Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats/node/2214191/world
Italy agrees to take in over 500 migrants from rescue boats
Soon after coming to power in September, Italy’s new government had argued that the flag countries of rescue ships are responsible for taking in the migrants and that Italy would no longer be the de facto port of automatic entry. (AFP)
ROME: Italy has agreed to take in over 500 migrants from two rescue ships at sea off its coast after another vessel carrying 33 migrants had docked on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.
The Geo Barents ship, which is operated by the Doctors without Borders charity and had 248 migrants aboard, has been told to head for the Port of Salerno on the southern Italian mainland, MSF said.
MSF said it would take more than 24 hours to get there from its current location off the eastern coast of Sicily but welcomed the decision.
“Having a secure place to disembark is finally some good news for all the survivors after the tragic experiences that they have faced,” MSF said on Twitter.
How to respond to requests for help from the charity vessels in the Mediterranean is a challenge for Italy’s new right-wing government that has pledged to take a tough stance on immigration.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Euro-Mediterranean Summit in the Spanish city of Alicante, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said “each case is unique” referring to the NGOs vessels.
He confirmed that at least one vessel would dock at Salerno.
Italian media reported that the Humanity 1, another vessel run by the charity SOS Humanity would be allowed to dock at the Port of Bari, in the southeastern region of Puglia. The ship was carrying 261 rescued people, including around 30 women, some of them pregnant, and over 90 minors, most of them unaccompanied.
A spokesperson for SOS Humanity was not immediately available for comment. A 14-year-old boy, who was traveling alone, was earlier airlifted from the Geo Barents to Sicily after suffering acute abdominal pain, MSF said.
On Wednesday, a baby was born on the same vessel and later flown to Sicily with his mother and three siblings. The migrants on the vessel that docked in Lampedusa had been rescued from a small wooden boat in the Mediterranean two days ago and taken on board the Louise Michel rescue ship.
“As (the) weather was dangerously deteriorating, the permission to enter Lampedusa came at the last moment,” the operators of the Louise Michel said in a Tweet.
US indicts Mauritanian man for role in deadly Mali restaurant attacks
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters
A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday.
Fawaz Ould Ahmed was taken into custody by the United States and brought to New York on Friday, the Justice Department said in a statement. Ahmed received a death penalty in Mali after pleading guilty to planning and executing the deadly attacks targeting Westerners.
Ahmed, 44, faces charges including the murder of US citizen Anita Ashok Datar and conspiracy to provide support to US-designated terrorist organizations Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and al Mourabitoun, according to the Justice Department.
US Magistrate Judge James R. Cho ordered that Ahmed be detained pending trial.
Ahmed “now faces justice in a US courtroom for the carnage that was carried out allegedly at his direction,” US Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in the statement.
Ahmed told a Malian court in 2020 he carried out an attack on La Terrace restaurant that killed five and that he was also involved in planning a raid at Hotel Byblos in the town of Sevare and another at Bamako’s Radisson Blu hotel.
The Justice Department said a total of 38 people had died in the three incidents.
“The defendant’s alleged actions — inhumanely plotting and carrying out ruthless terrorist attacks — were not forgotten and will not be forgiven,” said FBI assistant director-in-charge Michael Driscoll.
The attacks in 2015, just months after Islamist militants in Paris stormed the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and shot dead 12 people, marked a brazen new phase in jihadist operations across West Africa. The campaign hit top hotels and destinations frequented by Western tourists, aid workers and diplomats, which were no longer considered safe.
Ahmed told the Malian court that he did not regret the attacks and that he had been seeking revenge for cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad printed in Charlie Hebdo.
He was captured in Bamako in 2016 as he was preparing to carry out another attack armed with grenades and a suitcase filled with weapons on behalf of al Mourabitoun, Reuters has reported, citing local authorities.
UN carves out sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid
ICRC, Mercy Corps and Norwegian Refugee Council welcome legally binding resolution
Updated 11 December 2022
AP
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council overwhelmingly approved a resolution exempting humanitarian aid from all current and future UN sanctions regimes, a vote the US hailed as “historic” that will save lives and address longstanding problems of sanctions impeding aid deliveries.
The legally binding resolution was immediately hailed by humanitarian organizations including the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mercy Corps and the Norwegian Refugee Council whose Secretary-General Jan Egeland said “it will protect humanitarian action from the crippling impacts of sanctions regimes at a time when needs are skyrocketing” and will be “the difference between life and death” for some people.
The vote on the resolution co-sponsored by the US and Ireland was 14-0 with India abstaining.
Our goal is always to stop terrorists and human rights abusers by using a legitimate tool to maintain peace and security, but still allow lifesaving humanitarian efforts to continue for those in need.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador
India’s UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said her country’s concerns stem “from proven instances of terrorist groups taking full advantage of such humanitarian carve outs and making a mockery of sanctions regimes” as well as “several cases of terrorist groups in our neighborhood … reincarnating themselves as humanitarian organizations and civil society groups precisely to evade the sanctions.”
To prevent such activities, she said, India had called for the resolution to ensure monitoring of humanitarian exemptions by UN experts monitoring sanctions and “robust reporting,” which were not fully addressed in the text, so India abstained.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council before the vote that as the world’s leading global humanitarian donor the US recognizes that “we must all do everything in our power to help humanitarian partners reach the world’s most vulnerable, regardless of where they live, who they live with, and who controls their territory.”
“Our goal is always to stop terrorists and human rights abusers by using a legitimate tool to maintain peace and security, but still allow lifesaving humanitarian efforts to continue for those in need,” she said.
But the humanitarian community expressed concern about the impact of sanctions, especially asset freezes, impeding assistance and asked “for a clear, standard carveout of humanitarian assistance and activities to meet basic human needs for all U.N. sanctions regimes,” which is what the resolution does, Thomas-Greenfield said.
It states categorically that activities of humanitarian organizations and workers “are permitted and are not a violation of the asset freezes imposed by this council or its sanctions committees.”
Thomas-Greenfield said that while humanitarian aid exemptions are already included in some Security Council resolutions that imposed sanctions, “it has not been consistent, it’s not been standardized.”
The resolution, she said, standardizes the exemption and will help speed efforts by humanitarian workers to provide aid to people.
After the vote, Ireland’s UN Ambassador Fergal Mythen welcomed adoption of the “landmark resolution” saying, “With this resolution, we diminish the unintended consequences of sanctions without diminishing UN sanctions themselves.”
He said that as a result of sanctions, sometimes aid can’t be shipped, financed, insured and delivered.
The resolution “provides certainty and clarity” to humanitarian providers, donors and implementing partners that providing aid is permitted.
But he cautioned that while it is significant it “is not a panacea,” saying work needs to be done on other aspects of UN sanctions including due process.
Today, however, “we can rest assured that the council has taken decisive action in response to appeals by humanitarians worldwide,” Mythen said.
“This resolution will have tangible positive impacts for those working in some of the most challenging environments across the globe, who can now continue helping the world’s most vulnerable in the knowledge that even where UN sanctions are in effect, their activities are permitted,” he said.
US envoy Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote that all humanitarian situations the UN is engaged in including Afghanistan, Syria and Myamar “will benefit” from the resolution’s adoption.
Mercy Corps Vice President Kate Phillips-Barrasso called the resolution “a game-changer for humanitarian organizations, which have experienced confusion and faced additional risks in providing life-saving aid,” saying “this clarity and the protection it brings are of paramount importance.”
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric expressed hope that the resolution’s implementation “will significantly assist humanitarian action in many parts of the world.”
She encouraged all countries “to put this humanitarian carve-out into practice, including through national laws and regulations.”
Behind Marcos’s elite security men: devotion and unwavering family support
Col. Ramon Zagala became Presidential Security Group commander on June 30, 2022
In an interview with Arab News, Zagala talks about group’s mission, sacrifices and family life
Updated 11 December 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: When Col. Ramon Zagala took on his new duties in late June, he knew that every day might require of him the sacrifice of life — like of the other 1,000 elite security men protecting the most powerful person in the Philippines.
Col. Zegala became Presidential Security Group commander and senior military assistant on June 30, chosen by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who on the same day took over from Rodrigo Duterte to rule the country until 2028.
Marcos remembered Zagala, a special forces member and former military spokesman, from the time he served as aide-de-camp of President Joseph Estrada — the actor-turned-politician who was ousted in 2001, just three years after taking office.
“He told me that he got me because he saw how I defended President Estrada. That I never left President Estrada. That I did all I can to protect President Estrada,” Zagala told Arab News in a recent interview.
FASTFACT
The joint service unit that Col. Ramon Zagala is now heading is the primary agency concerned with providing close-in security to the president and the first family, everywhere they go — at home and abroad.
“He said he saw (how) when everybody abandoned President Estrada, I did not…He said that he saw that. And he knows that he that I will protect him also, that I will not abandon him.”
But the appointment two decades later came as a surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Zagala said. “It is a privilege to return to continue a mission that I left behind 21 years ago…With so many lessons learned, so many experiences in the past 21 years, I’m ready to take on this mission again.”
Zagala is the son of retired Maj. Gen. Rafael Zagala, army chief from 1972 to 1975 during the time of Marcos’s father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country for three decades until he was removed in a popular uprising in 1986.
The joint service unit that Zagala is now heading is the primary agency concerned with providing close-in security to the president and the first family, everywhere they go — at home and abroad. Its formation dates back to 1897 when a unite was established to protect the first Philippine president, Emilio Aguinaldo, from attempts on his life.
“We’re more or less 1,000 personnel,” he said. “This is a unique unit. This is the only unit of the Armed Forces of Philippines that has control of other agencies outside of the AFP.”
Together with attached personnel from other forces, which also include the Philippine National Police and Coast Guard, the PSG comprises over 1,800 members of security forces.
They are the best of the best.
“The PSG is an elite unit, primarily because the nature of the mission is to protect the president. So, we choose the best, always,” Zagala said.
“In the oath of the PSG, there is a stanza there: ‘When it becomes necessary that I make the ultimate sacrifice, then let it be so.’ So can you imagine the commitment that is needed to come from you to be able to fulfill that…(to) give your life to protect the president…This is high-level engagement.”
PSG officers never drop their guard. They all know they are on a mission and follow its requirements.
“There is never a time that we will leave the president. There is always a blanket of protection. There is no time for those on duty to lower their guard,” Zagala said. “Probably the most relaxing thing we can do is to sit down.”
What makes the task slightly easier is the fact that the president is an armed forces officer and has received rigorous military training in his youth. He understands the tasks of his security team and relates to them.
“He considers himself a soldier,” Zagala said. “We talk about training, hardships of soldiers, how you endure training, and funny moments in training.”
What poses the biggest difficulty in protecting him is his popularity.
Marcos, 64, scored a landslide victory in the presidential election in May, winning nearly 60 percent of the vote, as he promised unity, prosperity and happiness to the 110 million population weary of years of political polarization and pandemic hardship.
His public appearances attracted huge crowds during the presidential campaign and continue to do so since he assumed office.
“He’s a very popular president and people gravitate to him. Being part of PSG is sometimes difficult because when people swarm, you don’t know (what could happen). But of course, we understand that the president is loved by the people. And wherever he goes, he expects to see the people,” the PSG commander said.
“He’s popular; people go near him. And, of course, nowadays because of COVID, because of sicknesses and all that, we just want to protect him.”
Service requires of officers to be entirely nonpartisan and see the president solely as the “chief executive, as our commander in chief.”
“Nothing more, nothing less. And from there we can do our jobs well,” Zagala added.
“We don’t look at politics. Because if we look at that, we won’t be able to do our job. I have to put emphasis: We are not politicians, we are soldiers.”
Personal thoughts and opinions return to them only when their service is over.
“But while in the service, you just fulfill that mission…We see ourselves as non-partisan, and we see the president as someone who needs to work. And he cannot do his work well if he is not safe. And he cannot be safe if we do not do our work well.
“He will only be able to deliver the promise of unity, the promise of economic recovery, the promise of prosperity if he is safe and his mind is safe from any thoughts of aggression against him.”
The suspension in political views, full-time availability, and vigilance are not the only personal sacrifices that PSG officers make to fulfill their duty. The engagement also comes at the significant cost of renouncing their family life throughout the period of service.
But it is also in family where many of them, including the top commander, find the strength to carry on.
The families of PSG officers are the unknown soldiers of the force, playing a significant role when the men protecting the country’s top leader have succeeded.
For Zagala, his wife Nenita has been the key source of support not only for himself but also for the families of other members of his team.
“We draw our strengths from them because the job requires you to have support. And for me, my biggest supporter is my wife and my family. They’re an integral part in what I succeeded in,” he said.
“My wife, she takes care of…the morale and welfare of other members of the PSG, especially the wives, the children — she takes care of that.
“She makes sure she makes activities for the wives. She looks out for them. She makes projects that will be beneficial to them…She does it because she knows that the PSG is not just a unit, it’s a community.”
Russian arms dealer says he wished Griner good luck at prisoner exchange
Russia's FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi
"I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Bout said on Saturday
Updated 10 December 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Viktor Bout, the arms dealer freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged.
Bout, who spent 14 years in US jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped on Thursday for the basketball star, jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil when arriving to play for a Russian team.
Russia’s FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
“I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me,” Bout said on Saturday in an interview with Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.
“Again, it’s our tradition. You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness,” he said, adding that he believed Griner “was positively inclined” toward him.
Speaking to Maria Butina, who herself spent 14 months in US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker and RT presenter, Bout praised President Vladimir Putin, whose portrait he said he had hung on his cell wall.
Asked about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, Bout said he wished that Moscow had been able to launch it sooner.
“If I had the chance and the required skills, I’d join up as a volunteer,” he said.
Griner has not yet spoken publicly. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, said on Thursday their family was now “whole,” and the couple would work to help secure the release of other Americans held abroad, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia on spying charges he denies.
Investigation shows companies making millions housing migrants in UK
Mail finds two companies have bought hard-up hotels across country to put migrants in, as UK struggles with numbers, asylum backlog
Current figures suggest £6.8m of taxpayers’ money spent on housing people per day
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: An investigation has discovered investors in the UK are buying up hotels to transform them into migrant shelters, with some making millions of pounds in profit.
The investigation, launched by the Mail, discovered one firm, Payman Club, run by a man named Na’im Anis Payman, had bought 12 properties for this purpose in under two years, and another, H&H Hotels, was set to make £11 million ($13.48 million) per year in profit from housing migrants.
The companies are thought to have taken advantage of the collapse of the tourism industry in the UK prompted by government lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up large commercial properties on the cheap.
The hotels are then passed on to be used by a company called Serco, responsible for housing migrants in the UK, which receives £150 per migrant per day from the Home Office.
It is thought that this year will see around 50,000 people reach the UK illegally via small boats crossing the English Channel. The country also faces a backlog of around 150,000 unresolved asylum applications.
The vast majority of those 50,000 are currently being housed at 140 hotels across the country, costing the UK taxpayer £6.8 million per day.
H&H Hotels, which was set up last year and is run by 32-year-old Egyptian Hassan Arif, currently runs or subcontracts out hotels for migrants in Skegness, Wisbech, Brighton, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Great Yarmouth and London, according to the Mail.
Despite being legal, local efforts have been brought to prevent the practice, all of which have failed. The companies have done nothing illegal, but that has not allayed fears that the government is failing to properly house migrants, that the taxpayer is losing out as a result and that local communities are being adversely affected by the practice.
Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, which covers Skegness and which brought legal action to the High Court, told the paper: “The company H&H have been buying up these hotels across the country. It’s opportunistic.
“They have sniffed out that the government is throwing a lot of money at this and for a year or twos’ investment they can make a very good return — they have done their sums.
“The issue is that the Home Office is throwing quite considerable money at this, so it is an attractive business model.
“As leader of the council, I fully understand that the Home Office is under tremendous pressure to solve this. My issue is the processing of asylum seekers is taking too long.”
Payman, 28, is of German Iranian origin and grew up in Albania, with strong business ties to the country where as many as half of all migrants crossing the Channel are thought to originate from, facilitated by Albanian organized criminal gangs, the Mail said.
After 40 migrants moved to one of Payman’s facilities in the town of Kettering in Northamptonshire in November, local MP Philip Hollobone called on Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick to resign.
A Home Office spokesman said: “The asylum accommodation system is under enormous pressure.
“Decisions on members of the public who are temporarily residing at hotels and staffing are a matter for the hoteliers, and the Home Office instructs providers to carry out thorough diligence checks before any site is used.”