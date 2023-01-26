UAE astronaut says not required to fast during Ramadan on ISS

HOUSTON, Texas: Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi said Wednesday that he will not be required to fast during Ramadan while on his upcoming space mission.
The 41-year-old will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space when he blasts off for the International Space Station (ISS) next month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Neyadi, NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Russia’s Andrey Fedyaev are scheduled to fly to the ISS on February 26 as members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6.
Asked at a press conference Tuesday how he will observe the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims typically fast from dawn to sunset, Neyadi said his situation falls under an exception.
“I’m in... the definition of a traveler, and we can actually break fast,” Neyadi said. “It’s not compulsory.”
“Actually fasting is not compulsory if you’re... feeling not well,” he said.
“So in that regard, anything that can jeopardize the mission, or maybe put the crew members in a risk, we’re actually allowed to eat sufficient food.”
Neyadi will be the second national from the oil-rich United Arab Emirates to voyage to space.
In September 2019, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori spent eight days on the ISS.
The NASA astronauts and Russian cosmonaut were also asked at the Johnson Space center Wednesday whether any of the political tensions on Earth, over Ukraine for example, spilled over into space.
“I’ve been working and training with cosmonauts for over 20 years now and it’s always been amazing,” said NASA’s Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions.
“Once you get to space, it’s just one crew, one vehicle and we all have the same goal.”
Fedyaev pointed to the “very long history” of space cooperation between Russia and the United States.
“The life of people in space on the International Space Station is really setting a very good example for how people should be living on Earth,” the Russian cosmonaut said.
NASA officials said they expect the members of SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 to have a five-day handover with the four members of Dragon Crew-5, who have been on the ISS since October.
Also currently aboard the ISS are three astronauts whose return vehicle, a Soyuz crew capsule, was damaged by a strike from a tiny meteoroid in December.
Russia plans to send an empty spacecraft to the ISS on February 20 to bring home the trio — Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Petelin and Sergei Prokopyev and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.
Their Soyuz MS-22 crew capsule sprang a radiator coolant leak after the meteoroid strike.
MS-22 flew Petelin, Prokopyev and Rubio to the ISS in September after taking off from the Russian-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
They were scheduled to return home in the same spacecraft in March, but their stay on the ISS will now be extended by several extra months.
Russia has been using the aging but reliable Soyuz capsules to ferry astronauts into space since the 1960s.
Space has remained a rare venue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
The ISS was launched in 1998 at a time of increased US-Russia cooperation following the Cold War “Space Race.”
King Abdullah departed on a working visit to Qatar, at the start of a tour that also includes Canada and the US
Updated 26 January 2023
Arab News
DOHA: During talks in Doha on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed ways to expand political, economic and investment cooperation between their countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.
They also agreed on the importance of continued consultation and coordination on issues of mutual concern and in the service of Arab causes and regional stability, sources said, and discussed the latest regional and international developments, in particular those related to the Palestinian cause.
King Abdullah reaffirmed the importance of reviving the process for achieving peace between the Israelis and Palestinians based on a two-state solution, and of ending the illegal Israeli actions that undermine this.
His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with #Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discusses the historical bilateral ties and prospects for expanding political, economic, and investment cooperation#Jordanpic.twitter.com/al0i5YGsRV
Leaders’ vision for empowerment of women has made UAE a leader in gender balance, expert says
Since establishing a Gender Balance Council seven years ago, the country has moved up 38 places on the UN’s Gender Inequality Index
Women now fill 27.5 percent of UAE cabinet posts, 50 percent of positions on the UAE Federal National Council, and hold key positions in the diplomatic corps
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE has become a global leader in gender balance because of the confidence the country’s leaders have shown in the abilities and potential of women, delegates at the eighth Dubai International Project Management Forum heard on Wednesday.
Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, vice president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, told the forum that the leadership’s vision for the empowerment of women ensures that they are considered equal participants and major contributors to sustainable development efforts in the nation.
The four-day forum, which concludes on Thursday, is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, the Emirates News Agency reported.
Al-Marri said the rapid progress the UAE has achieved in terms of gender balance is demonstrated by the fact that the country ranked best in the Arab world, and 11th globally, on the Gender Inequality Index of the UN Development Program’s Human Development Report 2022.
The country has jumped 38 positions on the GII since the nation’s Gender Balance Council was established seven years ago. The UAE also ranked first, for a second consecutive year, in both the World Bank’s 2022 Women, Business and the Law report, and the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Gender Gap Report, she added.
Last year, Al-Marri said, the private sector in the UAE further strengthened its involvement in initiatives designed to accelerate the implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, which aims to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”
A total of 56 local and international companies operating in the country have joined a national initiative to increase the percentage of senior leadership positions filled by women to 30 percent by 2025. Some companies have already increased the percentage of senior women leaders in their organizations to 27 percent, Al-Marri noted.
She said that by demonstrating their capabilities in a variety of fields, women have gained the confidence of the UAE leadership; they now fill 27.5 percent of UAE cabinet posts, 50 percent of positions on the UAE Federal National Council, and hold key positions in the diplomatic corps.
“UAE women have made substantial contributions in various sectors and play vital leadership roles in accelerating the growth and sustainable development of the nation,” Al-Marri said.
The work of the UAE Gender Balance Council has been instrumental in improving the country’s rankings in global gender balance reports and indices, she added.
Al-Marri also highlighted the remarkable efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al-Ketbi, chairperson of the General Women’s Union, to promote women’s development. She said the “mother of the nation” has worked tirelessly to ensure that women become equal partners in the development of the UAE.
She commended the Dubai International Project Management Forum for including topics related to gender balance on the agenda for the event, and said the media has a vital role to play as a partner in conveying an accurate picture of the UAE’s gender balance achievements.
Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian, boy dies from bullet wound
Aref Lahlouh, from the Jenin refugee camp, was with his mother and brother when he was killed
Updated 25 January 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israeli forces on Wednesday shot dead a 21-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, while a boy wounded in clashes at a refugee camp in East Jerusalem died from his injuries.
Aref Lahlouh, from the Jenin refugee camp, was with his mother and brother near the Kedumim settlement, east of Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, when he was killed. His body was then seized by Israeli troops.
Israel’s media claimed that Lahlouh had been carrying a knife for an attack.
Israeli forces later arrested Lahlouh’s father, Abdul-Nasser, 54, as he returned home from work in Israel at a military checkpoint in northern Jenin, Palestinian sources said.
Separately, Mohammed Ali Abu Salah, a young Palestinian seriously injured after being hit by a bullet fired by an Israeli soldier during clashes between dozens of Palestinians and Israeli police in the Shuafat refugee camp, east of Jerusalem, has died, Palestinian medical sources said on Wednesday evening.
Trouble flared when around 300 Israeli police arrived at the camp to demolish the home of Uday Al-Tamimi who had fatally shot military policewoman Noa Lazar at a checkpoint in October. He was killed by Israeli forces after a 10-day manhunt.
The latest deaths bring to 20 the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the beginning of the year, four of them children. Last year, 224 Palestinians were killed.
The Israeli army also demolished six houses in Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta village, west of Jericho.
Palestinian sources said the village, with a population of 1,300, has been subjected to continuous attacks by the Israeli army as part of a policy of forced displacement aimed at emptying the area of its original inhabitants in favor of Israeli settlement.
Also on Wednesday, dozens of civilians, including schoolgirls, were injured by tear gas fired by the Israeli army during clashes that erupted in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron.
Adnan Al-Damiri, a retired major general and the former spokesman for the Palestinian security services, told Arab News that Israeli soldiers now appeared to be able to open fire on Palestinians simply for being seen as suspects.
He said: “As long as the Israeli army and government do not hold their officers accountable who kill Palestinians for no reason, the Palestinian resistance will escalate against the Israeli army.”
Al-Damiri claimed that some Israeli officers aired their anti-Palestinian feelings in public and ignored the army’s instructions on firing, adding that extremist behaviors by Israeli government ministers and the army would only serve to harden the resolve of Palestinians and the Palestinian security services.
Meanwhile, President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement has called on Palestinians to escalate resistance in all its forms “against the Israeli occupation and its terrorist policies” in response to the continuous house demolitions.
In a statement, Fatah said demolitions and collective punishment policies were part of the displacement schemes that the far-right Israeli government sought to implement.
In another incident, the Israeli spy agency Shin Bet canceled 230 permits for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip working in Israel and stopped them from entering Israel.
The reason given was that their relatives affiliated with Gaza rulers Hamas had been found to be involved in inciting youths in the West Bank to carry out violent attacks.
How currency collapse compounds Iranian regime’s crisis of legitimacy
Rial, the Iranian currency, has lost 29 percent of its value since protests and a harsh regime crackdown began
Double blow of a depreciating currency and high inflation has sparked a cost-of-living crisis and discontent
Updated 25 January 2023
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: Iran’s currency has been hitting record lows against the US dollar, which observers say is a reflection of the regime’s increasing isolation on the international stage and the seriousness of the new EU sanctions against its paramilitary enforcer, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Coming as it does on top of ongoing mass protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old JIna Mahsa Amini in police custody last September, the currency crash has defied measures such as the replacement of the central bank chief last month and fueled speculation that it would destabilize, or even bring down, the regime in 2023.
The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since anti-government protests and a harsh regime crackdown commenced late last year. On January 22, it was trading at around IRR450,000 against the US dollar, representing a new all-time low.
Dr. James Devine, associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Mount Allison University, believes it is Iran’s growing political isolation — due to its brutal crackdown on protesters, its military support for Russia’s war with Ukraine, and doubts about a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal — that has dragged down the value of the rial.
“All of this is compounded by mismanagement and corruption, which have dogged Iranian economic planning since the regime took power,” Devine told Arab News.
Although Iran’s economic situation seems particularly bleak at present, Emily Hawthorne, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk intelligence company RANE, describes the rial’s depreciation as serious, “but certainly not unprecedented.”
“High inflation, international isolation, low investor confidence, and low consumer confidence are all driving the decline,” she told Arab News.
The double blow of a depreciating rial and high inflation has triggered a cost-of-living crisis, which in turn has spread discontent and stoked anger at the regime.
Arash Azizi, author of “The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran’s Global Ambitions” and a doctoral candidate in history at New York University, says the collapse of the currency “has long had an important psychological weight in Iran,” with potential political and economic consequences.
“Those who yearn for the pre-1979 Iran, for instance, usually like to talk about how a US dollar was worth IRR70 — as opposed to more than 450,000 today,” Azizi told Arab News.
“It also continues to have a real downward effect on wages, which have not nearly kept up with inflation and with the fall of the currency.
“Much in Iran is imported and paying for these imports has become increasingly difficult for individuals and companies. It has also made foreign travel very hard for most Iranians, even for nearby places such as Dubai and Turkiye, although the latter has also seen its own currency collapse.”
According to Hawthorne, the “poor and fragile” state of the global economic environment makes this period worse than previous ones and creates “additional external pressure on the Iranian economy.”
“Also, some Iranians feel growing anti-government anger, as reflected in the Mahsa Amini protests and some recent organized labor strikes and demonstrations, which contributes to the sense of economic insecurity,” she said.
However, Hawthorne is doubtful that new EU sanctions against the IRGC would “have a significant impact on the rial, beyond the downward pressure already created by increasing sanctions from Europe on other Iranian individuals and entities.”
For his part, Devine is convinced that with increasingly aggressive sanctions “there is a cumulative effect that is becoming serious for the regime.”
However, while the currency collapse has piled further pressure on Tehran, he is not sure it is the regime’s “most vulnerable spot.”
“I have not seen any clear sign that the currency collapse or the sanctions represent the final straw for the IRGC,” Devine said. “The IRGC controls between 25 percent and 40 percent of the Iranian economy, so they will still have access to goods and services within Iran.”
FASTFACTS
• At the end of December, the governor of Iran’s central bank resigned after the rial lost around 30% of its value in 2 months, falling from IRR330,000 to IRR430,000 per US dollar.
• On Jan. 22, the national currency traded at around IRR450,000 per dollar, a new all-time low, after inflation reached 45% at the end of December 2022.
Given this privileged position, the IRGC is best placed to take advantage of black markets and smuggling, according to Devine. And while it is undoubtedly feeling the pressure, neither its leaders nor rank and file are likely to consider changing course or defecting from the regime.
Devine added: “If the regime goes, the IRGC goes with it. It has no raison d’etre without the Islamic Republic. Moreover, if there was a change in government, the IRGC leadership would likely face prosecution at home and/or abroad.
“At the lower levels of the rank and file, there may not be the same ideological commitment or privilege, but they are still better off than the average Iranian and the post-regime future is uncertain for them as well.
“In short, it will take a lot to decouple the IRGC and security services from the regime.”
While the growing global consensus against Iran does not include China and Russia, the ability of the two non-Western powers to help reverse the rial’s decline is open to question.
“China and Russia share with Iran a dislike for unilateral sanctions from any one country or institution and are likely to continue transacting with Iran, especially Russia, which is also isolated from the rest of the global community due to sanctions linked to its invasion of Ukraine,” Hawthorne told Arab News.
“However, this won’t provide enough of a lifeline for Iran to help the rial stay afloat. Rather, it could provide some trade and some exchange of goods and equipment but won’t save the economy.”
Devine also believes that although Iran is selling a “healthy” number of barrels per day of oil, mainly to China, this is unlikely to be enough to “reinvigorate the rial.”
Furthermore, Washington has begun clamping down on Iran’s smuggling of dollars from neighboring Iraq, which is also negatively affecting the rial’s value.
“While Russia and China may not be able to bail out the rial, they can make sure that going forward, Iran will not be as economically isolated as it was in the past,” Devine said.
Hawthorne predicts there will be more “economically motivated protests” in Iran throughout 2023, but doubts the Iranian government will collapse this year or in the near future, “even though economic strain will contribute to its unpopularity.”
Azizi also says “the regime has long survived harsh economic crises and this isn’t an exception either.” He added: “It adds to its problems, but it doesn’t seem to lead to state collapse just yet.”
Devine expects more protests due to rising prices and a scarcity of goods for Iranian consumers, which will further undermine the regime’s legitimacy and make it more reliant on coercive power to maintain its control.
But whether or not this is a tipping point for the regime is a much more complicated question.
“I think the regime has the institutional and coercive capacity to survive the current level of unrest and probably quite a bit more,” Devine said. “However, they could lose control if they make political mistakes.
“For instance, if they overreact to the protests and begin killing large numbers of Iranians in the street, particularly young women. The execution of dissidents also has the potential to cause a backlash.”
Devine believes the “complicating factor” at play is the “coherence of the regime.”
“Reformists and moderates have criticized (President Ebrahim) Raisi for being too hard on the protesters and by the hardliners for being too soft,” he told Arab News. “This kind of environment could lead the regime to mis-calibrate its response.
“At a certain point, the more moderate members of the regime may go beyond criticism and disown the regime. If enough of them do that, it could snowball into a crisis, particularly if the regular military joins.”
In the meantime, Devine says, the protesters require better organization. While they can create “small disturbances,” he added, they do not seem to have the kind of organization that could really challenge the regime’s “control of the country and economy.
“Perhaps the currency crisis will provide the impetus for this to happen, but I have not seen it yet.”
‘Coming storm’ as expanded Israeli settler plan revealed
Poll shows continued decline in support for two-state solution among Palestinians and Israelis
Under Israel’s One Million Settlers plan, approval will be given to thousands of settlements put on hold during the past two-and-a-half years
Updated 25 January 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: The Israeli government is planning unprecedented settlement activities in the West Bank, including the building of 18,000 housing units in the coming months, an Israeli newspaper revealed on Wednesday.
The move, which is seen as a serious threat to the Palestinians, was described by the Israeli newspaper Israel Today as a “revolution in Israeli politics in the West Bank” and a “mini-annexation.”
Under Israel’s One Million Settlers plan, approval will be given to thousands of settlements put on hold during the past two-and-a-half years.
The project also envisages the construction of 18,000 units in the coming months, along with the transfer of hundreds of thousands of settlers to the West Bank, and the registration of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in official Israeli government data.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the new Israeli government is engaged in a frantic race against time to impose new realities on the ground, which will leave talk of a two-state solution “unrealistic and irrational.”
It also undermines any opportunity for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and permanently closes the door on any international and regional efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully, the ministry added.
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, met settler leaders and told them of a campaign for the demolition of Palestinian homes and facilities in all areas classified as C under plans announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The newspaper said that the new government will work to legitimize settlement outposts, including Avitar and Homesh, near Nablus, by amending the “separation/withdrawal” law and linking the sites to basic infrastructure.
The Israeli Civil Administration’s powers will be transferred from the Ministry of Defense to another ministry, facilitating settlement construction plans and paving new settlement roads.
The newspaper compared the plan to “a coming storm,” adding that it comes as responsibilities are organized between Gallant and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich.
Meanwhile, Fatah spokesman Jamal Nazzal condemned the Israeli Knesset’s extension of emergency regulations that impose Israeli laws on settlements in the occupied West Bank, known as the “apartheid” law, for an additional five years.
Nazzal said the unilateral step directly threatened Palestinian rights. “The Israeli government’s approach of expanding the base of racist anti-democratic legislation threatens the rights of the Palestinian people in the territories occupied by Israel.
“Israel seeks to exploit the apartheid law to imprison Palestinians from the occupied territories inside Israel. This constitutes a violation of international law, which prohibits the occupying state from imprisoning residents.”
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the current Israeli government poses a greater threat to Palestinians than previous leaderships, especially in Area C and East Jerusalem.
“The issue of Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem will negatively affect Israel’s relations with the Arab countries. Expanding settlements in Area C will negatively affect Israel’s ties with both the EU and the US, which wants to keep the possibility of a two-state solution alive, while Israeli settlement activities endanger it,” Al-Khatib said.
In another development, a joint Palestinian-Israeli survey showed a continued decline in support for the two-state solution among both Palestinians and Israelis.
The Palestinian-Israeli Pulse opinion poll was carried out in December 2022 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in Ramallah and the International Program for Mediation and Conflict Resolution at Tel Aviv University.
It shows that support for the two-state solution dropped significantly from 43 percent in September 2020 to 33 percent among Palestinians and 34 percent among Jewish Israelis.
Two-thirds of Palestinians and 53 percent of Israeli Jews oppose this solution. Support remains unchanged among Arab Israelis, standing at 60 percent with 21 percent opposed, although this percentage is much lower than it was before 2020.
Support for the two-state solution now stands among all Israelis, Arabs, and Jews at 39 percent. These approval ratings among Palestinians, Israeli Jews and all Israelis are the lowest since the launch of the survey in June 2016 and the lowest since the start of the Oslo peace process in the early 1990s.
The respondents examined the idea of a confederation between two states, Israel and Palestine. They laid out its main details in five components, including freedom of movement, nationality and residence for refugees and settlers, Jerusalem, and the formation of joint authorities for civil affairs.
The results indicate an almost identical level of support among Palestinians and Israeli Jews for this idea, 21 percent and 22 percent respectively. The percentage for this among Arab Israelis is 59. Gazans were found more supportive of this than Palestinians in the West Bank.
The survey indicated that the one-state solution with equal rights receives the support of 20 percent of Israeli Jews, 44 percent of Arab Israelis, and 23 percent of Palestinians.
The one-state solution in which Israel controls and the Palestinians do not enjoy equal rights has the support of 37 percent of Israeli Jews.
On the other hand, a solution in which Palestine controls but the Jewish side does not enjoy equal rights would have the support of 30 percent of Palestinians and 20 percent of Arab Israelis.
The vast majority of Israeli Jews (84 percent) and 61 percent of Palestinians believe they do not have a partner for peace on the other side. Consequently, the two sides believe there is no chance of a peace agreement. Also, the results indicate that only 17 percent of the Palestinians believe that most Israelis want peace.
The poll shows that only 12 percent of Israeli Jews believe that most Palestinians want peace, compared with 33 percent in mid-2017, 35 percent in mid-2018, and 19 percent in 2020.
The largest percentage of both sides — 52 percent among Israeli Jews and 44 percent among Palestinians — believe the other side wants to wage a decisive war or resort to armed struggle.
Likewise, the largest percentage of Jewish Israelis (82 percent) and Palestinians (75 percent) believe that the other side will never accept its existence as an independent state.
The vast majority of Palestinian and Israeli Jews, 86 percent and 85 percent, respectively, believe that the other side cannot be trusted, while among Israeli Arabs, 50 percent think so.
“It is natural that support for the two-state solution declines and trust decreases between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, with the existence of such an Israeli policy that adopts settlements and denies the rights of the Palestinians,” Al-Khatib said.
Meanwhile, following a meeting between Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman on Jan. 24 in which the Israeli leader pledged to preserve the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli national security minister, said: “I will continue my storming of Al-Aqsa in the future, and no one has sovereignty over it except Israel.”
Jordan has asked Israel to allow the construction of a fifth minaret on the eastern wall of the mosque to strengthen its guardianship of Al-Aqsa and its courtyards.
The request poses a challenge to Netanyahu, Israeli experts said.