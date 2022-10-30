You are here

Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists

Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists
Turkish authorities ramped up efforts to crack down on Muslim Brotherhood members criticizing the Egyptian regime as relations between both countries have strengthened. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists

Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists
  • Media personalities were informed that they were wanted in Egypt for belonging to a terrorist organization
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkiye has classified TV presenters and journalists belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood as “terrorists” for attempting to incite violence in Egypt.

The media personalities, who reside in Turkiye, were added to the country’s G-87 code as individuals who pose a threat to public security. They were also informed that they were wanted in Egypt for belonging to a terrorist organization, Al Arabiya reported.

Those on the terrorist list included Al Sharq TV Egyptian anchor Hussam Al-Ghamry, journalist and poet Mohammed Ibrahim, and the wife of an Egyptian dissident residing in Turkiye. Several producers working for TV stations in Istanbul were also included on the list.

The classification comes after Turkish authorities recently arrested 34 members of the Muslim Brotherhood running accounts and pages on social media with aims to incite riots in Egypt.

Several of those arrested were TV anchors held for their collaboration with two new TV stations launched by the Muslim Brotherhood. Reports said the stations aimed to serve as platforms to spread violence in Egypt as plans were underway to establish a third channel on Telegram.

Sources had told Al Arabiya that the suspects are likely to be deported from Turkiye.

As relations between Istanbul and Cairo have recently improved, Turkish authorities ramped up efforts to crack down on Muslim Brotherhood members who were criticizing the Egyptian regime.

Last year, authorities restricted TV channels run by the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul.

Topics: Turkey Muslim Brotherhood (MB) Egypt

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini's death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Media
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
  • Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi have been accused of being “primary sources of news for foreign media”
  • Hamedi and Mohammadi are reportedly currently being held in the notorious Evin prison that saw fires break out earlier this month
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the two female journalists who first broke and reported the news of Mahsa Amini’s death at the hands of Iran’s morality police, have been labeled CIA agents in a statement released by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and the intelligence organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The statement accused both women of being “primary sources of news for foreign media” and claimed the nationwide protests were launched by the CIA and Israeli intelligence organization Mossad as a pre-planned operation.

Hamedi and Mohammadi are reportedly currently being held in the notorious Evin prison that saw fires break out earlier this month, leaving four dead and several injured.

The former, who was the first journalist to report on Amini’s killing, was accused of posing as a reporter and pushing the 22-year-old’s family into revealing information regarding her death.

Mohammadi was cited as having received training as a foreign agent abroad following her reporting on Amini’s funeral.

What began as outrage over Mahsa Amini’s death on Sept. 16 has evolved into a popular revolt by people from all layers of society. (AFP)


Journalists across the country were shocked at the statement as the regime attempts to clamp down on the uprisings by suffocating the media.

“They’re closely monitoring us and I have been advised to cut all ties with foreign correspondents. I have received calls from abroad on my cellphone and if they monitor my phone records and find that someone from the west was calling, even if it’s a friend, that’ll be a huge risk,” one Iranian journalist told The Guardian.

Another said that the regime will “waste no time punishing the journalists. They know that there are people inside Iran, like myself, who are in touch with friends or media abroad. They’ll use this statement and conclusion to make more arrests, or worse, execute their own citizens for espionage.”

The popular protests, which kicked off over 40 days ago, have seen scores of protesters killed at the hands of the IRGC. Despite that, the movement has shown no signs of abating.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Niloofar Hamedi Elahe Mohammadi

Media rights watchdog condemns arrest of Iranian journalists as anti-state protests spread
Media
Media rights watchdog condemns arrest of Iranian journalists as anti-state protests spread
Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration
Middle-East
Iran protests rage overnight after Mahsa Amini commemoration

Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk
  • Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?"
  • Kyiv's reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow's
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official expressed skepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace.
Musk, a self-declared “free speech absolutist,” has expressed desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation, and tweeted that “the bird is freed” after completing the purchase.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: “Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?“
He pointed to Musk’s “unusual moderation” of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.”
The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.
Kyiv’s reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow’s, where the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.
“Good luck (Elon Musk) in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected Internet devices Musk’s company SpaceX operates in Ukraine.
Starlinks are a key communication tool for Ukraine’s armed forces, as regular mobile and Internet connection is either missing or not secure in many frontline areas.
Reports appeared in US media in mid-October that SpaceX could start demanding payment from the US government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.
Musk responded to the reports by saying that SpaceX had withdrawn the request.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Elon Musk Kyiv

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
Media
What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

Fatafeat launches cooking gameshow 'Escape Kitchen'

Fatafeat launches cooking gameshow ‘Escape Kitchen’
Updated 28 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Fatafeat launches cooking gameshow ‘Escape Kitchen’

Fatafeat launches cooking gameshow ‘Escape Kitchen’
  • Each episode will feature chefs trapped in an escape room, with 45 minutes on the clock to win the game
Updated 28 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Fatafeat, Warner Bros. Discovery Channel’s Arabic food network, is set to gamify its culinary format for the first time with the launch of its latest series, “Escape Kitchen.”

Starting next month, each episode will feature chefs trapped in an escape room, with 45 minutes on the clock to win the game.

The move is part of the company’s plans to expand its range of content formats.

“We are introducing new formats that have never been done by the network or other Arabic entertainment players,” Jami Cooke, general manager of Warner Bros. Discovery CEE, Baltics, Middle East, Mediterranean and Turkey, told Arab News in a separate interview.

The cooking gameshow will feature an extensive round-up of Fatafeat’s resident chefs, including Manal Al-Alem, Tarek Ibrahim and Sumaya Obaid.

Teams will look for clues and solve riddles to unlock a secret recipe, as well as the locations of the ingredients, kitchen appliances and tools needed to prepare the dish. The losing team will have to face the consequence with comedic challenges.

“For a brand as iconic and ingrained in every Arab household as Fatafeat, the network needs to keep innovating and seek ways to cater to a booming new wave of consumers, while keeping loyal fans engaged with fresh and unique content. ‘Escape Kitchen’ is yet another milestone in this potent content strategy,” Girgory Lavrov, head of Fatafeat, said in a statement.

Fatafeat is a key part of the company’s strategy in the region. “It plays an important role in our regional strategy and allows us to keep innovating our content and assets to ensure an elevated experience for our viewers and partners,” Cooke told Arab News.

Before the end of the year, he added, Fatafeat will launch two new shows — “Chef on a Bike,” which champions a female Saudi chef rider, and “Musical Food Show,” which spotlights a modern Arab family and their food culture through the art of music.

“Escape Kitchen” will be available on beIN #351 from Nov. 1 and on the Discovery+ library of streaming platforms, StarzPlay and Jawwy TV, from Nov. 4, with a weekly release of two episodes.

Topics: media Discovery Channel Warner Bros

OSN, Discovery Channel put on science exhibition in Riyadh mall
Corporate News
OSN, Discovery Channel put on science exhibition in Riyadh mall
Warner Bros. Discovery to continue roll out of strong line-up of new shows to maintain engagement
Media
Warner Bros. Discovery to continue roll out of strong line-up of new shows to maintain engagement

What people are saying about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
  • Here are some reactions from people on social media
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: US billionaire Elon Musk became Twitter Inc’s owner on Thursday, firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.
Here’s what people are saying about the purchase.
STEVE JOHNSON, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FORAGER FUNDS MANAGEMENT, SYDNEY:
“It’s been a heck of a rollercoaster, that’s for sure, and we’re certainly happy from a financial perspective that (the deal) has closed.
“I’ll be surprised if senior people here stay around. My guess is with the rest of the business (Musk) will be like he is with all his other businesses — he will be ruthless about ‘if you have a job here, you are supposed to be producing something that creates value for the company.’ And I think the company has needed that for a long time.”
BIZ STONE, CO-FOUNDER, TWITTER:
“Thank you to @paraga, @vijaya and @nedsegal for the collective contribution to Twitter. Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each!,” Stone said in a Tweet, referring to sacked Twitter executives Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal.
RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR, INDIA’S MINISTER OF STATE FOR ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”
CHANGPENG ZHAO, FOUNDER, CEO, BINANCE, CO-INVESTOR IN MUSK’S TWITTER DEAL
“We’re excited to be able to help Elon realize a new vision for Twitter. We aim to play a role in bringing social media and Web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Google Doodle celebrates Moroccan cultural icon Haja El Hamdaouia 

Google Doodle celebrates Moroccan cultural icon Haja El Hamdaouia 
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Google Doodle celebrates Moroccan cultural icon Haja El Hamdaouia 

Google Doodle celebrates Moroccan cultural icon Haja El Hamdaouia 
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google Doodle is celebrating the life of Moroccan singer and cultural icon Haja El Hamdaouia, who influenced multiple generations of artists with her innovative style. 

The singer, who was born in Morocco’s Casablanca in 1930, was first inspired to learn how to sing chaabi music – a genre that fuses urban and rural Moroccan folk music together – by her father’s own love for the art. 

In the early 1950s, she developed an interest in El Aita al Marsaouiya, a sub-genre of chaabi music that is characterized by poetic lyrics and blues-like melodies. 

With a voice that was known to be powerful, El Hamdaoui often sang about everything from national independence to daily life.

The icon continuously pushed boundaries in her field, and in 1959 she decided to start singing in front of a makeshift orchestra. As her popularity grew, she performed at cabaret venues around Casablanca backed by a saxophone, organ, guitar, drums, and violin.

Some of her most popular songs were created during this time, including “Daba Yij” and “Jiti Majiti.” 

The artist performed music for over 60 years and even headlined at festivals in Essaouira and Oujda until the late 2000s. 

El Hamdaoui died in 2021 at the age of 91.

Topics: Google Doodle Morocco

Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors
Media
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors
Google Doodle celebrates ‘Egyptian Cinderella’ Soad Hosny
Media
Google Doodle celebrates ‘Egyptian Cinderella’ Soad Hosny

