You are here

  • Home
  • Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Spain’s Rafael Nadal during a practice session on January 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8bhxr

Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
  • Swiatek says she is ready for an “intense” opening match against Germany’s Jule Neimeier
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of one of his greatest Grand Slam triumphs when the Australian Open begins Monday, with women’s number one Iga Swiatek headlining the night session on the showpiece Rod Laver Arena.
A year ago, the 36-year-old Spaniard defied a long injury layoff and a two-set deficit in the final against Daniil Medvedev to win his second Melbourne Park title and a record 21st Grand Slam.
The top seed, who extended that record to 22 titles at Roland Garros, faces a testing first-round clash against emerging 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper, who reached the Adelaide semifinals last week.
“Probably one of the toughest first rounds possible... young, powerful, growing very, very fast in the rankings, playing well,” said Nadal of Draper, the world number 40.
Swiatek said she was ready for an “intense” opening match against Germany’s Jule Neimeier, the world number 69 who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.
The pair’s only previous meeting came in the last 16 of the 2022 US Open, where Swiatek dropped the first set before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and going on to win her third Grand Slam title.
Earlier, American seventh seed Coco Gauff will have the honor of playing the opening match on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic’s world number 46 Katerina Siniakova.
Seventh-ranked Gauff heads into the first Grand Slam of the year on a high after winning her third WTA title at the Auckland Classic this month.
Gauff holds a 3-1 career win-loss record against Siniakova, with the lone defeat coming in a group match at last year’s Billie Jean King Cup.
They will be followed onto the center court by Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari, who faces Yuan Yue of China, the world number 117, before the Nadal v Draper clash.
Daniil Medvedev has been the Australian Open runner-up for the past two years, losing first to Djokovic in 2021 and then Nadal 12 months ago.
Seeded seven, the Russian will round off the first night session on Rod Laver Arena against 60th-ranked American Marcus Giron.
Third seed Jessica Pegula is fancied by many to make a Slam breakthrough this year and she will open proceedings on Margaret Court Arena against Romania’s world number 161 Jaqueline Cristian.
The 28-year-old starred for the victorious USA team at the United Cup in Sydney this month, where she won four of her five matches and beat Swiatek in the semifinal.
She has never made it past the last eight in a major and lost to the eventual champion Ashleigh Barty at that stage in Melbourne a year ago.
Later on the same court the only two previous women’s Australian Open champions in the draw will square off.
Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian 2012 and 2013 winner, will play Sofia Kenin, whose lone Grand Slam title came in Australia in 2020.
Also in action on Monday are men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who plays 64th-ranked Frenchman Quentin Halys, and last year’s women’s runner-up, the American 13th seed Danielle Collins who starts against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.
Novak Djokovic, who was detained and deported ahead of last year’s tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19, begins his campaign for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Tuesday.

Topics: Rafael Nadal 2023 Australian Open Iga Swiatek Grand Slam

Related

Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission
Sport
Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission
Thiem optimistic for Australian Open after injury woes
Sport
Thiem optimistic for Australian Open after injury woes

Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 

Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 

Riyadh hosts UNESCO meetings against doping in sport 
  • Meetings involve the participation of Olympic Committee, Interpol, the EU and African Union
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh hosted on Sunday the fourth executive office meeting of UNESCO's Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the fifth meeting of the approval committee of the UNESCO Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport will take place in the capital on Tuesday. 

Several UNESCO officials, as well as representatives from the International Olympic Committee, Interpol, the EU and the African Union, are attending the two meetings. 

The convention supports the international harmonization of anti-doping legislation, guidelines, regulations and rules to provide a fair playing environment for all athletes. It is the second most ratified UNESCO treaty, with 191 states parties.

The fund assists states parties to the convention to develop and implement anti-doping projects. 

Topics: UNESCO Saudi Arabia Saudi Doping Commission doping

Related

Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad banned for 18 months by Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee
Sport
Footballer Fahad Al-Muwallad banned for 18 months by Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee
Olympics-Bahrain runner Alsadik Mikhou suspended for suspected blood doping
Sport
Olympics-Bahrain runner Alsadik Mikhou suspended for suspected blood doping

Barcelona beats Madrid 3-1 to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona beats Madrid 3-1 to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 January 2023
AP

Barcelona beats Madrid 3-1 to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona beats Madrid 3-1 to win Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • It is Barcelona’s first title since former player Xavi took over as the team’s coach in 2021
  • Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Pedri scored a goal each at King Fahd Stadium
Updated 16 January 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.
Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Pedri scored a goal each at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh to give Barcelona its first Super Cup trophy since 2018 — and its 14th overall — and the first since the tournament began being played in a Final Four format in 2020 in a lucrative deal for the Spanish soccer federation.
It was also Barcelona’s first title since former player Xavi took over as the team’s coach in 2021, and since Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain.
Gavi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute from close range after a pass by Lewandowski, who doubled the lead after an assist by Gavi in a breakaway just before the end of the first half. Gavi also set up Pedri’s close-range goal in another breakaway in the 69th.
Karim Benzema scored for Madrid late in stoppage time.
Madrid was trying to win its second consecutive Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia, and equal Barcelona’s record of 13 Super Cup trophies.
Madrid eliminated Barcelona in last season’s semifinals, but the Spanish powerhouses had never met in the final of the revamped competition.
Both teams needed penalty shootouts to edge their opponents in the semifinals. Madrid beat Valencia and Barcelona defeated Real Betis.
Barcelona had not lifted a trophy since the 2021 Copa del Rey under former coach Ronald Koeman. That was Messi’s 35th and final title with Barcelona before leaving amid the club’s financial struggles.
Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at home in the first “clásico” of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the Spanish league in October.
The Super Cup used to be played between the Spanish league champion and the Copa del Rey winner. Now the runners-up in both competitions also participate. Madrid played as the league champion and Barcelona as the league runner-up. Betis won the Copa title over Valencia last season.
The current contract to play the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia runs through the 2024-25 season.
ATLÉTICO HELD IN LEAGUE
Atlético Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw at Almería in the Spanish league, staying in fourth place and tied on points with fifth-place Villarreal and sixth-place Real Betis.
Ángel Correa put Atlético ahead in the 18th but El Bilal Touré equalized for the hosts in the 37th. Atlético defender Sergio Reguilón entered the match as a substitute in the 67th but was sent off with consecutive yellow cards in the 89th.
Atlético was coming off a 1-0 home loss to leader Barcelona, which is 13 points ahead of Atlético.
Almería, winless in three straight league games, stayed in 13th place.
Earlier Sunday, Espanyol moved further from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Getafe, with Joselu scoring the opening goal for the hosts with a shot from near the halfway line as the Getafe goalkeeper got caught out of position.
Defending league champion Madrid is in second place and Real Sociedad, which beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in the Basque Country derby on Saturday, is third.

Topics: Spanish Super Cup football soccer real madrid Barcelona

Related

Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
Sport
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Espanyol after World Cup break
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans
Updated 15 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans

LaLiga launches dictionary for football fans
Updated 15 January 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Popular professional sports league LaLiga along with the Spanish Embassy, Instituto Cervantes and Casa Árabe, launched the “Spanish-Arabic football dictionary,” an illustrated book that provides a complete football vocabulary in both the languages to boost content creation and social interaction for fans, as well as fun facts related to the Arabic sporting world.

The illustrated dictionary launched in Riyadh on Sunday at the headquarters of the Regional Office for the Middle East of the World Tourism Organization.

The dictionary includes information about the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs and their cities of origin, the different sporting milestones and titles obtained, their players, on-field vocabulary and football actions, as well as a wide range of football terminology.

Topics: LaLiga

Related

LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East
Sport
LaLiga scores deal to win new audiences in Middle East
Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint
Sport
Javier Tebas confident ‘LaLiga is top’ as it expands Middle East footprint

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’
Updated 15 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’

Newcastle boss Howe hopes ankle injury to ‘tearful’ Bruno Guimaraes is not ‘long term’
  • The Brazilian midfielder limped off at halftime in the Magpies’ late 1-0 win over Fulham
  • Eddie Howe: ‘I’ll first assess the injury; we are light in midfield, there’s no doubt about that’
Updated 15 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe said that Newcastle United will assess the damage done to star man Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle before making any January transfer replacement decisions.

The Brazilian midfielder limped off at halftime in the Magpies’ late 1-0 win over Fulham, a victory that maintains their charge towards Champions League football.

Substitute Alexander Isak got the only goal on Sunday at St James’ Park.

Guimaraes was visibly upset during his walk off the pitch at the break after turning his ankle midway through the first half.

And United’s head coach revealed there is some concern about the condition of the 25-year-old, particularly with a Carabao Cup semi-final double-header against Southampton on the horizon.

“He was (in distress), and he was after the game,” Howe said.

“He’s worried about his ankle; it was a twist. He felt he could carry on until the end of the first half when he signaled to come off. Never a good sign from our perspective.

“We’ll get it scanned and see what the damage is. We hope it’s not long term but at this moment in time, we don’t know.”

Guimaraes took to social media after the match to express his disappointment at suffering the injury.

He tweeted: “Very sad about today’s injury, hopeful it’s nothing serious and that I can do what I love most as soon as possible.”

United were already looking for a midfielder to complement their current crop during the January transfer window, but the injury to Guimaraes, as well as youngster Elliot Anderson, may well hasten the need for recruits.

Howe said: “I’ll first assess the injury. We are light in midfield, there’s no doubt about that. Today we were missing Elliot as well, who’s another player who can play in there, with — we think — a minor calf problem.

“We’ll get the diagnosis on Bruno’s injury and then make a decision.”

It took the Magpies until the 89th minute to net their winner, as injury-plagued Swede Isak netted only his third goal of the season after making a club record switch from Real Sociedad in the summer.

Howe said: “The goal was a special moment.

“I am so pleased for Alex. You want to hit the ground running at a new club and he did before the injury.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva was less than impressed with referee Robert Jones missing what he saw as a definite penalty and a red card. The call, made at 0-0, he thinks could have been transformative.

He said: “I have to mention of course the moment of the penalty. Not because we missed, that can happen, the players are on the pitch and they can miss a penalty.

“It was in different circumstances that Mitro (Aleksandar Mitrovic) missed the penalty, but I have to mention the decision of the referee and the decision of the VAR.

“It is difficult for us to understand in 30 seconds two decisions in the box. Two clear decisions in the box at that moment.

“It is difficult to understand how the referee didn’t see one, at least one. I think it is normal to see in 30 seconds two moments inside the box. It was of consequence in the game, in my opinion.”

Topics: Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes Eddie Howe

Related

Special Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
Sport
Isak gets one over Mitrovic in ‘battle of Alexs’ as Newcastle beat Fulham 1-0
Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe
Sport
Goal hero Bruno Guimaraes a ‘bargain,’ says Newcastle boss Howe

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally

Five-star Al-Attiyah and Benavides take honors at Dakar Rally
  • Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

DAMMAM: Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah on Sunday won his fifth Dakar Rally driver’s title and second in a row, with Argentina’s Kevin Benavides securing his second motorbike crown.

The 52-year-old Al-Attiyah won three stages and had more than an hour’s advantage in the overall standings over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who also finished runner-up last year.

Al-Attiyah’s Toyota teammate Lucas Moraes of Brazil finished third on his debut in the iconic test of endurance which reached its climax in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week and deployed a safety-first strategy in the second half of the race.

“We just finished and I’m so happy. It was a difficult Dakar for everyone,” said Al-Attiyah. “It’s crazy to manage to defend my title. I’m very happy to win five times, and Mathieu (his co-driver Mathieu Baumel) four ... Sorry, Mathieu!

“We didn’t have to attack like crazy. We managed to get through the second week and win the Dakar at the end, that’s what really matters.”

Loeb gave it all he could as he won a record six successive stages in the second week. But the 48-year-old Frenchman had lost so much time on the first part of the race that it was a lost cause.

“After the beginning of the Rally we had we could not hope for better than this,” said Loeb.

“Nasser was so consistent that he was unbeatable, he produced a brilliant performance without any mistakes.”

Moraes — whose co-driver Timo Gottschalk was Al-Attiyah’s partner in his first win in 2011 — was proud as punch to be the first Brazilian to finish in the top three.

“It was important for the rally community in Brazil because it had never happened before,” he said.

“I’m going to celebrate with all the Brazilian photographers.”

The car category may not have had a lot of suspense about it but the motorbike title race more than made up for it with plenty of thrills and spills.

Benavides, the 2021 champion, edged out Australian Toby Price by 43 seconds with Skyler Howes of the United States finishing third.

Benavides — who celebrated his 34th birthday during the race — trailed two-time champion Price by 12 seconds entering Sunday’s 14th and final stage.

He produced a sterling ride to win the stage, however, and post a time 55 seconds faster than his 35-year-old rival.

Benavides’ win will be a popular one, as he showed selflessness in stopping to aid a stricken rival Matthias Walkner in Saturday’s penultimate stage.

“It’s incredible to pull off the win at the end of this completely crazy Dakar, and with such a small gap,” said Benavides.

“I’m also the first to win with two different motorbike brands, and that makes me very proud.”

It brought to an end a fascinating battle for supremacy in the motorbike section which had seen Howes lead for six days.

Price could not hide his disappointment, despite praising Benavides for doing a “great job.”

“Yeah, hard to take at the moment, but at the end of the day I’m going home in one piece and we got a Dakar trophy,” he said. “It hurts a little bit.”

For his part, Howes was ecstatic.

“How could I be anything but happy?” said Howes, who became the fifth American to finish in the top three.

“You can always look back and say ‘Aw, man, maybe I could’ve saved this here and here’, but we’re at the finish safely, and I’m on the podium.

“It’s such a dream come true and an honor to share the podium with two legends like Toby and Kevin. It’s the most unreal feeling.”

Several of the title contenders had bowed out along the way including last year’s British winner Sam Sunderland, who got no further than the first stage.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel

Related

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Sport
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief
Sport
Dakar Rally in Saudi is shining example of FIA’s policy on equality, diversity and inclusion, says world body’s chief

follow us

Latest updates

Search resumes for 4 people missing in Nepal after deadly air crash
Search resumes for 4 people missing in Nepal after deadly air crash
Latin American cocaine cartels bring violence to Europe
Latin American cocaine cartels bring violence to Europe
New York city mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants
New York city mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants
Belarus, Russia to start ‘defensive in nature’ air force drills, Minsk says
Belarus, Russia to start ‘defensive in nature’ air force drills, Minsk says
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert
Indonesians stand outside their office buildings after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Jakarta. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.