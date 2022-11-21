Saudi Arabia ready to tackle Argentina and Messi

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s players take part in a training session at the Sealine Training Site in Sealine, south of Doha, on November 21, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2022
John Duerden

  • Herve Renard’s team have identity, are organized and do not concede many goals, but must avoid Qatar’s mistakes from their World Cup opener
John Duerden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sixth World Cup kicks off on Tuesday with probably the hardest opening game the team has ever had.

Few believe the clash with Argentina, a team that has genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy next month, is a chance for three points but for Herve Renard and his players it is an opportunity to show that the Green Falcons have come a long way since 2018 and the 5-0 defeat at the hands of Russia in Moscow.

There was a carnival atmosphere that day at the Luzhniki Stadium as the hosts got ready for a party. The smiles and sun that were there before kickoff were just as strong after with the Russians getting the result of their dreams. The scoreline might have been a bit harsh on Saudi Arabia, but it was a tough day. As was the 8-0 humiliation at the hands of Germany in 2002.

Saudi Arabia have lost four of their five World Cup opening games and have been unlucky to start 2022 with what could be the toughest of all.

But this is a different Saudi Arabia now, certainly to the one that took the field in Russia’s capital. Renard has been in charge for more than three years and there have been some major improvements.

“It now feels like we’ve known each other for years,” the Frenchman said. “But football is like that — when you win games it’s all rosy. However, we should be ready to face tougher tests as it’s easy to lose a string of games, so we must be mentally resilient as well.”

Qatar showed on Sunday, losing 2-0 to Ecuador in what was a disappointing performance, that knowing and spending time with the players is not always enough. The hosts have lacked competitive action but it could be that Saudi Arabia’s impressive qualification campaign will stand them in better stead.

Defensively, Saudi Arabia have become increasingly tight. They conceded 10 goals in 18 qualifiers and since then, 10 friendly games have seen the backline breached just four times. There is going to be serious pressure coming from the South Americans, and it is going to be the toughest test imaginable. Midfielders Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanno are going to have to play the games of their lives to protect the back four and also provide an outlet for under-pressure defenders. The pair, coming back from long-term injury and suspension, have looked good in recent games.

The lessons from Qatar’s opener will not have gone unnoticed. The Maroons struggled with crosses into the area from the kickoff and were lucky that VAR intervened to overrule a third-minute goal. This is an area that Saudi Arabia have been working on and it is likely that it will really be tested by Poland on Saturday, but Argentina certainly also have the players to put in dangerous balls from wide areas.

Qatar were also strangely passive both as a team and individually in what was the biggest game of their lives and allowed Ecuador to take the initiative and control the game physically as well as tactically. And then Saad Al-Sheeb had a poor game. There is not much you can do when your goalkeeper makes mistakes as he did, but at least Saudi’s number one Mohammed Al-Owais has been in fine form.

In short, Qatar froze and Ecuador, who came through a tough South American qualification campaign and have players in the big leagues of Europe, did not. Saudi Arabia cannot afford to follow the example set by their fellow Arab team. The likes of Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari and others, who have World Cup finals experience and won Asian titles, have to step up. They are experienced big-game players and there are none bigger than this.

Argentina need no introduction. This is the last World Cup for Lionel Messi. Lifting the Copa America, his first major prize with his country, has also lifted some of the pressure on one of the best players the world has ever seen. With Angel Di Maria on the other side of attack, there is real trickery and movement for the Saudi defense to handle, and an impressive mix of youth and experience. There are no real concerns among the South Americans and they feel like a real team. In this aspect at least, Saudi Arabia can more than match the two-time winners.

Losing an opening game heavily can end a tournament almost before it has begun. In 2018, the team performed impressively in Russia after that early loss, with a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay and a win over Egypt, but it was not enough. A better start this time could lead to a better outcome.

There is no pressure on Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina or even draw. Fans would love to see a competitive game where their team gives one of the game’s giants some problems, and gives the millions around the world who are expecting an easy victory for the favorites, reason to rethink.

The objective is to be able to look back without regret and then anything could happen.

“There are no limits in football,” said Renard. “You must make your own luck, leave everything on the pitch, prepare to the best of your ability and eradicate mistakes. If you do all this, then why not dream?”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Saudi Arabia

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AP

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup

Netherlands strikes late to beat Senegal 2-0 at World Cup
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AP

DOHA: Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.
Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 Monday at the World Cup.
At the back, Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three key saves to keep the African champions at bay after Van Gaal decided to give him his international debut in a key World Cup game and just two months after he was called into the national squad for the first time.
“His quality is he can stop balls and he did that three times today,” the Netherlands coach said, “and he did it perfectly.”
Cody Gakpo and substitute Davy Klaasen provided the late goals to ensure the Dutch team’s winning start at its first World Cup appearance since 2014, when Van Gaal was also coach.
Gakpo rose to glance a header in from a cross by Frenkie de Jong in the 84th minute with the team’s first effort on target. Klaasen added a second right at the end of eight minutes of stoppage time by slotting in after Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only weakly blocked a shot from Depay.
The orange-shirted Dutch fans had been subdued until the late strikes as Senegal was the more energetic team. The Senegalese drums and chants were the dominant sound from the stands for much of the game.
But Senegal’s main problem was predictable: Without injured forward Sadio Mane, it couldn’t convert any of its chances.
“I think we gave everything and I think we deserved at least a point from this game,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “But, of course, Sadio being missing is a problem for us.”
Depay, who has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, was put on by Van Gaal with about 30 minutes to go after the veteran coach said the day before that he wasn’t sure if the Barcelona forward was ready for action.
He decided to see if he was and Depay responded by playing parts in both goals.
First, he linked up with De Jong near the edge of the area before the midfielder crossed to Gakpo for the first goal. Depay’s run and shot deep in injury time led to the second goal for Klaasen — one of four substitutes in the match. It sealed a Dutch victory and a 16th game unbeaten for the Netherlands since the 71-year-old Van Gaal, the oldest coach at the World Cup, returned from retirement last year to lead his country for a third time.
The substitutions provided “the breakthrough,” Van Gaal said. “Memphis was a big part of that.”
The long injury time — it stretched out to nearly nine minutes — was partly because of a serious-looking injury to Senegal central midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, who left on a stretcher clutching his right leg. Cisse watched solemnly as one of his most important midfielders was carried off in the first game since the team lost Mane for the entire World Cup to a right leg injury.
Senegal won the African Cup at the start of the year and was heralded as maybe the best African team to ever come to a World Cup. Without Mane and now with an opening game loss, it’s in a scrap to make it out of the group stage.
Few people were talking about the Dutch coming into this World Cup, but their record is highly impressive under Van Gaal and they’re now through what he had identified as their toughest test of the group stage.
“A 2-0 victory against the champions of the African Cup. I can be very very pleased,” Van Gaal said.
The Netherlands can secure a place in the round of 16 if the team beats Ecuador in its next game. Senegal faces a must-win against host Qatar.
“That,” Cisse said, “is like a final now.”

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
  • The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads
  • Match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

DOHA: Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put last year's European Championship loss behind them, combining to score three goals in England's 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday at the World Cup.
Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. A year later, Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.
It has been a difficult buildup for England, but this was a performance that will provide encouragement to coach Gareth Southgate, who has recently endured the most troubled period of his England tenure.
He was booed after a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and was humiliated by his own fans when they chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”
Hundreds of fans missed the start of the match because of an issue with digital tickets. When they eventually made their way to their seats, they witnessed an utterly dominant display from England.
Jude Bellingham scored the first goal in the 35th minute — his first international goal.
Saka then got his first of the match in the 43rd and Raheem Sterling added another in first-half stoppage time. Saka scored his second shortly after the hour, but Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran in the 65th minute.
Rashford struck six minutes later to extend England's lead to 5-1, and Jack Grealish also stepped off the bench to add a sixth in the 90th. Taremi added another for Iran from the penalty spot deep in injury time after John Stones was penalized for holding Morteza Pouraliganji’s shirt in the box.
The game was delayed for several minutes in the first half when Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand clashed heads with a teammate. He was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher with the score still 0-0.
His replacement, Hossein Hosseini, was left with the unenviable task of facing England's potent attack.
The match had a total of 29 minutes of injury time, 15 minutes in the first half and 14 in the second.

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests
  • All of the starting 11 players were silent as the anthem was played at the Khalifa International Stadium
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI:  Iran’s World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday after many fans back home accused the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on persistent popular unrest.
Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shiite Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.
Dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters — but not the national soccer team, until Monday’s match when all team members remained silent when the national anthem was played.
Iranian state television did not show the players lined up for the anthem before the match got under way in Qatar, just across the Gulf from their homeland.
The Iranian squad could not avoid being overshadowed by the anti-government unrest that has rattled Iran’s Shiite Muslim theocracy, while other World Cup teams were squarely focused on their tactics on the pitch.
Ahead of the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations by compatriots from all walks of life, one of the most sustained challenges to the cleric elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the past, the Iranian soccer team was a source of fired up national pride throughout the country. Now, with mass protests, many would prefer it withdrew from the World Cup.
Before traveling to Doha the team met with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photos of the players with Raisi, one of them bowing in front of him, went viral while the street unrest raged on, drawing an outcry on social media.
“I have mixed feelings. I love football but with all these children, women and men killed in Iran, I think the national team should not play,” university student Elmira, 24, said, speaking by telephone from Tehran before the match.
“It is not Iran’s team, it is the Islamic Republic’s team.
“Show solidarity”
“They could refuse to take part in the World Cup or even refuse to play if they were forced to go, to show that they are part of the nation, to show solidarity with mothers in Iran whose children were killed by the regime (during protests).”
The activist HRANA news agency said 410 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 58 minors.
Some 54 members of the security forces had also been killed, HRANA said, with at least 17,251 people arrested. Authorities have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.
Iranians are especially outraged because athletes around the world have been speaking out for the demonstrators in Iran while their team has remained largely silent.
“I know it is their job to play football but with all those children killed in Iran, they should have stood in solidarity with the people. Especially when the England team is going to kneel (in solidarity), how can the national team show no solidarity?” high school student Setareh, 17, said by telephone from the northwestern city of Urmia.
“FIFA should not have included the team because of protests in Iran and the regime’s violation of human rights. That did not happen, so then the team should not have gone in order to show solidarity with the protesters.”
Some Iranian fans who went to Qatar for the World Cup made no secret of their solidarity with the unrest.
They carried banners that read “Woman, Life Freedom” in support of the protests. “Freedom for Iran. Stop killing children in the streets!” shouted one Iranian woman.
Another Iranian woman with the colors of an Iranian flag painted on her face said Iran is a football-crazed nation.
“But this year,” she said, “everything is different, all we care about is this revolution and for people to get their freedom back, and not be scared to just walk on the street, do and dress as they want, and say what they want.”
In the capital Tehran, some banners of the national team have been burned by angry protesters.
Other Iranians like Zeynab Mohammadi wished success for the team. “I will watch the game with my friends at home. I will pray for my team to win,” Mohammadi, 21, said in Tehran, echoing other supporters who took to social media to cheer the players.
However, pictures of children killed in the protests were widely shared by Iranians on Twitter, with messages such as: “They loved football too, but they were killed by the Islamic Republic.”
“Those children took risks for their country and were killed by the regime. The national team should take risks and show solidarity with the nation,” said Hamidreza, 19, a university student in southern Iran.
“For our nation, for Iran, for all those children, men, women killed in the past weeks by the regime, be our voice in Qatar. Show solidarity if you are Iran’s national soccer team.” 

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference on Monday November 21, 2022 in Qatar. Reuters
  • “I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football it would be magic,” Ronaldo said with a smile
  • After missing a friendly with a stomach bug last week, Ronaldo says he is in perfect shape to play
Updated 21 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal’s chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana.
Last week superstar Ronaldo lashed out at Premier League club United and the team’s coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview after being relegated to a peripheral role this season.
“I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,” Ronaldo said at a press conference at the Portugal camp.
Ronaldo, who is set to start his fifth and likely final World Cup, was suspended for the Premier League club’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.
The 37-year-old claimed during the interview that he felt “provoked” into that reaction by Ten Hag and on Monday was unrepentant about giving the interview. 
“I don’t have to worry about what others think, I talk when I want to,” he said. 
“Everybody in the team knows who I am, what I believe in.”
Ronaldo said frosty interaction with his team-mate for club and country Bruno Fernandes, along with images of him grabbing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo by the head, had been being overblown by the media.
“In these final stages of competitions there’s always those type of moments,” said Ronaldo.
“We were just playing around, I have a great relationship with him. I was asking him, because his plane was late, I asked him if he came by boat.
“The same thing happened with Cancelo, he was a bit sad during training and I grabbed him by the neck and told him ‘Come on, you’ve got this’, that’s what I said. And then it became another controversy at your end.
“The whole atmosphere is excellent, it’s bulletproof and iron clad. The next player who comes here, you don’t have to ask about that, don’t talk about me, you don’t have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup.”
Portugal open their Group H campaign against Ghana on Thursday before facing Uruguay and South Korea.
After missing a friendly with a stomach bug last week, Ronaldo says he is in perfect shape to play.
“I feel great, I have recovered my best shape, we’ve had good training sessions, the team and myself, I’m ready to start the World Cup in the best possible way,” Ronaldo added.
- Messi debate -
Ronaldo, who made his Portugal debut in 2003, is poised to appear at his fifth World Cup. He is the all-time top goalscorer in men’s international football with 117 strikes in 191 games.
The forward recently appeared in a Louis Vuitton advert alongside long-time rival, Argentina striker Lionel Messi, where the pair were pictured playing a game of chess.
“I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football it would be magic,” Ronaldo said with a smile.
Paris Saint-Germain forward Messi has won seven Ballon d’Or awards and many consider him to be the best player of all-time.
“Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue,” said Ronaldo.
“Some people like me more, some people like me less, like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be a showcase.
“But if you tell me you won’t win any more tournaments in your career, I would still be happy, given all I have achieved.”

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

The half-hour opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup, meant to introduce Qatar to the global stage through its culture with a theme of ‘bridging distances,’ as some 1.2 million fans expected to visit Doha for the month-long football tournament.

All photos by Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub.

Click here for our comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

