You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (AP)
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2uvrd

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
  • The ministry said of the current cases, 39 patients were in critical condition
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health.

As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 826,516.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,496.

Of the new infections, 11 were recorded in Riyadh and 10 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than five new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 49 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 814,041.

It said 2,979 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 3,439 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said of the current cases, 39 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or who believe that they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
World
Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
World
China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

INTERVIEW: French minister affirms France’s commitment to increase, diversify investments in Saudi economy

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2022
Sarah Sfeir

INTERVIEW: French minister affirms France’s commitment to increase, diversify investments in Saudi economy

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
  • French companies recognize economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and in 2023 many of them will settle there
  • Becht confirms that several partnerships between French startups, Saudi companies and investors have been established
Updated 19 December 2022
Sarah Sfeir

PARIS: Arab News en Français met with Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on the eve of his first visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss his program, which will strengthen Saudi-French economic and commercial ties.

“This year, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological mission launched in Hegra under the supervision of archaeologist Laila Nehme. This cooperation has, since then, flourished, and now we have more than 15 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions, 11 of which are still being explored today,” said Becht.

He highlighted that the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for the development of AlUla on April 10, 2018 was a real boost to cooperation in the field of archeology and heritage conservation.

Our companies recognize the economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and I am sure that in 2023 many of them will take the leap and settle there.

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad

“As illustrated in the case of AlUla, archaeological cooperation is a main pillar of our bilateral relationship, and it paves the way for many partnerships in the fields of tourism, culture, research and training,” he said.

“The main goal of my visit is to strengthen our economic and commercial partnerships, (as well as cooperation) in the health sector. I am delighted that a strong delegation of companies from the sector, led by the Health Care Association, is accompanying me on this visit,” said Becht.

“Our companies recognize the economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and I am sure that in 2023 many of them will take the leap and settle there,” he added.

During his first visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister will have the opportunity to meet Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Trade and Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

“We will mainly discuss ways to strengthen our economic partnership in the health sector, but also in all the other strategic sectors,” said Becht, stressing that his hope is to make the discussions as fruitful as possible.

“French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investments in the Saudi economy, in line with the priorities of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, particularly in renewable energies, hydrogen, water, the environment, the digital economy, the smart city and, of course, tourism services and infrastructure,” he said.

“Several partnerships between French startups and Saudi companies and investors have been established in the recent years…in particular the delegation of startups led by Generation 2030, during the last Future Investment Initiative in 2022 in Riyadh,” Becht said.

The minister added that France is ready to use its expertise in many high-tech and digital fields — including smart cities, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence — to develop new economic partnerships with the Kingdom.

“In this context, we are pleased to welcome a delegation of Saudi startups and investors, led by the Ministry of Investment, to tour the French tech ecosystem (such as Station F, Saclay and Toulouse) in early 2023 and strengthen the ties between both countries in this field,” he said.

The Kingdom launched several projects in 2022, including The Line in NEOM, considered one of the largest projects in the world. Becht told Arab News en Français that French companies are fully committed to participating in the giga-projects of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plan.

“Several French companies are already participating in the development of NEOM, particularly in the transport and infrastructure sectors. Many other sectors hold opportunities for our companies: information and communication technologies, energy and sustainable development, construction, engineering consultancy, tourism and security,” Becht said.

The French minister’s visit, which begins on Monday, Dec. 19 and extends over several days, is not limited to Riyadh. He also expressed his intention to visit AlUla to discover the region and the richness of its archeological sites, particularly from the Nabataean, Dadanite and Lihyanite eras.

“This visit will also provide us with the opportunity to reiterate the full commitment of the French government to support the development of AlUla on each of the following aspects: culture, archaeology, tourism, agriculture and energy,” he said, adding that the French Agency for the Development of AlUla “works daily” with the Royal Commission for AlUla to this end.

 

 

Topics: Olivier Becht France

Related

Agreement heralds Saudi-France aviation cooperation
Business & Economy
Agreement heralds Saudi-France aviation cooperation
The strategic partnership that underpins the enduring Saudi-French relationship
World
The strategic partnership that underpins the enduring Saudi-French relationship

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
Updated 19 December 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
  • Event at Naila Art Gallery showcases work by four creatives
  • This year’s art week centered on the theme of nostalgia
Updated 19 December 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: An exhibition celebrating the work of three Saudi and one Omani artists at the Naila Art Gallery in Riyadh ended on Saturday.

The Almariyyah exhibition, titled “Takamol Alarba’ah (Integration of the Four),” is now in its second year and was held in conjunction with Misk Art Week.

The show featured works by the Kingdom’s Fatimah Al-Nemer, Zaman Jassim and Najla Al-Saleem, and guest of honor Hasan Meer, from Oman.

Interested audiences and specialized experts in plastic art exist at the Almariyyah exhibition, which is being held in Riyadh. Four artists, 3 of them are Saudis and one Omani, participate in the exhibition. (Supplied)

Al-Nemer said her painting “The Beautiful in the Fire” represented the pictures and words of popular female artists from the Qatif region burning with fire, adding that it “embodies a state of internal conflict despite their happiness during weddings.”

Al-Saleem said: “My paintings and my combination work seek to express the transparency of the popular mud architecture of the houses, in order to feel the water and feel its impact on us.”

HIGHLIGHT

The Almariyyah exhibition, titled ‘Takamol Alarba’ah (Integration of the Four),’ featured works by the Kingdom’s Fatimah Al-Nemer, Zaman Jassim and Najla Al-Saleem, and guest of honor Hasan Meer, from Oman.

Jassim said his works were “embodied in the air ... dispersing the soul in search of the sanctuary that it finds in spirituality and worshiping.”

Meer said his artwork focused on the desert, the greatness of the creator (Allah), the manifestation of the human spirit and the return of the body to its origins in the dust.

A visitor to the exhibition takes a picture of a group of artworks by Najla AlSaleem called "Jamshiyyat" within the activities of Almariyyah exhibition, which is being held for the second consecutive year, and concludes its activities on Saturday (December 17). Four artists, 3 of them are Saudis and one Omani, participate in the exhibition. (Supplied)

The sixth Misk Art Week, organized by the Misk Art Institute of the Misk Foundation, opened on Dec. 5 in Riyadh.

The event, which centered on the concept of nostalgia, comprised art exhibitions, a creative forum, training courses and workshops, an art and design market, and musical performances.

The forum brought together art experts from different backgrounds to discuss topics related to memory and nostalgia. It also called for action to archive collective cultural memories, and share information to ensure they are properly researched and preserved.

The art and design market provided a platform for more than 80 artists and designers to show off their work.

Educational programs within Misk Art Week help emerging artists, students and art enthusiasts to nurture their creative talents.

 

Topics: MISK ART WEEK Naila Art Gallery Saudi Omani artists

Related

Special Misk Art Week kicks off with Kingdom’s first-ever life painting classes video
Art & Culture
Misk Art Week kicks off with Kingdom’s first-ever life painting classes

Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022

The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022

The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
  • Residents and visitors at Ithra can support sustainability by taking part in arts and crafts projects, and conducting scientific experiments
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Ithra’s Sustainability Studio is offering fun and educational free activities for people of all ages from Dec. 19-31 at the center’s Lush Garden.

Between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., adults and children can dig into nature and explore.

For the last month of the Gregorian calendar year, residents and visitors at Ithra can support sustainability by taking part in arts and crafts projects, and conducting scientific experiments.

The event is also a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down.

Each day will adhere to a certain theme.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On Mondays, visitors can make boats and kites while exploring geometry in nature. On Tuesdays, the center will explore the warmth of nature.

• On Wednesdays, guests will dive into waters. On Thursdays, participants will explore how wind and its properties change nature around us.

• On Fridays, guests will explore the earth and its treasures. Saturdays will be dedicated to discovering experiences that help us preserve the environment by creating fun and diverse products.

On Mondays, visitors can make boats and kites while exploring geometry in nature. The day’s theme will be: “Engineering in Nature: Engineering lovers’ day.”

On Tuesdays, the center will explore the warmth of nature, starting from the sun’s energy to the heat of the earth’s interior. The day’s theme is “The Warmth of Nature.”

On Wednesdays, guests will dive into waters with the theme of “The Water Wonders.”

On Thursdays, Lush Garden participants will explore how wind and its properties change nature around us. The day’s theme will be: “The Air Around us: How do the turbines move? Why did man try to harvest wind energy?”

On Fridays, the day’s theme will be: “The Treasures of The Earth: From mud to the diversity of plants.” On this day, guests will explore the earth and its treasures by connecting with nature to create a green world, rich in sustainability.

On Saturdays, the day’s theme will be: “The Sustainable Art: To enhance our role towards a green future.” It will be dedicated to discovering experiences that help us preserve the environment by creating fun and diverse products.

For more information, visit the Ithra website or social media channels.

 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Fashion Exhibition highlights over 40 designers at Ithra
Lifestyle
Saudi Fashion Exhibition highlights over 40 designers at Ithra
Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win
Saudi Arabia
Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win

Ministry of Culture offers grants for Saudi coffee research

Ministry of Culture offers grants for Saudi coffee research
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Ministry of Culture offers grants for Saudi coffee research

Ministry of Culture offers grants for Saudi coffee research
  • Ministry of Culture offers grants for Saudi coffee research
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Saudi Coffee Co., announced on Sunday that it is accepting applications for its “Saudi Coffee Research” grants, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The purpose of the grants is to promote cultural awareness through research on Saudi coffee and its connection to national identity, natural heritage and traditional culinary arts. It also intends to stimulate the region’s coffee industry. 

The grants are available to Saudi and international researchers and specialists interested in various fields of coffee. 

The grants support three primary research paths. The first explores the origins of coffee on the Arabian Peninsula and the most significant historical periods and events associated with it. 

The second focuses on the relationship between Saudi coffee as cultural heritage and oral forms of expression such as poetry, performance arts, music, social practices, rituals and festive events. 

The third path concerns the promotion of local coffee production that is compatible with sustainable economic growth. 

The grant is part of the Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 initiative launched by the Ministry of Culture and supported by the Quality of Life Program to celebrate the local household staple and its cultural value.

 

Topics: Saudi coffee Year of Saudi Coffee 2022 Ministry of Culture

Related

PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 
Business & Economy
PIF’s Saudi Coffee Co. to construct 30k-sqm coffee production warehouse in Jazan 

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Malaysian monarch, PM after landslide
  • At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday
Updated 18 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have offered condolences to the King of Malaysia and the Prime Minister following a landslide in the state of Selangor, which resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The search for missing campers caught in the deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite continued for a third day on Sunday, with the fire department saying the chance of finding survivors is slim.

At least 24 people died after a landslide tore through a campsite early on Friday while campers slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km (30 miles) north of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 were safe and nine still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department said. Those killed included seven children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia

Related

Death toll at Malaysia campsite landslide rises to 24, 10 still missing
World
Death toll at Malaysia campsite landslide rises to 24, 10 still missing
Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite
World
Rescuers race to find survivors of deadly landslide at Malaysia campsite

Latest updates

Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
Emirates NBD extends footprint with new Jeddah branch
anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
anb first bank in KSA to adopt Kyndryl’s resiliency solution
What We’re Reading: It’s Not TV
Photo/Supplied
EU reaches deal on major carbon market
Pascal Canfin
Houthi-controlled court sentences 16 Yemenis to death, 13 others to prison
Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement, secure a rally in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.