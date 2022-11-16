You are here

Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel's security headaches

Special Palestinian resistance operations add to Israel’s security headaches
Mourners react during the funeral of Tamir Avichai, one of three Israelis killed in an attack by a Palestinian assailant near the Ariel settelment in the occupied West Bank, at a hospital in the settlement of Barkan on November 15, 2022. (AFP)
Mohammed Najib

  • The teenager killed the three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday
RAMALLAH: The killing of three Israelis on Nov. 15 by a Palestinian teenager has placed into question security arrangements provided by the army and Israel’s internal security agency Shin Bet.

It has also given rise to speculation as to what steps the next far-right government under Benjamin Netanyahu could take to control Palestinians in the West Bank.

The teenager killed the three Israelis near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and was hailed by militants as a hero, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Netanyahu to power atop a hard-right coalition.

The escalation of Palestinian resistance operations in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem has resulted in the killing of 29 Israelis since the beginning of the year — 19 in Jerusalem and Israel and 10 in the West Bank.

Israeli military analysts say that the attacks are no longer a wave but a new reality and that the new government will not have any new solution to the problem.

Yossi Yehoshua, a military analyst for the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, said individual attacks, whose perpetrators bypass Shin Bet, can only be prevented by better professional action on the part of the army and field civilian forces.

He added: “The Israeli army cannot deploy more regular forces in the West Bank because almost all units have been present since last March. These forces are not trained, and their competencies have been damaged.”

Amos Harel, a military analyst for Haaretz newspaper, said: “There is constant friction over police activities carried out by the Israeli army against the Palestinian population and between Palestinian villages and neighboring settlements."

Israeli forces launched a massive campaign to arrest Palestinians in Nablus amid armed clashes early on Wednesday. At the same time, settlers in the West Bank attacked and assaulted Palestinian citizens, burned a truck, and threw stones at cars.

The US has expressed its concern about the renewed violence.

Taysir Nasrallah, a Fatah Revolutionary Council member, told Arab News that the Israelis have no solution to the anger, frustration and loss of Palestinian hope, except for the security solution, which has proved to be a failure so far.

He said: “If the Israelis are not convinced that their security and military measures and collective punishments against the Palestinians have failed, they will continue to suffer in the same cycle.

“Additionally, the more collective punishments increase, the more individual attacks we witness because Palestinian youths are frustrated and without hope for the future.

“I do not see any voices within Israeli society seeking to know the causes of this violence, and preferring to adopt a political path that gives the Palestinian people their rights.

“Rather, they threaten to attack Gaza because that is easier for their army than confronting Palestinian children in the West Bank.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the Israeli government to stop protecting terrorist settler organizations and to curb them and dismantle their bases in the occupied West Bank. This would, it argues, dry up their sources of funding and deprive them of any legitimacy.

It holds the Israeli government fully and directly responsible for the repeated attacks by the army and settlers against Palestinians, adding that settler attacks are carried out under the protection of the armed forces.

Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanou said the daily killings of Palestinian people would push the resistance to expand.

Another Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said the Israeli security forces felt a failure, in contrast to the “heroism of the Palestinian youths.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s departing Prime Minister Yair Lapid doubled down on his government’s harsh condemnation of a reported investigation by the US Department of Justice into the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist, in the occupied West Bank.

Lapid vowed Israel would not participate in the probe into the fatal shooting of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera correspondent in Jenin in May.

Echoing remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz the previous day, Lapid said that Israeli soldiers “will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country or body, however friendly.”

However, the Palestinian Authority welcomed the news and promised to cooperate fully with a US investigation.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Benjamin Netanyahu

Fighting flares in Yemen's Taiz as Houthis attack military base

Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base
Fighting flares in Yemen’s Taiz as Houthis attack military base

AL-MUKALLA: Heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis broke out on Wednesday in the city of Taiz after the militia bombarded and attacked a strategic hilltop military base, local army officials said.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis shelled an air defense military base in northwest Taiz on Wednesday morning before sending ground troops to attack the base.
It sparked heavy fighting with government troops, and explosions rocked different neighborhoods.
“Army soldiers pushed back the Houthis and exchanged machine gun fire, forcing them to leave,” Al-Baher said.
The Houthis have been attacking the vital Air Defense Military Base for some time in an attempt to seize control of it, which would give them fire control over several areas of the densely populated city and allow them to completely tighten their siege of Taiz by closing a route that connects the city to southern towns.
“The Air Defense Military Base is a sprawling military complex that stretches across numerous hills and was developed by China in the 1970s,” Al-Baher said. “The Houthis would fully seize control of the northwestern regions of Taiz if they gained control of the base. They would thus use light weaponry to block the lone route connecting the city to the outside world.”
For years, the Houthis have bombed civilian districts and struck military sites in Taiz in an attempt to overcome government army fortifications that have prevented them from taking control of the city’s downtown.
The Houthis have not ceased attacking the city even during the UN-brokered truce that went into force on April 2.
International mediators have been unable to persuade the Houthis to lift their siege of Taiz by opening at least one key road into and out of the city, as well as to adhere to the terms of the truce, which demand de-escalation.
The latest violence in Taiz comes as local health officials in the city said on Wednesday that a dengue outbreak has killed 22 people since the beginning of this year, and 14,000 more are suffering the illness amid chronic medical supply shortages.
Ahmed Mansour, a health official, told Arab News that the outbreak has spread throughout the city, and people have flooded the understaffed and underequipped medical institutions.
Yemeni officials issued an urgent appeal to government agencies and foreign relief groups for assistance in treating the patients and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.
“The sickness is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the districts, as well as (heavily populated) and impoverished communities. We lack the resources to cope with the outbreak,” Mansour said.
The Houthi siege of Taiz, torrential downpours and inadequate assistance from the Yemeni government and foreign organizations are blamed for the development of the disease.
“The Houthi siege of Taiz is the primary cause of the outbreak’s worsening. We require fever-reducing medications, intravenous fluids and platelet transfusions,” Mansour said.
Residents of Taiz have long complained that the Houthi blockade has forced them to travel on hazardous, steep routes to get in and out of the city or to transport essential supplies.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis Dengue Outbreak

Jordan, UAE to boost collaboration in renewable energy

Jordan, UAE to boost collaboration in renewable energy
Jordan, UAE to boost collaboration in renewable energy

AMMAN: Jordanian Minister of Energy Saleh Kharabsheh and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al-Jaber signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to collaborate in renewable energy.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of COP27 held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Jordan News Agency reported.

It outlines research cooperation for investment opportunities in wind energy projects, an exchange of experiences and technology in green energy, the launch of qualification and training programs for Jordanian experts and engineers, and the establishment of green energy scholarships between Jordanian and UAE universities.

Kharabsheh said that Jordan’s partnership with the UAE and Masdar, the UAE’s government-owned renewable energy company, supports its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 31 percent. 

Al-Jaber stated that the agreement highlights Jordanian-Emirati ties and that Masdar is making every effort to assist neighboring countries in their energy transition journeys. 

Masdar CEO Mohammed Al-Ramahi stated that the company has been a significant partner of Jordan for nearly 10 years and expressed hope that this agreement will deepen Jordan’s cooperation in renewable energy. 

Jordan’s energy generated from total installed renewable energy capacity topped 5.5 terawatts/hour by the end of 2021, placing Jordan first in the region on the installed capacity of renewable energy sources rate, excluding hydropower. 

Furthermore, by July 2022, approximately 29 percent of electricity generated was from renewable energy sources, and total installed capacity of renewable energy generation projects reached approximately 2,526 megawatts. 

Kharabsheh emphasized the ministry’s commitment to increasing the rate to 50 percent by 2030 and making Jordan a regional hub for green energy by “leveraging the abundant sustainable sources and the central location of Jordan in the Middle East and North Africa.”

 

Topics: Renewable Energy Jordan

Lebanese MPs' row over priorities prompts 'social explosion' warning

Lebanese MPs’ row over priorities prompts ‘social explosion’ warning
Lebanese MPs’ row over priorities prompts ‘social explosion’ warning

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliamentary blocs are pushing conflicting views over what should top the priority list of the crisis-hit country, with one MP warning of a “social explosion” if a policy of “patchwork solutions” remains unchanged.
Some blocs believe that electing a president is the most pressing issue, while others say that legislation should be prioritized.
This divergence reflects the depth of the political crisis that Lebanon is facing more than two weeks after President Michel Aoun’s departure from the presidential palace.
Repeated failures to elect a successor have raised fears of a “power vacuum” in the country.
In a meeting on Tuesday, 19 MPs representing 32 independent and reformist MPs in the Kataeb Party, the Democratic Renewal Movement, Project Watan, and the Independent Parliamentary Coalition said that “electing a president remains the priority.”
The MPs said they will refuse to take part in legislative sessions, claiming these will “consolidate a presidential vacuum.”
A parliamentary source said this stance would be viewed as problematic by Speaker Nabih Berri and other blocs that support “legislation of necessity.”
Some deputies who voted for presidential candidate Michel Moawad during the fifth parliamentary session said that “electing a president immediately is the key to realign the work of institutions, in accordance with the constitution and to save Lebanon.”
Two other blocs, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party, share the same position, but failed to attend the meeting on Tuesday.
According to those present, the meeting was “an attempt to shape a significant opposition bloc in parliament that coordinates with other opposition blocs on presidential elections and future matters.”
Independent MP Bilal Houshaymi told Arab News: “Those who want to prioritize the presidential elections have the right to be supported and we do, in fact, support them. However, we cannot keep this stance forever. We witnessed a two-year presidential vacuum in Lebanon before. Does that mean that we should put legislation of necessity on hold?”
He added: “We are with sovereign opposition, but when a political party disrupts the presidential elections for the sake of its candidate, we cannot do the same thing and disrupt the legislation of necessity. Some projects deal with people’s matters and we cannot ignore them.
“We are not getting anywhere with the presidential elections and none of the candidates nominated by political parties can win. As independent MPs, we will not elect a president that protects Hezbollah’s weapon. We want a president that protects the people. Things cannot be resolved now.”
MP Imad Hout said: “If the process of electing a president by parliament takes so long, legislative sessions cannot be disrupted. Legislation of necessity doesn’t mean enacting any law, but people cannot be held hostage for the sake of electing a president.”
Hout said that “Hezbollah’s determination of the characteristics of the presidential candidate does not hinder the election of the president, but rather opens the door for discussion.”
He added: “Neither Hezbollah can come up with the president it wants, nor is any political party capable of securing 86 votes for one candidate or 65 votes in the second round. Everyone is trying to improve their conditions.”
Berri had promised to approve the extension law for the security services in the joint committee session, but its approval depends on whether it is considered necessary legislation.
MP Fadi Karam from Lebanese Forces and a member of the Parliamentary Defense Committee, said: “There is no room for approving this law because we will not attend the legislative session. We cannot consider that the country can function without a president as if the position is of no importance.
“Let those who obstruct and vote with blank papers bear the responsibility for the collapse. The policy of patchwork solutions has no value and will not save us. Rather, it is preparing for a social explosion and constitutional, administrative, social and financial chaos.”
Confusion was evident during continuous sessions of the parliamentary committees, especially during the sessions of the Finance and Budget Committee, which discussed, on Wednesday, proposals for the laws of the Lebanese sovereign fund, which will be allocated to oil revenues in light of the demarcation of the maritime borders with Israel.
Some MPs expressed their concern about restricting this fund to sectarian accounts.
On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Committee discussed the amendments to the draft Capital Control Law.

Topics: Lebanon presidential elections Michel Aoun

Iran releases two Greek tankers seized in May

Iran releases two Greek tankers seized in May
Iran releases two Greek tankers seized in May

ATHENS/LONDON: Iran has released two Greek-flagged tankers that it seized in the Gulf in May, the Greek shipping ministry said on Wednesday, ending a months-long diplomatic impasse which has strained relations between Athens and Tehran.
Iran detained the tankers in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker off the Greek coast, fueling bilateral tensions amid a broader deterioration in relations between Iran and the West.
“The final agreement was reached today in Tehran,” the ministry said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report of a deal.
Ship tracking data showed the vessels, Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior, were underway from Iran.
Delta Tankers confirmed in a statement that its vessel was released on Wednesday and said the tanker was sailing to the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah for inspections before returning to Greece, its original destination.
“This is very good news and we are grateful to all those involved with securing this release. The crew are well and pleased to be on their way after many months,” the company said.
The Prudent Warrior’s destination was listed as the United Arab Emirates port of Khor Fakkan, according to Eikon data. Polembros shipping, which manages the vessel, has said that 17 out of 24 Greek and Filipino crew members have been replaced.
Merchant shipping remains prey to hazards in the Gulf.
A tanker was hit off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage to its hull, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday. An Israeli official said Iran was responsible.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed separately on Wednesday it had released two Greek oil tankers and said that an Iranian-flagged tanker seized in Greece had also left Greek waters.
According to a memorandum signed by Iran and Greece, the parties will put in the necessary cooperation in order to improve maritime security, the ministry statement added.
Greek authorities in April impounded the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana, formerly Pegas, and its oil cargo near the coast of Evia, due to sanctions following legal action by the United States.
The United States later confiscated part of its oil cargo because of sanctions on Iran. The removal of oil from the Lana prompted Iranian forces in May to seize the two Greek tankers in the Gulf and sail them back to Iran. Tehran had warned of “punitive action” against Greece.
The Lana showed it was underway from Greece, with Istanbul listed as its destination, ship tracking data showed.
It was part of the agreement that all vessels leave on the same day, a Greek government source said on Wednesday.

Topics: Iran Greece tankers

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights

DUBAI: Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year and targets six individuals and two entities, the foreign ministry said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Canada Iran drones sanctions

