussed their artistic practices and their explorations on occupying and interacting with space and time.
“The Distance From Here” exhibition, which ended on Oct. 25, featured work from 20 local and international artists based on the themes of isolation, movement, boundaries, displacement and confinement.
The public talk was moderated by Rotana Shaker, the assistant curator of Art Jameel, which managed the exhibition.
Nazer told Arab News: “The public talk brought both of us to discuss different mediums and approaches in tackling these themes.
“Art doesn’t always have a message, whereas its main role is to explore and ask questions in ways that hopefully make people look at certain subjects, ideas and different views of the self.”
She said it was “an exciting time for the artists” in Saudi Arabia.
“The efforts of the Ministry of Culture and institutions like Hayy Jameel in Jeddah to build a cultural hub and a supportive community for artists and creatives are clearly visible through such events and exhibitions,” she said.
Ayyash said: “Our conversation focused on the commonality of work and how it connected both of us with the theme and the idea of the exhibition.
“We explored themes of stability and humanity, space, tension, time and transition. It’s a great opportunity to be a part of this amazing art scene taking place in the Kingdom and contribute to the dynamic cultural output through Hayy Arts.”
Meanwhile, Art Jameel has announced grants for researchers under its “Mapping the Arts in KSA (1940-2000)” program.
The grants will allow for the study of modern art, its exhibition histories, and artist networks in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. The grants will be for a duration of 12 months, beginning Dec. 20, 2022.