Richard Gasquet beats Cameron Norrie in Auckland ATP final
Richard Gasquet of France poses with the trophy and a local Maori perfomer after winning the men's singles final over Cameron Norrie of Britain at the ASB Classic tennis event in Auckland. (AP)
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

Richard Gasquet beats Cameron Norrie in Auckland ATP final
  • Gasquet scrambled for points throughout the match and came up with an outstanding final set to deny Norrie the title in his “home” tournament
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: French veteran Richard Gasquet added another milestone in a career of extraordinary longevity on Saturday when he beat Cameron Norrie 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the ASB Classic to claim his 16th ATP Tour title.

The 36-year-old Gasquet has just begun his 20th year on tour and came into his first Auckland final as a substantial underdog to 12th-ranked Norrie, who was a finalist in Auckland four years ago. Gasquet is ranked 67 and recently passed 900 weeks in the top 100.

Gasquet scrambled for points throughout the match and came up with an outstanding final set to deny Norrie the title in his “home” tournament. Norrie was raised in New Zealand and has dreamed since childhood of winning the Auckland tournament.

Gasquet also has had a long-time dream of playing in New Zealand. As a fan of rugby he has been an admirer of New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team and thought of New Zealand often in another sporting context.

“It’s my first time here in New Zealand but I really love rugby and I’m a big fan,” Gasquet said. “I talked a lot to French (rugby) players about how special it was to play here in New Zealand and in Auckland. I grew up watching the (All Blacks’) haka, even at the Stade de France.

“I always wanted to play here but I couldn’t do it while I was coming through. It’s 20 years on the tour and finally I came here and I’m really happy.”

Gasquet said the first set was “crazy” and he couldn’t make a point. He was on the back foot through most of the set after Norrie broke him in the fourth game. But he showed the fight that he kept up throughout the match, breaking back in the ninth game being broken again and conceding the set in 42 minutes.

Norrie again seemed to have the upper hand at the start of the second set. His first serve was potent and he was easily able to move the Frenchman around the court.

But Gasquet chased everything and pulled off some magnificent winners, ripping backhands down the line and eventually breaking Norrie’s serve in the fifth game. He held on, surviving break points, to win the set and level the match.

Norrie seemed to have the crucial advantage when he broke Gasquet in the second match of the third set. Again, Gasquet held on against all odds, breaking back in the seventh game.

He then broke again in the ninth game, coming up with a magnificent cross-court forehand on break point. That allowed him to serve for the set and he clinched the title on his first match point.

The margins in the match were tiny. Gasquet had eight break-point chances in the deciding set and converted four, Norrie had nine and converted three.

“I wanted that one really bad but all credit to Richard, he hung in there and played better than me down the stretch,” the British player said.

“For me, I had an amazing week. I grew up here watching the tournament, a lot of friends and family here and everyone was supporting me which was great. I really wanted to win the title but for me today makes me even more hungry and I’ll be back and hopefully get the title next year.”

Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome
  • Golden State set their season high in points, surpassing their previous high in a 143-141 victory in double-overtime over Atlanta on Jan. 2
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

SAN ANTONIO: Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.

The attendance shattered the previous regular-season record of 62,046 who watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The Spurs normally play at the AT&T Center but returned to their former home as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Golden State set their season high in points, surpassing their previous high in a 143-141 victory in double-overtime over Atlanta on Jan. 2.

Klay Thompson had 16 points and Stephen Curry added 15. Tre Jones had 21 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of eight.

PELICANS 116 PISTONS 110

In Detroit, Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and New Orleans beat Detroit.

New Orleans’ CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each had 19 points and Naji Marshall added 17. The Pelicans played without a trio of injured players: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones.

Detroit were short-handed, too, missing Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Cade Cunningham.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter and made a jumper with 3:17 left to pull the Pistons within three points.

TIMBERWOLVES 121 SUNS 116

In Minneapolis, Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 7 and Minnesota held off short-handed Phoenix.

Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Damion Lee led Phoenix with 31 points and Mikal Bridges had 24. The Suns were again without stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with Cameron Johnson and backcourt backups Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet.

Deandre Ayton returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain and had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

THUINDER 124 BULLS 110

In Chicago, Josh Giddey matched a season high with 25 point and added 10 reobunds, helping Oklahoma City beat Chicago.

Rookie Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 for the Thunder. They have won two straight, four of five and completed a sweep of their season series against Chicago.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for the Bulls.

HAWKS 113 PACERS 111

In Indianapolis, John Colllns tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to lift Atlanta past Indiana.

Trae Young scored 26 points and De’Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points for Indiana. The short-handed Pacers who were without three starters.

KNICKS 112 WIZARDS 108

In Washington, Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and New York held off Washington.

Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. He also provided the game’s biggest highlight with his left-handed dunk in the third quarter over Washington’s Daniel Gafford.

Kyle Kuzma had 40 points for Washington.

El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
  • Holders Real Madrid to take on Barcelona in mouthwatering match-up in the Saudi capital
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Spanish Super Cup final is returning to Riyadh, and Saudi football fans’ mouths are watering.

Sunday’s match at the King Fahd International Stadium will be El Clasico, pitting holders Real Madrid against Barcelona.

The Catalan team booked their place in the showpiece final with a nail-biting 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Real Betis after 120 minutes of football ended in a 2-2 draw.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side beat Valencia on penalties on Wednesday.

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen jumps to save a penalty kick during their semifinal match Real Betis, in Riyadh on Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The final “will be a very nice game, everyone wants to see this type of game and we’ll be delighted to play it and win it,” Barca’s German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said.

Ter Stegen made some fine saves even before the semi-final shootout, where he was the key man. “I would like to have less work in games,” he said.

“For a year I’ve been at a very good level personally, physically, it’s the work too — every day I have a spectacular team that helps me improve and think about how to get better.”

Barcelona have not won the Spanish Super Cup since the change to a four-team format, with the first Saudi tournament taking place in 2020.

After finishing last season without a trophy and investing heavily in the summer despite the club’s debts, head coach Xavi and his team are desperate for silverware.

Although winning the Super Cup will not be enough in itself, it would be a step in the right direction and Xavi’s first trophy since arriving in November 2021.

“Ter Stegen makes the difference for us, I am very happy with him,” the coach said. “He saved two penalties, and we’re in the final. Now we have to compete in it and win it.”

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
  • Argentine players ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to the media
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

ZURICH: FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration by players running through the interview zone after the game on Dec. 18.
Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
About three hours later, players led by captain Lionel Messi ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to international broadcast and print media.

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez displays the Golden Glove award after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 18, 2022. (AFP file)

The disciplinary charges that include “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” did not specify Emiliano Martinez, who crudely brandished the trophy he received on the field as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.
FIFA gave no timetable for the Argentina disciplinary case.
In other cases, FIFA imposed fines on the federations of Serbia, Mexico and Ecuador for acts of discrimination by fans at the World Cup.
Serbia was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000) for offensive fan chants during a 3-2 loss against Switzerland — which had some players with ethnic Albanian ties to Kosovo — and team misconduct for seven players being shown yellow cards.
FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) for anti-gay chants by fans at two games, and Ecuador must pay 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,600) for chants at the opening game against Qatar reportedly directed at Chile.
 

Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup
  • The Club World Cup typically brings together the six continental champions and the host nation’s domestic title winner
  • FIFA awarded tournament hosting to Morocco last month after they became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

RABAT, Morocco: European champions Real Madrid are in line to face Seattle Sounders, the first-ever US team to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, at the next edition of the tournament in Morocco in February.

FIFA made the draw Friday for the 2022 Club World Cup that was pushed into this year from a traditional December slot by the World Cup that finished last month in Qatar.

Madrid are waiting in the semifinals for the winner of CONCACAF Champions League winner Seattle’s second-round game against either Al Ahly of Egypt or New Zealand’s Auckland City, which open the tournament in the first round on Feb. 1.

Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores winner, are in the other semifinal game against African champion Wydad Casablanca or Al-Hilal.

The Club World Cup typically brings together the six continental champions and the host nation’s domestic title winner.

However, Moroccan league winner Wydad also won the 2022 African Champions League title. The second African entry went to the beaten finalist, Al-Ahly, and not the runner-up in Morocco’s league.

Al-Hilal won the 2021 Asian Champions League — and played in the previous Club World Cup last February, losing to eventual winner Chelsea in the semifinals — but was proposed again because the 2022 Asian champion will not be decided until May.

Morocco are hosting the Club World Cup in Tangier and Rabat, which will host the final on Feb. 11. 

FIFA awarded tournament hosting to Morocco last month after they became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco was the losing bidder for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. It could yet figure in bidding for the 2030 World Cup — either alone or working with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal, which were both beaten by Morocco in the knockout rounds in Qatar.

“This is also an opportunity to express the desire of our people and of our kingdom to be among those willing to host football’s greatest events,” Morocco soccer federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said Friday about the Club World Cup.

Napoli crush 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

Napoli crush 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
  • It was the first time in nearly 30 years that Juventus conceded five goals in a league match
Updated 14 January 2023
AP

NAPLES: Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign. They also brought Juventus’ revival to a juddering — and humiliating — halt.

Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, while also setting up each other’s goals, to help Serie A leader Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 on Friday and open up a 10-point lead.

Angel Di María halved the deficit for Juventus shortly before halftime but Napoli ran away with it after the break with goals from Amir Rrahmani and Elif Elmas on either side of Osimhen’s second.

It was the first time in nearly 30 years that Juventus conceded five goals in a league match.

“Congratulations to the team. Big game, big team, big respect to Juventus for the fight,” said Osimhen, who took his tally to 12 goals in 14 league matches this season. “We needed this more and I’m happy about the result.

“We gave a lot for the game, we needed the three points. I’m happy for the team, and I’m happy as well to contribute with two goals and an assist. We want to keep on building on this momentum.”

Defending champion AC Milan can trim the gap to Napoli back to seven points with a win at Lecce on Saturday.

But the result will instil a real sense of belief that Napoli can end its lengthy wait for the league title — since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990.

“The road is still long, we just want to continue to win our games, we care less about other teams,” Osimhen added. “We want to continue to do well, carry out the coach’s instructions and keep on getting the points.

“And of course at the end of the season I think we have a good chance.”

There is a strong rivalry between Napoli and Juventus and the visitors from Turin were roundly jeered when they appeared.

Juventus was full of confidence after eight straight wins without conceding a goal and was also able to hand Federico Chiesa his first start since tearing his cruciate ligament more than a year ago.

However, Napoli took the lead in the 14th minute. Wojciech Szczęsny brilliantly parried an acrobatic shot from Kvaratskhelia but Osimhen headed in the rebound.

It was the first goal Juventus conceded in 770 minutes.

That eventually sparked Juventus into life and Di Maria hit the crossbar after rushing onto a wayward pass from Rrahmani.

Napoli doubled their lead in the 39th when Osimhen returned the favor for Kvaratskhelia, rolling across the area for his unmarked teammate to slot into the bottom right corner.

World Cup winner Di Maria pulled one back for Juventus three minutes before the break but that proved to be a false dawn for the Bianconeri.

Napoli extended its advantage 11 minutes after the restart when a corner came to Rrahmani in the middle of the area and he blasted it in.

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen combined again in the 65th with the latter heading in a cross from the Georgia forward. And the humiliation was completed in the 72nd when Elmas’ effort was deflected past Szczęsny.

