Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz talks small screen leap in ‘The Consultant’ 

LOS ANGELES: Two-time Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz has taken a leap to the small screen in Amazon’s upcoming dark comedy thriller, “The Consultant,” which is set for release on Feb. 24.
The series follows an office which, after the death of its CEO, is invaded by an unsettling business consultant whose sociopathic management style threatens the workers’ careers and lives.
“Television seems to be unavoidable because if you don’t do television, you may end up not doing much at all,” Waltz, who plays the role of Regus Patoff, said in an interview with Arab News. “I don’t really have anything against television as a medium. I just have something against bad television.
“You read the pilot. You say, ‘I’d like to meet the people.’ Then I met the people. I like the people. So, you know, thereasons for not doing television were running out,” he added.
In addition to starring, Waltz also joined the series as an executive producer.
“I make it a point that the writer is the writer because to tell the writer what to write if I’m not the producer is shooting myself in the foot. Because I want to know what he’s coming up with so I can try to execute that,” Waltz explained.
Despite his candor about the rest of the production, Waltz kept mum about the details of his character, leaving fans no choice but to watch to find out more.
“I am in the uniquely privileged situation to not have to describe the character because I can play it. I can show you,” he said. “And what is it that I show you? You think it’s important to show you what I think about this character? It is important to show you what you think about that character,” he added, emphasizing the audience’s role in consuming any sort of entertainment media.
This week, the cast, which also includes US actors Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, Aimee Carrero and more, attended the premiere of the show in Los Angeles.
For the screening, O’Grady wore a black column gown with beaded pearl detailing from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s ready-to-wear resort 2023 collection.
Bahraini label Noon By Noor unveils new collection in London
DUBAI: Designers Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa of Bahraini label Noon By Noor this week unveiled their fall/winter 2023 collection in a presentation at London’s Royal College of Physicians during London Fashion Week.
“Sometimes we are so busy looking outward that we forget to look inward and this season, we also looked at the things surrounding us growing up. Art, culture and the beauty of our home,” the designers said in a statement.
The new collection features long, lean and chic silhouettes.
The designers worked with a contrast of dense, opaque cloths and light transparencies to create a wardrobe inspired by the core inspiration of “shared” or “borrowed” pieces.
The designs feature column-cut cowl-front dresses. The designers also presented classic sailor collars on T-shirt-shaped shirts or tunics.
DUBAI: Saudi musician, composer and singer Talal Maddah was hugely popular across the Middle East for his melodious voice and emotionally resonant music.
Dubbed “The Earth’s Voice” and “The Golden Throat” for his singing talent, Maddah left an indelible mark on the culture and music of the Arab world in the 20th century.
He was also a talented oud player, earning the nickname “Ziryab” from renowned Egyptian musician Mohammed Abdel Wahab. Ziryab was an entertainer in the Court of Cordoba in the early 9th century and a great musician of his time who played a key role in developing medieval Eastern music.
Maddah was born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Makkah. He began his career in the late 1950s with the release of his first album “Wardak Ya Zaree Al-Ward” (Grower of Roses) — the title song of which was a fixture on Saudi radio at the time. He quickly became one of the most popular singers of the era, along with artists including Muhammad Ali Sindi, Fawzi Mhasson and Abdullah Mohammed.
Maddah was the first singer to perform on Saudi television, and the first to have his performances from Europe broadcast on TV in his homeland.
Over the course of his career, he released more than 80 albums and composed songs for a number of other renowned Arab singers, including Mohammed Abdo, Warda Al-Jazairia, Faiza Ahmed, Samira Said, Raja Belmalih, Abadi Al-Jawhar and Etab. He even tried his hand at acting, starring in the 1965 movie “Fog Street” alongside Lebanese singer and actress Sabah.
Maddah died aged 60 in August 2000 following a heart attack during a live performance on the Saudi TV show “Al Methafa.”
Speaking to Arab News, his son Abdullah Maddah said his father’s career was made special by his fans’ love for him.
“That’s the most distinguished element, but it’s not the main element of his success — that was his voice,” Abdullah told Arab News. “But people’s love for him, (was because of) the way he treated his fans and the way he treated people around him. That made a huge difference.”
Abdullah, who helped his father with his work at various times, said Talal was famed for being humble and down to earth.
“It was his nature; he was a simple person. His life was dedicated to art,” he said. “Maybe this is why his fans’ love for him was (so great).
“To me, no matter what, I will always see him as my father first. Then, I will look up to him as an artist. It’s so hard for me to judge his art. I grew up listening to his music,” Abdullah continued. “What we always noticed was that he always wanted to perform his best, he always wanted to please his fans, even if (it exhausted) him. He would say: ‘These people are here to listen to me, so I need to present my best.’”
Abdullah was always interested in Western music, he said. It was his father who taught him how to play Arabic instruments and made him listen to Arabic music.
“Even the musical instruments I learned, like the oud or violin, I learned them for him, because he played those instruments. He was the reason I loved music and art,” Abdullah said. “The best thing I learned from him was to learn. ‘Learn everything, have background knowledge in everything,’ he would say.”
Talal himself remained an eager student throughout his life, learning various schools of oud playing — Arab, Turkish and Iranian.
“He listened to them all. He always (wanted to develop) his skills,” Abdullah added. “Maybe this is one of the things he instilled in us, to keep developing.”
Maddah’s memory is still honored among Arabs today. A concert in Riyadh on Feb. 1 saw 43 major artists from across the Arab world (“the largest gathering of Arab artists in the Middle East,” according to a press release) — including Saudi singers Mohammed Abdo and Rabeh Saqr, Kuwaiti singer Nawal Al-Kuwaitia, Emirati star Ahlam, Syria’s Assala Nasri, Egyptian icon Hany Shaker, Tunisian crooner Saber Al-Rebai, Lebanon’s Nawal Al-Zoghbi, and Egyptian superstar Angham — take to the stage to perform some of Maddah’s songs.
The star-studded event, organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and broadcast live on more than 40 channels across the Arab world, saw some of the singers, including Abdo, sing duets with the late star, accompanying videos of him singing on the screen behind them.
The concert made Maddah’s family feel “honored and proud,” Abdullah said. “To me, all the artists were exceptional. They all presented their best. As the chairman of the GEA, Turki Al-Sheikh, said, it was ‘an exceptional night.’”
The event included a documentary in which poets, musicians and singers who collaborated with Maddah discussed their experiences with the late singer. All of them praised his humanity, and his ability to get along with everyone.
Some of Maddah’s most precious ouds, his sheet music and passport were also on display. Saudi singer Abadi Al-Johar, whose talent was first discovered by Maddah, played one of his ouds during the concert.
Abdullah told Arab News that many of his father’s songs have not yet been released and that if an artist approached them with their interpretation of one of Talal’s compositions “we for sure would want to share it with the audience.”
He said: “There is no reason to keep it on the shelf,” he said. “During his life, he presented everything he could to his audience, so we would love for his fans to hear these songs.”
We may not have heard the last of ‘The Earth’s Voice.’
US pop artist's best-known artworks feature in display running until May 16 as part of annual AlUla Arts Festival
DUBAI: Arts AlUla has launched a new exhibition that brings renowned artist Andy Warhol’s work to the Arabian desert for the first time.
Titled “Fame: Andy Warhol in AlUla,” the event is organized by the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show, which takes place at Maraya, is running until May 16.
The exhibition is part of the annual AlUla Arts Festival, which features special exhibitions alongside public art tours, film screenings, community engagement programs and more.
The famed US pop artist’s 70-piece exhibition is curated by Patrick Moore, director of the Andy Warhol Museum, the internationally renowned US institution that holds the world’s largest collection of the artist’s work.
Bringing together some of Warhol’s best-known artworks, as well as rarely seen archival photographs and ephemera, the exhibition focuses on the concept of fame as a key component of the artist’s life and career.
The show features the artist's prints depicting Muhammad Ali, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Taylor and more.
Hollywood actor Idris Elba on 'owning your narrative'
DUBAI: Hollywood star Idris Elba and his wife, model and actor Sabrina Elba, took part in the Museum of the Future’s Dubai Future Talks series, where they spoke about their inspiration, advocacy, the power of narrative and how culture can be a springboard to global issues.
The Dubai Future Talks series offers the chance for change-makers to weigh in on global issues and share their knowledge and experiences with the world. The Elbas, who won Time100 Gala and Impact Awards earlier this week, spoke to a packed auditorium.
They began the dialogue by talking about their upbringing and how it pushed them toward advocating for those without voices.
“I come from a humble background. My parents moved to England from Africa in the Seventies and didn’t have much. I was an only child . . . (my) father really had the passion for making sure those who were unheard (were heard),” he said.
“I think that’s why I do what I do. And, the second thing is, as an actor or entertainer, we are showered with a lot of stuff, almost grossly at times, and if you come where I come from, you always feel like an imposter. So for me, it drives me to speak for those who don’t have as much as me . . . It just feels natural to me,” added “The Mountain Between Us” star.
The power couple, who are Goodwill Ambassadors for the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development, went on to explain the power of narrative.
“Storytelling is part of our very primitive instincts. We have children — we want to teach them something they may not understand, we tell them a story, we break it down, we give them a sense of what it is to own a narrative. And that is no different from how . . . we communicate — we have so many mediums of storytelling — social media — it’s great but it’s also a way to promote misinformation and good information,” said “Beast” actor Elba. “So that’s why I think it’s important for us right now to understand the power of the narrative.”
“It’s about owning the narrative so you can showcase your narrative,” Sabrina said.
Arab models shine on the Michael Kors runway in New York
DUBAI: Arab models Imaan Hammam, Loli Bahia and Nora Attal took over the Michael Kors runway this week at New York Fashion Week, presenting some of the US designer’s fall/winter 2023 collection.
Kors’s designs included sexy slits, power suits, flared pants and sweeping coats and capes, playing with proportions by pairing long jackets or short flirty looks.
The designer put a twist on evening wear by designing sleek jumpsuits and evening gowns with daring cut-outs.
Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian Hammam, who had her signature curly hair in a slick-back bun, wore a red knit dress with a turtle-neck and a thigh-high slit. She wrapped a brown belt around her waist.
Bahia, who is of French-Algerian decent, stepped on the runway in two looks. The first was a black glitzy set with an oversized blazer and a black button-down, while the other was a grey dress with a knee-length matching cape and grey heeled boots.
Attal wore a sheer, flowy brown dress with a halter neckline. She completed the look with matching boots and a belt that snatched her waist.
Kors designed his new releases with singer Tina Turner, actress Jane Fonda and multimedia artist Yoko Ono in mind.
“There’s the moment in my life when I decided I wanted to be a designer. I fell in love with women who were very inspiring to me at the time,” said Kors. “But I also fell in love with Greenwich Village and this whole idea of urban Bohemia.”
Kors selected a location that allowed the city to be a part of the show: “I’m a New York designer, so I love that people can watch from outside.”
The color palette was warm and earthy yet sophisticated.
“Beautiful shades of taupe and mocha, lots of chocolate brown. I think it’s a nice alternative to black and warm, and people look so great in it,” Kors said.
“And then I always think that metallic as a color . . . like putting on something gunmetal or bronze automatically, just lifts the spirits and lifts and lifts your face. You look great.”