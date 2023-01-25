Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

You are here

  Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures taken over Tehran’s response to months-long protests.
The sanctions include financial measures, including blocking accounts and transactions in Iran’s banking systems, as well the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran is one of the world’s most sanctioned countries, with Western powers over the past four decades using a punishing array of measures in a bid to push change.
On Tuesday, Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Here is a timeline of the sanctions imposed:
In November 1979, Iranian revolutionary students stun the world when they storm the US embassy in Tehran and take 52 people hostage.
In 1980, midway through the 444-day long crisis, Washington breaks off diplomatic relations with Iran and imposes restrictions on commerce and travel.
In 1983, the United States is left reeling after 241 Marines are killed in a suicide truck bombing in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Minutes later, a second bombing kills 58 French troops.
In 1984, the United States blacklists Iran as a “state sponsor of terror” over its suspected role in the attacks.
Three years later, in 1987, then US president Ronald Reagan bans all Iranian imports and curbs some US exports to the country, over attacks on American vessels in the Gulf.
In 1995, US president Bill Clinton orders a total trade and financial embargo on Iran, accusing it of backing terrorism.
Foreign companies who invest in Iran’s oil sector are targeted.
In 2002, US president George W. Bush puts Iran on his list of countries in the “axis of evil” supporting terrorism.
Fears that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons intensify in 2005, as newly elected hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ends a freeze on uranium enrichment.
Between 2006 and 2010, the UN adopts four rounds of economic and trade sanctions against entities linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs and freezes their assets.
In 2008, Washington bans American banks from serving as intermediaries in the transfer of funds with Iran.
Iran, which has always denied any ambition to develop an atomic bomb, is also placed under an arms embargo and loans to Tehran are restricted.
Between 2010 and 2012, retaliatory measures are announced against foreign groups investing in Iran’s vital oil sector, and the automobile industry is also targeted.
The EU bans technical assistance or the transfer of oil technology to Iran, imposes an oil embargo and freezes hundreds of assets including those of Iran’s central bank.
The historic deal reached by world powers in 2015 over Iran’s nuclear program provides for a progressive lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions imposed since 2006.
In 2018, then US president Donald Trump walks away from the deal.
Trump reimposes sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to it, hitting the central bank and oil sector as part of a tactic of “maximum pressure” on Washington’s arch-foe.
In April 2019, Washington designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.
After US President Joe Biden’s election in 2021, Washington begins indirect EU-mediated talks with Iran in Vienna, in a bid to revive the nuclear agreement.
Washington and Brussels impose new sanctions following Iran’s brutal crackdown on the mass women-led protests that erupt after the September 16, 2022 death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the notorious morality police.
On January 23, 2023 the EU targets several leaders of the Revolutionary Guards in its fourth round of sanctions over the repression.

US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police

US reroutes $72M in aid for wages for Lebanese army, police
  It is the first time the US is allocating funds for wages of security personnel in Lebanon
  Lebanese leaders, deep in political deadlock, have failed at implementing economic reforms to make the country viable again
BEIRUT: The United States is rerouting $72 million of America’s assistance to Lebanon to help the country’s cash-strapped government boost wages of its soldiers and police officers, the US ambassador said Wednesday.
Washington is a key donor of the Lebanese Army and its 80,000 members, providing over $3 billion in military aid since 2006. The announcement Wednesday is the first time the US is allocating funds for wages of security personnel in Lebanon.
Lebanon is struggling with an unprecedented economic crisis, one that the World Bank says is among the worst worldwide since the 1850s. Three-quarters of the population live in poverty, while the Lebanese pound has lost over 90 percent of its value against the dollar.
Lebanese leaders, deep in political deadlock, have failed at implementing economic reforms to make the country viable again. The economic meltdown has also impoverished Lebanese soldiers and members of the police — two forces that have been rare unifiers in a country deeply divided by sectarian politics. Their inability to pay viable wages and feed their personnel has threatened Lebanon’s overall security and stability.
Before the crisis, an enlisted soldier earned the equivalent of about $800 a month, but that has now dropped to just over $100 due to the devaluation of the pound. A higher-ranking officer’s monthly salary is now worth around $250.
Many security personnel and troops have subsequently left the service or taken up second jobs while the Lebanese Army has resorted to unorthodox fundraising tactics to cover expenses such as offering paid helicopter rides and charging high fees for journalist permits.
The US State Department notified Congress last January of its intention to redirect the funds for military and police wages. Some Republicans in Congress have called for eliminating military aid to Lebanon altogether, citing the growing political power of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Unlike some other US programs that have covered full wages of allied troops, the assistance announced Wednesday by US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea is a one-time action.
It will provide every Lebanese soldier and police officer with an extra $100 a month on top of their wages for the next six months, to soften the blow of the economic crisis. The United Nations Development Program will disburse the funds.
Shea, Lebanon army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun, police chief Maj. Gen. Imad Osman, and the UNDP’s representative to Lebanon, Melanie Hauenstein, announced the aid at a press conference.
“Given these circumstances, we were forced to raise our voice, loudly, and have appealed to the international community for their support and assistance, and this is due to the lack of local solutions,” Aoun said. “The current crisis and its impact might be the most dangerous the Lebanese Army has faced to date.”
Osman admitted that the financial crisis has “impacted the performance” of security personnel.
Shea, meanwhile, renewed calls for the Lebanese government to end the ongoing political paralysis and implement economic reforms that Lebanon has agreed to with the International Monetary Fund.
“Due to the temporary nature of this assistance ... it is incumbent on Lebanon’s leaders to use this time to bring to fruition an IMF program,” Shea said.
Lebanese authorities in April 2022 reached a tentative agreement with the IMF for a recovery plan conditional on a host of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures, but has been sluggish in meeting those demands.
The Lebanese army and security agencies have especially been strained since the economic crisis erupted in late 2019, from having to respond to countrywide mass protests, distribute aid following the massive Beirut Port blast in August 2020 and donate their fuel to hospitals.
“State security forces have essentially been doing more with less, above all because the currency collapse has eviscerated the value of the remuneration they all receive,” said Anthony Elghossain, an adviser at the Newlines Institute think tank in Washington.

Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning

Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
  On Saturday, Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan burned the Qur'an outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm
CAIRO: Egypt’s top religious institution on Wednesday called on Muslims world over to boycott Swedish and Dutch products over the desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in the two European countries.
The call by Egypt’s Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, is the latest in a series of backlashes from the Muslim world over the incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands.
On Saturday, Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan burned the Qur’an outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. On Sunday, Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement, tore pages out of the Qur’an near the Dutch parliament in The Hague and stomped on them.
Egypt’s Al-Azhar called the desecrations an ‘’offense” to Muslims and said a boycott of both countries would be an appropriate response to governments that protect ‘‘barbaric crimes under the inhuman and immoral banner they call freedom of expression.”
In Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, hundreds protested on Tuesday and condemned the desecration. Protests also took place in the two main Turkish cities, Istanbul and Ankara.
After the incident in Stockholm, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sweden not to expect Ankara’s support in its ongoing bid to join NATO’s military alliance amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. He also criticized Sweden for allowing pro-Kurdish demonstrations later on Saturday outside Turkiye’s Embassy.
European countries have long defended the right to freedom of expression, although incitement to violence or hate speech is largely prohibited. Both Paludan and Wagensveld were granted permission by authorities for their protests.

Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency

Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency
  The protesters — mainly young people — rallied amid a heavy security presence
BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters rallied Wednesday near the Central Bank in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, angered by the recent devaluation of the Iraqi dinar and demanding the government take action to stabilize the currency.
The protesters — mainly young people — rallied amid a heavy security presence, with many carrying the Iraqi flag and banners with slogans. One slogan read: “The politicians are the ones covering up the financial corruption for the banks.”
Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Monday accepted the resignation of the governor of the country’s Central Bank, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar. Mukheef, who had been in the post since 2020, was replaced by Muhsen Al-Allaq as acting governor.
The dinar hit new lows last Friday, reaching about 1,670 to the dollar. The currency has lost nearly 7 percent of its value since mid-November. The official rate stands at 1,470 dinars for $1.
On Wednesday, the street exchange rate was about 1,610 to the dollar.
Some politicians in Iraq have blamed the drop on recent measures by the US Treasury.
The US has significant control over Iraq’s supply of dollars as Iraq’s foreign reserves are held at the US Federal Reserve. Late last year, the Federal Reserve began imposing stricter measures on transactions, which have slowed the flow of dollars into Iraq, including blacklisting a number of banks from the dollar market over suspected money laundering.
In Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, dozens protested in front of the Central Bank, denouncing the slide of the Lebanese pound, which began in 2019. The value of the pound hit a new low last Thursday, trading at 50,000 to the dollar, as the country’s deeply divided Parliament failed to elect a president for the eleventh time.
Until 2019, the Lebanese currency was fixed to the dollar at a rate of 1,500 pounds to the dollar. This remains the official rate, but in practice, nearly all transactions are conducted at the black market rate.
Meanwhile, five European countries are probing Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor, Riad Salameh — who remains in his post — on allegations of laundering public money in Europe. Switzerland first opened a probe two years ago, followed by France, Germany, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein.

Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq’s women entrepreneurs

Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq’s women entrepreneurs
  Iraq has 13 million employment-aged women "yet only around one million are working,"
Baghdad: The sewing machines and fabric that surround Alaa Adel at her “Iraqcouture” studio in Baghdad are testament to her success in deeply patriarchal Iraq.
Adel, 33, counts herself among a limited number of female entrepreneurs in a country where most women don’t work outside the home.
“We have a social tradition that prevents many women from working,” Adel said at her studio in Baghdad’s Karrada commercial district.
Even for those who do, “it is not always that easy,” she added.
The International Organization for Migration said in an October report that “prevailing customs and traditions... limit women’s activities to their domestic and nurturing role.”
Adel said such prejudices, as well as practical difficulties, posed a challenge to fulfilling her dream.
A graduate of the University of Baghdad who specialized in fashion and design, Adel wanted to create her own fashion house.
“I went to see the patrons of organizations that support art and culture. But my idea was systematically rejected because I had no experience in the conception of projects,” she said.
Thanks to an Iraqi foundation, The Station, and its “Raidat” (Female Entrepreneurs) program financed by the French embassy in Baghdad, Adel got training which, she said, gave her the confidence to start her own business.
Iraq’s private sector is still embryonic, making more tedious and lengthy the steps to set up a company.
The country, which is trying to move past four decades of war and unrest, is also plagued by endemic corruption, widespread unemployment and a poverty rate of around 30 percent.
Almost 38 percent of people with jobs work in Iraq’s public sector — one of the highest rates in the world, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).
Adel eventually secured a loan from a private bank, and created her “Alaa Adel” brand last summer.
At the beginning, she had to deal with sexism from some fabric suppliers who were reluctant to do business with a woman, she said.
Then there was a lack of public childcare facilities, in a country where tradition says children should be taken care of at home — by the mother — until they go to school.
Adel got help from family members who look after her two boys, aged nine and four, while she is at work.
Iraq has 13 million employment-aged women “yet only around one million are working,” said ILO country coordinator Maha Kattaa, presenting a report in July last year.
The female labor force participation rate “was particularly low” at 10.6 percent, the ILO report said, compared with 68 percent for men.
In contrast, neighboring Saudi Arabia — until a few years ago one of the world’s most restrictive countries for women — had a female workforce participation rate of 35.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022.
Most of Iraq’s working women are teachers or nurses. A rare few are members of the police or armed forces.
For Shumoos Ghanem, men “dominate numerous sectors whereas women are relegated to the margins.”
The 34-year-old is the owner of a dietary food business and founder of the Iraqi Women in Business initiative, which provides professional guidance to women online. She is also a mother to a 14-month-old son.
Ghanem says most of those she advises are mothers who have been out of the workforce and “wonder if society will accept them” again as working women.
Over the past five or six years, Iraqi women have had increased opportunities, she said, but the space for them “to develop is very limited still.”
“Some regions are more traditional than others,” she added, which further restricts women’s chances to have “careers or to open projects.”
Surrounded by men, Ghanem said she herself experienced sexism and was worried about harassment.
“When I went to see suppliers for the first time, I really saw how complicated it was,” she recalled.
Now she works from home, but she too has a dream — to have her own health-conscious restaurant where she can help bolster the ranks of female Iraqi businesswomen.
“I want to make it a place to support women who want to work in this sector,” she said.

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
  Israel, the United States and some in Lebanon accuse the NGO of being an arm of Hezbollah to hide its military activities
  Green Without Borders denies any link to Hezbollah, which also says it is not connected to the environmental group
KFAR-TIBNIT: On the outskirts of this southern Lebanese village, workers in a pickup truck parked at a nature reserve named after a fallen fighter of the militant Hezbollah group. They took two large eucalyptus tree seedlings out of the truck and planted them.
The men are from Green Without Borders, a non-governmental organization that says it aims to protect Lebanon’s green areas and plant trees.
But Israel, the United States and some in Lebanon accuse the NGO of being an arm of Hezbollah to hide its military activities. They say the organization has been setting up outposts for the militant group along the border with Israel. Last month, residents in the southern Christian village of Rmaych near the border said they encountered armed men at an outpost of the organization that was blocking them from farmlands.
Green Without Borders denies any link to Hezbollah, which also says it is not connected to the environmental group.
“We are not an arm for anyone,” the head of Green Without Borders, Zouher Nahli, told The Associated Press. “We as an environmental association work for all the people and we are not politicized.” He spoke at the Bassam Tabaja Nature Reserve, named for a Hezbollah fighter killed in Syria in 2014, where the NGO has planted hundreds of trees.
He said the organization’s funding comes from the ministries of environment and agriculture as well as from wealthy Lebanese who care about the environment and municipalities, mainly in the eastern Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon. He said he is an Agriculture Ministry employee.
Since it began operations in 2009, the group has helped plant about 2 million trees, Nahli said.
Israel and Hezbollah are archenemies and have fought several wars over the past decades, the last of which ended in August 2006. The 34-day conflict killed 1,200 in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
The UN Security Council resolution that ended that war said the border area should be free of “any armed personnel, assets and weapons,” other than those of the government and UN peacekeepers. After the war, thousands of Lebanese troops were deployed in the border zone and the UN peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, which has been present there since 1978, was beefed up.
In a November report, UNIFIL said shipping containers and prefabricated buildings, some of them with visible Green Without Borders markings, had been set up at 16 sites along the border. In several instances, UNIFIL patrols were prevented from nearing the locations, it said.
The Israeli military says Green Without Borders outposts on the border are used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence information.
At a Security Council meeting in September, the US deputy UN ambassador, Richard Mills, said the proliferation of the group’s outposts along the border obstructs UNIFIL access and “is heightening tensions in the area, further demonstrating that this so-called environmental group is acting on Hezbollah’s behalf.”
At the meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution strongly condemning harassment, intimidation, attacks and restrictions on UNIFIL.
Last month, an Irish UN peacekeeper was killed and several others were wounded when attackers opened fire on a UNIFIL convoy in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah denied any connection to the attack.
Nahli said he was not aware of any shipping containers or buildings being set up by his organization. “All we do along the border is protect forests and all the claims are illogical and baseless,” he said.
Residents in border Shiite villages that support Hezbollah praise the organization. “It is doing good for the environment and planting trees along the border. We are very happy with their work,” said Salah Rammal, a shop owner in the border village of Odaisseh.
Residents of the Christian village Rmaych, however, have complained for years about a position set up by Green Without Borders on farmland belonging to village families in a nearby valley. They say the organization did not plant any trees there and actually chopped down trees and cut a 1.5-kilometer (1-mile) dirt road on their land.
“It is a cover for Hezbollah to have positions. We have no problems with Hezbollah, but it should be outside our lands,” said Bassam Al-Hajj, a Rmaych schoolteacher.
In December, Al-Hajj and other residents went to the outpost and confronted the men there. Al-Hajj said some of the men at the site were masked and armed, and that the outpost included several rooms, a tent and a fence that blocked off village farmland.
The residents and the men argued, he said. One resident who was videoing the encounter was told by one of the men, “We will crush you if you don’t delete the photos that you took,” Al-Hajj said.
Days after the confrontation, a Hezbollah official and members of the organization visited the village and met residents at the mayor’s office, said Father Najib Al-Ameel, a priest from Rmaych who attended the talks.
The mayor and residents asked that the post be removed, he said. Al-Ameel said he told the Hezbollah official, “We will not accept anyone but the Lebanese army to protect us.” A few days later, Green Without Borders removed the post and now residents can freely access their land, he said.
Nahli said the media had blown the incident in Rmaych out of proportion and refused to discuss details. In the past, Hezbollah has blamed frictions at Rmaych on members of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, which is among Hezbollah’s harshest critics.
When asked if peacekeepers could visit the organization’s sites, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said, “We had the possibility, of course, to monitor the whole area of operations and also areas and places where Green Without Borders operated.”
He said there has not been “a breach of 1701,” the Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war.
Nahli argued that Green Without Border’s work is sorely needed. Over the past few decades, Lebanon has experienced one of the world’s worst deforestation rates, which he said has accelerated since the economy collapsed, starting in late 2019, as poor people cut trees to use the wood for heating. The forested area has dropped from 25 percent of the country’s territory to only around 3 percent now, he said.
“We are trying by all our means, in coordination with all concerned authorities, to prevent more deforestation,” he said.

