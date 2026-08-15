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Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham

Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham
Atlético Madrid confirmed the signing of Argentina defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero from Tottenham for a fee reported to be 34 million pounds ($46 million) on Saturday. (X/@Atleti)
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Updated 15 August 2026 22:19
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Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham

Atlético Madrid signs Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham
  • The 28-year-old center-back signed a five-year deal through June 2031
  • Romero captained Spurs last season, making 32 appearances to take his tally to 156
Updated 15 August 2026 22:19
AP
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MADRID: Atlético Madrid confirmed the signing of Argentina defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero from Tottenham for a fee reported to be 34 million pounds ($46 million) on Saturday.
The 28-year-old center-back signed a five-year deal through June 2031, the Spanish club said.
Romero played for the Argentina team that lost the World Cup final to Spain, and he was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2022. He has played 58 games for Argentina.
Romero captained Spurs last season, making 32 appearances to take his tally to 156 since he joined the club from Atalanta in 2021, Tottenham said.
He arrived on loan initially, then in a permanent deal a year later.
Atlético described Romero as “an experienced defender who is highly physical, quick to anticipate danger and decisive in the tackle, with considerable authority and leadership on the pitch.”
He also previously had spells at Genoa and Juventus after leaving hometown club Belgrano in 2018.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Cristian Romero

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