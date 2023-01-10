You are here

Tatum stars as Celtics hold off Bulls, Nuggets and Grizzlies triumph
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives the ball against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan in the second half of their NBA game. (Supplied)
Updated 10 January 2023
AFP

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 111-107 victory over the Knicks in New York
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the determined Chicago Bulls on Monday and reach the midway point of their NBA season with the best record in the league.

Grant Williams added 20 points, Jaylen Brown scored 19 and Al Horford’s eight included a crucial three-pointer with 25.5 seconds remaining in Boston’s 107-99 home victory.

The Celtics pushed their record to 29-12 after their first 41 games of the 82-game campaign.

Meanwhile, Denver and Memphis remained neck and neck atop the West, the Nuggets beating the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 and the Grizzlies downing the San Antonio Spurs 121-113.

Boston, who were stunned by the Oklahoma City Thunder and had to fight to hold off the rebuilding Spurs on their recent road trip, again let a big lead slip but managed to hold on.

After Chicago star DeMar DeRozan departed with a thigh injury in the third quarter the Celtics stretched their lead to as many as 16 thanks to a strong offensive showing from Tatum.

But the Bulls, with Zach LaVine scoring 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, sliced the deficit to two points in the closing minutes.

Horford’s three-pointer, off a feed from Tatum, pushed the lead back to five points with 25.5 seconds left and after LaVine missed a three-pointer Tatum threw down a two-handed dunk, drawing a foul and making the free-throw as Boston clinched the win.

“It’s all about trusting your teammates,” Tatum said of the pass to Horford as he himself was double-teamed. “Al made a big-time shot.”

Tatum said that despite Chicago’s modest 19-22 record it was a good win.

“That’s a tough team,” he said. “Well coached, they play hard, they’re long, athletic. So that’s a big win.”

In Memphis, the Grizzlies were without top scorer Ja Morant for a second straight game because of a sore right thigh.

But with 24 points from stand-in Tyus Jones and 16 from Jaren Jackson they snuffed out a late Spurs charge.

Tre Jones, Tyus’s brother, led San Antonio with 18 points and Josh Richardson scored 16 for the Spurs, who trailed by as many as 16 in the first half.

After trimming the deficit in the third quarter the Spurs twice took the lead early in the fourth.

They were up by five on Richardson’s tip-in with 9:19 to play but the Grizzlies managed to turn the tide and pull away, improving to 27-13 for the season.

That’s the same record as the Nuggets, whose two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic posted his 11th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in their victory over the Lakers.

Jokic was a perfect five-for-five from the floor. Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season with a torn knee ligament, scored a season-high 34 points for the Nuggets, who have won 11 straight at home.

Lakers superstar LeBron James sat out with a sore left ankle, joining injured Anthony Davis on the sidelines. The banged-up Lakers also lost Patrick Beverley to a hip injury at halftime.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 25 points off the bench and Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak ended.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 111-107 victory over the Knicks in New York, erasing a 17-point deficit to end the Knicks’ four-game winning streak.

The Knicks did a good job of containing Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

But seven Milwaukee players scored in double figures and the Bucks drained 19 three-pointers — 12 of them in the second half.

Brook Lopez scored 17 for Milwaukee and Joe Ingles added 17 off the bench.

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE prepares for World Games Berlin 2023
Arab News

  • Event will be 1st full-scale Special Olympics World Games since Abu Dhabi 2019
  • UAE delegation of 75 athletes one of biggest from MENA region
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has kicked off its Road to Berlin campaign with the launch of a series of training camps to prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held from June 17 to 25.

The UAE will be participating in 20 different sports, and the Special Olympics UAE delegation will be one of the biggest from the Middle East and North Africa region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 32 unified partners, 46 coaches, medics, and administrative and technical staff.

The first of three major training camps kicked off last December in Al-Ain. Additionally, athletes participated in other unified activities taking place throughout the country, including the ADNOC marathon, national table tennis championship, the roller-skating national team trials, Mubadala world tennis tournament, and the Asian Powerlifting Championships.

Special Olympics UAE athletes will compete in swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball men’s team, volleyball women’s team, basketball, cycling, equestrian, and powerlifting.

Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “As we prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, we are confident that our athletes can achieve many wins and medals.

“They will set an inspiring example as representatives of the UAE and will build on the legacy of our great success in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

“Before the start of the training camp in Al-Ain in December, athletes were practicing and preparing through many regional and international Special Olympics events, such as the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.

“We are proud of our athletes’ commitment which was evident during the training,” Al-Hashemi added.

As the UAE hosted the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, it aims to continue the momentum during the Berlin 2023 and to work with various national and international stakeholders toward further inclusion in sports, health, education, and community at large.

Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 was one of the largest global inclusion sport events, with the participation of more than 7,500 male and female athletes from 190 countries.

As part of the World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 legacy, UAE leaders announced 31 legislations, initiatives, and projects to better serve the needs and aspirations of people of determination in sports, education, health, and culture and improve their overall quality of life.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic in the following year, Special Olympics UAE continued its efforts to launch virtual events and activities. As the pandemic receded, Special Olympics UAE organized several sports forums in the UAE to ensure the steady and safe return of athletes to pitches.

Last year, Special Olympics UAE’s athletes were able to record significant international wins including 16 medals in the Invitational Games Malta 2022, 16 medals during their participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022, and second place for the women’s football team at the Unified Cup Detroit 2022.

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment

Arabian Gulf Cup a chance for Qatar to banish World Cup embarrassment
Liliane Tannoury

  • The Maroons kicked off Basra 2023 with a 2-0 win over Kuwait and a win over reigning champions Bahrain will secure a semifinal spot
Liliane Tannoury

The World Cup remains the tournament on everyone’s minds only weeks after Argentina’s glorious triumph over France in Doha.

But as the details continue to be discussed, one thing remains beyond debate: The host nation’s performance on the pitch was a massive anticlimax to 12 years of anticipation.

Now, the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup is providing Qatar with a chance to quickly get back on the horse after an embarrassing fall.

And the message from Al-Ennabi, or the Maroons, as the team is known, would seem to be that Qatar are here to remind the world that they are still champions of Asia.

But was their 2-0 Group B win over Kuwait the beginning of a new revolution for the Qatari national team ahead of upcoming challenges on the international front?

To make up for the World Cup failure, Basra 2023 could just well be the first step on the road to recovery for the Qataris who are set to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup — initially scheduled to take place in China — at the end of the year, or potentially in early 2024.

Whatever the outcome of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, the future of the Qatari national team will be overseen by a new regime after the Felix Sanchez era came to an expected end following the World Cup debacle.

Looking back over the years, Sanchez had been with what was seen as the country’s golden generation since 2013 — first as coach of the U-19 team, then U-23s, and from 2017, the senior side as well.

The crowning glory came with the glorious 2019 AFC Asian Cup triumph in the UAE, but sadly that success could not be maintained all the way to the 2022 World Cup, where it seemed that Qatar had somewhat forgotten all the good habits and experience they picked up over the previous decade.

Qatar’s three losses to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands, to leave the competition early without a point and only a single goal, was unsatisfactory, to say the least, and it betrayed a distinguished preparation program that most other competing teams could only dream of having.

The defeats meant Qatar became the first host country to lose its three matches at the tournament and joined South Africa as the only other host nation to fail to qualify from the group stage.

Quick action was needed, and Sanchez was let go as the Qatar Football Association set about focusing on the upcoming defense of the Asian Cup title on home soil.

In reality, the task of rebuilding toward that target has been given an unexpectedly quick boost by the Arabian Gulf Cup being held so soon after Qatar 2022.

It has allowed the new Portuguese coach Bruno Pinheiro to select mostly the Olympic — U-23 — squad, with many players participating at senior level for the first time alongside experienced players such as goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham and midfielder Assim Madibo. The average age of the squad in Basra is 23.6 years.

The policy paid off in the opening match, with Qatar deservedly beating Kuwait with the type of cohesive performance, especially in midfield, that was in stark contrast to what was on display at the World Cup.

Tuesday will provide perhaps a sterner test as Qatar’s youngsters take on defending champions Bahrain, who themselves kicked off with a 2-1 win over the UAE.

Qatar previously won the Arabian Gulf Cup title in 1992 and 2004 at home, and in 2014 in Saudi Arabia; lost the final four times; and reached the semifinals in the last edition in 2019 in Doha.

A victory, or even just a strong honorable showing, would be, firstly, a quick way for the team to reconcile with supporters still angry over the showing at the World Cup; and secondly, and more importantly, a morale-raising exercise as the team and coach look forward to imminent challenges.

Whether Qatar can claim a first title in nine years, and fourth overall, in Basra remains to be seen.

Far more important for the future of the national team, and its reputation, is how they will fare at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup — and then, qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Thiem optimistic for Australian Open after injury woes

Thiem optimistic for Australian Open after injury woes
AFP

  • The former world No. 3 has shown encouraging signs on his return to the tour, rising from outside the top 350 to breach the top 100
AFP

MELBOURNE: Former finalist Dominic Thiem said Tuesday he was fit and ready to make an impact at the Australian Open, despite starting preparations with defeat at the Kooyong Classic.

The 2020 finalist at Melbourne Park, who is 99 in the world as he returns from a wrist injury, showed flashes of his best in a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Australian Alex de Minaur at Kooyong.

The 29-year-old Thiem won the US Open in 2020 but injured his right wrist in mid-2021 and was sidelined for eight months.

“The body is good, last year was a good step in the right direction,” said the Austrian, who pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in the 2020 Australian Open final.

“I hope I can continue in that direction this year, hopefully the Open is a good start.”

The former world No. 3 has shown encouraging signs on his return to the tour, rising from outside the top 350 to breach the top 100 this week after semifinal runs last year at Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp.

His rapid ranking rise meant he only narrowly missed directly qualifying for the main draw of the Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

But he was handed a wildcard entry and after twice fighting back from a break down against De Minaur, remains optimistic about his chances.

“I’m ready to go at the Grand Slam but I don’t know how good I am at the moment,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to go deep in a Slam, all of the players are on a high level. But I had a good preparation so I should be ready — we’ll see.”

He added that the injury was “an interesting experience, probably every top athlete will face at least one major injury during a career.”

“My wildcard is a big honor and also a big possibility (to do well). If I have the chance to make some damage, we will see if I can make that happen,” he said.

“I’m glad I’ve left my injury behind, the body feels good.”

Four coaches banned for life after NWSL abuse, misconduct probe

Four coaches banned for life after NWSL abuse, misconduct probe
AFP

  • The NWSL investigation spent 14 months examining complaints by NWSL players and uncovered systemic failures by the league
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Four football coaches named in a National Women’s Soccer League investigation into abuse and malpractice in women’s football have been banned for life, the NWSL said in a statement on Monday.

The punishments were part of a wide-ranging package of suspensions and fines against multiple individuals and organizations which followed publication of the NWSL’s findings last month in its Joint Investigative Report.

The league last month said it had found “ongoing misconduct” at most league clubs after an earlier probe uncovered evidence of harassment and sexual abuse.

The NWSL investigation spent 14 months examining complaints by NWSL players and uncovered systemic failures by the league.

The coaches hit with life bans on Monday included Paul Riley, Christy Holly, Rory Dames and Richie Burke.

Former Portland Thorns coach Riley featured prominently in a separate US Soccer probe led by former US Attorney General Sally Yates.

Former Chicago Red Stars coach Dames also came under scrutiny in the Yates report, which detailed allegations of verbal abuse and insults to players.

Holly, a former Racing Louisville coach, was fired after being accused of sexually coercing and groping a player.

The Washington Spirit’s Burke meanwhile was reported to have made remarks about race and ethnicity.

Seven other individuals were also given suspensions or will be required to acknowledge wrongdoing and accept responsibility for inappropriate conduct before being considered for employment in the NWSL in future.

The NWSL, meanwhile, said its own league office would be fined at least $1 million and would be required to undergo a sweeping overhaul.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said the league would “continue to prioritize implementing and enhancing the policies, programs and systems that put the health and safety of our players first.”

“Those actions are fundamental to the future of our league, especially as we build a league that strengthens our players’ ability to succeed and prosper on and off the pitch,” Berman added.

The Chicago Red Stars will be fined $1.5 million, the NWSL said, while the Portland Thorns would be forced to pay $1 million.

Gareth Bale retires at 33 with 5 Champions League titles, many Wales memories

Gareth Bale retires at 33 with 5 Champions League titles, many Wales memories
AP

  • He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the MLS title
  • Bale said his decision to retire from international soccer was “by far the hardest of my career”
AP

NEW YORK: Gareth Bale announced his retirement from soccer on Monday at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales.

Bale was once the world’s most expensive player when he joined Real Madrid for $132 million in 2013 and, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, was a devastating forward capable of surging runs and brilliant goals with his powerful left foot.

He was a European champion with Madrid in 2014, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18 and last year, before finishing his club career by helping Los Angeles FC win the Major League Soccer title.

Affected by injuries in recent years, he ended his career saving the best performances for his country, for whom he played a record 111 matches and scored a record 41 times.

Key to qualifying Wales for their first World Cup in 64 years, Bale scored in the group stage in Qatar — a penalty against the US — and his last match was a 3-0 loss to England on Nov. 29.

Bale said his decision to retire from international soccer was “by far the hardest of my career.”

“My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am,” Bale said in a statement. “The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales, has given me something incomparable to anything else I’ve experienced.

“I am honored and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the red wall, and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.”

Bale started out as a left back for Southampton, moved to Tottenham in 2007 for a six-year spell, and had another year at Spurs in the 2020-21 season on loan from Madrid.

He scored 53 Premier League goals and 81 in La Liga. He won three Spanish league titles, one Copa del Rey and one English League Cup title.

Only one player — former Real Madrid star Paco Gento — won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Bale.

“I move on with anticipation to the next step in my life,” Bale said. “An opportunity for a new adventure.”

Madrid called Bale a “legend of our club and world football.”

“Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade,” the Spanish club said. Madrid referred specifically to his go-ahead goals in the 2014 and ‘18 Champions League finals and his solo goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in 2014 when he sprinted down the left wing, even outside the field through the coaches’ technical areas.

However, there is a slight sense that his career is unfulfilled given the way his time at Madrid petered out after scoring twice — including a flying volley — in the win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018.

Injuries and a breakdown in his relationship with former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane led to Bale becoming a peripheral figure in the Spanish capital. He appeared to lack the motivation to play for Madrid but was always ready to go to great lengths to play for his beloved Wales.

While celebrating a win that qualified his country for the 2020 European Championship, Bale held up a Welsh flag with the words “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In That Order” written on it.

He was at his best for Wales when helping the team reach the Euro 2016 semifinals unexpectedly, memorably beating fancied Belgium in the quarterfinals before losing to Portugal.

Bale, who made his Wales debut in May 2006 in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, broke the previous Wales record of 28 goals set by Ian Rush. He has won Wales’ player of the year award six times.

“How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put in to words the way I felt, every single time I put on that Welsh shirt?” Bale said. “My answer is that I couldn’t possibly do any of those things justice, simply with words.

“But I know that every person involved in Welsh football, feels the magic, and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel, without using any words at all.”

Praising Bale’s impact, Wales said: “The term ‘legend’ is overused in the modern game, but there are few players as deserving of that accolade than Bale for the crucial part he has played in revolutionizing the image of the national team off the field and delivering success on it.”

He joined Los Angeles from Madrid in June, when his contract at Madrid expired, and helped his new team win the MLS championship, scoring a 128th-minute equalizer in the final. LA went on to beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks.

