Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists

ISTANBUL: Turkiye has classified TV presenters and journalists belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood as “terrorists” for attempting to incite violence in Egypt.

The media personalities, who reside in Turkiye, were added to the country’s G-87 code as individuals who pose a threat to public security. They were also informed that they were wanted in Egypt for belonging to a terrorist organization, Al Arabiya reported.

Those on the terrorist list included Al Sharq TV Egyptian anchor Hussam Al-Ghamry, journalist and poet Mohammed Ibrahim, and the wife of an Egyptian dissident residing in Turkiye. Several producers working for TV stations in Istanbul were also included on the list.

The classification comes after Turkish authorities recently arrested 34 members of the Muslim Brotherhood running accounts and pages on social media with aims to incite riots in Egypt.

Several of those arrested were TV anchors held for their collaboration with two new TV stations launched by the Muslim Brotherhood. Reports said the stations aimed to serve as platforms to spread violence in Egypt as plans were underway to establish a third channel on Telegram.

Sources had told Al Arabiya that the suspects are likely to be deported from Turkiye.

As relations between Istanbul and Cairo have recently improved, Turkish authorities ramped up efforts to crack down on Muslim Brotherhood members who were criticizing the Egyptian regime.

Last year, authorities restricted TV channels run by the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul.